Alwaght | News & Analysis Website

  Monday 22 July 2019

Editor's Choice

US Seeks Secret Activities under Diplomatic Cover in Iraq

US Seeks Secret Activities under Diplomatic Cover in Iraq Recently an Iraq member of parliament warned that the US embassy in Baghdad has become “Mossad and Daesh hotbed.”

With Yemeni Responses Unabated, Saudi Military Strategy Review Unavoidable Saudi Arabia has reportedly rejected an offer for ceasefire but loss of the allies one another will prompt a review of the military strategy in Yemen.

Saudi Crown Prince Stuck in Yemeni ’Quagmire’, Seeking US Help: Paper Saudi-led military coalition that has been conducting a brutal aggression on Yemen since 2015 has plead for the US’s assistance as the international and domestic pressure is mounting on them.

Qatar’s New Sea Base Aimed to Affect Power Balance Qatar officials have opened their largest coastguard base amid tensions with Saudi Arabia. They appear to seek restoration of balance of power with Saudi-led bloc.

What’s Driving UAE Role Shift in Yemen? The UAE said last week it is reducing forces as well as military activities in Yemen.

News

Mueller Report Shows Trump Committed High Crimes, Misdemeanors: Top Democrat

Mueller Report Shows Trump Committed High Crimes, Misdemeanors: Top Democrat

The top Democrat on the US House Judiciary Committee said Sunday Robert Mueller’s report presents "very substantial evidence" that President Donald Trump is "guilty of high crimes and misdemeanors".

Failing to Lure Trump into War, Bolton Dragging UK into Quagmire: Iran FM Iran’s Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said after failing to lure US President Donald Trump into war with Iran, the B-Team is now trying to drag the UK into a quagmire by stoking confrontation between Tehran and London over a British-flagged tanker seized in the Persian Gulf, Press TV reported.

Netherlands Partly Liable for 1995 Bosnia Massacre: Supreme Court The Dutch Supreme Court has upheld an earlier ruling by a lower court that found the Netherlands partly liable for the deaths of 350 Bosnian Muslims in Bosnia’s Srebrenica massacre in 1995

Iran Rejects Trump’s Claim, Says US May Shot down Own Drone Iran has rejected US President Donald Trump’s claim that a US warship had shot down an Iranian Unmanned Aerial System (UAS) in the Strait of Hormuz, Press TV reported

Trump Involved in Hush Payment to Porn Actress: FBI Documents The FBI believed US President Donald Trump was actively involved in a hush-money payment to adult film actress Stormy Daniels weeks before the 2016 US presidential election in order to keep her quiet about their alleged sexual affair, despite his denial of newly-released.

Yemenis Die as Saudi, UAE Not Paying Aid Pledges: UN United Nations aid chief Mark Lowcock said on Thursday Yemenis are dying from cholera, hunger and other ills because Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) are not making good on funding pledges they made earlier this year,

At Least Dozen People Killed in Taliban Attack on Police HQ in Kandahar At least a dozen Afghan people have been killed and about 90 others wounded on Thursday when Taliban militants attacked police headquarters in the southern city of Kandahar

Iranian IRGC Seizes Foreign Vessel Carrying ‘Smuggled Fuel’ in Persian Gulf Naval forces of the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) have seized a “foreign vessel,” that was “smuggling” one million barrels of fuel in the Persian Gulf

At Least 13 Feared Dead in Suspected Arson at Japan Animation Studio At least 13 people are feared dead and dozens more either unconscious, hurt, or missing in a suspected case of arson at an animation studio in the Japanese city of Kyoto on Thursday.

Iran Will Never Start War, But Will Defend Its Soil against Aggression: FM Iran “will never start a war,” but “will defend its territory” against any act of aggression, Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said

Saudi Regime Defrock Preacher over Demanding Tax Cuts: Report Saudi regime defrocked preacher Sheikh Talal Sultan Bukhari, as a brutal crackdown led by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman against Muslim preachers and intellectuals widens in the ultra-conservative kingdom.

Republican Support for Trump Rises after Racist Tweets: Poll Support for US President Donald Trump increased slightly among Republicans after he lashed out on Twitter over the weekend in a racially charged attack on four minority Democratic congresswomen, a Reuters/Ipsos public opinion poll shows.

313 Bodies Found in Mass Grave near Former ISIS Capital in Syria Some 313 bodies were uncovered from a large mass grave last month in a field near the Syrian city of Raqqa.

US House Condemns Trump’s ’Racist Comments’ The US House of Representatives voted on Tuesday to officially condemn President Donald Trump’s racist comments against four minority Democratic congresswomen.

Hamas Visits Moscow to Discuss Palestinian Affairs Mousa Abu Marzook, Representative of the Palestinian resistance movement, Hamas, has met with Russia’s Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Bogdanov in Moscow, with both sides underlining the need for intra-Palestinian unity as the US is preparing to unveil a contentious “peace” plan aimed at consolidating Tel Aviv’s occupation of Palestinian territories.

