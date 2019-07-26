Kirkuk Governor Election Iraq’s New Contentious Point

Alwaght | News & Analysis Website

  Saturday 27 July 2019

Editor's Choice

US Seeks Secret Activities under Diplomatic Cover in Iraq

US Seeks Secret Activities under Diplomatic Cover in Iraq Recently an Iraq member of parliament warned that the US embassy in Baghdad has become “Mossad and Daesh hotbed.”

With Yemeni Responses Unabated, Saudi Military Strategy Review Unavoidable Saudi Arabia has reportedly rejected an offer for ceasefire but loss of the allies one another will prompt a review of the military strategy in Yemen.

Saudi Crown Prince Stuck in Yemeni ’Quagmire’, Seeking US Help: Paper Saudi-led military coalition that has been conducting a brutal aggression on Yemen since 2015 has plead for the US’s assistance as the international and domestic pressure is mounting on them.

Qatar’s New Sea Base Aimed to Affect Power Balance Qatar officials have opened their largest coastguard base amid tensions with Saudi Arabia. They appear to seek restoration of balance of power with Saudi-led bloc.

What’s Driving UAE Role Shift in Yemen? The UAE said last week it is reducing forces as well as military activities in Yemen.

News

Residents of Ex-ISIS Capital Crave President Assad’s Rule: Magazine

Residents of Ex-ISIS Capital Crave President Assad’s Rule: Magazine

US magazine Foreign Policy says residents of Syria’s Raqqa city, where once served as the capital of the self-proclaimed “caliphate” of the ISIS terrorist group, believe only Bashar al-Assad government can bring stability.

Pelosi Says She Not Trying to Run out of Clock on Trump Impeachment Nancy Pelosi the US House of Representatives defended herself against accusations from a growing number of members within her own party, that she was “trying to run out the clock” on impeaching Donald Trump.

Bahraini Regime Executes 3 Activists Despite Calls to Halt Death Sentences The West-backed Bahraini regime has executed three pro-democracy activists on two separate cases despite widespread calls to commute the death sentences handed to the prisoners in an "unfair" mass trial.

Russia Warns of ‘Large-Scale’ Conflict as Iran Tensions Rise Russia Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov warned on Friday that tensions with Iran have made the prospect of “large-scale” conflict real, calling on world countries to support a Russian security doctrine of zero extra-regional military presence in the West Asia to prevent such a scenario.

Saudi-Led Coalition on UN’s List of Child-Killing Regimes The United Nations has for the third year put Saudi-led coalition fighting against Yemen on the world body’s blacklist of child killers.

2,500 European Terrorists Unaccounted For: EU Commission The European Commission said on Wednesday that more than 2,500 persons out of 5,500 people who had once left various European countries to join terrorist groups in Iraq or Syria, are currently unaccounted for.

Syria Rejects Turkey-US Deal on Buffer Zone as Violation of Its Sovereignty Syrian governments has rejected any deal between Turkey and the US on a buffer zone in the country’s northern regions, describing it as a violation of its sovereignty

US Actively Involved in Saudi Aggression on Yemen: Ansarullah The US is actively participating in Saudi-led coalition’s brutal war against the innocent Yemenis, Yemen’s Ansarullah movement said

Death Toll Rises to 20 in Southwest China Landslide The death toll from a landslide in Shuicheng County of southwest China’s Guizhou Province has risen to 20 and rescue work is still underway

Palestinian Authority Declares End to ’All Agreements’ with Israeli Regime President of Palestinian Authority Mahmoud Abbas on Thursday declared suspension of "all agreements, including security coordination" with Tel Aviv amid Israeli regime’s violations against the Palestinians.

15 Killed, Dozens Injured After 3 Blasts Rocked Afghanistan’s Kabul At least 15 people have been killed and dozens more wounded after three explosions have rocked Afghanistan’s capital Kabul

Brazil Supreme Court Orders Petrobras to Refuel Stranded Iranian Ships Brazilian Supreme country has ordered Petrobras to refuel two Iranian grain ships after the state-run oil company refused to assist the vessels citing the US sanctions targeting the Islamic Republic.

As mood Sours, Syrians Report Forced Deportations from Turkey When Syrian real estate worker Abu Ahmad was stopped by police in Istanbul he expected a ritual ticking-off for his expired documents, before being allowed on his way. Instead he says he was bundled into a bus packed with 50 men and deported to Syria.

