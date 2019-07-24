No More Coalitions: US Allies Decline US-Proposed Sea Alliance

Alwaght | News & Analysis Website

US Seeks Secret Activities under Diplomatic Cover in Iraq

US Seeks Secret Activities under Diplomatic Cover in Iraq Recently an Iraq member of parliament warned that the US embassy in Baghdad has become "Mossad and Daesh hotbed."

Boris Johnson Becomes Britain's New Premier

Boris Johnson Becomes Britain's New Premier

Boris Johnson, Britain's most high-profile Brexiteer, has won the leadership of the Conservative Party on Tuesday to become the country's next prime minister, replacing outgoing Theresa May

World Must Press ICC to Probe Israeli Regime’s Demolitions of Palestinians Homes: Diplomat Senior Palestinian diplomat Saeb Erekat denounced as war crime the recent demolition of a cluster of Palestinian homes in occupied East al-Quds (Jerusalem), calling on the international community to push the International Criminal Court (ICC) into opening an immediate investigation into the incident.

Iran Has Intercontinental Drones, Will Use Them If Necessary: Navy Chief Iranian Navy Commander Rear Admiral Hossein Khanzadi said the Islamic Republic is in possession of intercontinental drones and will definitely put them to use if the need for a long-haul mission arises.

Mole Hunt: Story of Busting CIA’s House of Cards The recent identification and destruction by Iran’s Intelligence Ministry of an integrated network of operatives serving the US Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) inside the country has proven that despite the ballooned-up image that the West, especially the Hollywood, want to project of the CIA, Iran’s intelligence operatives have always had the upper hand in covert and overt confrontations with their American counterparts and inflicted humiliating defeats on them.

Nigerian Security Forces Kill 6 Protesters Calling For freedom of Sheikh Zakzaky Nigerian regime has killed on Monday at least six protesters who were demanding the immediate release of the senior Muslim figure Sheikh Ibrahim al-Zakzaky, who has been locked up in a government jail since 2015.

Palestinian Resistance Heralds ’Definite’ Victory: Iran Leader Leader of the Islamic Republic of Iran Ayatollah Sayyed Ali Khamenei has hailed the Palestinian people’s “stunning resistance”, saying it heralds a “definite” victory against Israeli regime

Mueller Report Shows Trump Committed High Crimes, Misdemeanors: Top Democrat The top Democrat on the US House Judiciary Committee said Sunday Robert Mueller’s report presents "very substantial evidence" that President Donald Trump is "guilty of high crimes and misdemeanors".

Failing to Lure Trump into War, Bolton Dragging UK into Quagmire: Iran FM Iran’s Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said after failing to lure US President Donald Trump into war with Iran, the B-Team is now trying to drag the UK into a quagmire by stoking confrontation between Tehran and London over a British-flagged tanker seized in the Persian Gulf, Press TV reported.

Netherlands Partly Liable for 1995 Bosnia Massacre: Supreme Court The Dutch Supreme Court has upheld an earlier ruling by a lower court that found the Netherlands partly liable for the deaths of 350 Bosnian Muslims in Bosnia’s Srebrenica massacre in 1995

Iran Rejects Trump’s Claim, Says US May Shot down Own Drone Iran has rejected US President Donald Trump’s claim that a US warship had shot down an Iranian Unmanned Aerial System (UAS) in the Strait of Hormuz, Press TV reported

Trump Involved in Hush Payment to Porn Actress: FBI Documents The FBI believed US President Donald Trump was actively involved in a hush-money payment to adult film actress Stormy Daniels weeks before the 2016 US presidential election in order to keep her quiet about their alleged sexual affair, despite his denial of newly-released.

Yemenis Die as Saudi, UAE Not Paying Aid Pledges: UN United Nations aid chief Mark Lowcock said on Thursday Yemenis are dying from cholera, hunger and other ills because Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) are not making good on funding pledges they made earlier this year,

At Least Dozen People Killed in Taliban Attack on Police HQ in Kandahar At least a dozen Afghan people have been killed and about 90 others wounded on Thursday when Taliban militants attacked police headquarters in the southern city of Kandahar

Iranian IRGC Seizes Foreign Vessel Carrying ‘Smuggled Fuel’ in Persian Gulf Naval forces of the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) have seized a “foreign vessel,” that was “smuggling” one million barrels of fuel in the Persian Gulf

At Least 13 Feared Dead in Suspected Arson at Japan Animation Studio At least 13 people are feared dead and dozens more either unconscious, hurt, or missing in a suspected case of arson at an animation studio in the Japanese city of Kyoto on Thursday.

Iran Will Never Start War, But Will Defend Its Soil against Aggression: FM Iran “will never start a war,” but “will defend its territory” against any act of aggression, Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said

Saudi Regime Defrock Preacher over Demanding Tax Cuts: Report Saudi regime defrocked preacher Sheikh Talal Sultan Bukhari, as a brutal crackdown led by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman against Muslim preachers and intellectuals widens in the ultra-conservative kingdom.

Republican Support for Trump Rises after Racist Tweets: Poll Support for US President Donald Trump increased slightly among Republicans after he lashed out on Twitter over the weekend in a racially charged attack on four minority Democratic congresswomen, a Reuters/Ipsos public opinion poll shows.

313 Bodies Found in Mass Grave near Former ISIS Capital in Syria Some 313 bodies were uncovered from a large mass grave last month in a field near the Syrian city of Raqqa.

US House Condemns Trump’s ’Racist Comments’ The US House of Representatives voted on Tuesday to officially condemn President Donald Trump’s racist comments against four minority Democratic congresswomen.

