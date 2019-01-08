Russia: US Seeks to Form Naval Coalition in Persian Gulf ‘in Pursuit of Ratings or Electoral Success’

Alwaght- Russia expressed concern at the US efforts to build up a coalition capable of deploying naval assets to the Persian Gulf with the aim of winning Public support at home, warning that Washington seeks a pretext for war in the region.

A statement by the foreign ministry said Moscow was deeply worried about recent developments in the Persian Gulf, which risk igniting “a large-scale military confrontation,” RT reported. Washington is adding fuel to a smoldering conflict, and is now building up “a naval coalition” tasked with piling military pressure on Tehran, the statement reads.

The seizure by the UK of an oil supertanker off the Gibraltar coast has also inflamed the situation, it added.

The US raising the stakes in the Persian Gulf is aimed at winning public support at home, ahead of the coming 2020 elections, the ministry maintained. It slammed the “vicious practice” of risking civilian lives in other countries –as well as the lives of own service members– “in pursuit of ratings or electoral success.”

The statement comes as the US and the UK attempt to assemble a coalition to protect maritime shipments in and around the strategic Strait of Hormuz.

“There was no need to create any coalitions for safeguarding them until the Americans started to stir up tensions,” Moscow stated.

The controversial effort follows Iran's seizure of a UK-flagged tanker Stena Impero last month, a retaliatory measure for the Gibraltar incident.

Meanwhile, it was the US that contributed to the current crisis by unilaterally pulling out from the milestone 2015 JCPOA nuclear accord that six world powers had inked with Iran, the Foreign Ministry pointed out. Prior to Washington’s withdrawal from the 'Iran Nuclear Deal', the shipping of oil and other commodities through the Strait of Hormuz had been “stable and safe.”