Boris Johnson Becomes Britain’s New Premier Boris Johnson, Britain’s most high-profile Brexiteer, has won the leadership of the Conservative Party on Tuesday to become the country’s next prime minister, replacing outgoing Theresa May

World Must Press ICC to Probe Israeli Regime’s Demolitions of Palestinians Homes: Diplomat Senior Palestinian diplomat Saeb Erekat denounced as war crime the recent demolition of a cluster of Palestinian homes in occupied East al-Quds (Jerusalem), calling on the international community to push the International Criminal Court (ICC) into opening an immediate investigation into the incident.

Iran Has Intercontinental Drones, Will Use Them If Necessary: Navy Chief Iranian Navy Commander Rear Admiral Hossein Khanzadi said the Islamic Republic is in possession of intercontinental drones and will definitely put them to use if the need for a long-haul mission arises.

Mole Hunt: Story of Busting CIA’s House of Cards The recent identification and destruction by Iran’s Intelligence Ministry of an integrated network of operatives serving the US Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) inside the country has proven that despite the ballooned-up image that the West, especially the Hollywood, want to project of the CIA, Iran’s intelligence operatives have always had the upper hand in covert and overt confrontations with their American counterparts and inflicted humiliating defeats on them.

Nigerian Security Forces Kill 6 Protesters Calling For freedom of Sheikh Zakzaky Nigerian regime has killed on Monday at least six protesters who were demanding the immediate release of the senior Muslim figure Sheikh Ibrahim al-Zakzaky, who has been locked up in a government jail since 2015.

Palestinian Resistance Heralds ’Definite’ Victory: Iran Leader Leader of the Islamic Republic of Iran Ayatollah Sayyed Ali Khamenei has hailed the Palestinian people’s “stunning resistance”, saying it heralds a “definite” victory against Israeli regime

Mueller Report Shows Trump Committed High Crimes, Misdemeanors: Top Democrat The top Democrat on the US House Judiciary Committee said Sunday Robert Mueller’s report presents "very substantial evidence" that President Donald Trump is "guilty of high crimes and misdemeanors".

Most Viewed

Day Week Month

Saudi-Led Coalition on UN’s List of Child-Killing Regimes

Kirkuk Governor Election Iraq’s New Contentious Point

Bahraini Regime Executes 3 Activists Despite Calls to Halt Death Sentences

Residents of Ex-ISIS Capital Crave President Assad’s Rule: Magazine

Pelosi Says She Not Trying to Run out of Clock on Trump Impeachment

Russia Warns of ‘Large-Scale’ Conflict as Iran Tensions Rise

What Is Really behind British Tanker Seizure?

Iran Has Intercontinental Drones, Will Use Them If Necessary: Navy Chief

World Must Press ICC to Probe Israeli Regime’s Demolitions of Palestinians Homes: Diplomat

Failing to Lure Trump into War, Bolton Dragging UK into Quagmire: Iran FM

Palestinian Resistance Heralds ’Definite’ Victory: Iran Leader

Death Toll Rises to 20 in Southwest China Landslide

As mood Sours, Syrians Report Forced Deportations from Turkey

Boris Johnson Becomes Britain’s New Premier

No More Coalitions: US Allies Decline US-Proposed Sea Alliance

Profit and Split Together? Israeli Businessman Selling Oil for Syrian Kurds

Kirkuk Governor Election Iraq’s New Contentious Point

Pelosi Says She Not Trying to Run out of Clock on Trump Impeachment

Residents of Ex-ISIS Capital Crave President Assad’s Rule: Magazine

A Self-Fulfilling Prophecy: Trump’s Middle East Policy Could Push Yemen’s Houthis into Iran’s Hands

Nigerian Security Forces Kill 6 Protesters Calling For freedom of Sheikh Zakzaky

Israeli Security Summit A Failure to Netanyahu

Iran Plans to Charge Ships Passing through Strait of Hormuz: Lawmaker

Putin Orders Probe into Submarine Fire that Killed 14 Sailors

US Pressure Policy Resulted in Iran Nuclear Deal Breach: China

Turkish Drone Downed , Turks Arrest Arrested in Libya: Haftar’s Forces

What’s Driving UAE Role Shift in Yemen?

Dubai’s Ruling Family Fighting in British Court

Iran Won’t Tolerate Britain’s Maritime Piracy: Defense Minister

Russia’s S 400 to Arrive in Turkey in 10 Days: President Erdogan

A Big Dreamer? Can Netanyahu Use F-35s Against Iran?

