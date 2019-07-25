Alwaght | News & Analysis Website

  Thursday 25 July 2019

US Seeks Secret Activities under Diplomatic Cover in Iraq

Recently an Iraq member of parliament warned that the US embassy in Baghdad has become "Mossad and Daesh hotbed."

With Yemeni Responses Unabated, Saudi Military Strategy Review Unavoidable Saudi Arabia has reportedly rejected an offer for ceasefire but loss of the allies one another will prompt a review of the military strategy in Yemen.

Saudi Crown Prince Stuck in Yemeni ’Quagmire’, Seeking US Help: Paper Saudi-led military coalition that has been conducting a brutal aggression on Yemen since 2015 has plead for the US’s assistance as the international and domestic pressure is mounting on them.

Qatar’s New Sea Base Aimed to Affect Power Balance Qatar officials have opened their largest coastguard base amid tensions with Saudi Arabia. They appear to seek restoration of balance of power with Saudi-led bloc.

What’s Driving UAE Role Shift in Yemen? The UAE said last week it is reducing forces as well as military activities in Yemen.

15 Killed, Dozens Injured After 3 Blasts Rocked Afghanistan’s Kabul

At least 15 people have been killed and dozens more wounded after three explosions have rocked Afghanistan’s capital Kabul

Brazil Supreme Court Orders Petrobras to Refuel Stranded Iranian Ships Brazilian Supreme country has ordered Petrobras to refuel two Iranian grain ships after the state-run oil company refused to assist the vessels citing the US sanctions targeting the Islamic Republic.

As mood Sours, Syrians Report Forced Deportations from Turkey When Syrian real estate worker Abu Ahmad was stopped by police in Istanbul he expected a ritual ticking-off for his expired documents, before being allowed on his way. Instead he says he was bundled into a bus packed with 50 men and deported to Syria.

Boris Johnson Becomes Britain’s New Premier Boris Johnson, Britain’s most high-profile Brexiteer, has won the leadership of the Conservative Party on Tuesday to become the country’s next prime minister, replacing outgoing Theresa May

World Must Press ICC to Probe Israeli Regime’s Demolitions of Palestinians Homes: Diplomat Senior Palestinian diplomat Saeb Erekat denounced as war crime the recent demolition of a cluster of Palestinian homes in occupied East al-Quds (Jerusalem), calling on the international community to push the International Criminal Court (ICC) into opening an immediate investigation into the incident.

Iran Has Intercontinental Drones, Will Use Them If Necessary: Navy Chief Iranian Navy Commander Rear Admiral Hossein Khanzadi said the Islamic Republic is in possession of intercontinental drones and will definitely put them to use if the need for a long-haul mission arises.

Mole Hunt: Story of Busting CIA’s House of Cards The recent identification and destruction by Iran’s Intelligence Ministry of an integrated network of operatives serving the US Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) inside the country has proven that despite the ballooned-up image that the West, especially the Hollywood, want to project of the CIA, Iran’s intelligence operatives have always had the upper hand in covert and overt confrontations with their American counterparts and inflicted humiliating defeats on them.

Nigerian Security Forces Kill 6 Protesters Calling For freedom of Sheikh Zakzaky Nigerian regime has killed on Monday at least six protesters who were demanding the immediate release of the senior Muslim figure Sheikh Ibrahim al-Zakzaky, who has been locked up in a government jail since 2015.

Palestinian Resistance Heralds ’Definite’ Victory: Iran Leader Leader of the Islamic Republic of Iran Ayatollah Sayyed Ali Khamenei has hailed the Palestinian people’s “stunning resistance”, saying it heralds a “definite” victory against Israeli regime

Mueller Report Shows Trump Committed High Crimes, Misdemeanors: Top Democrat The top Democrat on the US House Judiciary Committee said Sunday Robert Mueller’s report presents "very substantial evidence" that President Donald Trump is "guilty of high crimes and misdemeanors".

Failing to Lure Trump into War, Bolton Dragging UK into Quagmire: Iran FM Iran’s Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said after failing to lure US President Donald Trump into war with Iran, the B-Team is now trying to drag the UK into a quagmire by stoking confrontation between Tehran and London over a British-flagged tanker seized in the Persian Gulf, Press TV reported.

