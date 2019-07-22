Palestinian Resistance Heralds ’Definite’ Victory: Iran Leader

Alwaght | News & Analysis Website

  Monday 22 July 2019

US Seeks Secret Activities under Diplomatic Cover in Iraq

US Seeks Secret Activities under Diplomatic Cover in Iraq Recently an Iraq member of parliament warned that the US embassy in Baghdad has become “Mossad and Daesh hotbed.”

With Yemeni Responses Unabated, Saudi Military Strategy Review Unavoidable Saudi Arabia has reportedly rejected an offer for ceasefire but loss of the allies one another will prompt a review of the military strategy in Yemen.

Saudi Crown Prince Stuck in Yemeni ’Quagmire’, Seeking US Help: Paper Saudi-led military coalition that has been conducting a brutal aggression on Yemen since 2015 has plead for the US’s assistance as the international and domestic pressure is mounting on them.

Qatar’s New Sea Base Aimed to Affect Power Balance Qatar officials have opened their largest coastguard base amid tensions with Saudi Arabia. They appear to seek restoration of balance of power with Saudi-led bloc.

What’s Driving UAE Role Shift in Yemen? The UAE said last week it is reducing forces as well as military activities in Yemen.

Mole Hunt: Story of Busting CIA’s House of Cards

The recent identification and destruction by Iran’s Intelligence Ministry of an integrated network of operatives serving the US Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) inside the country has proven that despite the ballooned-up image that the West, especially the Hollywood, want to project of the CIA, Iran’s intelligence operatives have always had the upper hand in covert and overt confrontations with their American counterparts and inflicted humiliating defeats on them.

Nigerian Security Forces Kill 6 Protesters Calling For freedom of Sheikh Zakzaky Nigerian regime has killed on Monday at least six protesters who were demanding the immediate release of the senior Muslim figure Sheikh Ibrahim al-Zakzaky, who has been locked up in a government jail since 2015.

Palestinian Resistance Heralds ’Definite’ Victory: Iran Leader Leader of the Islamic Republic of Iran Ayatollah Sayyed Ali Khamenei has hailed the Palestinian people’s “stunning resistance”, saying it heralds a “definite” victory against Israeli regime

Mueller Report Shows Trump Committed High Crimes, Misdemeanors: Top Democrat The top Democrat on the US House Judiciary Committee said Sunday Robert Mueller’s report presents "very substantial evidence" that President Donald Trump is "guilty of high crimes and misdemeanors".

Failing to Lure Trump into War, Bolton Dragging UK into Quagmire: Iran FM Iran’s Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said after failing to lure US President Donald Trump into war with Iran, the B-Team is now trying to drag the UK into a quagmire by stoking confrontation between Tehran and London over a British-flagged tanker seized in the Persian Gulf, Press TV reported.

Netherlands Partly Liable for 1995 Bosnia Massacre: Supreme Court The Dutch Supreme Court has upheld an earlier ruling by a lower court that found the Netherlands partly liable for the deaths of 350 Bosnian Muslims in Bosnia’s Srebrenica massacre in 1995

Iran Rejects Trump’s Claim, Says US May Shot down Own Drone Iran has rejected US President Donald Trump’s claim that a US warship had shot down an Iranian Unmanned Aerial System (UAS) in the Strait of Hormuz, Press TV reported

Trump Involved in Hush Payment to Porn Actress: FBI Documents The FBI believed US President Donald Trump was actively involved in a hush-money payment to adult film actress Stormy Daniels weeks before the 2016 US presidential election in order to keep her quiet about their alleged sexual affair, despite his denial of newly-released.

Yemenis Die as Saudi, UAE Not Paying Aid Pledges: UN United Nations aid chief Mark Lowcock said on Thursday Yemenis are dying from cholera, hunger and other ills because Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) are not making good on funding pledges they made earlier this year,

At Least Dozen People Killed in Taliban Attack on Police HQ in Kandahar At least a dozen Afghan people have been killed and about 90 others wounded on Thursday when Taliban militants attacked police headquarters in the southern city of Kandahar

Iranian IRGC Seizes Foreign Vessel Carrying ‘Smuggled Fuel’ in Persian Gulf Naval forces of the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) have seized a “foreign vessel,” that was “smuggling” one million barrels of fuel in the Persian Gulf

At Least 13 Feared Dead in Suspected Arson at Japan Animation Studio At least 13 people are feared dead and dozens more either unconscious, hurt, or missing in a suspected case of arson at an animation studio in the Japanese city of Kyoto on Thursday.

Iran Will Never Start War, But Will Defend Its Soil against Aggression: FM Iran “will never start a war,” but “will defend its territory” against any act of aggression, Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said

Saudi Regime Defrock Preacher over Demanding Tax Cuts: Report Saudi regime defrocked preacher Sheikh Talal Sultan Bukhari, as a brutal crackdown led by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman against Muslim preachers and intellectuals widens in the ultra-conservative kingdom.

Republican Support for Trump Rises after Racist Tweets: Poll Support for US President Donald Trump increased slightly among Republicans after he lashed out on Twitter over the weekend in a racially charged attack on four minority Democratic congresswomen, a Reuters/Ipsos public opinion poll shows.