313 Bodies Found in Mass Grave near Former ISIS Capital in Syria

Yemeni Forces Inflict Heavy Losses on Saudi Mercenaries

Bahrain’s Foreign Policy Hostage to Regime-Centered Security Agenda

Lebanese Minister Escapes Assassination; 2 Aids Killed

Reza Pahlavi Sells Himself to MBS at 98% Discount to Be TV Star

In Focus

World against US Recognizing Al-Quds as Israeli Capital

World against US Recognizing Al-Quds as Israeli Capital

undefined
Myanmar Committing Genocide, Ethnic Cleansing against Rohingya Muslims

Myanmar Committing Genocide, Ethnic Cleansing against Rohingya Muslims

undefined
Awamiyah: Saudi Regime Killing Own Civilians

Awamiyah: Saudi Regime Killing Own Civilians

undefined
Qatar Row Deepens Persian Gulf States Rifts

Qatar Row Deepens Persian Gulf States Rifts

undefined
Ansarullah

Ansarullah

A Zaidi Shiite movement operating in Yemen. It seeks to establish a democratic government in Yemen.
Shiite

Shiite

represents the second largest denomination of Islam. Shiites believe Ali (peace be upon him) to be prophet"s successor in the Caliphate.
Resistance

Resistance

Axis of Resistances refers to countries and movements with common political goal, i.e., resisting against Zionist regime, America and other western powers. Iran, Syria, Hezbollah in Lebanon, and Hamas in Palestine are considered as the Axis of Resistance.
Persian Gulf Cooperation Council

Persian Gulf Cooperation Council

A regional political u n i o n consisting of Arab states of the Persian Gulf, except for Iraq.
ISIS Terrorist Group

ISIS Terrorist Group

A terrorist group that fights against Resistance Axis in Syria and Iraq. It was founded & armed by America and its allies covertly.
Taliban

Taliban

Taliban is a Sunni fundamentalist movement in Afghanistan. It was founded by Mohammed Omar in 1994.
Wahhabism & Extremism

Wahhabism & Extremism

Wahhabism is an extremist pseudo-Sunni movement, which labels non-Wahhabi Muslims as apostates thus paving the way for their bloodshed.
Kurds

Kurds

Kurds are an ethnic group in the Middle East, mostly inhabiting a region, which spans adjacent parts of Iran, Iraq, Syria, and Turkey. They are an Iranian people and speak the Kurdish languages, which form a subgroup of the Northwestern Iranian branch of Iranian languages.
NATO

NATO

The North Atlantic Treaty Organization is an intergovernmental military alliance based on the North Atlantic Treaty which was signed on 4 April 1949.
Islamic Awakening

Islamic Awakening

Refers to a revival of the Islam throughout the world, that began in 1979 by Iranian Revolution that established an Islamic republic.
Al-Qaeda

Al-Qaeda

A militant Sunni organization founded by Osama bin Laden at some point between 1988 and 1989
New node

New node

Map of Latest Battlefield Developments in Syria and Iraq on
alwaght.com
Analysis

Kirkuk Governor Election Iraq’s New Contentious Point

Saturday 27 July 2019
 
 
 
 
 
Kirkuk Governor Election Iraq’s New Contentious Point

Related Content

Iraqi Forces Liberate Kirkuk Province, Repel Kurdish Militias from Disputed Areas

Iraqi Forces Enter Disputed Kirkuk, Kurdish Militias Withdraw

Zoom In Font Zoom Out Font

Alwaght- While Iraq after the defeat of ISIS is returning to the pre-2014 stability and security, levels of political disputes remain between the central government in Baghdad and Kurdistan regional government in the northern Iraq. The main sticking point that remains unsettled between the two since 2003 is the article 140 of the constitution that is related to what is known in the Iraqi politics as the disputed regions, in the center of which is the oil-rich Kirkuk. The disputed regions continue to take the attention of the world media to Iraq.

In the new conditions, picking a new governor to Kirkuk has begun to be a point of contention between the influential actors in the strategic city. Recently, the Sunni Arab residents of the city held protests outside the building of the local government calling for the dissolution of the provincial council and expressing their opposition to the election of the new governor from the Kurds. This brings back Kirkuk to the surface of the Iraqi politics once again. But what is the reason behind the rift over the governor post? And what does each actor seek in the row? To answer these questions, we should first give a picture of the Kirkuk mystery in the general Iraqi politics.

