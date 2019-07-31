Dubai Ruler Wife Applies for Forced Marriage Protection Order for Children

Alwaght | News & Analysis Website

  Wednesday 31 July 2019

Nigeria’s IMN Ban: Mix of Govt. Fear, Foreign Influence

Nigeria’s IMN Ban: Mix of Govt. Fear, Foreign Influence Nigerian court responds affirmatively to a government request to blacklist as terrorist movement Shiite Islamic Movement of Nigeria.

Rethinking Roots of Zionist Settlers Violence against Palestinians 85% of cases involving settler violence against Palestinians are never pursued by law. Of the remaining cases, only 1.9% led to a conviction.

US Seeks Secret Activities under Diplomatic Cover in Iraq Recently an Iraq member of parliament warned that the US embassy in Baghdad has become “Mossad and Daesh hotbed.”

With Yemeni Responses Unabated, Saudi Military Strategy Review Unavoidable Saudi Arabia has reportedly rejected an offer for ceasefire but loss of the allies one another will prompt a review of the military strategy in Yemen.

Saudi Crown Prince Stuck in Yemeni ’Quagmire’, Seeking US Help: Paper Saudi-led military coalition that has been conducting a brutal aggression on Yemen since 2015 has plead for the US’s assistance as the international and domestic pressure is mounting on them.

Roadside Bomb Kills at Least 34 in Afghanistan

At least 34, including children, were killed and over 17 injured after a bus in western Afghanistan was hit by a roadside explosion on Wednesday.

Twitter Suspends Russian Embassy in Syria after Criticizing White Helmets Twitter, without explanation, has suspended the official account of the Russian embassy in Syria after it posted a video critical of the controversial ‘White Helmets’ group, Russia Today reported.

UN Condemns Bahraini Regime over Execution of Dissidents The UN censured the execution of two young activists in Bahrain, as the West-backed Al Khalifa regime continues brutal its crackdown on political dissidents and pro-democracy activists in the Persian Gulf kingdom.

Germany Rejects US Proposal for Maritime Coalition in Persian Gulf Germany turned down the US proposal to set up a military coalition in the Persian Gulf to counter the so-called “Iran threat”.

HRW Slams Nigeria Ban on Islamic Movement Human Rights Watch (HRW) has called for the reversal of Nigerian court ruling that bans the Islamic Movement in Nigeria (IMN) led by jailed cleric Sheikh Ibrahim al-Zakzaky.

3 Killed, 15 Injured in California Mass Shooting hree people have been killed and at least 15 injured in the US state of California after a gunman opened fire at a food festival.

Iran Ready to Take Third Step if EU Fails in 2015 Deal Commitments Iran has warned the three European signatories of the 2015 nuclear deal that it will not hesitate to take the third step in reducing its commitments under the agreement if the UK, France and Germany once again fail to meet the Islamic republic’s demands.

Sanders Slams Trump Administration’s ‘100% pro-Israel or 100% pro-Saudi’ Policies American senator and presidential candidate Bernie Sanders rebuked the Trump administration’s “100% pro-Israel or 100% pro-Saudi Arabia” policies.

20 Killed, 50 Injured in Kabul Attack At least 20 people have been killed and more than 50 were injured after a huge blast hit Afghanistan’s capital city Kabul

Bahrain Embassy’s Staffers in UK Tried to Throw Protester off Rooftop Staffers at the Bahraini regime’s embassy in London have beaten and reportedly attempted to throw an activist off the diplomatic building’s roof as he was protesting the regime’s recent execution of three pro-democracy campaigners, Press TV reported.

1 Iranian Satellite Ready for Launch, 2 in Final Phase: Official Iranian Space Research Center (ISRC) has completed the development of one satellite and is making final preparations on two others for launch into orbit.

Iraqi Popular Forces Call for US Forces Withdrawal Iraq’s Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF) said American troops based inside Iraq should leave the Arab country or else will face repercussions.

Sudanese Authorities Say 87 Killed When Troops Attacked Protest, Critics Say Too Low Sudanese authorities claimed on Saturday 87 people were killed when security forces attacked a protest on June 3, a figure that prompted demonstrations across the capital as opponents of Sudan’s military rulers dismissed it as far too low, Reuters reported.

Trump Attacks another Black Lawmaker, Calls Baltimore ’Disgusting, Rat, Rodent Infested’ US President Donald Trump attacked another prominent African-American lawmaker on Saturday, calling him a “brutal bully” who should clean up his “disgusting, rat and rodent infested” Baltimore district rather than criticizing the work of US immigration officers on the Mexican border.

Yemeni Drones Hit Saudi Airport in Najran Yemeni forces in new round of retaliatory attacks struck an airport in Saudi Arabia’s southern province of Najran.

Russian Police Detain over 1,300 in Opposition Crackdown in Moscow Russian police arrested more than 1,300 people in Moscow on Saturday in a crackdown against a protest organized by liberal opposition figures, demanding places on the ballot ahead of September’s council elections.

Residents of Ex-ISIS Capital Crave President Assad’s Rule: Magazine US magazine Foreign Policy says residents of Syria’s Raqqa city, where once served as the capital of the self-proclaimed “caliphate” of the ISIS terrorist group, believe only Bashar al-Assad government can bring stability.

