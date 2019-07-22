Profit and Split Together? Israeli Businessman Selling Oil for Syrian Kurds

Alwaght | News & Analysis Website

  Monday 22 July 2019

Editor's Choice

US Seeks Secret Activities under Diplomatic Cover in Iraq

US Seeks Secret Activities under Diplomatic Cover in Iraq Recently an Iraq member of parliament warned that the US embassy in Baghdad has become “Mossad and Daesh hotbed.”

With Yemeni Responses Unabated, Saudi Military Strategy Review Unavoidable Saudi Arabia has reportedly rejected an offer for ceasefire but loss of the allies one another will prompt a review of the military strategy in Yemen.

Saudi Crown Prince Stuck in Yemeni ’Quagmire’, Seeking US Help: Paper Saudi-led military coalition that has been conducting a brutal aggression on Yemen since 2015 has plead for the US’s assistance as the international and domestic pressure is mounting on them.

Qatar’s New Sea Base Aimed to Affect Power Balance Qatar officials have opened their largest coastguard base amid tensions with Saudi Arabia. They appear to seek restoration of balance of power with Saudi-led bloc.

What’s Driving UAE Role Shift in Yemen? The UAE said last week it is reducing forces as well as military activities in Yemen.

News

Mole Hunt: Story of Busting CIA’s House of Cards

Mole Hunt: Story of Busting CIA’s House of Cards

The recent identification and destruction by Iran’s Intelligence Ministry of an integrated network of operatives serving the US Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) inside the country has proven that despite the ballooned-up image that the West, especially the Hollywood, want to project of the CIA, Iran’s intelligence operatives have always had the upper hand in covert and overt confrontations with their American counterparts and inflicted humiliating defeats on them.

Nigerian Security Forces Kill 6 Protesters Calling For freedom of Sheikh Zakzaky Nigerian regime has killed on Monday at least six protesters who were demanding the immediate release of the senior Muslim figure Sheikh Ibrahim al-Zakzaky, who has been locked up in a government jail since 2015.

Palestinian Resistance Heralds ’Definite’ Victory: Iran Leader Leader of the Islamic Republic of Iran Ayatollah Sayyed Ali Khamenei has hailed the Palestinian people’s “stunning resistance”, saying it heralds a “definite” victory against Israeli regime

Mueller Report Shows Trump Committed High Crimes, Misdemeanors: Top Democrat The top Democrat on the US House Judiciary Committee said Sunday Robert Mueller’s report presents "very substantial evidence" that President Donald Trump is "guilty of high crimes and misdemeanors".

Failing to Lure Trump into War, Bolton Dragging UK into Quagmire: Iran FM Iran’s Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said after failing to lure US President Donald Trump into war with Iran, the B-Team is now trying to drag the UK into a quagmire by stoking confrontation between Tehran and London over a British-flagged tanker seized in the Persian Gulf, Press TV reported.

Netherlands Partly Liable for 1995 Bosnia Massacre: Supreme Court The Dutch Supreme Court has upheld an earlier ruling by a lower court that found the Netherlands partly liable for the deaths of 350 Bosnian Muslims in Bosnia’s Srebrenica massacre in 1995

Iran Rejects Trump’s Claim, Says US May Shot down Own Drone Iran has rejected US President Donald Trump’s claim that a US warship had shot down an Iranian Unmanned Aerial System (UAS) in the Strait of Hormuz, Press TV reported

Trump Involved in Hush Payment to Porn Actress: FBI Documents The FBI believed US President Donald Trump was actively involved in a hush-money payment to adult film actress Stormy Daniels weeks before the 2016 US presidential election in order to keep her quiet about their alleged sexual affair, despite his denial of newly-released.

Yemenis Die as Saudi, UAE Not Paying Aid Pledges: UN United Nations aid chief Mark Lowcock said on Thursday Yemenis are dying from cholera, hunger and other ills because Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) are not making good on funding pledges they made earlier this year,

At Least Dozen People Killed in Taliban Attack on Police HQ in Kandahar At least a dozen Afghan people have been killed and about 90 others wounded on Thursday when Taliban militants attacked police headquarters in the southern city of Kandahar

Iranian IRGC Seizes Foreign Vessel Carrying ‘Smuggled Fuel’ in Persian Gulf Naval forces of the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) have seized a “foreign vessel,” that was “smuggling” one million barrels of fuel in the Persian Gulf

At Least 13 Feared Dead in Suspected Arson at Japan Animation Studio At least 13 people are feared dead and dozens more either unconscious, hurt, or missing in a suspected case of arson at an animation studio in the Japanese city of Kyoto on Thursday.