Netherlands Partly Liable for 1995 Bosnia Massacre: Supreme Court The Dutch Supreme Court has upheld an earlier ruling by a lower court that found the Netherlands partly liable for the deaths of 350 Bosnian Muslims in Bosnia’s Srebrenica massacre in 1995

Iran Rejects Trump’s Claim, Says US May Shot down Own Drone Iran has rejected US President Donald Trump’s claim that a US warship had shot down an Iranian Unmanned Aerial System (UAS) in the Strait of Hormuz, Press TV reported

Trump Involved in Hush Payment to Porn Actress: FBI Documents The FBI believed US President Donald Trump was actively involved in a hush-money payment to adult film actress Stormy Daniels weeks before the 2016 US presidential election in order to keep her quiet about their alleged sexual affair, despite his denial of newly-released.

Yemenis Die as Saudi, UAE Not Paying Aid Pledges: UN United Nations aid chief Mark Lowcock said on Thursday Yemenis are dying from cholera, hunger and other ills because Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) are not making good on funding pledges they made earlier this year,

At Least Dozen People Killed in Taliban Attack on Police HQ in Kandahar At least a dozen Afghan people have been killed and about 90 others wounded on Thursday when Taliban militants attacked police headquarters in the southern city of Kandahar

Iranian IRGC Seizes Foreign Vessel Carrying ‘Smuggled Fuel’ in Persian Gulf Naval forces of the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) have seized a “foreign vessel,” that was “smuggling” one million barrels of fuel in the Persian Gulf

At Least 13 Feared Dead in Suspected Arson at Japan Animation Studio At least 13 people are feared dead and dozens more either unconscious, hurt, or missing in a suspected case of arson at an animation studio in the Japanese city of Kyoto on Thursday.

Iran Will Never Start War, But Will Defend Its Soil against Aggression: FM Iran “will never start a war,” but “will defend its territory” against any act of aggression, Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said

Saudi Regime Defrock Preacher over Demanding Tax Cuts: Report Saudi regime defrocked preacher Sheikh Talal Sultan Bukhari, as a brutal crackdown led by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman against Muslim preachers and intellectuals widens in the ultra-conservative kingdom.

World against US Recognizing Al-Quds as Israeli Capital

Myanmar Committing Genocide, Ethnic Cleansing against Rohingya Muslims

Awamiyah: Saudi Regime Killing Own Civilians

Qatar Row Deepens Persian Gulf States Rifts

Ansarullah

A Zaidi Shiite movement operating in Yemen. It seeks to establish a democratic government in Yemen.
Shiite

represents the second largest denomination of Islam. Shiites believe Ali (peace be upon him) to be prophet"s successor in the Caliphate.
Resistance

Axis of Resistances refers to countries and movements with common political goal, i.e., resisting against Zionist regime, America and other western powers. Iran, Syria, Hezbollah in Lebanon, and Hamas in Palestine are considered as the Axis of Resistance.
Persian Gulf Cooperation Council

A regional political u n i o n consisting of Arab states of the Persian Gulf, except for Iraq.
ISIS Terrorist Group

A terrorist group that fights against Resistance Axis in Syria and Iraq. It was founded & armed by America and its allies covertly.
Taliban

Taliban is a Sunni fundamentalist movement in Afghanistan. It was founded by Mohammed Omar in 1994.
Wahhabism & Extremism

Wahhabism is an extremist pseudo-Sunni movement, which labels non-Wahhabi Muslims as apostates thus paving the way for their bloodshed.
Kurds

Kurds are an ethnic group in the Middle East, mostly inhabiting a region, which spans adjacent parts of Iran, Iraq, Syria, and Turkey. They are an Iranian people and speak the Kurdish languages, which form a subgroup of the Northwestern Iranian branch of Iranian languages.
NATO

The North Atlantic Treaty Organization is an intergovernmental military alliance based on the North Atlantic Treaty which was signed on 4 April 1949.
Islamic Awakening

Refers to a revival of the Islam throughout the world, that began in 1979 by Iranian Revolution that established an Islamic republic.
Al-Qaeda

A militant Sunni organization founded by Osama bin Laden at some point between 1988 and 1989
New node

Map of Latest Battlefield Developments in Syria and Iraq on
As mood Sours, Syrians Report Forced Deportations from Turkey

Thursday 25 July 2019
 
 
 
 
 
As mood Sours, Syrians Report Forced Deportations from Turkey
When Syrian real estate worker Abu Ahmad was stopped by police in Istanbul he expected a ritual ticking-off for his expired documents, before being allowed on his way. Instead he says he was bundled into a bus packed with 50 men and deported to Syria.

People ride on their motorbikes along a street in Azaz, Syria July 22, 2019. Picture taken July 22, 2019. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi

The 31-year-old was stopped as he set off to meet a client in Turkey’s bustling commercial hub where up to one million Syrians live - hundreds of whom have been detained this month according to authorities.

