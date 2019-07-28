Iraqi Popular Forces Call for US Forces Withdrawal

Alwaght- Iraq's Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF) said American troops based inside Iraq should leave the Arab country or else will face repercussions.

The PM's official, Mu’in Al-Kazhimi, was quoted by Baghdad Today as saying that Iraq has reached stability and does not need the US Armed Forces inside the country, AlMasdar News reported.

“The attempt to expand and stay in Iraq by the US is unacceptable, coupling with the fact that they are making Iraq a danger to their neighbors,” the official said.

In February, the US President said that around 5,000 soldiers should remain in Iraq to keep a close “watch” on Iran.

Mu’in Al-Kazhimi reminded that “The Americans are concerned of casualties because of PMF and the resistance forces,”, adding “these losses will affect the future of Donald Trump, especially because he is heading into a new presidential election.”

Iraqi official has time and again stressed that they will not let their soil be used against any neighboring country.

Back in February, Asked about US President Donald Trump’s comments Iraqi President Barham Salih told CNN "We do not want our territory to be a staging post for any hostile action against any of our neighbors, including Iran”.

Salih also referred to social, cultural and economic ties that have bound Iraq and Iran for centuries, saying it was actually impractical to separate the two nations.

“To expect Iraq to basically separate itself from Iran with 1,400 kilometers of borders and the important social, religious, economic interests that bind Iraq and Iran together is just not practical,” he said.