Iran Will Never Start War, But Will Defend Its Soil against Aggression: FM Iran “will never start a war,” but “will defend its territory” against any act of aggression, Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said

Saudi Regime Defrock Preacher over Demanding Tax Cuts: Report Saudi regime defrocked preacher Sheikh Talal Sultan Bukhari, as a brutal crackdown led by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman against Muslim preachers and intellectuals widens in the ultra-conservative kingdom.

Republican Support for Trump Rises after Racist Tweets: Poll Support for US President Donald Trump increased slightly among Republicans after he lashed out on Twitter over the weekend in a racially charged attack on four minority Democratic congresswomen, a Reuters/Ipsos public opinion poll shows.

313 Bodies Found in Mass Grave near Former ISIS Capital in Syria Some 313 bodies were uncovered from a large mass grave last month in a field near the Syrian city of Raqqa.

US House Condemns Trump’s ’Racist Comments’ The US House of Representatives voted on Tuesday to officially condemn President Donald Trump’s racist comments against four minority Democratic congresswomen.

Hamas Visits Moscow to Discuss Palestinian Affairs Mousa Abu Marzook, Representative of the Palestinian resistance movement, Hamas, has met with Russia’s Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Bogdanov in Moscow, with both sides underlining the need for intra-Palestinian unity as the US is preparing to unveil a contentious “peace” plan aimed at consolidating Tel Aviv’s occupation of Palestinian territories.

Nigerian Army Attacks Sheikh Zakzaky’s Supporters, Kills 1, Injures Several Nigerian army opened fire on protesters demanding the release of top Muslim cleric Sheikh Ibrahim Zakzaky, killing at least one person and injuring several others.

US Levies Sanctions on Myanmarese Army Chief over Rohingya Crimes The US State Department has imposed sanctions on chief of Myanmarese army and three other top officers over atrocities committed against the Rohingya Muslim minority in the Buddhist-majority country.

Most Viewed

Day Week Month

Palestinian Resistance Heralds ’Definite’ Victory: Iran Leader

Profit and Split Together? Israeli Businessman Selling Oil for Syrian Kurds

A Self-Fulfilling Prophecy: Trump’s Middle East Policy Could Push Yemen’s Houthis into Iran’s Hands

Nigerian Army Attacks Sheikh Zakzaky’s Supporters, Kills 1, Injures Several

Bin Salman’s Hard Work in Yemen after UAE Exit

Taliban Roadside Bomb Kills 11 in Afghanistan’s Kandahar

Iran Will Not Leave UK Piracy Unanswered: Leader

US House Condemns Trump’s ’Racist Comments’

US House Overwhelmingly Approves Anti-Saudi Bills

Saudi Youth Injured by Regime Gunfire Dies

Iran Rejects Trump’s Claim, Says US May Shot down Own Drone

Netherlands Partly Liable for 1995 Bosnia Massacre: Supreme Court

Iran Will Never Start War, But Will Defend Its Soil against Aggression: FM

313 Bodies Found in Mass Grave near Former ISIS Capital in Syria

A Self-Fulfilling Prophecy: Trump’s Middle East Policy Could Push Yemen’s Houthis into Iran’s Hands

Uyghur Muslim Cause in Age of Global Blocs

Trump Involved in Hush Payment to Porn Actress: FBI Documents

Iranian IRGC Seizes Foreign Vessel Carrying ‘Smuggled Fuel’ in Persian Gulf

Lebanese Minister Escapes Assassination; 2 Aids Killed

Turkey Transferring Foreign Terrorists to Libya: Official

Russia’s S 400 to Arrive in Turkey in 10 Days: President Erdogan

Iran Plans to Charge Ships Passing through Strait of Hormuz: Lawmaker

US Lapdog Jeremy Hunt Prepping British Public for War with Iran

Israeli Security Summit A Failure to Netanyahu

Qatar’s Economic Diplomacy with Pakistan

Ultimatum Over: Impotent INSTEX, Iran’s Reciprocal Steps

US Cyber Attacks on Iran Weapon System Failed: Minister

Qatar’s New Sea Base Aimed to Affect Power Balance

A Big Dreamer? Can Netanyahu Use F-35s Against Iran?

Russia Rebukes UK’s Seizure of Iranian Oil Supertanker off Gibraltar

What’s Driving UAE Role Shift in Yemen?