His Turkish identity paper, known as a temporary protection permit, was valid for a Turkish province on the Syrian border nearly 1,000 km (625 miles) southeast of Istanbul.

In previous encounters with authorities Abu Ahmad had shown them an expired travel permit allowing him to move around inside Turkey, and escaped with a reprimand.

This time was different for him and dozens of other men who were piled into the bus in Istanbul’s Esenyurt district.

Ten days later he says he found himself at the Bab al-Hawa crossing into Idlib, a northwestern Syrian province controlled by rebels and Islamist militants, hundreds of kilometers from his home province of Deir al Zor in eastern Syria.

Four others who spoke to Reuters in northern Syria said they had been forcibly sent there in the past week. All had thought they were being transferred within Turkey, not across the border to a country ruined by eight years of civil war.

An employee at the Syrian Bab al-Hawa crossing told Reuters he recorded at least 4,500 Syrian returns this month, but could not say how many were voluntary trips or forced deportations.

TURKISH GRIEVANCES

The numbers represent only a tiny fraction of the 3.6 million Syrian refugees in Turkey, but the detentions and transfers suggest authorities are stepping up actions to address rumbling grievances over their prolonged presence.

They follow two clashes in Istanbul when crowds attacked Syrian shops, now targets of resentment for Turks who see Syrians as taking jobs and crowding out health and education services while Turkey battles an economic recession.

Most Syrians live in southern Turkish provinces near the border but Istanbul province holds the largest contingent. Many have started hiding at home, waiting for the wave of arrests to recede and some stopping work to express their anger.

Turkey’s Interior Ministry says there are 547,000 Syrians registered in Istanbul but the city’s new mayor says the total Syrian population may be nearly double that. Surveys conducted for the International Organization for Migration put the total between 600,000 and 900,000, many registered elsewhere.

As the mood sours toward Syrians, the Turkish government has repeated it is working to help Syrians cross back into Turkish-controlled parts of northern Syria. President Tayyip Erdogan said last month that around 330,000 had returned since Turkey launched military operations in Syria three years ago.

The situation in Istanbul gained added prominence ahead of mayoral elections in March and June, when candidates for both main parties said the city was struggling to handle the Syrian influx.

On Monday, Istanbul’s governor set a four-week deadline for Syrians without Istanbul permits to return to provinces where they are registered, or face forced removal to those regions.

Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu said that around 1,000 unregistered Syrians had been detained in Istanbul in the last two weeks as part of a wider sweep for illegal migrants, but denied that Turkey was deporting Syrians.

“There are Syrians who are completely unregistered. We take these and send them to camps,” he told broadcaster NTV. “We never have deported and cannot deport the Syrians under the scope of temporary protection.”

“I DON’T WANT TO BE DEPORTED”

A week after Abu Ahmad was detained, he called his brother Abu al-Deir to say he expected to be released and was just waiting for the paperwork to be completed.

“Our biggest fear was only him being sent back to Sanliurfa,” Abu al-Deir said, referring to the Turkish border province where he was registered. “We didn’t even consider him being deported to Syria.” Like his brother, he spoke to Reuters on condition that he not be identified by his full name.

Abu Ahmad said he was taken to a prison near the airport on the Asian side of Istanbul. “The smell was inhumane,” he said, describing two inedible meals they were given and the lawyer he said swindled detainees out of hundreds of dollars, promising to get them released. Everyone who paid him was still deported.

A policeman ordered him to sign paperwork in Turkish and Arabic that said he was voluntarily returning to Syria. “I said: ‘This is for deportation. I don’t want to be deported’.”

The policeman told him that the undated document would only be used if he committed a crime. Other policemen came in the room, yelling at and slapping some of the detained Syrians until, Abu Ahmad said, “everyone signed”.

Two days later, Abu al-Deir got another call from his brother, this time from inside Syria. “When he told us at first we were surprised, we thought he was joking,” said Abu al-Deir.

Abu Ahmad’s wife, nine months pregnant, and Abu al-Deir took a 20-hour bus trip from Istanbul to Sanliurfa. Although his wife is in the last stage of gaining Turkish citizenship and his brother has a valid permit to stay in Istanbul, Abu Ahmad said he fears they could both be picked up if they stay in the city, because others with valid papers were deported along with him.

He wants to be smuggled back, but then would have no valid documentation. He also wants to get a lawyer to help sort matters out.

“What makes you angry is, if you’d committed a crime, okay,” he said, pausing and taking a sip of tea. “But no one has committed a crime.”

Source: Reuters

Turkey Syria Refugees

