Trump Attacks another Black Lawmaker, Calls Baltimore ’Disgusting, Rat, Rodent Infested’

Alwaght | News & Analysis Website

  Sunday 28 July 2019

Editor's Choice

Rethinking Roots of Zionist Settlers Violence against Palestinians

Rethinking Roots of Zionist Settlers Violence against Palestinians 85% of cases involving settler violence against Palestinians are never pursued by law. Of the remaining cases, only 1.9% led to a conviction.

US Seeks Secret Activities under Diplomatic Cover in Iraq Recently an Iraq member of parliament warned that the US embassy in Baghdad has become “Mossad and Daesh hotbed.”

With Yemeni Responses Unabated, Saudi Military Strategy Review Unavoidable Saudi Arabia has reportedly rejected an offer for ceasefire but loss of the allies one another will prompt a review of the military strategy in Yemen.

Saudi Crown Prince Stuck in Yemeni ’Quagmire’, Seeking US Help: Paper Saudi-led military coalition that has been conducting a brutal aggression on Yemen since 2015 has plead for the US’s assistance as the international and domestic pressure is mounting on them.

Qatar’s New Sea Base Aimed to Affect Power Balance Qatar officials have opened their largest coastguard base amid tensions with Saudi Arabia. They appear to seek restoration of balance of power with Saudi-led bloc.

News

Bahrain Embassy’s Staffers in UK Tried to Throw Protester off Rooftop

Bahrain Embassy’s Staffers in UK Tried to Throw Protester off Rooftop

Staffers at the Bahraini regime’s embassy in London have beaten and reportedly attempted to throw an activist off the diplomatic building’s roof as he was protesting the regime’s recent execution of three pro-democracy campaigners, Press TV reported.

1 Iranian Satellite Ready for Launch, 2 in Final Phase: Official Iranian Space Research Center (ISRC) has completed the development of one satellite and is making final preparations on two others for launch into orbit.

Iraqi Popular Forces Call for US Forces Withdrawal Iraq’s Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF) said American troops based inside Iraq should leave the Arab country or else will face repercussions.

Sudanese Authorities Say 87 Killed When Troops Attacked Protest, Critics Say Too Low Sudanese authorities claimed on Saturday 87 people were killed when security forces attacked a protest on June 3, a figure that prompted demonstrations across the capital as opponents of Sudan’s military rulers dismissed it as far too low, Reuters reported.

Trump Attacks another Black Lawmaker, Calls Baltimore ’Disgusting, Rat, Rodent Infested’ US President Donald Trump attacked another prominent African-American lawmaker on Saturday, calling him a “brutal bully” who should clean up his “disgusting, rat and rodent infested” Baltimore district rather than criticizing the work of US immigration officers on the Mexican border.

Yemeni Drones Hit Saudi Airport in Najran Yemeni forces in new round of retaliatory attacks struck an airport in Saudi Arabia’s southern province of Najran.

Russian Police Detain over 1,300 in Opposition Crackdown in Moscow Russian police arrested more than 1,300 people in Moscow on Saturday in a crackdown against a protest organized by liberal opposition figures, demanding places on the ballot ahead of September’s council elections.

Residents of Ex-ISIS Capital Crave President Assad’s Rule: Magazine US magazine Foreign Policy says residents of Syria’s Raqqa city, where once served as the capital of the self-proclaimed “caliphate” of the ISIS terrorist group, believe only Bashar al-Assad government can bring stability.

Pelosi Says She Not Trying to Run out of Clock on Trump Impeachment Nancy Pelosi the US House of Representatives defended herself against accusations from a growing number of members within her own party, that she was “trying to run out the clock” on impeaching Donald Trump.

Bahraini Regime Executes 3 Activists Despite Calls to Halt Death Sentences The West-backed Bahraini regime has executed three pro-democracy activists on two separate cases despite widespread calls to commute the death sentences handed to the prisoners in an "unfair" mass trial.