Pelosi Says She Not Trying to Run out of Clock on Trump Impeachment Nancy Pelosi the US House of Representatives defended herself against accusations from a growing number of members within her own party, that she was “trying to run out the clock” on impeaching Donald Trump.

Bahraini Regime Executes 3 Activists Despite Calls to Halt Death Sentences The West-backed Bahraini regime has executed three pro-democracy activists on two separate cases despite widespread calls to commute the death sentences handed to the prisoners in an "unfair" mass trial.

World against US Recognizing Al-Quds as Israeli Capital

undefined
Myanmar Committing Genocide, Ethnic Cleansing against Rohingya Muslims

undefined
Awamiyah: Saudi Regime Killing Own Civilians

undefined
Qatar Row Deepens Persian Gulf States Rifts

undefined
Ansarullah

A Zaidi Shiite movement operating in Yemen. It seeks to establish a democratic government in Yemen.
Shiite

represents the second largest denomination of Islam. Shiites believe Ali (peace be upon him) to be prophet"s successor in the Caliphate.
Resistance

Axis of Resistances refers to countries and movements with common political goal, i.e., resisting against Zionist regime, America and other western powers. Iran, Syria, Hezbollah in Lebanon, and Hamas in Palestine are considered as the Axis of Resistance.
Persian Gulf Cooperation Council

A regional political u n i o n consisting of Arab states of the Persian Gulf, except for Iraq.
ISIS Terrorist Group

A terrorist group that fights against Resistance Axis in Syria and Iraq. It was founded & armed by America and its allies covertly.
Taliban

Taliban is a Sunni fundamentalist movement in Afghanistan. It was founded by Mohammed Omar in 1994.
Wahhabism & Extremism

Wahhabism is an extremist pseudo-Sunni movement, which labels non-Wahhabi Muslims as apostates thus paving the way for their bloodshed.
Kurds

Kurds are an ethnic group in the Middle East, mostly inhabiting a region, which spans adjacent parts of Iran, Iraq, Syria, and Turkey. They are an Iranian people and speak the Kurdish languages, which form a subgroup of the Northwestern Iranian branch of Iranian languages.
NATO

The North Atlantic Treaty Organization is an intergovernmental military alliance based on the North Atlantic Treaty which was signed on 4 April 1949.
Islamic Awakening

Refers to a revival of the Islam throughout the world, that began in 1979 by Iranian Revolution that established an Islamic republic.
Al-Qaeda

A militant Sunni organization founded by Osama bin Laden at some point between 1988 and 1989
New node

Map of Latest Battlefield Developments in Syria and Iraq on
alwaght.com
Dubai Ruler Wife Applies for Forced Marriage Protection Order for Children

Wednesday 31 July 2019
 
 
 
 
 
Alwaght- Haya bint Al Hussein, the estranged wife of the Dubai ruler Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, has applied for a forced marriage protection order relating to their children in the UK.

The London-based High Court heard on Tuesday that Princess Haya, half sister of Jordanian monarch King Abdullah II, has applied for the order, as well as for wardship of their children, and a non-molestation order relating to herself.

At a preliminary hearing on Tuesday, Judge Andrew McFarlane allowed media to report that Princess Haya had made the applications.

The court also heard that Sheikh Mohammed has applied to the High Court for the summary return of the son Zayed, 7, and 11-year-old daughter Al Jalila to Dubai.

Under the British law, forced marriages are distinct from arranged ones, and are those without the full and free consent of both parties.

A forced marriage protection order can be used to help someone, who is being forced into marriage or who has been subjected to one.

They can be applied for by the person in question, a relevant third party or anyone else with the permission of the court.

Applications must include details of how the applicant wants to be protected by the court.

Earlier, the couple had issued a statement about the nature of the case following a previous hearing held in private in London.

“These proceedings are concerned with the welfare of the two children of their marriage and do not concern divorce or finances,” the statement read.

It said the preliminary case management hearing would “deal with issues relating to how to proceed to a final hearing to determine the welfare issues.”

Princess Haya married Sheikh Mohammed in 2004. The end of his marriage is a fresh blow to the Dubai ruler, whose daughter Princess Latifa bint Mohammed Maktoum, 33, sought to escape last year before being captured on a boat off the Indian coast.

Human rights groups claim she is being held in captivity in Dubai.

 

13 Killed, 23 Injured, Including Children, after Saudi Regime Struck Market in Saada, Yemen
Christian Priest among Palestinian Protesters Praying beside Demolished Homes in Dar Salah
Young Gazan Protester, Killed at The hands of Israeli Forces, Laid to Rest
Floods Displace Millions in South Asia
13 Killed, 23 Injured, Including Children, after Saudi Regime Struck Market in Saada, Yemen

Iran IRGC Warns off UK Warship While Seizing British Oil Tanker
Bahrainis Hold Funeral Protester Killed During Regimes Crackdown
Israeli Regime Cracks Down on Protest against Demolition of Palestinian Home
Large Fire Destroys up to 200 Homes in Peru