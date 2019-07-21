A Self-Fulfilling Prophecy: Trump’s Middle East Policy Could Push Yemen’s Houthis into Iran’s Hands

Alwaght | News & Analysis Website

US Seeks Secret Activities under Diplomatic Cover in Iraq

US Seeks Secret Activities under Diplomatic Cover in Iraq Recently an Iraq member of parliament warned that the US embassy in Baghdad has become "Mossad and Daesh hotbed."

With Yemeni Responses Unabated, Saudi Military Strategy Review Unavoidable Saudi Arabia has reportedly rejected an offer for ceasefire but loss of the allies one another will prompt a review of the military strategy in Yemen.

Saudi Crown Prince Stuck in Yemeni ’Quagmire’, Seeking US Help: Paper Saudi-led military coalition that has been conducting a brutal aggression on Yemen since 2015 has plead for the US’s assistance as the international and domestic pressure is mounting on them.

Qatar’s New Sea Base Aimed to Affect Power Balance Qatar officials have opened their largest coastguard base amid tensions with Saudi Arabia. They appear to seek restoration of balance of power with Saudi-led bloc.

What’s Driving UAE Role Shift in Yemen? The UAE said last week it is reducing forces as well as military activities in Yemen.

Mueller Report Shows Trump Committed High Crimes, Misdemeanors: Top Democrat

Mueller Report Shows Trump Committed High Crimes, Misdemeanors: Top Democrat

The top Democrat on the US House Judiciary Committee said Sunday Robert Mueller’s report presents "very substantial evidence" that President Donald Trump is "guilty of high crimes and misdemeanors".

Failing to Lure Trump into War, Bolton Dragging UK into Quagmire: Iran FM Iran’s Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said after failing to lure US President Donald Trump into war with Iran, the B-Team is now trying to drag the UK into a quagmire by stoking confrontation between Tehran and London over a British-flagged tanker seized in the Persian Gulf, Press TV reported.

Netherlands Partly Liable for 1995 Bosnia Massacre: Supreme Court The Dutch Supreme Court has upheld an earlier ruling by a lower court that found the Netherlands partly liable for the deaths of 350 Bosnian Muslims in Bosnia’s Srebrenica massacre in 1995

Iran Rejects Trump’s Claim, Says US May Shot down Own Drone Iran has rejected US President Donald Trump’s claim that a US warship had shot down an Iranian Unmanned Aerial System (UAS) in the Strait of Hormuz, Press TV reported

Trump Involved in Hush Payment to Porn Actress: FBI Documents The FBI believed US President Donald Trump was actively involved in a hush-money payment to adult film actress Stormy Daniels weeks before the 2016 US presidential election in order to keep her quiet about their alleged sexual affair, despite his denial of newly-released.

Yemenis Die as Saudi, UAE Not Paying Aid Pledges: UN United Nations aid chief Mark Lowcock said on Thursday Yemenis are dying from cholera, hunger and other ills because Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) are not making good on funding pledges they made earlier this year,

At Least Dozen People Killed in Taliban Attack on Police HQ in Kandahar At least a dozen Afghan people have been killed and about 90 others wounded on Thursday when Taliban militants attacked police headquarters in the southern city of Kandahar

Iranian IRGC Seizes Foreign Vessel Carrying ‘Smuggled Fuel’ in Persian Gulf Naval forces of the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) have seized a “foreign vessel,” that was “smuggling” one million barrels of fuel in the Persian Gulf

At Least 13 Feared Dead in Suspected Arson at Japan Animation Studio At least 13 people are feared dead and dozens more either unconscious, hurt, or missing in a suspected case of arson at an animation studio in the Japanese city of Kyoto on Thursday.

Iran Will Never Start War, But Will Defend Its Soil against Aggression: FM Iran “will never start a war,” but “will defend its territory” against any act of aggression, Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said

Saudi Regime Defrock Preacher over Demanding Tax Cuts: Report Saudi regime defrocked preacher Sheikh Talal Sultan Bukhari, as a brutal crackdown led by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman against Muslim preachers and intellectuals widens in the ultra-conservative kingdom.

Republican Support for Trump Rises after Racist Tweets: Poll Support for US President Donald Trump increased slightly among Republicans after he lashed out on Twitter over the weekend in a racially charged attack on four minority Democratic congresswomen, a Reuters/Ipsos public opinion poll shows.

313 Bodies Found in Mass Grave near Former ISIS Capital in Syria Some 313 bodies were uncovered from a large mass grave last month in a field near the Syrian city of Raqqa.