Russia Warns of ‘Large-Scale’ Conflict as Iran Tensions Rise Russia Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov warned on Friday that tensions with Iran have made the prospect of “large-scale” conflict real, calling on world countries to support a Russian security doctrine of zero extra-regional military presence in the West Asia to prevent such a scenario.

Saudi-Led Coalition on UN’s List of Child-Killing Regimes The United Nations has for the third year put Saudi-led coalition fighting against Yemen on the world body’s blacklist of child killers.

2,500 European Terrorists Unaccounted For: EU Commission The European Commission said on Wednesday that more than 2,500 persons out of 5,500 people who had once left various European countries to join terrorist groups in Iraq or Syria, are currently unaccounted for.

Syria Rejects Turkey-US Deal on Buffer Zone as Violation of Its Sovereignty Syrian governments has rejected any deal between Turkey and the US on a buffer zone in the country’s northern regions, describing it as a violation of its sovereignty

US Actively Involved in Saudi Aggression on Yemen: Ansarullah The US is actively participating in Saudi-led coalition’s brutal war against the innocent Yemenis, Yemen’s Ansarullah movement said

Death Toll Rises to 20 in Southwest China Landslide The death toll from a landslide in Shuicheng County of southwest China’s Guizhou Province has risen to 20 and rescue work is still underway

Palestinian Authority Declares End to ’All Agreements’ with Israeli Regime President of Palestinian Authority Mahmoud Abbas on Thursday declared suspension of "all agreements, including security coordination" with Tel Aviv amid Israeli regime’s violations against the Palestinians.

15 Killed, Dozens Injured After 3 Blasts Rocked Afghanistan’s Kabul At least 15 people have been killed and dozens more wounded after three explosions have rocked Afghanistan’s capital Kabul

Brazil Supreme Court Orders Petrobras to Refuel Stranded Iranian Ships Brazilian Supreme country has ordered Petrobras to refuel two Iranian grain ships after the state-run oil company refused to assist the vessels citing the US sanctions targeting the Islamic Republic.

As mood Sours, Syrians Report Forced Deportations from Turkey When Syrian real estate worker Abu Ahmad was stopped by police in Istanbul he expected a ritual ticking-off for his expired documents, before being allowed on his way. Instead he says he was bundled into a bus packed with 50 men and deported to Syria.

Most Viewed

Day Week Month

Iraqi Popular Forces Call for US Forces Withdrawal

Yemeni Drones Hit Saudi Airport in Najran

Bahrain Embassy’s Staffers in UK Tried to Throw Protester off Rooftop

As US Beefs Up Military Presence in Persian Gulf, Yemen’s Houthis Turn to Russia for Support

Sudanese Authorities Say 87 Killed When Troops Attacked Protest, Critics Say Too Low

1 Iranian Satellite Ready for Launch, 2 in Final Phase: Official

What’s Behind US Forces’ Return to Saudi Arabia?

Russian Police Detain over 1,300 in Opposition Crackdown in Moscow

Trump Attacks another Black Lawmaker, Calls Baltimore ’Disgusting, Rat, Rodent Infested’

Rethinking Roots of Zionist Settlers Violence against Palestinians

What Is Really behind British Tanker Seizure?

Mole Hunt: Story of Busting CIA’s House of Cards

Palestinian Resistance Heralds ’Definite’ Victory: Iran Leader

World Must Press ICC to Probe Israeli Regime’s Demolitions of Palestinians Homes: Diplomat

Russia Warns of ‘Large-Scale’ Conflict as Iran Tensions Rise

Death Toll Rises to 20 in Southwest China Landslide

Nigerian Security Forces Kill 6 Protesters Calling For freedom of Sheikh Zakzaky

Sudanese Authorities Say 87 Killed When Troops Attacked Protest, Critics Say Too Low

Saudi-Led Coalition on UN’s List of Child-Killing Regimes

Pelosi Says She Not Trying to Run out of Clock on Trump Impeachment

Failing to Lure Trump into War, Bolton Dragging UK into Quagmire: Iran FM

Bahrain Embassy’s Staffers in UK Tried to Throw Protester off Rooftop

Boris Johnson Becomes Britain’s New Premier

As US Beefs Up Military Presence in Persian Gulf, Yemen’s Houthis Turn to Russia for Support

No More Coalitions: US Allies Decline US-Proposed Sea Alliance

Iran Plans to Charge Ships Passing through Strait of Hormuz: Lawmaker

What’s Driving UAE Role Shift in Yemen?

