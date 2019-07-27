Alwaght | News & Analysis Website

  Saturday 27 July 2019

US Seeks Secret Activities under Diplomatic Cover in Iraq

US Seeks Secret Activities under Diplomatic Cover in Iraq Recently an Iraq member of parliament warned that the US embassy in Baghdad has become “Mossad and Daesh hotbed.”

With Yemeni Responses Unabated, Saudi Military Strategy Review Unavoidable Saudi Arabia has reportedly rejected an offer for ceasefire but loss of the allies one another will prompt a review of the military strategy in Yemen.

Saudi Crown Prince Stuck in Yemeni ’Quagmire’, Seeking US Help: Paper Saudi-led military coalition that has been conducting a brutal aggression on Yemen since 2015 has plead for the US’s assistance as the international and domestic pressure is mounting on them.

Qatar’s New Sea Base Aimed to Affect Power Balance Qatar officials have opened their largest coastguard base amid tensions with Saudi Arabia. They appear to seek restoration of balance of power with Saudi-led bloc.

What’s Driving UAE Role Shift in Yemen? The UAE said last week it is reducing forces as well as military activities in Yemen.

Residents of Ex-ISIS Capital Crave President Assad’s Rule: Magazine

Residents of Ex-ISIS Capital Crave President Assad's Rule: Magazine

US magazine Foreign Policy says residents of Syria’s Raqqa city, where once served as the capital of the self-proclaimed “caliphate” of the ISIS terrorist group, believe only Bashar al-Assad government can bring stability.

Pelosi Says She Not Trying to Run out of Clock on Trump Impeachment Nancy Pelosi the US House of Representatives defended herself against accusations from a growing number of members within her own party, that she was “trying to run out the clock” on impeaching Donald Trump.

Bahraini Regime Executes 3 Activists Despite Calls to Halt Death Sentences The West-backed Bahraini regime has executed three pro-democracy activists on two separate cases despite widespread calls to commute the death sentences handed to the prisoners in an "unfair" mass trial.

Russia Warns of ‘Large-Scale’ Conflict as Iran Tensions Rise Russia Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov warned on Friday that tensions with Iran have made the prospect of “large-scale” conflict real, calling on world countries to support a Russian security doctrine of zero extra-regional military presence in the West Asia to prevent such a scenario.

Saudi-Led Coalition on UN’s List of Child-Killing Regimes The United Nations has for the third year put Saudi-led coalition fighting against Yemen on the world body’s blacklist of child killers.

2,500 European Terrorists Unaccounted For: EU Commission The European Commission said on Wednesday that more than 2,500 persons out of 5,500 people who had once left various European countries to join terrorist groups in Iraq or Syria, are currently unaccounted for.

Syria Rejects Turkey-US Deal on Buffer Zone as Violation of Its Sovereignty Syrian governments has rejected any deal between Turkey and the US on a buffer zone in the country’s northern regions, describing it as a violation of its sovereignty

US Actively Involved in Saudi Aggression on Yemen: Ansarullah The US is actively participating in Saudi-led coalition’s brutal war against the innocent Yemenis, Yemen’s Ansarullah movement said

Death Toll Rises to 20 in Southwest China Landslide The death toll from a landslide in Shuicheng County of southwest China’s Guizhou Province has risen to 20 and rescue work is still underway

Palestinian Authority Declares End to ’All Agreements’ with Israeli Regime President of Palestinian Authority Mahmoud Abbas on Thursday declared suspension of "all agreements, including security coordination" with Tel Aviv amid Israeli regime’s violations against the Palestinians.

15 Killed, Dozens Injured After 3 Blasts Rocked Afghanistan’s Kabul At least 15 people have been killed and dozens more wounded after three explosions have rocked Afghanistan’s capital Kabul

Brazil Supreme Court Orders Petrobras to Refuel Stranded Iranian Ships Brazilian Supreme country has ordered Petrobras to refuel two Iranian grain ships after the state-run oil company refused to assist the vessels citing the US sanctions targeting the Islamic Republic.

As mood Sours, Syrians Report Forced Deportations from Turkey When Syrian real estate worker Abu Ahmad was stopped by police in Istanbul he expected a ritual ticking-off for his expired documents, before being allowed on his way. Instead he says he was bundled into a bus packed with 50 men and deported to Syria.

