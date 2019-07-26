Alwaght | News & Analysis Website

US Seeks Secret Activities under Diplomatic Cover in Iraq

US Seeks Secret Activities under Diplomatic Cover in Iraq Recently an Iraq member of parliament warned that the US embassy in Baghdad has become “Mossad and Daesh hotbed.”

With Yemeni Responses Unabated, Saudi Military Strategy Review Unavoidable Saudi Arabia has reportedly rejected an offer for ceasefire but loss of the allies one another will prompt a review of the military strategy in Yemen.

Saudi Crown Prince Stuck in Yemeni ’Quagmire’, Seeking US Help: Paper Saudi-led military coalition that has been conducting a brutal aggression on Yemen since 2015 has plead for the US’s assistance as the international and domestic pressure is mounting on them.

Qatar’s New Sea Base Aimed to Affect Power Balance Qatar officials have opened their largest coastguard base amid tensions with Saudi Arabia. They appear to seek restoration of balance of power with Saudi-led bloc.

What’s Driving UAE Role Shift in Yemen? The UAE said last week it is reducing forces as well as military activities in Yemen.

US Actively Involved in Saudi Aggression on Yemen: Ansarullah

US Actively Involved in Saudi Aggression on Yemen: Ansarullah

The US is actively participating in Saudi-led coalition’s brutal war against the innocent Yemenis, Yemen’s Ansarullah movement said

Death Toll Rises to 20 in Southwest China Landslide The death toll from a landslide in Shuicheng County of southwest China’s Guizhou Province has risen to 20 and rescue work is still underway

Palestinian Authority Declares End to ’All Agreements’ with Israeli Regime President of Palestinian Authority Mahmoud Abbas on Thursday declared suspension of "all agreements, including security coordination" with Tel Aviv amid Israeli regime’s violations against the Palestinians.

15 Killed, Dozens Injured After 3 Blasts Rocked Afghanistan’s Kabul At least 15 people have been killed and dozens more wounded after three explosions have rocked Afghanistan’s capital Kabul

Brazil Supreme Court Orders Petrobras to Refuel Stranded Iranian Ships Brazilian Supreme country has ordered Petrobras to refuel two Iranian grain ships after the state-run oil company refused to assist the vessels citing the US sanctions targeting the Islamic Republic.

As mood Sours, Syrians Report Forced Deportations from Turkey When Syrian real estate worker Abu Ahmad was stopped by police in Istanbul he expected a ritual ticking-off for his expired documents, before being allowed on his way. Instead he says he was bundled into a bus packed with 50 men and deported to Syria.

Boris Johnson Becomes Britain’s New Premier Boris Johnson, Britain’s most high-profile Brexiteer, has won the leadership of the Conservative Party on Tuesday to become the country’s next prime minister, replacing outgoing Theresa May

World Must Press ICC to Probe Israeli Regime’s Demolitions of Palestinians Homes: Diplomat Senior Palestinian diplomat Saeb Erekat denounced as war crime the recent demolition of a cluster of Palestinian homes in occupied East al-Quds (Jerusalem), calling on the international community to push the International Criminal Court (ICC) into opening an immediate investigation into the incident.

Iran Has Intercontinental Drones, Will Use Them If Necessary: Navy Chief Iranian Navy Commander Rear Admiral Hossein Khanzadi said the Islamic Republic is in possession of intercontinental drones and will definitely put them to use if the need for a long-haul mission arises.

Mole Hunt: Story of Busting CIA’s House of Cards The recent identification and destruction by Iran’s Intelligence Ministry of an integrated network of operatives serving the US Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) inside the country has proven that despite the ballooned-up image that the West, especially the Hollywood, want to project of the CIA, Iran’s intelligence operatives have always had the upper hand in covert and overt confrontations with their American counterparts and inflicted humiliating defeats on them.

Nigerian Security Forces Kill 6 Protesters Calling For freedom of Sheikh Zakzaky Nigerian regime has killed on Monday at least six protesters who were demanding the immediate release of the senior Muslim figure Sheikh Ibrahim al-Zakzaky, who has been locked up in a government jail since 2015.

