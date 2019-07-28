Alwaght | News & Analysis Website

US Seeks Secret Activities under Diplomatic Cover in Iraq

US Seeks Secret Activities under Diplomatic Cover in Iraq Recently an Iraq member of parliament warned that the US embassy in Baghdad has become “Mossad and Daesh hotbed.”

With Yemeni Responses Unabated, Saudi Military Strategy Review Unavoidable Saudi Arabia has reportedly rejected an offer for ceasefire but loss of the allies one another will prompt a review of the military strategy in Yemen.

Saudi Crown Prince Stuck in Yemeni ’Quagmire’, Seeking US Help: Paper Saudi-led military coalition that has been conducting a brutal aggression on Yemen since 2015 has plead for the US’s assistance as the international and domestic pressure is mounting on them.

Qatar’s New Sea Base Aimed to Affect Power Balance Qatar officials have opened their largest coastguard base amid tensions with Saudi Arabia. They appear to seek restoration of balance of power with Saudi-led bloc.

What’s Driving UAE Role Shift in Yemen? The UAE said last week it is reducing forces as well as military activities in Yemen.

Yemeni Drones Hit Saudi Airport in Najran

Yemeni Drones Hit Saudi Airport in Najran

Yemeni forces in new round of retaliatory attacks struck an airport in Saudi Arabia’s southern province of Najran.

Russian Police Detain over 1,300 in Opposition Crackdown in Moscow Russian police arrested more than 1,300 people in Moscow on Saturday in a crackdown against a protest organized by liberal opposition figures, demanding places on the ballot ahead of September’s council elections.

Residents of Ex-ISIS Capital Crave President Assad’s Rule: Magazine US magazine Foreign Policy says residents of Syria’s Raqqa city, where once served as the capital of the self-proclaimed “caliphate” of the ISIS terrorist group, believe only Bashar al-Assad government can bring stability.

Pelosi Says She Not Trying to Run out of Clock on Trump Impeachment Nancy Pelosi the US House of Representatives defended herself against accusations from a growing number of members within her own party, that she was “trying to run out the clock” on impeaching Donald Trump.

Bahraini Regime Executes 3 Activists Despite Calls to Halt Death Sentences The West-backed Bahraini regime has executed three pro-democracy activists on two separate cases despite widespread calls to commute the death sentences handed to the prisoners in an "unfair" mass trial.

Russia Warns of ‘Large-Scale’ Conflict as Iran Tensions Rise Russia Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov warned on Friday that tensions with Iran have made the prospect of “large-scale” conflict real, calling on world countries to support a Russian security doctrine of zero extra-regional military presence in the West Asia to prevent such a scenario.

Saudi-Led Coalition on UN’s List of Child-Killing Regimes The United Nations has for the third year put Saudi-led coalition fighting against Yemen on the world body’s blacklist of child killers.

2,500 European Terrorists Unaccounted For: EU Commission The European Commission said on Wednesday that more than 2,500 persons out of 5,500 people who had once left various European countries to join terrorist groups in Iraq or Syria, are currently unaccounted for.

Syria Rejects Turkey-US Deal on Buffer Zone as Violation of Its Sovereignty Syrian governments has rejected any deal between Turkey and the US on a buffer zone in the country’s northern regions, describing it as a violation of its sovereignty

US Actively Involved in Saudi Aggression on Yemen: Ansarullah The US is actively participating in Saudi-led coalition’s brutal war against the innocent Yemenis, Yemen’s Ansarullah movement said

Death Toll Rises to 20 in Southwest China Landslide The death toll from a landslide in Shuicheng County of southwest China’s Guizhou Province has risen to 20 and rescue work is still underway

Palestinian Authority Declares End to ’All Agreements’ with Israeli Regime President of Palestinian Authority Mahmoud Abbas on Thursday declared suspension of "all agreements, including security coordination" with Tel Aviv amid Israeli regime’s violations against the Palestinians.

15 Killed, Dozens Injured After 3 Blasts Rocked Afghanistan’s Kabul At least 15 people have been killed and dozens more wounded after three explosions have rocked Afghanistan’s capital Kabul

Brazil Supreme Court Orders Petrobras to Refuel Stranded Iranian Ships Brazilian Supreme country has ordered Petrobras to refuel two Iranian grain ships after the state-run oil company refused to assist the vessels citing the US sanctions targeting the Islamic Republic.

As mood Sours, Syrians Report Forced Deportations from Turkey When Syrian real estate worker Abu Ahmad was stopped by police in Istanbul he expected a ritual ticking-off for his expired documents, before being allowed on his way. Instead he says he was bundled into a bus packed with 50 men and deported to Syria.

Boris Johnson Becomes Britain’s New Premier Boris Johnson, Britain’s most high-profile Brexiteer, has won the leadership of the Conservative Party on Tuesday to become the country’s next prime minister, replacing outgoing Theresa May

World Must Press ICC to Probe Israeli Regime’s Demolitions of Palestinians Homes: Diplomat Senior Palestinian diplomat Saeb Erekat denounced as war crime the recent demolition of a cluster of Palestinian homes in occupied East al-Quds (Jerusalem), calling on the international community to push the International Criminal Court (ICC) into opening an immediate investigation into the incident.

