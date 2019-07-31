New UAE Yemen Strategy: Goals, Obstacles

Alwaght | News & Analysis Website

Roadside Bomb Kills at Least 34 in Afghanistan

Roadside Bomb Kills at Least 34 in Afghanistan

At least 34, including children, were killed and over 17 injured after a bus in western Afghanistan was hit by a roadside explosion on Wednesday.

Twitter Suspends Russian Embassy in Syria after Criticizing White Helmets Twitter, without explanation, has suspended the official account of the Russian embassy in Syria after it posted a video critical of the controversial ‘White Helmets’ group, Russia Today reported.

UN Condemns Bahraini Regime over Execution of Dissidents The UN censured the execution of two young activists in Bahrain, as the West-backed Al Khalifa regime continues brutal its crackdown on political dissidents and pro-democracy activists in the Persian Gulf kingdom.

Dubai Ruler Wife Applies for Forced Marriage Protection Order for Children Haya bint Al Hussein, the estranged wife of the Dubai ruler Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, has applied for a forced marriage protection order relating to their children in the UK.

Germany Rejects US Proposal for Maritime Coalition in Persian Gulf Germany turned down the US proposal to set up a military coalition in the Persian Gulf to counter the so-called “Iran threat”.

HRW Slams Nigeria Ban on Islamic Movement Human Rights Watch (HRW) has called for the reversal of Nigerian court ruling that bans the Islamic Movement in Nigeria (IMN) led by jailed cleric Sheikh Ibrahim al-Zakzaky.

3 Killed, 15 Injured in California Mass Shooting hree people have been killed and at least 15 injured in the US state of California after a gunman opened fire at a food festival.

Iran Ready to Take Third Step if EU Fails in 2015 Deal Commitments Iran has warned the three European signatories of the 2015 nuclear deal that it will not hesitate to take the third step in reducing its commitments under the agreement if the UK, France and Germany once again fail to meet the Islamic republic’s demands.

Sanders Slams Trump Administration’s ‘100% pro-Israel or 100% pro-Saudi’ Policies American senator and presidential candidate Bernie Sanders rebuked the Trump administration’s “100% pro-Israel or 100% pro-Saudi Arabia” policies.

20 Killed, 50 Injured in Kabul Attack At least 20 people have been killed and more than 50 were injured after a huge blast hit Afghanistan’s capital city Kabul

Bahrain Embassy’s Staffers in UK Tried to Throw Protester off Rooftop Staffers at the Bahraini regime’s embassy in London have beaten and reportedly attempted to throw an activist off the diplomatic building’s roof as he was protesting the regime’s recent execution of three pro-democracy campaigners, Press TV reported.

1 Iranian Satellite Ready for Launch, 2 in Final Phase: Official Iranian Space Research Center (ISRC) has completed the development of one satellite and is making final preparations on two others for launch into orbit.

Iraqi Popular Forces Call for US Forces Withdrawal Iraq’s Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF) said American troops based inside Iraq should leave the Arab country or else will face repercussions.

Sudanese Authorities Say 87 Killed When Troops Attacked Protest, Critics Say Too Low Sudanese authorities claimed on Saturday 87 people were killed when security forces attacked a protest on June 3, a figure that prompted demonstrations across the capital as opponents of Sudan’s military rulers dismissed it as far too low, Reuters reported.

Trump Attacks another Black Lawmaker, Calls Baltimore ’Disgusting, Rat, Rodent Infested’ US President Donald Trump attacked another prominent African-American lawmaker on Saturday, calling him a “brutal bully” who should clean up his “disgusting, rat and rodent infested” Baltimore district rather than criticizing the work of US immigration officers on the Mexican border.

Yemeni Drones Hit Saudi Airport in Najran Yemeni forces in new round of retaliatory attacks struck an airport in Saudi Arabia’s southern province of Najran.

Russian Police Detain over 1,300 in Opposition Crackdown in Moscow Russian police arrested more than 1,300 people in Moscow on Saturday in a crackdown against a protest organized by liberal opposition figures, demanding places on the ballot ahead of September’s council elections.

Residents of Ex-ISIS Capital Crave President Assad’s Rule: Magazine US magazine Foreign Policy says residents of Syria’s Raqqa city, where once served as the capital of the self-proclaimed “caliphate” of the ISIS terrorist group, believe only Bashar al-Assad government can bring stability.

Pelosi Says She Not Trying to Run out of Clock on Trump Impeachment Nancy Pelosi the US House of Representatives defended herself against accusations from a growing number of members within her own party, that she was “trying to run out the clock” on impeaching Donald Trump.

Bahraini Regime Executes 3 Activists Despite Calls to Halt Death Sentences The West-backed Bahraini regime has executed three pro-democracy activists on two separate cases despite widespread calls to commute the death sentences handed to the prisoners in an "unfair" mass trial.