World against US Recognizing Al-Quds as Israeli Capital

World against US Recognizing Al-Quds as Israeli Capital

undefined
Myanmar Committing Genocide, Ethnic Cleansing against Rohingya Muslims

Myanmar Committing Genocide, Ethnic Cleansing against Rohingya Muslims

undefined
Awamiyah: Saudi Regime Killing Own Civilians

Awamiyah: Saudi Regime Killing Own Civilians

undefined
Qatar Row Deepens Persian Gulf States Rifts

Qatar Row Deepens Persian Gulf States Rifts

undefined
No More Coalitions: US Allies Decline US-Proposed Sea Alliance

Thursday 25 July 2019
 
 
 
 
 
No More Coalitions: US Allies Decline US-Proposed Sea Alliance

Coalition for Piracy? US Proposes Patrolling Alliance

Alwaght- The US hostile approach to Iran under the presidency of Donald Trump, many agree, has reached its peak. One consequence, among others, is the obstruction of the fluency of sea transportation in the highly sensitive and strategic Persian Gulf and Strait of Hormuz.

To materialize its main goal of forcing the Iranian oil sales to zero the US over the past few months built up its military presence in the region, beside the massive efforts to get other countries to its anti-Iranian unilateral and illegitimate economic sanctions Tehran calls “economic terrorism.” 

Since the attacks on the Saudi and Emirati oil tankers in the Sea of Oman and a UAE port in early June, Washington has struggled to set up a military coalition for the so-called aim of protecting the commercial ships. The US attempts have so far proved a failure and except for Saudi Arabia and the UAE no country has seriously shown support for the US-proposed alliance. Riyadh and Abu Dhabi are known for their being bankrollers of the American regional scenarios.

Global distrust in chaos-causing Trump

The security of the Persian Gulf is greatly important in the global trade and economy, as many of the world’s economic powers are provided with their energy from this region’s states. So, a caution to avoid the escalation of tensions in the region is the main driving force behind the countries’ rejection of joining the US-proposed coalition. After all, the US is now accused by many world countries of destabilizing the global peace and security through a trade war and stepped up militarism across the world. While the world recognizes the US withdrawal from the Iran nuclear deal and violation of the United Nations Security Council resolutions, marked by unilateral sanctions especially on Iran’s oil sales, a violator of the international law, Iran’s firm reactions to the US moves in the Persian Gulf, like violation of its sea and airspace, are deemed quite a legitimate practice to defend its interests. Besides, it should be taken into account that the US sanctions pose direct challenges to important US economic rivals like China, India, South Korea, and Japan. These factors beside Iran’s show of capability to respond to hostilities have raised the risks of joining the alliance for the American allies.

Retreatment domino 

India was one of the countries that have rejected to join the US-led sea patrolling alliance. The Reuters news agency, citing an Indian official, reported that New Delhi will not be part of such alliance because such measures will lead to confrontation with Iran. New Delhi holds historical trade and cultural ties with Tehran, the Indian official went on, adding that traditionally India has never joined such military alliances because it prefers to act within the UN framework.

The CNN on Friday wrote that many potential allies of the US have shown no support to a new sea alliance in the face of Iran. The American broadcaster also reported that “a Spanish frigate, the ESPS Méndez Núñez, recently left the Abraham Lincoln Carrier Strike Group, which is currently based in the Gulf of Oman and focuses on Iran. Spain does not support the US withdrawal from the anti-nuclear deal agreed with Iran in 2015.”

Even a British warship that was deployed to the region has not shown signs it intends to join the alliance, although London is seen as a second actor in the American circle. Reuters, citing two Persian Gulf sources and a British security source, has reported that having in mind that participation in the alliance will increase the risks of clashes with Iran, joining the bloc will very likely be limited to providing sea personnel and facilities to ships already existing in the region. 

As part of the withdrawal of support to the US proposal, Reuters reported that a French official told it that Paris has no plan to escort the commercial ships in the waters near Iran. He said that Paris finds the US suggestion for patrolling force “unconstructive” because it not only does not prevent tensions escalation but also is an anti-Iranian measure in Tehran eyes.

Responding to a question by Reuters that if Seoul would join the American alliance, a South Korean official said that Washington has not yet been presented with an official request. 

Norway, a country whose commercial ship saw damage in Fujairah Port attack, remains undecided about joining the alliance although Washington tried hard to persuade it to file a complaint against Iran without any document of Iranian hands in the attack. Norwegian Defense Minister Frank Bakke-Jensen and Foreign Minister Ine Marie Eriksen Søreide in a joint statement said that Norway has received the US call for help to boost the security of shipping in the Strait of Hormuz. They continued that the Norwegian approach to the initiative is affirmative but the government needs information for assessment before any contribution.

Japan, another actor whose ships underwent an attack in the Persian Gulf said, according to the Wall Street Journal, has yet to respond to the American request.

The emergence of signs of failure to build an anti-Iranian coalition, according to some analysts, has led the White House to brazenly lie about the goals of the bloc. Acting Assistant Secretary of State for Defense Catherine Wilbarger commented on the recent “concerns and misunderstandings” in remarks to Reuters said that the coalition would be created not for a military confrontation with Iran, but for ensuring the safety of transport shipping, primarily by strengthening intelligence and surveillance in the region of Persian Gulf. The US allies should patrol in the region and escort the commercial ships, she continued.  

This failure has motivated Washington’s attempts to hold an international conference to persuade its allies to join the force. A State Department official has announced that as a sequel to the Warsaw conference, held in February, Bahrain in this year’s fall will host a meeting on shipping and aviation security.

Certainly, this setback indicates that the age of countries’ zeal for advocacy to the US policies has gone and now many global nations look negatively to joining the US-led coalitions and Washington’s West Asia policies.

 

US Persuian Gulf Allaince Iran

