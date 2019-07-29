20 Killed, 50 Injured in Kabul Attack

Alwaght | News & Analysis Website

Rethinking Roots of Zionist Settlers Violence against Palestinians

Rethinking Roots of Zionist Settlers Violence against Palestinians 85% of cases involving settler violence against Palestinians are never pursued by law. Of the remaining cases, only 1.9% led to a conviction.

US Seeks Secret Activities under Diplomatic Cover in Iraq Recently an Iraq member of parliament warned that the US embassy in Baghdad has become “Mossad and Daesh hotbed.”

With Yemeni Responses Unabated, Saudi Military Strategy Review Unavoidable Saudi Arabia has reportedly rejected an offer for ceasefire but loss of the allies one another will prompt a review of the military strategy in Yemen.

Saudi Crown Prince Stuck in Yemeni ’Quagmire’, Seeking US Help: Paper Saudi-led military coalition that has been conducting a brutal aggression on Yemen since 2015 has plead for the US’s assistance as the international and domestic pressure is mounting on them.

Qatar’s New Sea Base Aimed to Affect Power Balance Qatar officials have opened their largest coastguard base amid tensions with Saudi Arabia. They appear to seek restoration of balance of power with Saudi-led bloc.

3 Killed, 15 Injured in California Mass Shooting

3 Killed, 15 Injured in California Mass Shooting

hree people have been killed and at least 15 injured in the US state of California after a gunman opened fire at a food festival.

Iran Ready to Take Third Step if EU Fails in 2015 Deal Commitments Iran has warned the three European signatories of the 2015 nuclear deal that it will not hesitate to take the third step in reducing its commitments under the agreement if the UK, France and Germany once again fail to meet the Islamic republic’s demands.

Sanders Slams Trump Administration’s ‘100% pro-Israel or 100% pro-Saudi’ Policies American senator and presidential candidate Bernie Sanders rebuked the Trump administration’s “100% pro-Israel or 100% pro-Saudi Arabia” policies.

20 Killed, 50 Injured in Kabul Attack At least 20 people have been killed and more than 50 were injured after a huge blast hit Afghanistan’s capital city Kabul

Bahrain Embassy’s Staffers in UK Tried to Throw Protester off Rooftop Staffers at the Bahraini regime’s embassy in London have beaten and reportedly attempted to throw an activist off the diplomatic building’s roof as he was protesting the regime’s recent execution of three pro-democracy campaigners, Press TV reported.

1 Iranian Satellite Ready for Launch, 2 in Final Phase: Official Iranian Space Research Center (ISRC) has completed the development of one satellite and is making final preparations on two others for launch into orbit.

Iraqi Popular Forces Call for US Forces Withdrawal Iraq’s Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF) said American troops based inside Iraq should leave the Arab country or else will face repercussions.

Sudanese Authorities Say 87 Killed When Troops Attacked Protest, Critics Say Too Low Sudanese authorities claimed on Saturday 87 people were killed when security forces attacked a protest on June 3, a figure that prompted demonstrations across the capital as opponents of Sudan’s military rulers dismissed it as far too low, Reuters reported.

Trump Attacks another Black Lawmaker, Calls Baltimore ’Disgusting, Rat, Rodent Infested’ US President Donald Trump attacked another prominent African-American lawmaker on Saturday, calling him a “brutal bully” who should clean up his “disgusting, rat and rodent infested” Baltimore district rather than criticizing the work of US immigration officers on the Mexican border.

Yemeni Drones Hit Saudi Airport in Najran Yemeni forces in new round of retaliatory attacks struck an airport in Saudi Arabia’s southern province of Najran.

Russian Police Detain over 1,300 in Opposition Crackdown in Moscow Russian police arrested more than 1,300 people in Moscow on Saturday in a crackdown against a protest organized by liberal opposition figures, demanding places on the ballot ahead of September’s council elections.

Residents of Ex-ISIS Capital Crave President Assad’s Rule: Magazine US magazine Foreign Policy says residents of Syria’s Raqqa city, where once served as the capital of the self-proclaimed “caliphate” of the ISIS terrorist group, believe only Bashar al-Assad government can bring stability.

Pelosi Says She Not Trying to Run out of Clock on Trump Impeachment Nancy Pelosi the US House of Representatives defended herself against accusations from a growing number of members within her own party, that she was “trying to run out the clock” on impeaching Donald Trump.

Bahraini Regime Executes 3 Activists Despite Calls to Halt Death Sentences The West-backed Bahraini regime has executed three pro-democracy activists on two separate cases despite widespread calls to commute the death sentences handed to the prisoners in an "unfair" mass trial.

Russia Warns of ‘Large-Scale’ Conflict as Iran Tensions Rise Russia Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov warned on Friday that tensions with Iran have made the prospect of “large-scale” conflict real, calling on world countries to support a Russian security doctrine of zero extra-regional military presence in the West Asia to prevent such a scenario.

Saudi-Led Coalition on UN’s List of Child-Killing Regimes The United Nations has for the third year put Saudi-led coalition fighting against Yemen on the world body’s blacklist of child killers.

2,500 European Terrorists Unaccounted For: EU Commission The European Commission said on Wednesday that more than 2,500 persons out of 5,500 people who had once left various European countries to join terrorist groups in Iraq or Syria, are currently unaccounted for.

Syria Rejects Turkey-US Deal on Buffer Zone as Violation of Its Sovereignty Syrian governments has rejected any deal between Turkey and the US on a buffer zone in the country’s northern regions, describing it as a violation of its sovereignty

US Actively Involved in Saudi Aggression on Yemen: Ansarullah The US is actively participating in Saudi-led coalition’s brutal war against the innocent Yemenis, Yemen’s Ansarullah movement said

Death Toll Rises to 20 in Southwest China Landslide The death toll from a landslide in Shuicheng County of southwest China’s Guizhou Province has risen to 20 and rescue work is still underway

20 Killed, 50 Injured in Kabul Attack

Monday 29 July 2019
 
 
 
 
 
20 Killed, 50 Injured in Kabul Attack
Alwaght- At least 20 people have been killed and more than 50 were injured after a huge blast hit Afghanistan's capital city Kabul.

The explosion, which was followed by a long gun battle, took place at vice presidential candidate Amrullah Saleh's office on Sunday.

The government issued a statement on Monday saying Saleh, who is the running mate of Afghan President Ashraf Ghani, had been slightly injured in the attack.

The statement added that government forces, in a six hour gun battle with the militants, had shot dead four of the assailants and saved the lives of over 150 civilians who had been caught up in the crossfire.

No group has claimed responsibility for the attack that came only hours after Ghani and Saleh, along with more than a dozen Afghan politicians, launched their two-month long election campaign.

The Taliban and ISIS terrorist groups are often the main perpetrators of frequent attacks of this kind in the country.

US-led foreign forces invaded Afghanistan and removed the Taliban regime, who had been ruling over the poverty-stricken country at the time, under the pretext of the global fight against terrorism in 2001.

US-led foreign troops have occupied the country ever since.

Recently, however, Washington has been negotiating with the Taliban to end the conflict.

The exit of foreign troops from Afghanistan is a condition set by the Taliban to extend the talks.

About 20,000 foreign troops, mostly Americans, are based in the country.