Kirkuk’s mystery in post-2003 Iraq

For several decades, Kirkuk has been recognized as the main lifeline of the Iraqi economy as its oil reserves reach 10 billion barrels, namely 10 present of the total Iraqi oil reserves. Various ethnic groups including Kurds, Arabs, Turkmens, Assyrians, and Jews make Kirkuk demographically the most important among the 18 Iraqi provinces. Adding to the complexity of the situation in the city is the fact that each of them asserts themselves to be the original owners of Kirkuk based on some evidence and arguments they provide.

The Kurds dub Kirkuk the “al-Quds of Kurdistan” or the “heart of Kurdistan”. Presenting some historical documents, they call themselves the real owners of the city. Following the US invasion of Iraq in 2003 that toppled the dictator Saddam Hussein, the Kurds pressed for adding the article 140 of the new constitution that calls on the central government to allow Kirkuk to be part of the Kurdish federal region. The Turkmens also presented their own historical proofs arguing that they are the aboriginals of Kirkuk. They argue that they were the rulers of the city under the Ottoman Empire. But the Arabs have gone beyond, even saying that the roots of the Arab race stemmed from this city. The arguments of the three make Kirkuk in the middle of a serious claim case at home.

Regionally and internationally, Kirkuk is important for players like Turkey, Iran, Saudi Arabia, the US, and even Europe. Such rift makes Kirkuk like a time bomb that its developments could any time cause a crisis. The election of a new governor is also influenced by this reality of the city as it can significantly affect the regional developments and the future of the Erbil-Baghdad ties.

Governor election crisis after October 16, 2017

After 2003 until mid-October 2017, the Kurds were the uncontested rulers of Kirkuk. After October 2017, the central government reached a political and military deal with the Kurds to take control of the significant city, ending 14-year Kurdish domination. Upon the deal, Rakan al-Jabouri, the deputy governor was appointed as acting governor replacing Najmuddin Karim. As a result, the Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP) and the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan (PUK), two main holders of the power in the Kurdish region, went through a serious cleavage over what kind of role the Kurds should take in Kirkuk after central government control of the city. Al-Jabouri served as acting governor for 21 months as the two parties’ disagreement unfolded.

After months of uncertainty, the two parties are said to have recently agreed on a joint candidate for the post. They, the reports say, named Tayeb Jabar of the PUK as the candidate for the job. The Kurds hold 26 out of the total 41 seats of Kirkuk provincial council under Kirkuk Brotherhood Alliance. This means they hold 63 percent of the power and a new session of the provincial council is required for them to easily choose their favorable politician for the post.

When reports about the bipartisan agreement spread, the Arabs of the city took to the streets in protest. Their demands varied from a call to cancel new governor election and also the dissolution of the provincial council in which they only hold 6 seats. They push for a parliamentary bill that will pave the way for dissolving the council to entrust its power to the provincial lawmakers in the parliament to pick the governor.

Kirkuk dispute beyond the ethnic claims 

The significance of Kirkuk to the Iraqi citizens and politicians considered, the question is that can the city’s issues be resolved by an inclusive accord or a parliamentary bill? The fact is that Kirkuk challenges should not be regarded through a demographic lens. That is because essentially the city can be regarded as a small model of a bigger Iraq in which none of the ethnic groups are prepared to compromise their demands.

With this in mind, the election of the new Kirkuk governor should not be regarded from the viewpoint of the Kurds who are the majority in the important city. After all, each of the ethnic groups, based on their specific considerations, ask for at least minimum realization of their demands in the administrative equations of Kirkuk. Thus, neither the Kurds nor the Turkmens nor the Arabs can solely and based on their will manage the Kirkuk issue.

EnglishAlwaght EnglishAlwaght
 
 
 
 

Tags :

Iraq Kirkuk Kurds Dispute

Comments
Name :
Email :
* Text :
Send

Gallery

Photo

Film

Gaza Takes Stand against Siege
Massive Free Zakzaky Protest Held in Kano
Seized British Oil Tanker in Iranian Port
Nearly 100 Gazans Injured in March of Return Rally
Gaza Takes Stand against Siege

Gaza Takes Stand against Siege

Large Fire Destroys up to 200 Homes in Peru
Rally against Boris Johnson outside Downing Street
Israel Begins Destroying Palestinian Homes in al-Quds
Yellow Vests, Truth for Adama Joint Protest in Support of Police Brutality Victims