Was Interest in Peace behind Trump’s Kim Meeting?

A Big Dreamer? Can Netanyahu Use F-35s Against Iran?

Israeli Settler Kills Palestinian Child in Hit And Run

Bahrain’s Foreign Policy Hostage to Regime-Centered Security Agenda

40 Killed, 80 Injured as Airstrike Hits Migrant Detention Center in Libya

Dozens Killed, Injured after Taliban Bomb Attack in Kabul

US Failed on Every Path Taken against Iran: President

Russia To Reciprocate Further US Sanctions: Putin

Israeli Security Summit A Failure to Netanyahu

26 Dead as Al-Shabaab Militants Attack Hotel in Somali

Russia’s S 400 to Arrive in Turkey in 10 Days: President Erdogan

What Is Really behind British Tanker Seizure?

Ultimatum Over: Impotent INSTEX, Iran’s Reciprocal Steps

In Focus

World against US Recognizing Al-Quds as Israeli Capital

World against US Recognizing Al-Quds as Israeli Capital

undefined
Myanmar Committing Genocide, Ethnic Cleansing against Rohingya Muslims

Myanmar Committing Genocide, Ethnic Cleansing against Rohingya Muslims

undefined
Awamiyah: Saudi Regime Killing Own Civilians

Awamiyah: Saudi Regime Killing Own Civilians

undefined
Qatar Row Deepens Persian Gulf States Rifts

Qatar Row Deepens Persian Gulf States Rifts

undefined
Ansarullah

Ansarullah

A Zaidi Shiite movement operating in Yemen. It seeks to establish a democratic government in Yemen.
Shiite

Shiite

represents the second largest denomination of Islam. Shiites believe Ali (peace be upon him) to be prophet"s successor in the Caliphate.
Resistance

Resistance

Axis of Resistances refers to countries and movements with common political goal, i.e., resisting against Zionist regime, America and other western powers. Iran, Syria, Hezbollah in Lebanon, and Hamas in Palestine are considered as the Axis of Resistance.
Persian Gulf Cooperation Council

Persian Gulf Cooperation Council

A regional political u n i o n consisting of Arab states of the Persian Gulf, except for Iraq.
ISIS Terrorist Group

ISIS Terrorist Group

A terrorist group that fights against Resistance Axis in Syria and Iraq. It was founded & armed by America and its allies covertly.
Taliban

Taliban

Taliban is a Sunni fundamentalist movement in Afghanistan. It was founded by Mohammed Omar in 1994.
Wahhabism & Extremism

Wahhabism & Extremism

Wahhabism is an extremist pseudo-Sunni movement, which labels non-Wahhabi Muslims as apostates thus paving the way for their bloodshed.
Kurds

Kurds

Kurds are an ethnic group in the Middle East, mostly inhabiting a region, which spans adjacent parts of Iran, Iraq, Syria, and Turkey. They are an Iranian people and speak the Kurdish languages, which form a subgroup of the Northwestern Iranian branch of Iranian languages.
NATO

NATO

The North Atlantic Treaty Organization is an intergovernmental military alliance based on the North Atlantic Treaty which was signed on 4 April 1949.
Islamic Awakening

Islamic Awakening

Refers to a revival of the Islam throughout the world, that began in 1979 by Iranian Revolution that established an Islamic republic.
Al-Qaeda