US House Condemns Trump’s ’Racist Comments’ The US House of Representatives voted on Tuesday to officially condemn President Donald Trump’s racist comments against four minority Democratic congresswomen.

Hamas Visits Moscow to Discuss Palestinian Affairs Mousa Abu Marzook, Representative of the Palestinian resistance movement, Hamas, has met with Russia’s Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Bogdanov in Moscow, with both sides underlining the need for intra-Palestinian unity as the US is preparing to unveil a contentious “peace” plan aimed at consolidating Tel Aviv’s occupation of Palestinian territories.

Nigerian Army Attacks Sheikh Zakzaky’s Supporters, Kills 1, Injures Several Nigerian army opened fire on protesters demanding the release of top Muslim cleric Sheikh Ibrahim Zakzaky, killing at least one person and injuring several others.

US Levies Sanctions on Myanmarese Army Chief over Rohingya Crimes The US State Department has imposed sanctions on chief of Myanmarese army and three other top officers over atrocities committed against the Rohingya Muslim minority in the Buddhist-majority country.

US House Overwhelmingly Approves Anti-Saudi Bills American Legislators unanimously passed two bills against Saudi Arabia,, with one seeking to impose sanctions on officials involved in the murder of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi.

Iran Will Not Leave UK Piracy Unanswered: Leader Leader of Islamic Republic of Iran Ayatollah Sayyed Ali Khamenei warned Britain’s illegal seizure of an Iranian oil tanker will not go unanswered, Press TV reported.

Israeli Settler Kills Palestinian Child in Hit And Run A seven-year-old Palestinian child was killed on Monday night when an Israeli settler ran over him in the occupied West Bank.

Failing to Lure Trump into War, Bolton Dragging UK into Quagmire: Iran FM

Mueller Report Shows Trump Committed High Crimes, Misdemeanors: Top Democrat

A Self-Fulfilling Prophecy: Trump’s Middle East Policy Could Push Yemen’s Houthis into Iran’s Hands

Nigerian Army Attacks Sheikh Zakzaky’s Supporters, Kills 1, Injures Several

Yemeni Forces Lunch Drone Attacks on Saudi Khalid Air Base

Yemeni Forces Inflict Heavy Losses on Saudi Mercenaries

Bin Salman’s Hard Work in Yemen after UAE Exit

Saudi Youth Injured by Regime Gunfire Dies

Iran Will Not Leave UK Piracy Unanswered: Leader

Iran Mulls Returning to Pre-Nuclear Deal Conditions

Israeli Settler Kills Palestinian Child in Hit And Run

UN Concerned over US Administration’s Curb on Visiting Iranian FM

US Embassy in Baghdad Serves as Mossad, ISIS Headquarters: Iraqi MP

Trump’s Efforts to Fuel Democratic Infighting Fails

Saudi Regime Defrock Preacher over Demanding Tax Cuts: Report

US Levies Sanctions on Myanmarese Army Chief over Rohingya Crimes

Qatar’s New Sea Base Aimed to Affect Power Balance

Racial Regime, Silent Zionism Death

US Lapdog Jeremy Hunt Prepping British Public for War with Iran

Over 24 Women, Children Killed in Tribal Massacre in Papua New Guinea

What’s behind Severely-Censored Jeddah Blasts?

Lebanese Minister Escapes Assassination; 2 Aids Killed

Iran Plans to Charge Ships Passing through Strait of Hormuz: Lawmaker

Turkey Transferring Foreign Terrorists to Libya: Official

Ultimatum Over: Impotent INSTEX, Iran’s Reciprocal Steps

Iranian Legislators Chant Death to America, Call It Real Terrorist

What’s Driving UAE Role Shift in Yemen?

Putin Orders Probe into Submarine Fire that Killed 14 Sailors

US Senate Panel Advance Bill to Limit Stop Arms Sale to Saudi, UAE

Iran Executes Ex-Defense Ministry Contractor on Espionage Charges

A Big Dreamer? Can Netanyahu Use F-35s Against Iran?

Taliban Says US Troops ‘Saved’ ISIS Terrorists Form Its Siege in East Afghanistan

Erdogan’s Istanbul Loss: Big Warning But Not Tragic

THE FORGOTTEN WAR

A Self-Fulfilling Prophecy: Trump’s Middle East Policy Could Push Yemen’s Houthis into Iran’s Hands

Sunday 21 July 2019
 
 
 
 
 
A Self-Fulfilling Prophecy: Trump's Middle East Policy Could Push Yemen's Houthis into Iran's Hands

As both the United States and Saudi Arabia continue to wage war and impose economic blockades on both Yemen and Iran, it is likely that the Houthis’ political alliance with Iran against their common enemies will grow, turning the fears of both the Saudi Arabia and the United States into a self-fulfilling prophecy.