Palestinian Resistance Heralds ’Definite’ Victory: Iran Leader Leader of the Islamic Republic of Iran Ayatollah Sayyed Ali Khamenei has hailed the Palestinian people’s “stunning resistance”, saying it heralds a “definite” victory against Israeli regime

Mueller Report Shows Trump Committed High Crimes, Misdemeanors: Top Democrat The top Democrat on the US House Judiciary Committee said Sunday Robert Mueller’s report presents "very substantial evidence" that President Donald Trump is "guilty of high crimes and misdemeanors".

Failing to Lure Trump into War, Bolton Dragging UK into Quagmire: Iran FM Iran’s Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said after failing to lure US President Donald Trump into war with Iran, the B-Team is now trying to drag the UK into a quagmire by stoking confrontation between Tehran and London over a British-flagged tanker seized in the Persian Gulf, Press TV reported.

Netherlands Partly Liable for 1995 Bosnia Massacre: Supreme Court The Dutch Supreme Court has upheld an earlier ruling by a lower court that found the Netherlands partly liable for the deaths of 350 Bosnian Muslims in Bosnia’s Srebrenica massacre in 1995

Iran Rejects Trump’s Claim, Says US May Shot down Own Drone Iran has rejected US President Donald Trump’s claim that a US warship had shot down an Iranian Unmanned Aerial System (UAS) in the Strait of Hormuz, Press TV reported

Trump Involved in Hush Payment to Porn Actress: FBI Documents The FBI believed US President Donald Trump was actively involved in a hush-money payment to adult film actress Stormy Daniels weeks before the 2016 US presidential election in order to keep her quiet about their alleged sexual affair, despite his denial of newly-released.

Yemenis Die as Saudi, UAE Not Paying Aid Pledges: UN United Nations aid chief Mark Lowcock said on Thursday Yemenis are dying from cholera, hunger and other ills because Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) are not making good on funding pledges they made earlier this year,

At Least Dozen People Killed in Taliban Attack on Police HQ in Kandahar At least a dozen Afghan people have been killed and about 90 others wounded on Thursday when Taliban militants attacked police headquarters in the southern city of Kandahar

Iranian IRGC Seizes Foreign Vessel Carrying ‘Smuggled Fuel’ in Persian Gulf Naval forces of the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) have seized a “foreign vessel,” that was “smuggling” one million barrels of fuel in the Persian Gulf

undefined
undefined
undefined
undefined
Ansarullah

Ansarullah

A Zaidi Shiite movement operating in Yemen. It seeks to establish a democratic government in Yemen.
Shiite

Shiite

represents the second largest denomination of Islam. Shiites believe Ali (peace be upon him) to be prophet"s successor in the Caliphate.
Resistance

Resistance

Axis of Resistances refers to countries and movements with common political goal, i.e., resisting against Zionist regime, America and other western powers. Iran, Syria, Hezbollah in Lebanon, and Hamas in Palestine are considered as the Axis of Resistance.
Persian Gulf Cooperation Council

Persian Gulf Cooperation Council

A regional political u n i o n consisting of Arab states of the Persian Gulf, except for Iraq.
ISIS Terrorist Group

ISIS Terrorist Group

A terrorist group that fights against Resistance Axis in Syria and Iraq. It was founded & armed by America and its allies covertly.
Taliban

Taliban

Taliban is a Sunni fundamentalist movement in Afghanistan. It was founded by Mohammed Omar in 1994.
Wahhabism & Extremism

Wahhabism & Extremism

Wahhabism is an extremist pseudo-Sunni movement, which labels non-Wahhabi Muslims as apostates thus paving the way for their bloodshed.
Kurds

Kurds

Kurds are an ethnic group in the Middle East, mostly inhabiting a region, which spans adjacent parts of Iran, Iraq, Syria, and Turkey. They are an Iranian people and speak the Kurdish languages, which form a subgroup of the Northwestern Iranian branch of Iranian languages.
NATO

NATO

The North Atlantic Treaty Organization is an intergovernmental military alliance based on the North Atlantic Treaty which was signed on 4 April 1949.
Islamic Awakening

Islamic Awakening

Refers to a revival of the Islam throughout the world, that began in 1979 by Iranian Revolution that established an Islamic republic.
Al-Qaeda

Al-Qaeda

A militant Sunni organization founded by Osama bin Laden at some point between 1988 and 1989
Map of Latest Battlefield Developments in Syria and Iraq on
alwaght.com
Alwaght- President of Palestinian Authority Mahmoud Abbas on Thursday declared suspension of "all agreements, including security coordination" with Tel Aviv amid Israeliregime’s violations against the Palestinians.

