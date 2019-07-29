3 Killed, 15 Injured in California Mass Shooting

Alwaght- Three people have been killed and at least 15 injured in the US state of California after a gunman opened fire at a food festival.

Police shot and killed the gunman and were hunting for a second person they believed was involved in the killing.

The gunman used a rifle and gained entry to the Gilroy garlic festival by cutting through a fence to avoid tight security, including metal detectors, police said.

Authorities have not released further information on the identity of the suspects or the victims. The police chief said the motive behind the killings remained unclear.

The annual festival is a three-day celebration featuring food, cooking competitions and music that attracts more than 100,000 people. Sunday was the final day of this year's event.