Leaders of Yemen’s Houthi (Ansar Allah) movement traded barbs with U.S. President Donald Trump this week after the president made remarks renewing his support for the Saudi-led coalition war and expressed a desire for Iran to “get out of Yemen.”

On Tuesday, the U.S. president said during a White House cabinet meeting that “a lot of progress” had been made toward ending the volatile stand-off with Iran, adding that he wants Iran out of Yemen:

And we want them to get out of Yemen.  I asked Secretary Kerry, through people, “Why didn’t you get them out of Yemen when you gave them $150 billion?”  He said it was too complicated. Oh, great. So we want them to get out of Yemen. Syria is a different kind of a situation, but it’s all working out.”

Trump provided no evidence to back his assertion that Iranian personnel are operating in Yemen and so far no evidence has been provided by the U.S. to back the claim.

Mohammed Ali al-Houthi, a member of the Supreme Political Council and the Houthi’s second-in-command, responded to the U.S. president in a tweet on Tuesday, saying: 

Trump should milk [referring to the United States’ lucrative financial deals with Saudi Arabia] the Gulf in his dirty game away from Yemen, his statements do not legitimize the illegal aggression, and his continuation of the aggression confirms the deliberateness of his criminality and violation of international law.”

Al-Houthi accused Trump of being a war criminal, a killer of Yemeni children and of supporting terrorist regimes. He wrote on Twitter that “Trump has failed in his battle with Iran in the Strait of Hormuz, and has returned to the Gulf through Yemen.”

Mohamed Abdulsalam, the spokesman for the Houthis, wrote on Twitter following Trump’s comments that what the U.S. president said contradicts reality and facts and does not deserve a response. Abdulsalam reminded Trump of the U.S.’ own involvement in Yemen, writing:

 The war on the country [Yemen] was announced from Washington, massacres were committed with U.S. weapons and Congressional senators are demanding their country stop supporting the countries of the Coalition.”

 

Facts on the ground

Saudi Arabia launched its war on Yemen in March of 2015 under the leadership of Saudi Crown Prince Mohamed Bin Salman. Salman claimed his objective in launching the war was to roll back the Houthis and reinstate ousted former Yemeni president Abdrabbuh Mansur Hadi, who fled the country to Saudi Arabia following popular protests during the Arab Spring. From the moment the highly unpopular war began, Saudi officials have worked hard to frame it as a necessary step in liberating the Arab country from Iran, repeating the still unfounded claim that the Houthis are an Iranian proxy.

For their part, the Houthis have never denied their political alliance with Iran, one of the few countries to consistently and openly challenge the legitimacy of the now more than four-year-old Saudi-led war on Yemen. Yet, the Houthis and the Iranian government both insist that Iran has never sent troops, military advisors or weapons to the Houthis and the Saudi-led Coalition – despite its control over large swaths of Yemen and the presence of its U.S-backed intelligence apparatus in the country – has never been able to provide hard evidence of an Iranian presence on the ground.

As with any political alliance, a level of cooperation between Iran and the Houthis does exist. After the Houthis were successful in leading the movement to oust the Saudi-backed Hadi government from Yemen, Iran and the Houthis brokered a deal to begin weekly passenger flights between the two countries. The flights, which only lasted for one week, drew the ire of Saudi Arabia who subsequently used military force put an end to flights between Tehran and Sana’a and ultimately blockaded the Sana’a Airport completely, leading to a crippling humanitarian crisis. Houthi government figures still occasionally fly to Iran to attend talks, and some are thought to own property in the county.

A 2018 report by the United Nations Security Council accused Iran of illegally shipping fuel to the Houthi government in Yemen. The report claims that the fuel was then sold and the proceeds used to purchase weapons that the Houthis used in their fight against the Saudi-led coalition. UN experts say that by providing fuel to the Houthis, Iran is “violating a UN arms embargo” and “directly or indirectly providing missiles and drones to the Houthis.” If Iran indeed did supply fuel to the Houthis, the move would be unlikely to change the balance of power in the Yemen war as Saudi Arabia spent over $80 billion on advanced weapons purchases from the United States in 2018 alone. They also enjoy U.S logistical and intelligence support in its war on the country.