Iran Has Intercontinental Drones, Will Use Them If Necessary: Navy Chief Iranian Navy Commander Rear Admiral Hossein Khanzadi said the Islamic Republic is in possession of intercontinental drones and will definitely put them to use if the need for a long-haul mission arises.

Mole Hunt: Story of Busting CIA’s House of Cards The recent identification and destruction by Iran’s Intelligence Ministry of an integrated network of operatives serving the US Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) inside the country has proven that despite the ballooned-up image that the West, especially the Hollywood, want to project of the CIA, Iran’s intelligence operatives have always had the upper hand in covert and overt confrontations with their American counterparts and inflicted humiliating defeats on them.

Nigerian Security Forces Kill 6 Protesters Calling For freedom of Sheikh Zakzaky Nigerian regime has killed on Monday at least six protesters who were demanding the immediate release of the senior Muslim figure Sheikh Ibrahim al-Zakzaky, who has been locked up in a government jail since 2015.

World against US Recognizing Al-Quds as Israeli Capital

World against US Recognizing Al-Quds as Israeli Capital

Myanmar Committing Genocide, Ethnic Cleansing against Rohingya Muslims

Myanmar Committing Genocide, Ethnic Cleansing against Rohingya Muslims

Awamiyah: Saudi Regime Killing Own Civilians

Awamiyah: Saudi Regime Killing Own Civilians

Qatar Row Deepens Persian Gulf States Rifts

Qatar Row Deepens Persian Gulf States Rifts

Ansarullah

Ansarullah

A Zaidi Shiite movement operating in Yemen. It seeks to establish a democratic government in Yemen.
Shiite

Shiite

represents the second largest denomination of Islam. Shiites believe Ali (peace be upon him) to be prophet"s successor in the Caliphate.
Resistance

Resistance

Axis of Resistances refers to countries and movements with common political goal, i.e., resisting against Zionist regime, America and other western powers. Iran, Syria, Hezbollah in Lebanon, and Hamas in Palestine are considered as the Axis of Resistance.
Persian Gulf Cooperation Council

Persian Gulf Cooperation Council

A regional political u n i o n consisting of Arab states of the Persian Gulf, except for Iraq.
ISIS Terrorist Group

ISIS Terrorist Group

A terrorist group that fights against Resistance Axis in Syria and Iraq. It was founded & armed by America and its allies covertly.
Taliban

Taliban

Taliban is a Sunni fundamentalist movement in Afghanistan. It was founded by Mohammed Omar in 1994.
Wahhabism & Extremism

Wahhabism & Extremism

Wahhabism is an extremist pseudo-Sunni movement, which labels non-Wahhabi Muslims as apostates thus paving the way for their bloodshed.
Kurds

Kurds

Kurds are an ethnic group in the Middle East, mostly inhabiting a region, which spans adjacent parts of Iran, Iraq, Syria, and Turkey. They are an Iranian people and speak the Kurdish languages, which form a subgroup of the Northwestern Iranian branch of Iranian languages.
NATO

NATO

The North Atlantic Treaty Organization is an intergovernmental military alliance based on the North Atlantic Treaty which was signed on 4 April 1949.
Islamic Awakening

Islamic Awakening

Refers to a revival of the Islam throughout the world, that began in 1979 by Iranian Revolution that established an Islamic republic.
Al-Qaeda

Al-Qaeda

A militant Sunni organization founded by Osama bin Laden at some point between 1988 and 1989
Map of Latest Battlefield Developments in Syria and Iraq on
Yemeni Drones Hit Saudi Airport in Najran

Yemeni Drones Hit Saudi Airport in Najran

Alwaght- Yemeni forces in new round of retaliatory attacks struck an airport in Saudi Arabia’s southern province of Najran.

The al-Masirah TV channel reported that the Air Force of the Yemeni Army and allied fighters from Popular Committees had used Qasif-K2 combat drones for the Sunday operation.

It quoted Yemen’s military spokesman Brigadier General Yahya Sare’e as saying that the strikes first targeted control and command rooms for Saudi unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) at the Najran airport and later drone hangers and military sites.

He said the drones had successfully hit their targets and halted air traffic at the Najran airport.

The Saudi-led coalition, he added, has conducted 27 airstrikes on Yemen over the past 48 hours.

Yemeni forces regularly target positions inside Saudi Arabia in retaliation for the Saudi-led war on Yemen, which began in March 2015 in an attempt to reinstall a former regime and eliminate the Houthi Ansarullah movement, which has been defending the country along with the armed forces.

The Western-backed military aggression, coupled with a naval blockade, has killed tens of thousands of Yemenis, destroyed the country’s infrastructure, and led to a massive humanitarian crisis.

The US-based Armed Conflict Location and Event Data Project (ACLED), a nonprofit conflict-research organization, estimates that the Saudi-led war has claimed the lives of over 60,000 Yemenis since January 2016.

 

Saudi Arabia Yemen Drones

