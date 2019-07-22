What Is Really behind British Tanker Seizure?

Alwaght | News & Analysis Website

  Tuesday 23 July 2019

Editor's Choice

US Seeks Secret Activities under Diplomatic Cover in Iraq

US Seeks Secret Activities under Diplomatic Cover in Iraq Recently an Iraq member of parliament warned that the US embassy in Baghdad has become “Mossad and Daesh hotbed.”

With Yemeni Responses Unabated, Saudi Military Strategy Review Unavoidable Saudi Arabia has reportedly rejected an offer for ceasefire but loss of the allies one another will prompt a review of the military strategy in Yemen.

Saudi Crown Prince Stuck in Yemeni ’Quagmire’, Seeking US Help: Paper Saudi-led military coalition that has been conducting a brutal aggression on Yemen since 2015 has plead for the US’s assistance as the international and domestic pressure is mounting on them.

Qatar’s New Sea Base Aimed to Affect Power Balance Qatar officials have opened their largest coastguard base amid tensions with Saudi Arabia. They appear to seek restoration of balance of power with Saudi-led bloc.

What’s Driving UAE Role Shift in Yemen? The UAE said last week it is reducing forces as well as military activities in Yemen.

News

Mole Hunt: Story of Busting CIA’s House of Cards

Mole Hunt: Story of Busting CIA’s House of Cards

The recent identification and destruction by Iran’s Intelligence Ministry of an integrated network of operatives serving the US Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) inside the country has proven that despite the ballooned-up image that the West, especially the Hollywood, want to project of the CIA, Iran’s intelligence operatives have always had the upper hand in covert and overt confrontations with their American counterparts and inflicted humiliating defeats on them.

Nigerian Security Forces Kill 6 Protesters Calling For freedom of Sheikh Zakzaky Nigerian regime has killed on Monday at least six protesters who were demanding the immediate release of the senior Muslim figure Sheikh Ibrahim al-Zakzaky, who has been locked up in a government jail since 2015.

Palestinian Resistance Heralds ’Definite’ Victory: Iran Leader Leader of the Islamic Republic of Iran Ayatollah Sayyed Ali Khamenei has hailed the Palestinian people’s “stunning resistance”, saying it heralds a “definite” victory against Israeli regime

Mueller Report Shows Trump Committed High Crimes, Misdemeanors: Top Democrat The top Democrat on the US House Judiciary Committee said Sunday Robert Mueller’s report presents "very substantial evidence" that President Donald Trump is "guilty of high crimes and misdemeanors".

Failing to Lure Trump into War, Bolton Dragging UK into Quagmire: Iran FM Iran’s Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said after failing to lure US President Donald Trump into war with Iran, the B-Team is now trying to drag the UK into a quagmire by stoking confrontation between Tehran and London over a British-flagged tanker seized in the Persian Gulf, Press TV reported.

Netherlands Partly Liable for 1995 Bosnia Massacre: Supreme Court The Dutch Supreme Court has upheld an earlier ruling by a lower court that found the Netherlands partly liable for the deaths of 350 Bosnian Muslims in Bosnia’s Srebrenica massacre in 1995

Iran Rejects Trump’s Claim, Says US May Shot down Own Drone Iran has rejected US President Donald Trump’s claim that a US warship had shot down an Iranian Unmanned Aerial System (UAS) in the Strait of Hormuz, Press TV reported

Trump Involved in Hush Payment to Porn Actress: FBI Documents The FBI believed US President Donald Trump was actively involved in a hush-money payment to adult film actress Stormy Daniels weeks before the 2016 US presidential election in order to keep her quiet about their alleged sexual affair, despite his denial of newly-released.

Yemenis Die as Saudi, UAE Not Paying Aid Pledges: UN United Nations aid chief Mark Lowcock said on Thursday Yemenis are dying from cholera, hunger and other ills because Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) are not making good on funding pledges they made earlier this year,

At Least Dozen People Killed in Taliban Attack on Police HQ in Kandahar At least a dozen Afghan people have been killed and about 90 others wounded on Thursday when Taliban militants attacked police headquarters in the southern city of Kandahar

Iranian IRGC Seizes Foreign Vessel Carrying ‘Smuggled Fuel’ in Persian Gulf Naval forces of the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) have seized a “foreign vessel,” that was “smuggling” one million barrels of fuel in the Persian Gulf

At Least 13 Feared Dead in Suspected Arson at Japan Animation Studio At least 13 people are feared dead and dozens more either unconscious, hurt, or missing in a suspected case of arson at an animation studio in the Japanese city of Kyoto on Thursday.