Nigerian Army Attacks Sheikh Zakzaky’s Supporters, Kills 1, Injures Several Nigerian army opened fire on protesters demanding the release of top Muslim cleric Sheikh Ibrahim Zakzaky, killing at least one person and injuring several others.

US Levies Sanctions on Myanmarese Army Chief over Rohingya Crimes The US State Department has imposed sanctions on chief of Myanmarese army and three other top officers over atrocities committed against the Rohingya Muslim minority in the Buddhist-majority country.

US House Overwhelmingly Approves Anti-Saudi Bills American Legislators unanimously passed two bills against Saudi Arabia,, with one seeking to impose sanctions on officials involved in the murder of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi.

Iran Will Not Leave UK Piracy Unanswered: Leader Leader of Islamic Republic of Iran Ayatollah Sayyed Ali Khamenei warned Britain’s illegal seizure of an Iranian oil tanker will not go unanswered, Press TV reported.

Israeli Settler Kills Palestinian Child in Hit And Run A seven-year-old Palestinian child was killed on Monday night when an Israeli settler ran over him in the occupied West Bank.

Most Viewed

Day Week Month

Failing to Lure Trump into War, Bolton Dragging UK into Quagmire: Iran FM

Mueller Report Shows Trump Committed High Crimes, Misdemeanors: Top Democrat

A Self-Fulfilling Prophecy: Trump’s Middle East Policy Could Push Yemen’s Houthis into Iran’s Hands

Nigerian Army Attacks Sheikh Zakzaky’s Supporters, Kills 1, Injures Several

Yemeni Forces Lunch Drone Attacks on Saudi Khalid Air Base

Yemeni Forces Inflict Heavy Losses on Saudi Mercenaries

Bin Salman’s Hard Work in Yemen after UAE Exit

Saudi Youth Injured by Regime Gunfire Dies

Iran Will Not Leave UK Piracy Unanswered: Leader

Iran Mulls Returning to Pre-Nuclear Deal Conditions

Israeli Settler Kills Palestinian Child in Hit And Run

UN Concerned over US Administration’s Curb on Visiting Iranian FM

US Embassy in Baghdad Serves as Mossad, ISIS Headquarters: Iraqi MP

Trump’s Efforts to Fuel Democratic Infighting Fails

Saudi Regime Defrock Preacher over Demanding Tax Cuts: Report

US Levies Sanctions on Myanmarese Army Chief over Rohingya Crimes

Qatar’s New Sea Base Aimed to Affect Power Balance

Racial Regime, Silent Zionism Death

US Lapdog Jeremy Hunt Prepping British Public for War with Iran

Over 24 Women, Children Killed in Tribal Massacre in Papua New Guinea

What’s behind Severely-Censored Jeddah Blasts?

Lebanese Minister Escapes Assassination; 2 Aids Killed

Iran Plans to Charge Ships Passing through Strait of Hormuz: Lawmaker

Turkey Transferring Foreign Terrorists to Libya: Official

Ultimatum Over: Impotent INSTEX, Iran’s Reciprocal Steps

Iranian Legislators Chant Death to America, Call It Real Terrorist

What’s Driving UAE Role Shift in Yemen?

Putin Orders Probe into Submarine Fire that Killed 14 Sailors

US Senate Panel Advance Bill to Limit Stop Arms Sale to Saudi, UAE

Iran Executes Ex-Defense Ministry Contractor on Espionage Charges

A Big Dreamer? Can Netanyahu Use F-35s Against Iran?

Taliban Says US Troops ‘Saved’ ISIS Terrorists Form Its Siege in East Afghanistan

Erdogan’s Istanbul Loss: Big Warning But Not Tragic

In Focus

World against US Recognizing Al-Quds as Israeli Capital

World against US Recognizing Al-Quds as Israeli Capital

undefined
Myanmar Committing Genocide, Ethnic Cleansing against Rohingya Muslims

Myanmar Committing Genocide, Ethnic Cleansing against Rohingya Muslims

undefined
Awamiyah: Saudi Regime Killing Own Civilians

Awamiyah: Saudi Regime Killing Own Civilians

undefined
Qatar Row Deepens Persian Gulf States Rifts

Qatar Row Deepens Persian Gulf States Rifts

undefined
Ansarullah

Ansarullah

A Zaidi Shiite movement operating in Yemen. It seeks to establish a democratic government in Yemen.
Shiite

Shiite

represents the second largest denomination of Islam. Shiites believe Ali (peace be upon him) to be prophet"s successor in the Caliphate.
Resistance