313 Bodies Found in Mass Grave near Former ISIS Capital in Syria Some 313 bodies were uncovered from a large mass grave last month in a field near the Syrian city of Raqqa.

US House Condemns Trump’s ’Racist Comments’ The US House of Representatives voted on Tuesday to officially condemn President Donald Trump’s racist comments against four minority Democratic congresswomen.

Hamas Visits Moscow to Discuss Palestinian Affairs Mousa Abu Marzook, Representative of the Palestinian resistance movement, Hamas, has met with Russia’s Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Bogdanov in Moscow, with both sides underlining the need for intra-Palestinian unity as the US is preparing to unveil a contentious “peace” plan aimed at consolidating Tel Aviv’s occupation of Palestinian territories.

Nigerian Army Attacks Sheikh Zakzaky’s Supporters, Kills 1, Injures Several Nigerian army opened fire on protesters demanding the release of top Muslim cleric Sheikh Ibrahim Zakzaky, killing at least one person and injuring several others.

US Levies Sanctions on Myanmarese Army Chief over Rohingya Crimes The US State Department has imposed sanctions on chief of Myanmarese army and three other top officers over atrocities committed against the Rohingya Muslim minority in the Buddhist-majority country.

Palestinian Resistance Heralds ’Definite’ Victory: Iran Leader

Monday 22 July 2019
 
 
 
 
 
Palestinian Resistance Heralds ’Definite’ Victory: Iran Leader
Alwaght- Leader of the Islamic Republic of Iran Ayatollah Sayyed Ali Khamenei has hailed the Palestinian people’s “stunning resistance”, saying it heralds a “definite” victory against Israeli regime.

Ayatollah Khamenei made the remarks as he received deputy head of the Hamas Political Bureau Salih al-Aruri as well as a letter from Hamas chief Ismail Haniyeh in Tehran Monday, Press TV reported.

“Victory will not be achieved without resistance and struggle, and we believe according to the indubitable divine promise that the issue of Palestine will definitely be in the interest of the Palestinian people and the Islamic world,” the Leader said.

“Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah’s saying that ‘God willing, I will say my prayers in al-Aqsa Mosque’ is a completely practical and realizable hope for us,” the Leader said of the Hezbollah chief’s longing.

Ayatollah Khamenei said the resistance of the Palestinian people in the besieged Gaza Strip and the occupied West Bank promises "victory and conquest".

"God has promised assistance and victory to those who are steadfast in His path. However, the fulfillment of this promise has requirements, the most important of which is Jihad, struggle and tireless effort in various political, cultural, intellectual, economic and military dimensions."

Ayatollah Khamenei touched on the "treacherous" initiative proposed by US President Donald Trump, dubbed as the "deal of the century", saying there is need for promotional, cultural and intellectual work to confront it. 

"The goal of this dangerous conspiracy is to eliminate the Palestinian identity among the people and youth. There is need to confront this main goal and not allow them to eradicate the Palestinian identity with the use of money."

The Leader was apparently referring to a two-day conference held in Bahrain last month, aimed at rallying support for an "investment" plan in the Palestinian territories as the first part of the "deal of the century".

The plan has met broad disdain from Palestinians and others in the Arab world although regional US allies such as Saudi Arabia discreetly support it. 

Ayatollah Khamenei said, "Another way of resisting this conspiracy is to make the people of Palestine feel progress that has happened altogether, thanks to God."

"In the not too distant past, the Palestinians fought with rocks, but today instead of rocks, they are equipped with precision-guided missiles, and this means the feeling of progress," he added.

Ayatollah Khamenei stressed that Iran has no reservation with respect to supporting the Palestinian issue. 

"We have always stated our views on Palestine clearly and transparently, and even our friends which disagree with us on this issue in the international arena know that the Islamic Republic is quite serious on the Palestinian issue."

Palestine, the Leader said, is one of the major causes of hostility with the Islamic Republic of Iran, "but these hostilities and pressures will not make Iran retreat from its position, because supporting Palestine is an ideological and religious issue". 

Ayatollah Khamenei said if the Islamic world had been united on the issue of Palestine, the Palestinian people would have been better off.

"The detachment of some countries following America, like Saudi Arabia, from the Palestinian issue was an idiocy, because if they had supported Palestine, they would have been able to get concessions from the United States."

‘No place in occupied territories out of reach of Palestinian missiles’

During the meeting, al-Aruri explained about defensive capabilities of the resistance front in Palestine, saying, “The defense advances achieved by Hamas and other resistance groups are by no means comparable to past years.”

The Palestinian official emphasized, “Today, the entire occupied territories as well as the main and sensitive centers of Zionists are within the reach of the missiles of Palestinian resistance [groups].”

Elsewhere in his remarks, al-Aruri noted that as the Leader of the Islamic Revolution had said, “we believe that al-Quds and Palestine will be freed from the clutches of Zionists in line with the divine promise, and all Muslim Mujahids and the entire Islamic Ummah will pray at al-Aqsa Mosque.”

Referring to the hostility shown by the United States and the Zionist regime toward the Islamic Republic, the Palestinian official said, “As the resistance movement and [representing] Hamas movement, we announce our solidarity with the Islamic Republic of Iran and emphasize that any act of aggression against Iran would be in face aggression against Palestine and the resistance front, and we see ourselves in the frontline to support Iran.”

 