US Pressure Policy Resulted in Iran Nuclear Deal Breach: China

Murdered Saudi Journalist’s fiancée Calls for International Probe

In Focus

World against US Recognizing Al-Quds as Israeli Capital

World against US Recognizing Al-Quds as Israeli Capital

undefined
Myanmar Committing Genocide, Ethnic Cleansing against Rohingya Muslims

Myanmar Committing Genocide, Ethnic Cleansing against Rohingya Muslims

undefined
Awamiyah: Saudi Regime Killing Own Civilians

Awamiyah: Saudi Regime Killing Own Civilians

undefined
Qatar Row Deepens Persian Gulf States Rifts

Qatar Row Deepens Persian Gulf States Rifts

undefined
Ansarullah

Ansarullah

A Zaidi Shiite movement operating in Yemen. It seeks to establish a democratic government in Yemen.
Shiite

Shiite

represents the second largest denomination of Islam. Shiites believe Ali (peace be upon him) to be prophet"s successor in the Caliphate.
Resistance

Resistance

Axis of Resistances refers to countries and movements with common political goal, i.e., resisting against Zionist regime, America and other western powers. Iran, Syria, Hezbollah in Lebanon, and Hamas in Palestine are considered as the Axis of Resistance.
Persian Gulf Cooperation Council

Persian Gulf Cooperation Council

A regional political u n i o n consisting of Arab states of the Persian Gulf, except for Iraq.
ISIS Terrorist Group

ISIS Terrorist Group

A terrorist group that fights against Resistance Axis in Syria and Iraq. It was founded & armed by America and its allies covertly.
Taliban

Taliban

Taliban is a Sunni fundamentalist movement in Afghanistan. It was founded by Mohammed Omar in 1994.
Wahhabism & Extremism

Wahhabism & Extremism

Wahhabism is an extremist pseudo-Sunni movement, which labels non-Wahhabi Muslims as apostates thus paving the way for their bloodshed.
Kurds

Kurds

Kurds are an ethnic group in the Middle East, mostly inhabiting a region, which spans adjacent parts of Iran, Iraq, Syria, and Turkey. They are an Iranian people and speak the Kurdish languages, which form a subgroup of the Northwestern Iranian branch of Iranian languages.
NATO

NATO

The North Atlantic Treaty Organization is an intergovernmental military alliance based on the North Atlantic Treaty which was signed on 4 April 1949.
Islamic Awakening

Islamic Awakening

Refers to a revival of the Islam throughout the world, that began in 1979 by Iranian Revolution that established an Islamic republic.
Al-Qaeda

Al-Qaeda

A militant Sunni organization founded by Osama bin Laden at some point between 1988 and 1989
New node

New node

Map of Latest Battlefield Developments in Syria and Iraq on
alwaght.com
Analysis

Profit and Split Together? Israeli Businessman Selling Oil for Syrian Kurds

Monday 22 July 2019
 
 
 
 
 
Profit and Split Together? Israeli Businessman Selling Oil for Syrian Kurds

Related Content

Syrian Kurds’ Game Amid US-EU Division

What’s Driving Syrian Kurds to Talk to Damascus?

US Pullout from Syria ’Stab in Back’: Kurds

Zoom In Font Zoom Out Font

Alwaght- Since the beginning of the crisis in Syria, the control over the significant West Asian country’s energy resources has been raised by many analyses shedding light on the reasons behind the intervention of regional and international powers there.

The illegal sales of the Syrian oil by the militant groups by the help of some of the regional countries occasionally find their way to the media reports. But every time the involved countries deny a role in the facilitation of sales of oil that is mainly in the regions held by the Syrian Kurds. However, a couple of days ago, Al-Akhbar newspaper of Lebanon, citing “leaked documents” reported that it has learned that the Syrian Democratic Council (SDC), a north-based Kurdish organization affiliated with the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), has granted permission to an American-Israeli businessman, Moti Kahana, to export the northern region’s oil. The Syrian separatist council’s measure raises questions about its goals as well as about the consequences of its measure at home and the region’s levels. 

Syrian oil

Syria produces only 0.5 percent of the global oil. Still, the oil industry played a considerable role in the Arab nation’s economy before and after the eruption of the crisis, now in its ninth year. This significance of this Syrian industry becomes further clear if we know that Syria is the only producer of oil among the eastern Mediterranean coastal nations like Lebanon, Jordan, and occupied Palestine. Before the home conflict, which started in 2011 following foreign arming of militias, the country produced 378,000 oil barrels per day, 140,000 of which exported and the remaining consumed at home. France, Italy, the Netherlands, Spain, Germany, and Turkey were the main buyers of the Syrian oil. After the outbreak of the devastating war, the oil production sharply fell, to 15,000 barrels a day.