Resistance

Axis of Resistances refers to countries and movements with common political goal, i.e., resisting against Zionist regime, America and other western powers. Iran, Syria, Hezbollah in Lebanon, and Hamas in Palestine are considered as the Axis of Resistance.
Persian Gulf Cooperation Council

Persian Gulf Cooperation Council

A regional political u n i o n consisting of Arab states of the Persian Gulf, except for Iraq.
ISIS Terrorist Group

ISIS Terrorist Group

A terrorist group that fights against Resistance Axis in Syria and Iraq. It was founded & armed by America and its allies covertly.
Taliban

Taliban

Taliban is a Sunni fundamentalist movement in Afghanistan. It was founded by Mohammed Omar in 1994.
Wahhabism & Extremism

Wahhabism & Extremism

Wahhabism is an extremist pseudo-Sunni movement, which labels non-Wahhabi Muslims as apostates thus paving the way for their bloodshed.
Kurds

Kurds

Kurds are an ethnic group in the Middle East, mostly inhabiting a region, which spans adjacent parts of Iran, Iraq, Syria, and Turkey. They are an Iranian people and speak the Kurdish languages, which form a subgroup of the Northwestern Iranian branch of Iranian languages.
NATO

NATO

The North Atlantic Treaty Organization is an intergovernmental military alliance based on the North Atlantic Treaty which was signed on 4 April 1949.
Islamic Awakening

Islamic Awakening

Refers to a revival of the Islam throughout the world, that began in 1979 by Iranian Revolution that established an Islamic republic.
Al-Qaeda

Al-Qaeda

A militant Sunni organization founded by Osama bin Laden at some point between 1988 and 1989
New node

New node

Map of Latest Battlefield Developments in Syria and Iraq on
alwaght.com
News

Failing to Lure Trump into War, Bolton Dragging UK into Quagmire: Iran FM

Sunday 21 July 2019
 
 
 
 
 
Failing to Lure Trump into War, Bolton Dragging UK into Quagmire: Iran FM
Zoom In Font Zoom Out Font

Alwaght- Iran’s Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said after failing to lure US President Donald Trump into war with Iran, the B-Team is now trying to drag the UK into a quagmire by stoking confrontation between Tehran and London over a British-flagged tanker seized in the Persian Gulf, Press TV reported.

The hawkish group referred to as the “B-team” by Iran's foreign minister is comprised of US National Security Adviser John Bolton, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

On Friday, Iran’s Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) said that it had captured a British oil tanker for breaching international maritime law while crossing the Strait of Hormuz. The elite force then guided the vessel to the port in the Iranian city of Bandar Abbas for a maritime casualty investigation.

Referring to these developments and also to earlier shooting of a modern US drone by the IRGC over the Persian Gulf, Zarif said in a tweet on Sunday that the B-team is now dragging Washington’s ally, the UK, into “a quagmire” after the hawkish group failed to persuade the US president into waging war on Iran.

Make no mistake:

 “Having failed to lure @realDonaldTrump into War of the Century, and fearing collapse of his #B_Team, @AmbJohnBolton is turning his venom against the UK in hopes of dragging it into a quagmire,” Zarif said.

Earlier on Sunday, Iran’s ambassador to the United Kingdom warned London against provocation over the seized tanker, as reports emerged that the British government is considering freezing Iranian assets and may take other measures as well in a standoff between the two countries over the mutual seizure of tankers.

Zarif had warned in late June that the incident in which the US spy drone encroached on the Iranian territory in the Sea of Oman was also an extension of previous efforts by the B-Team to drag Trump into a war with Iran.

In another tweet back then, Zarif said the B-Team has made efforts against the Islamic Republic in the past, including encroachments on the Iranian territory by an MQ2 spy drone in late May and phone calls made to attribute attacks on tankers off the United Arab Emirates’ Fujairah port to Iran.

Iran's top diplomat noted that all those measures, instigated by the B-Team, were meant to lure Trump into a war with Iran, but “prudence prevented it.”

 

EnglishAlwaght EnglishAlwaght
 
 
 
 

Tags :

Iran Zarif US UK Bolton

Comments
Name :
Email :
* Text :
Send

Gallery

Photo

Film

Nearly 100 Gazans Injured in March of Return Rally
Heat Wave Hits Southern Gaza Strip City of Khan Younis
Floods Displace Millions in South Asia
Turkish People Demonstrate in Istanbul,Call for Release of Leader of Nigerian Muslims
Nearly 100 Gazans Injured in March of Return Rally

Nearly 100 Gazans Injured in March of Return Rally

Afghanistan: 9 Killed,33 Injured in Suicide Blast Near Kabul University
Protesters Clash with Israeli Soldiers after Death in Israeli Jail
Terrorist Attack Kills 6 Civilian Kills, Injures 24 in Aleppo, Syria
Italy Police Seize Missile,Guns in Raids on Neo-Nazis