Boris Johnson Becomes Britain’s New Premier Boris Johnson, Britain’s most high-profile Brexiteer, has won the leadership of the Conservative Party on Tuesday to become the country’s next prime minister, replacing outgoing Theresa May

World Must Press ICC to Probe Israeli Regime’s Demolitions of Palestinians Homes: Diplomat Senior Palestinian diplomat Saeb Erekat denounced as war crime the recent demolition of a cluster of Palestinian homes in occupied East al-Quds (Jerusalem), calling on the international community to push the International Criminal Court (ICC) into opening an immediate investigation into the incident.

Iran Has Intercontinental Drones, Will Use Them If Necessary: Navy Chief Iranian Navy Commander Rear Admiral Hossein Khanzadi said the Islamic Republic is in possession of intercontinental drones and will definitely put them to use if the need for a long-haul mission arises.

Mole Hunt: Story of Busting CIA’s House of Cards The recent identification and destruction by Iran’s Intelligence Ministry of an integrated network of operatives serving the US Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) inside the country has proven that despite the ballooned-up image that the West, especially the Hollywood, want to project of the CIA, Iran’s intelligence operatives have always had the upper hand in covert and overt confrontations with their American counterparts and inflicted humiliating defeats on them.

Nigerian Security Forces Kill 6 Protesters Calling For freedom of Sheikh Zakzaky Nigerian regime has killed on Monday at least six protesters who were demanding the immediate release of the senior Muslim figure Sheikh Ibrahim al-Zakzaky, who has been locked up in a government jail since 2015.

Palestinian Resistance Heralds ’Definite’ Victory: Iran Leader Leader of the Islamic Republic of Iran Ayatollah Sayyed Ali Khamenei has hailed the Palestinian people’s “stunning resistance”, saying it heralds a “definite” victory against Israeli regime

Mueller Report Shows Trump Committed High Crimes, Misdemeanors: Top Democrat The top Democrat on the US House Judiciary Committee said Sunday Robert Mueller’s report presents "very substantial evidence" that President Donald Trump is "guilty of high crimes and misdemeanors".

Pelosi Says She Not Trying to Run out of Clock on Trump Impeachment

Pelosi Says She Not Trying to Run out of Clock on Trump Impeachment
Alwaght- Nancy Pelosi the US House of Representatives defended herself against accusations from a growing number of members within her own party, that she was “trying to run out the clock” on impeaching Donald Trump.

"Everybody has the liberty and the luxury to espouse their own position and to criticize me for trying to go down the path in the most determined, positive way,” Pelosi said about her stance on launching an impeachment inquiry into the president. The House speaker has said she does not yet support impeaching Trump, noting several congressional investigations still ongoing into his financial dealings and possibly obstruction of justice.

Speaking about a growing number of Democrats calling for the process to remove the president from office to begin, Pelosi said: “Their advocacy for impeachment only gives me leverage".

"A decision will be made in a timely fashion,” she added. “This isn’t endless, and when we have the best, strongest possible case and that’s not endless either".

The speaker’s comments arrived as more Democrats continued adding their names to a growing list of House representatives demanding Trump’s impeachment, the latest of those being Ann Kuster, the highest-ranking Democrat to call for his removal so far.

In a statement after Ms Kuster announced her support for an impeachment inquiry to be launched, Democrat Don Beyerwrote in a statement: “100 Members of the House of Representatives now publicly support an impeachment inquiry.”

“There will be more to come,” he added.

The list of 100 House representatives is made up of Democrats, save for Justin Amash, a former Republican who left the party after announcing his support for an impeachment inquiry. Mr Amash has reportedly been mulling launching a presidential bid in opposition of Mr Trump.

A growing faction of Democratic senators and 2020 hopefuls are also urging Ms Pelosi to begin an impeachment inquiry.

Elizabeth Warren, a Massachusetts senator and candidate for president, said at an event on Wednesday: “l understand that there are people who for political reasons say it’s not where we want to be. But my view is some things are above politics.”

“One of them is our constitutional responsibilities to do what is right,” she added.

The speaker’s refusal to support impeachment arrived just two days after former Special Counsel Robert Mueller testified on Capitol Hill about the president’s alleged obstruction of justice and Russian interference in the 2016 election.

Jerrold Nadler, the House Judiciary chairman, said Friday he was moving forward with court action to investigate the president, adding ”there’s no point speculating whether the speaker with agree with our decision”, when the probes come to a conclusion.

“We are continuing an investigation of the president’s malfeasances,” he said.

 

 

 