After the defeat of the ISIS, a terrorist group that emerged in the country in 2014 and announced a caliphate stretching from Syria to Iraq, the country moved into relative stability that ushered in what is called post-ISIS period. Earlier this year, Al-Qasioun newspaper of Syria reported that the national oil production increased to 24,000 barrels daily. Over 80 percent of the oil-rich spots are located in the northeast and the Kurdish-majority areas. In the predominantly Kurdish province, there are some 1330 oilfields. Sweydya oilfield in Rmelan, a town in Hasakah province in the northeast, is the biggest oilfield of the country. Also the US has its eyes on the Syrian oil. Since 2016, the Americans tried, in association with the allied SDF, to produce 145,000 oil barrels every day from three oilfields of Al-Omar, Al-Tanak, and Conoco.

Oil in the Syrian equations

In 2015, a pipeline transferring oil from Rmelan oilfield to two central government-operated refineries was destroyed by ISIS terrorists. As a result, a major amount of the produced oil was to be sent to the refineries using tankers. The Democratic Union Party (PYD), the political wing of the Kurdish SDF, took advantage of the central government’s need for oil and since then used oil as a political pressure tool. The PYD signed a contract with a company that used to buy oil from ISIS and sell it to Damascus.

When Turkey launched a military campaign in Manbij in late 2018, a Kurdish-held town in Syria’s northeast, the Kurds developed doubt about the US intention to protect them in the face of the Turkish operation. The issue took serious aspects especially after the US President Donald Trump said in February he wants to withdraw his forces from Syria. Having in mind that the major oil refineries are held by the central government and with the defeat of ISIS Damascus government tightened its control over the coastal provinces and their markets, the SDF decided that they need to work with the government to export oil. They, thus, handed over to Damascus the northern Deir ez-Zor oil facilities and Conoco gas field. But they continued their competition for further control of oil sources.

Syrian Kurds and the Israeli regime

Since 2014, Tel Aviv publicized its support to the Syrian Kurds to perpetuate the home conflict and split of the Arab country. Ofra Benjio, the head of the Kurdish studies at the Tel Aviv University, revealed that a number of the Syrian Kurdish leaders secretly traveled to the Israeli regime to talk cooperation. In the same year, the Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu voiced support to the Kurdish independence from Syria, something realizing an Israeli plan to escalate the tensions in the region.

On the other side, Trump through his uncertain Syria policy has shown that he does not intend to spend money in Syria. That is what arouses the ire of the Syrian Kurds. The Kurds should either deliver their territories back to the central government to stop Turkey’s advances or seek a new allay. If they negotiate the geopolitical issues with the government of President Bashar al-Assad, a last stage of the Syrian war will end. Apparent enough, a strong and united Syria runs counter to the Israeli objectives and policies. Tel Aviv, considering the share of the Kurds from the Syrian oil sources according to past agreements with Damascus, tempted the Kurdish leaders for cooperation by vowing to help them produce 400,000 a day.

In a letter sent to Kahana by Ilham Ahmed, the co-head of the SDC, the Israeli businessman is granted an authorization to sell the Syrian oil “under the supervision of the US Department of Treasury.” If this agreement is implemented, the SDF will earn $24 million daily and more than $3 billion annually, an income made thanks to an Israeli-established link between the Kurds and the US.

What the Israelis benefit from such a deal is a deeper influence in Syria and the power to push for the split of the Arab country using the economic instruments and circumventing the Damascus-operated refineries. This is a mission the Amalia charity foundation, affiliated with Mossad, launched a couple of years ago under the guise of charity work in the Kurdish-majority Syrian regions. The mission is presided by Kahana.

If such a big amount of oil is transferred out of Syria, it will be a rentier exchange between Tel Aviv and the Kurds that will corrupt the SDF leaders as they work in line with the Israeli interests and betray the Syrian and Kurdish people already suffering because of the Israeli meddling and contribution to terrorism in Syria.

EnglishAlwaght EnglishAlwaght
 
 
 
 

Tags :

Syria Oil Kurds Split Israeli Regime

Comments
Name :
Email :
* Text :
Send

Gallery

Photo

Film

Seized British Oil Tanker in Iranian Port
Nearly 100 Gazans Injured in March of Return Rally
Heat Wave Hits Southern Gaza Strip City of Khan Younis
Floods Displace Millions in South Asia
Seized British Oil Tanker in Iranian Port

Seized British Oil Tanker in Iranian Port

Yellow Vests, Truth for Adama Joint Protest in Support of Police Brutality Victims
Afghanistan: 9 Killed,33 Injured in Suicide Blast Near Kabul University
Protesters Clash with Israeli Soldiers after Death in Israeli Jail
Terrorist Attack Kills 6 Civilian Kills, Injures 24 in Aleppo, Syria