"We announce the leadership's decision to stop implementing the agreements signed with the Israeli side," Abbas said after a meeting of the Palestine Liberation Organization (PLO) in Ramallah city of the occupied West Bank.

Abbas stressed that the suspension would also include "security coordination" between the Palestinian Authority (PA) and the Tel Aviv regime.

The 84-year-old's declaration on Thursday came after an emergency meeting of the Palestine Liberation Organization in the wake of Israel's demolition this week of several Palestinian buildings in Sur Baher village - a move Abbas described as an act of "ethnic cleansing".

During the meeting, the Palestinian president said that the PA leadership had decided to lay out "mechanisms" to establish a committee implementing the decision amid continued "Israeli violations".

"The Israeli occupation authority has decided to ignore all its obligations in accordance with the agreements signed with it. It continues to kill Palestinian citizens, arrest them, demolish their houses and confiscate their lands," said Abbas in the meeting.

Abbas further denounced the US-designated "deal of the century" as a further flagrant violation of Palestinian rights.

"We will not coexist with the occupation and we will not deal with the deal of the century, or the slap of the century or the deal of shame - all names for one title. Palestine and al-Quds are not for sale and bargain. They are not a real estate deal in a real estate company," he said.

The "deal of the century", formulated by Trump's son-in-law and senior adviser Jared Kushner is yet to be officially released. The so-called "peace-deal" will reportedly deny Palestinians any right to a sovereign Palestinian state, while claiming to provide economic incentives in exchange.

Signaling a tougher stance against Tel Aviv amid the so-called "deal", Abbas also called for the implementation of an earlier reconciliation deal with the Palestinian Hamas resistance movement.

Hamas and Fatah have been at odds since Fatah won the Palestinian parliamentary elections Gaza in January 2006, splitting control over the Palestinian territories between the West Bank-based Fatah party and the Gaza-based resistance movement.

Later on Thursday, Hamas issued a statement expressing support for Abbas’ decision as “a step taken in right direction”, adding that people were waiting for its “immediate realization”.

The movement also called for the establishment of a national unity government.

Israel steps up violations of PA’s authority

According to the WAFA news agency, the meeting came specifically in response to the record demolition of 10 Palestinian apartment buildings in the Sur Baher village situated in the occupied West Bank earlier this week.

Tel Aviv claims the buildings had been constructed illegally and built too close to Israel’s apartheid wall in the West Bank.

Palestinian sources, however, say that the restrictions, imposed in 2011, had never been seriously enforced and that Israel was using it as a pretext to displace Palestinians as part of long-term settlement expansion efforts.

The demolition has prompted international condemnation. The US, however, blocked a draft United Nations Security Council (UNSC) resolution denouncing Tel-Aviv on Wednesday.

The demolitions, seen as a further violation of the Palestinian Authority's legal jurisdiction over the West Bank, come as the Israeli government has frozen about $138 million of Palestinian tax revenues belonging to the Palestinian Authority.

Tel Aviv has said it has withheld the sum on grounds that the money is distributed to current and former Palestinian prisoners convicted of "terrorism".

The PA says the payments are a form of welfare stipend to the families who have lost their main breadwinner. The stipends benefit roughly 35,000 families of the Palestinians killed and wounded by Israel.

Palestinian President Abbas has defended the payments as an important function of his administration amid the West Bank's deteriorating economic condition.

According to a World Bank report issued in April, about 160,000 PA employees have gotten only half their salaries during the past months. Unemployment in the West Bank has gone up to over 30 percent and the dispute over the withheld tax revenues is likely to drive up the PA’s existing debt from $400 million to $1 billion. 

The US Trump Administration also made sweeping aid cuts to the Palestinian territories last year.

 

