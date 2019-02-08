Alwaght | News & Analysis Website

Nigeria’s IMN Ban: Mix of Govt. Fear, Foreign Influence

Nigeria’s IMN Ban: Mix of Govt. Fear, Foreign Influence Nigerian court responds affirmatively to a government request to blacklist as terrorist movement Shiite Islamic Movement of Nigeria.

Rethinking Roots of Zionist Settlers Violence against Palestinians 85% of cases involving settler violence against Palestinians are never pursued by law. Of the remaining cases, only 1.9% led to a conviction.

US Seeks Secret Activities under Diplomatic Cover in Iraq Recently an Iraq member of parliament warned that the US embassy in Baghdad has become “Mossad and Daesh hotbed.”

With Yemeni Responses Unabated, Saudi Military Strategy Review Unavoidable Saudi Arabia has reportedly rejected an offer for ceasefire but loss of the allies one another will prompt a review of the military strategy in Yemen.

Saudi Crown Prince Stuck in Yemeni ’Quagmire’, Seeking US Help: Paper Saudi-led military coalition that has been conducting a brutal aggression on Yemen since 2015 has plead for the US’s assistance as the international and domestic pressure is mounting on them.

China Won’t Be Blackmailed’ with US Tariffs’ Hike

China Won’t Be Blackmailed’ with US Tariffs’ Hike

China said it would not be blackmailed and warned of retaliation after US President Donald Trump vowed to slap a 10% tariff on $300 billion of Chinese imports from next month, sharply escalating a trade row between the world’s biggest economies, Reuters reported.

Al-Qaeda Attacks Saudi-Led Forces in Yemen, Kill At Least 19 Al-Qaeda militants have attacked a base in Yemen’s southern province of Abyan, killing at least 19 Saudi-led forces loyal to Yemen’s former president Abd Rabbuh Mansur Hadi

US Allies Reject Washington-Led Persian Gulf Naval Coalition The US plan to build a naval coalition in the Persian Gulf has been met with either silence or rejection, the New York Times reported

Russia: US Seeks to Form Naval Coalition in Persian Gulf ‘in Pursuit of Ratings or Electoral Success’ Russia expressed concern at the US efforts to build up a coalition capable of deploying naval assets to the Persian Gulf with the aim of winning Public support at home, warning that Washington seeks a pretext for war in the region.

US Sanctioned Zarif Fearing His Logic: Iran President Iranian President Hassan Rouhani criticized the US decision to impose sanctions on the Islamic Republic’s Foreign Minister, saying the “childish” move stems from Washington’s “fear” of Mohammad Javad Zarif’s logic and interviews.

Yemeni Forces Attack Saudi Mercenaries’ Camp in Aden, Kill Dozens Yemen’s Ansarullah movement forces have launched missile and drone attacks on a camp of Saudi mercenaries in the port city of Aden, killing dozens of them, including a commander

Beijing Orders Islamic Symbols Taken Down Authorities in Chinese capital ordered halal restaurants and food stalls to remove Arabic script and symbols associated with Islam from their signs, part of an expanding national effort to "Sinicize" its Muslim population.

Roadside Bomb Kills at Least 34 in Afghanistan At least 34, including children, were killed and over 17 injured after a bus in western Afghanistan was hit by a roadside explosion on Wednesday.

Twitter Suspends Russian Embassy in Syria after Criticizing White Helmets Twitter, without explanation, has suspended the official account of the Russian embassy in Syria after it posted a video critical of the controversial ‘White Helmets’ group, Russia Today reported.

UN Condemns Bahraini Regime over Execution of Dissidents The UN censured the execution of two young activists in Bahrain, as the West-backed Al Khalifa regime continues brutal its crackdown on political dissidents and pro-democracy activists in the Persian Gulf kingdom.

Dubai Ruler Wife Applies for Forced Marriage Protection Order for Children Haya bint Al Hussein, the estranged wife of the Dubai ruler Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, has applied for a forced marriage protection order relating to their children in the UK.

Germany Rejects US Proposal for Maritime Coalition in Persian Gulf Germany turned down the US proposal to set up a military coalition in the Persian Gulf to counter the so-called “Iran threat”.

HRW Slams Nigeria Ban on Islamic Movement Human Rights Watch (HRW) has called for the reversal of Nigerian court ruling that bans the Islamic Movement in Nigeria (IMN) led by jailed cleric Sheikh Ibrahim al-Zakzaky.

3 Killed, 15 Injured in California Mass Shooting hree people have been killed and at least 15 injured in the US state of California after a gunman opened fire at a food festival.

Iran Ready to Take Third Step if EU Fails in 2015 Deal Commitments Iran has warned the three European signatories of the 2015 nuclear deal that it will not hesitate to take the third step in reducing its commitments under the agreement if the UK, France and Germany once again fail to meet the Islamic republic’s demands.

Sanders Slams Trump Administration’s ‘100% pro-Israel or 100% pro-Saudi’ Policies American senator and presidential candidate Bernie Sanders rebuked the Trump administration’s “100% pro-Israel or 100% pro-Saudi Arabia” policies.

20 Killed, 50 Injured in Kabul Attack At least 20 people have been killed and more than 50 were injured after a huge blast hit Afghanistan’s capital city Kabul

Bahrain Embassy’s Staffers in UK Tried to Throw Protester off Rooftop Staffers at the Bahraini regime’s embassy in London have beaten and reportedly attempted to throw an activist off the diplomatic building’s roof as he was protesting the regime’s recent execution of three pro-democracy campaigners, Press TV reported.

1 Iranian Satellite Ready for Launch, 2 in Final Phase: Official Iranian Space Research Center (ISRC) has completed the development of one satellite and is making final preparations on two others for launch into orbit.

Iraqi Popular Forces Call for US Forces Withdrawal Iraq’s Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF) said American troops based inside Iraq should leave the Arab country or else will face repercussions.

alwaght.com
China Won't Be Blackmailed' with US Tariffs' Hike

Friday 2 August 2019

Friday 2 August 2019
 
 
 
 
 
China Won’t Be Blackmailed’ with US Tariffs’ Hike
Alwaght- China said it would not be blackmailed and warned of retaliation after US President Donald Trump vowed to slap a 10% tariff on $300 billion of Chinese imports from next month, sharply escalating a trade row between the world's biggest economies, Reuters reported.

Beijing would not give an inch under pressure from Washington, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying said during a regular news briefing in Beijing on Friday.

Trump also threatened to further raise tariffs if Chinese President Xi Jinping fails to move more quickly to strike a trade deal.

The newly proposed wave of duties would extend Trump's tariffs to nearly all of the Chinese goods that the United States imports. Trump made his threat in a series of Twitter posts on Thursday (August 1) after his top trade negotiators briefed him on a lack of progress in US-China talks in Shanghai this week.

Possible retaliatory measures by China could include tariffs, a ban on the export of rare earths, and penalties against US companies in China, analysts say.

So far, Beijing has refrained from slapping tariffs on US crude oil and big aircraft, after cumulatively imposing additional retaliatory tariffs of up to 25% on about $110 billion of US goods since the trade war broke out last year.

China is also drafting a list of "unreliable entities" — foreign firms that have harmed Chinese interests. US delivery giant FedEx is under investigation by China

 