Iran Will Never Start War, But Will Defend Its Soil against Aggression: FM Iran “will never start a war,” but “will defend its territory” against any act of aggression, Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said

Saudi Regime Defrock Preacher over Demanding Tax Cuts: Report Saudi regime defrocked preacher Sheikh Talal Sultan Bukhari, as a brutal crackdown led by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman against Muslim preachers and intellectuals widens in the ultra-conservative kingdom.

Republican Support for Trump Rises after Racist Tweets: Poll Support for US President Donald Trump increased slightly among Republicans after he lashed out on Twitter over the weekend in a racially charged attack on four minority Democratic congresswomen, a Reuters/Ipsos public opinion poll shows.

313 Bodies Found in Mass Grave near Former ISIS Capital in Syria Some 313 bodies were uncovered from a large mass grave last month in a field near the Syrian city of Raqqa.

US House Condemns Trump’s ’Racist Comments’ The US House of Representatives voted on Tuesday to officially condemn President Donald Trump’s racist comments against four minority Democratic congresswomen.

Hamas Visits Moscow to Discuss Palestinian Affairs Mousa Abu Marzook, Representative of the Palestinian resistance movement, Hamas, has met with Russia’s Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Bogdanov in Moscow, with both sides underlining the need for intra-Palestinian unity as the US is preparing to unveil a contentious “peace” plan aimed at consolidating Tel Aviv’s occupation of Palestinian territories.

Nigerian Army Attacks Sheikh Zakzaky’s Supporters, Kills 1, Injures Several Nigerian army opened fire on protesters demanding the release of top Muslim cleric Sheikh Ibrahim Zakzaky, killing at least one person and injuring several others.

US Levies Sanctions on Myanmarese Army Chief over Rohingya Crimes The US State Department has imposed sanctions on chief of Myanmarese army and three other top officers over atrocities committed against the Rohingya Muslim minority in the Buddhist-majority country.

Most Viewed

Day Week Month

Profit and Split Together? Israeli Businessman Selling Oil for Syrian Kurds

Nigerian Security Forces Kill 6 Protesters Calling For freedom of Sheikh Zakzaky

Palestinian Resistance Heralds ’Definite’ Victory: Iran Leader

Mole Hunt: Story of Busting CIA’s House of Cards

What Is Really behind British Tanker Seizure?

Nigerian Army Attacks Sheikh Zakzaky’s Supporters, Kills 1, Injures Several

Taliban Roadside Bomb Kills 11 in Afghanistan’s Kandahar

Israeli Settler Kills Palestinian Child in Hit And Run

Iranian IRGC Seizes Foreign Vessel Carrying ‘Smuggled Fuel’ in Persian Gulf

313 Bodies Found in Mass Grave near Former ISIS Capital in Syria

US House Condemns Trump’s ’Racist Comments’

Saudi Crown Prince Stuck in Yemeni ’Quagmire’, Seeking US Help: Paper

US House Overwhelmingly Approves Anti-Saudi Bills

Saudi Regime Defrock Preacher over Demanding Tax Cuts: Report

Netherlands Partly Liable for 1995 Bosnia Massacre: Supreme Court

Iran Will Never Start War, But Will Defend Its Soil against Aggression: FM

Yemenis Die as Saudi, UAE Not Paying Aid Pledges: UN

Yemeni Forces Lunch Drone Attacks on Saudi Khalid Air Base

US Seeks Secret Activities under Diplomatic Cover in Iraq

Saudi Youth Injured by Regime Gunfire Dies

Lebanese Minister Escapes Assassination; 2 Aids Killed

Israeli Security Summit A Failure to Netanyahu

Turkey Transferring Foreign Terrorists to Libya: Official

What’s behind Severely-Censored Jeddah Blasts?