Analysis

New UAE Yemen Strategy: Goals, Obstacles

Wednesday 31 July 2019
 
 
 
 
 
New UAE Yemen Strategy: Goals, Obstacles

Alwaght- Media reported about reduction of the UAE forces in the Yemen war over the past few weeks. On Monday, the UAE71.com news outlet, citing the spokesman for the resigned Yemeni government Wadah Dabish, reported that the Yemeni coastguards affiliated with the fugitive President Abd Rabbuh Mansour Hadi over the past few days have taken over control of the Zaghar Island of Yemen in the Red Sea from the Emirati forces. 

Despite such moves, the majority of the media analyses and political circles do not think that the measures are signs that Abu Dhabi has an intention to end a fruitless war now in its fifth year. Rather, the Emiratis are seeking to continue by giving the military operations in the Arab country a new look. Nearly a month after the UAE said it plans to reduce its presence in Yemen, the evidence indicates that Abu Dhabi still holds the strategic places and position of Yemen it seized over the five years of war and does not seem it wants to move back from them.

According to Arabi24.com news website, the Southern Transitional Council, the forces under the command of Tareq Mohammed Abdullah Saleh, the nephew of the former Yemeni President Ali Abdullah Saleh, and other militias fighting as proxies for the UAE in Yemen are still fighting the revolutionary movement Ansarullah with about 90,000 well-trained fighters. Reports suggest that Abu Dhabi has recently united them all under the umbrella of a single command in an effort to, on the one hand, boost its control over them and, on the other hand, prevent frictions among them as in the past they several times clashed over territory and politics.

The news website added that the UAE-loyal forces, among them Saleh-led forces in Hudaydah city, Abu Al-Abbas Brigades in Taizz, and Hama Brigades in Socotra island— all trained in the UAE— are the militias active in the Yemeni home war under the support of the UAE.

The same report also noted that the UAE backs in Aden south of Yemen the Security Belt, a militia force whose formation has so far caused huge debate. Abu Dhabi also expanded its influence beyond Aden to cover neighboring cities like Lahij and Abyan. In the oil-rich city of Shabwa, in the southern end of the Arabian Peninsula, the Al-Shabwaniya militias loyal to the UAE have deployed their armored vehicles into the city without coordination with the security committee of the city. The forces have reportedly seized control of sensitive spots in the city as well as industrial parks and ports. These developments are taking place while the Emirati army in Yemen uses the site of Balhaf gas company as its main military base in the south of the country. The militant groups reportedly do not recognize the government of Mansour Hadi, which is recognized and backed by the UAE's ally in the conflict Saudi Arabia and directly take orders from the Belhaf-based Emirati command.

The UAE is believed to have announced the move to withdraw its forces in early July due to risks to its territory like the drone and missile strikes by Ansarullah that could have unpredictable consequences to its largely fragile economy and to ease the international pressures calling on the Saudi-Emirati military coalition to stop its atrocities against the Yemeni civilians who are suffering from an unprecedented humanitarian crisis. But can such an approach be of avail to Abu Dhabi’s pursuit of strategic interests in Yemen war?

UAE strategic objectives in Yemen

Abu Dhabi has entered the war on Yemen in March 2015 mainly driven by political and economic interests. The political interests in Yemen include a plan to split the country into two parts of south and north, prevent formation of a stable and strong government, and block power gain of the Yemen branch of the Muslim Brotherhood, an Islamist political movement with roots across the Arab and mainly at loggerheads with the ruling regimes which predominantly ban it as terrorist movement. The economic goal is domination over important ports to block Yemen’s economic growth that carries the potentials to transform the nation into a significant economic rival to the UAE as Yemen holds suitable geopolitical position to develop to such a status. The UAE struggles to bring under its control such important ports as Aden, Al Mukalla, and Mocha.

Just contrary to Saudi Arabia that now is the main loser of a costly war, the UAE has advanced to a major part of its goals and from now it abandons its previously-adopted combat policy and is expected to focus on saving what it has so far achieved in Yemen’s south. A southern separatist movement which holds an approach against the UAE earlier accused Abu Dhabi of pushing things to “explosion” in the southern cities via its proxy militias for the final goal of controlling oil and gas fields and also vital ports in the south.

The obstacles ahead of the new strategy

The new Emirati strategy to abandon a direct engagement in the war to relax the increasing international pressures and steer clear of provoking Ansarullah into retaliatory attacks on the UAE soil, which are now not an impossible job thanks to the advances in mass production of missiles and combat drones, can face a set of hurdles. The first one is the Ansarullah’s awareness of the main Emirati scheme to split Yemen. The resistant movement has honed its military skills during the war and promoted its military power and instruments to prevent the partition of the country after the end of the foreign aggression. It holds the pressure tools against Abu Dhabi as the main backer of the Saudi campaign against Yemen. Second, part of the southern movement and also the Yemeni public are opposed to the Emirati military presence and the colonial projects in their country. Several rounds of protests against the Saudi and Emirati military presence in the south over the past year are indications of the popular opposition to the foreign occupation. 

 