Houthi reliance on Tehran for weapons is also unnecessary as the country is so awash in weapons that the risk of attempting to smuggle them in from Iran would not only be a foolhardy venture for the Houthis, it would provide little benefit as the movement already has a sizable arsenal that it inherited from the government of former Houthi ally, the late Ali Abdullah Saleh.

There is, undoubtedly, a convergence of interests between the Houthis and Iran, including opposition to Israel’s internationally-recognized theft of Palestinian land and Saudi funding for extremist groups in Yemen and across the Middle East. However, Tehran’s support for the Houthis is limited to political, diplomatic and media support and the country’s influence in Yemen is marginal at best. There has been no evidence to show that Iran has any significant measure of influence over the Houthis’ decision-making. In fact, at the onset of its conflict with the Saudi-led coalition, the Houthis quickly deported the less than one hundred Iranian advisors that were present on the ground in Yemen, claiming their presence could hinder potential future negotiations with the Saudi coalition.

 

Fiercely independent: the Houthis’ grass roots

The Houthis, who refer to themselves as Ansar Allah, have always been proud and fiercely independent. Many take offense at the notion that their success in the struggle against the Saudi regime is rooted in foreign assistance rather than homegrown determination and grit. A look at the movement’s inception and subsequent growth seems to confirm that the latter is the case.

The group was first formed in the 1990s as a theological movement rooted in the Zaydi faith. While both U.S. and Gulf-sponsored media often paint the Houthi alliance with Iran as anchored by their shared Shia Muslim faith, Zaydis, who comprise forty percent of Yemen’s total population, are politically and theologically distinct from the Twelver branch of Shia Islam that is widely practiced in Iran. The Houthis passionately preserve both their faith and their political heritage, which has been a staple of Yemen’s identity for over a thousand years and has drawn inspiration from its ability to repel Yemen’s many would-be invaders.

 The group’s transition from religious sect to political party, which today includes Yemenis from a variety of religious backgrounds, came in the form of opposition to U.S. and Saudi support for the woefully corrupt regime of former Yemeni president Ali Abdullah Saleh in the 1990s.  It was not only the corruption of the Saleh regime that spurred the growth of Houthis but fears that his heavy reliance on foreign governments would undermine Yemen’s sovereignty.

Hussein Badreddin al-Houthi, the founder of the movement, laid the groundwork for the single most important operating principle of the Houthis. Badreddin said the following in the Malzem, the official doctrinal document on which the Houthi constitution is based: 

Residents should support themselves by themselves for independence because any other party offers nothing but its price.”

Badreddin would later be assassinated by the Saudi-backed government of Saleh, sparking a years-long civil war.

According to the articles of the Houthi constitution which is heavily-based on the Malzem, external support to the Houthis is prohibited and criminalized if it is at all conditional. Support must be free of charge and not demand any influence over the movement or any member of the movement.

In fact, when the Houthis unveiled their National Vision to rebuild Yemen into a modern, stable and democratic state by 2030, many of the 175 goals set out in manifesto outlining the vision focused on independence, freedom and non-submission to guardianship or foreign influence. Iran was no exception.

 According to the Houthis, direct Iranian intervention in their country would raise the risk of division within their Zaydi sect and would further inflame the current wave of Arab nationalism against them, an outcome they want to avoid.  

Historically, Iran has had little bearing on Yemeni affairs. While it has long maintained a diplomatic presence in Sana’a, its influence in the two decades leading up to the Saudi-led war was marginal at best. Those two decades were rife with opportunity to peddle influence should a nation have desired to do so, with dozens of wars occurring sometimes simultaneously and often involving myriad foreign governments. Iran does not even recognize the current political council formed by Houthis and has no representatives in Sana’a or ambassadors to the Houthi government there.

 

A self-fulfilling prophecy

Thanks in large part to their resistance to the socio-economic and political oppression faced by Yemenis at the hands of former governments and to the influx of divisive Saudi-sponsored Salafist propaganda in the country, the Houthis have been able to transform their opposition to the Saleh government into a successful movement with broad local support capable of denying one of the world’s most well-funded militaries a decisive victory in Yemen.

It is the Houthis rejection of Saudi and U.S. interference in their country, participation in government and social services and support for Palestinian rights that have allowed the Houthis to thrive in Yemen, not Iranian support.

That being said, as both the United States and Saudi Arabia continue to wage war and economic blockades on both Yemen and Iran, it is likely that the Houthi’s political alliance with Iran will grow, turning the fears of both the Saudi Arabia and the United States into a self-fulfilling prophecy.

 