Ultimatum Over: Impotent INSTEX, Iran’s Reciprocal Steps

Russia Rebukes UK’s Seizure of Iranian Oil Supertanker off Gibraltar

A Big Dreamer? Can Netanyahu Use F-35s Against Iran?

Qatar’s New Sea Base Aimed to Affect Power Balance

Was Interest in Peace behind Trump’s Kim Meeting?

Erdogan’s Istanbul Loss: Big Warning But Not Tragic

Murdered Saudi Journalist’s fiancée Calls for International Probe

Yemeni Forces Lunch Drone Attacks on Saudi Khalid Air Base

Desperate US Expands Iran’s Sanctions Range

Over 24 Women, Children Killed in Tribal Massacre in Papua New Guinea

Iran Plans to Charge Ships Passing through Strait of Hormuz: Lawmaker

In Focus

World against US Recognizing Al-Quds as Israeli Capital

World against US Recognizing Al-Quds as Israeli Capital

undefined
Myanmar Committing Genocide, Ethnic Cleansing against Rohingya Muslims

Myanmar Committing Genocide, Ethnic Cleansing against Rohingya Muslims

undefined
Awamiyah: Saudi Regime Killing Own Civilians

Awamiyah: Saudi Regime Killing Own Civilians

undefined
Qatar Row Deepens Persian Gulf States Rifts

Qatar Row Deepens Persian Gulf States Rifts

undefined
Ansarullah

Ansarullah

A Zaidi Shiite movement operating in Yemen. It seeks to establish a democratic government in Yemen.
Shiite

Shiite

represents the second largest denomination of Islam. Shiites believe Ali (peace be upon him) to be prophet"s successor in the Caliphate.
Resistance

Resistance

Axis of Resistances refers to countries and movements with common political goal, i.e., resisting against Zionist regime, America and other western powers. Iran, Syria, Hezbollah in Lebanon, and Hamas in Palestine are considered as the Axis of Resistance.
Persian Gulf Cooperation Council

Persian Gulf Cooperation Council

A regional political u n i o n consisting of Arab states of the Persian Gulf, except for Iraq.
ISIS Terrorist Group

ISIS Terrorist Group

A terrorist group that fights against Resistance Axis in Syria and Iraq. It was founded & armed by America and its allies covertly.
Taliban

Taliban

Taliban is a Sunni fundamentalist movement in Afghanistan. It was founded by Mohammed Omar in 1994.
Wahhabism & Extremism

Wahhabism & Extremism

Wahhabism is an extremist pseudo-Sunni movement, which labels non-Wahhabi Muslims as apostates thus paving the way for their bloodshed.
Kurds

Kurds

Kurds are an ethnic group in the Middle East, mostly inhabiting a region, which spans adjacent parts of Iran, Iraq, Syria, and Turkey. They are an Iranian people and speak the Kurdish languages, which form a subgroup of the Northwestern Iranian branch of Iranian languages.
NATO

NATO

The North Atlantic Treaty Organization is an intergovernmental military alliance based on the North Atlantic Treaty which was signed on 4 April 1949.
Islamic Awakening

Islamic Awakening

Refers to a revival of the Islam throughout the world, that began in 1979 by Iranian Revolution that established an Islamic republic.
Al-Qaeda

Al-Qaeda

A militant Sunni organization founded by Osama bin Laden at some point between 1988 and 1989
New node

New node

Map of Latest Battlefield Developments in Syria and Iraq on
alwaght.com
Analysis

What Is Really behind British Tanker Seizure?

Monday 22 July 2019
 
 
 
 
 
What Is Really behind British Tanker Seizure?

Related Content

Failing to Lure Trump into War, Bolton Dragging UK into Quagmire: Iran FM

British Oil Tanker Sheltering in Persian Gulf over Fear of Iran Retaliation

Iranian Official Urges Seizure of UK Oil Vessel if Tanker Not Released

Zoom In Font Zoom Out Font

Alwaght- Nearly three decades after the Tanker War in the Strait of Hormuz in the 1980s, the strategic waterway’s name is again back to the media headlines as new oil tankers crisis begins to brew amid escalated regional tensions.