Al-Qaeda

A militant Sunni organization founded by Osama bin Laden at some point between 1988 and 1989
New node

New node

Map of Latest Battlefield Developments in Syria and Iraq on
alwaght.com
News

Trump Attacks another Black Lawmaker, Calls Baltimore ’Disgusting, Rat, Rodent Infested’

Sunday 28 July 2019
 
 
 
 
 
Trump Attacks another Black Lawmaker, Calls Baltimore ’Disgusting, Rat, Rodent Infested’

Elijah Cummings, Democratic chairman of the House of Representatives Oversight Committee

US President Donald Trump attacked another prominent African-American lawmaker on Saturday, calling him a “brutal bully” who should clean up his “disgusting, rat and rodent infested” Baltimore district rather than criticizing the work of US immigration officers on the Mexican border.
Zoom In Font Zoom Out Font

Alwaght- US President Donald Trump attacked another prominent African-American lawmaker on Saturday, calling him a “brutal bully” who should clean up his “disgusting, rat and rodent infested” Baltimore district rather than criticizing the work of US immigration officers on the Mexican border.

Trump’s target in a series of early morning tweets was US Representative Elijah Cummings, Democratic chairman of the House of Representatives Oversight Committee, who has called Trump a racist and sharply criticized his immigration policies.

The attack was Trump's latest verbal assault against a minority member of Congress. Two weekends ago, Trump -- in racist language that was later condemned by a House resolution -- told four progressive Democratic congresswomen of color to "go back and help fix the totally broken and crime infested places from which they came." Three of the four were born in the US, and the fourth is a naturalized US citizen.

Democratic House Speaker Nancy Pelosi responded to Trump by calling Cummings a champion for civil rights and economic justice and added in a tweet: “We all reject racist attacks against him and support his steadfast leadership.”

On Thursday, the committee voted 23-16 along party lines to allow Cummings to issue subpoenas to White House officials, including Trump’s daughter Ivanka Trump and son-in-law Jared Kushner, deepening a probe into potential violations of government record-keeping laws.

Later Saturday, Trump signaled his anger with Cummings’ committee efforts, writing in another tweet that the Democrat “spends all of his time trying to hurt innocent people through ‘Oversight.’”

Trump, a Republican, took aim at Cummings’ criticism of his administration’s Mexican border policies.

“Rep, Elijah Cummings has been a brutal bully, shouting and screaming at the great men & women of Border Patrol about conditions at the Southern Border, when actually his Baltimore district is FAR WORSE and more dangerous. His district is considered the Worst in the USA......,” Trump tweeted.

“(T)he Border is clean, efficient & well run, just very crowded. Cumming District is a disgusting, rat and rodent infested mess. If he spent more time in Baltimore, maybe he could help clean up this very dangerous & filthy place,” he said.

In another tweet, Trump questioned why so much money was spent on Cummings’ district, which covers the downtown area of the city of Baltimore, about 40 miles (64 km) northeast of Washington, “when it is considered the worst run and most dangerous anywhere in the United States.”

“No human being would want to live there. Where is all this money going? How much is stolen? Investigate this corrupt mess immediately,” Trump wrote.

EnglishAlwaght EnglishAlwaght
 
 
 
 

Tags :

Trump Racist Baltimore Congress

Comments
Name :
Email :
* Text :
Send

Gallery

Photo

Film

Young Gazan Protester, Killed at The hands of Israeli Forces, Laid to Rest
Floods Displace Millions in South Asia
Gaza Takes Stand against Siege
Massive Free Zakzaky Protest Held in Kano
Young Gazan Protester, Killed at The hands of Israeli Forces, Laid to Rest

Young Gazan Protester, Killed at The hands of Israeli Forces, Laid to Rest

Israeli Regime Cracks Down on Protest against Demolition of Palestinian Home
Large Fire Destroys up to 200 Homes in Peru
Rally against Boris Johnson outside Downing Street
Israel Begins Destroying Palestinian Homes in al-Quds