On Friday, the media in breaking news rushed to report that Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) seized a British oil tanker in the Strait of Hormuz.

Until the late night of Friday Iran time, the world media continued to extensively cover in details the reactions to the seizure of the British-flagged tanker, named Stena Impero. The political and security reactions to the Iranian measure continue to unfold.

In the initial look and analysis, the confiscation of the British oil tanker seems to be quite a political matter. But the fact is that a major part of the incident was caused by the breach of the international navigation laws by the British vessel that led to its seizure by the IRGC’s special forces and arrest of its crew that came at the request of Iran’s Ports and Maritime Organization.

Violating the “safe passage” principle

 In the international maritime laws, there is an essential principle dubbed “safe passage”. This term is a legal concept in the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea that allows the vessels to pass through the territorial waters of a country with consideration of some specific regulations. According to the principle of safe passage, as long as the peace, order, and security of the coastal country is not compromised by a passing vessel, the passage is safe. Such a passage is in compliance with the UN convention and other sea-related international legal treaties and rules.

This principle and its definition considered, Stena Impero ship has breached the safe passage at least in three international naval regulations. Here they are.

1. Turning off the AIS:  According to documents presented by Iran, the British ship switched off its Automatic Identification System (AIS) to avoid cooperation with the Hormozgan province’s maritime navigation control center. The center sent three times altering messages to the vessel only to find the ship unresponsive. According to the law, when a ship enters territorial waters of a country, its AIS should be turned on. Turned off AIS system and the consequent alters by the navigation center and a failure of the tanker to respond in practice meant a violation of order and security of the Iranian territorial waters.

2. Causing an incident: As Iran’s Ports and Maritime Organization stated, the British vessel during its entry to the Iranian territorial waters collided to a fishing boat. It declined to respond to calls by the boat and continued its sailing amid “apparent” risks to other boats sailing in the region. This is cited as the second violation by the British tanker.

3. Causing environmental pollution: Oil pollution in the Iranian waters by the vessel is the third breach of safe passage. This is one of the causes leading to the seizure of the British ship.

Accordingly, the British oil tanker violated at least three international maritime regulations, something giving Iran every reason to seize it for violating the principle of the safe passage.

Iran’s regional security role, the message to London

On the other side, part of the reason for Iran to confiscate the oil tanker is linked to massage of political firmness Iran wants to send to the British government in the present regional circumstances. Iran has the longest coasts in the Persian Gulf and the Sea of Oman and of course Tehran has the right to grow the biggest concerns about the regional security developments.

In the shadow of the current conditions, any incident in any part of the Persian Gulf and Sea of Oman will recall extensive sensitivity of Iran compared with other regional states. Over the past few months, the US and other Western countries amassed their naval vessels in the region causing regional tensions to escalate. Iran, so, cannot be simply an observer of the developments with its title as a regional power. The maritime movements, though non-military, are naturally followed by bigger Iranian sensitivity. The seizure of the British vessel may send a clear message of Tehran to other commercial ships so that they take utmost precaution and respect the principle of safe passage during passing the Iranian waters. Such a sensitivity by the Iranian coastguard also promises further regional security as it displays Iran’s vigilance in the face of any insecurity and destabilizing measures compromising the freedom and safety of navigation in the region.

 

EnglishAlwaght EnglishAlwaght
 
 
 
 

Tags :

Iran British Tanker IRGC Strait of Hormuz

Comments
Name :
Email :
* Text :
Send

Gallery

Photo

Film

Seized British Oil Tanker in Iranian Port
Nearly 100 Gazans Injured in March of Return Rally
Heat Wave Hits Southern Gaza Strip City of Khan Younis
Floods Displace Millions in South Asia
Seized British Oil Tanker in Iranian Port

Seized British Oil Tanker in Iranian Port

Yellow Vests, Truth for Adama Joint Protest in Support of Police Brutality Victims
Afghanistan: 9 Killed,33 Injured in Suicide Blast Near Kabul University
Protesters Clash with Israeli Soldiers after Death in Israeli Jail
Terrorist Attack Kills 6 Civilian Kills, Injures 24 in Aleppo, Syria