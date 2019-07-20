Alwaght | News & Analysis Website

US Seeks Secret Activities under Diplomatic Cover in Iraq

US Seeks Secret Activities under Diplomatic Cover in Iraq Recently an Iraq member of parliament warned that the US embassy in Baghdad has become “Mossad and Daesh hotbed.”

With Yemeni Responses Unabated, Saudi Military Strategy Review Unavoidable Saudi Arabia has reportedly rejected an offer for ceasefire but loss of the allies one another will prompt a review of the military strategy in Yemen.

Saudi Crown Prince Stuck in Yemeni ’Quagmire’, Seeking US Help: Paper Saudi-led military coalition that has been conducting a brutal aggression on Yemen since 2015 has plead for the US’s assistance as the international and domestic pressure is mounting on them.

Qatar’s New Sea Base Aimed to Affect Power Balance Qatar officials have opened their largest coastguard base amid tensions with Saudi Arabia. They appear to seek restoration of balance of power with Saudi-led bloc.

What’s Driving UAE Role Shift in Yemen? The UAE said last week it is reducing forces as well as military activities in Yemen.

Netherlands Partly Liable for 1995 Bosnia Massacre: Supreme Court

Netherlands Partly Liable for 1995 Bosnia Massacre: Supreme Court

The Dutch Supreme Court has upheld an earlier ruling by a lower court that found the Netherlands partly liable for the deaths of 350 Bosnian Muslims in Bosnia’s Srebrenica massacre in 1995

Iran Rejects Trump’s Claim, Says US May Shot down Own Drone Iran has rejected US President Donald Trump’s claim that a US warship had shot down an Iranian Unmanned Aerial System (UAS) in the Strait of Hormuz, Press TV reported

Trump Involved in Hush Payment to Porn Actress: FBI Documents The FBI believed US President Donald Trump was actively involved in a hush-money payment to adult film actress Stormy Daniels weeks before the 2016 US presidential election in order to keep her quiet about their alleged sexual affair, despite his denial of newly-released.

Yemenis Die as Saudi, UAE Not Paying Aid Pledges: UN United Nations aid chief Mark Lowcock said on Thursday Yemenis are dying from cholera, hunger and other ills because Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) are not making good on funding pledges they made earlier this year,

At Least Dozen People Killed in Taliban Attack on Police HQ in Kandahar At least a dozen Afghan people have been killed and about 90 others wounded on Thursday when Taliban militants attacked police headquarters in the southern city of Kandahar

Iranian IRGC Seizes Foreign Vessel Carrying ‘Smuggled Fuel’ in Persian Gulf Naval forces of the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) have seized a “foreign vessel,” that was “smuggling” one million barrels of fuel in the Persian Gulf

At Least 13 Feared Dead in Suspected Arson at Japan Animation Studio At least 13 people are feared dead and dozens more either unconscious, hurt, or missing in a suspected case of arson at an animation studio in the Japanese city of Kyoto on Thursday.

Iran Will Never Start War, But Will Defend Its Soil against Aggression: FM Iran “will never start a war,” but “will defend its territory” against any act of aggression, Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said

Saudi Regime Defrock Preacher over Demanding Tax Cuts: Report Saudi regime defrocked preacher Sheikh Talal Sultan Bukhari, as a brutal crackdown led by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman against Muslim preachers and intellectuals widens in the ultra-conservative kingdom.

Republican Support for Trump Rises after Racist Tweets: Poll Support for US President Donald Trump increased slightly among Republicans after he lashed out on Twitter over the weekend in a racially charged attack on four minority Democratic congresswomen, a Reuters/Ipsos public opinion poll shows.

313 Bodies Found in Mass Grave near Former ISIS Capital in Syria Some 313 bodies were uncovered from a large mass grave last month in a field near the Syrian city of Raqqa.

US House Condemns Trump’s ’Racist Comments’ The US House of Representatives voted on Tuesday to officially condemn President Donald Trump’s racist comments against four minority Democratic congresswomen.

Hamas Visits Moscow to Discuss Palestinian Affairs Mousa Abu Marzook, Representative of the Palestinian resistance movement, Hamas, has met with Russia’s Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Bogdanov in Moscow, with both sides underlining the need for intra-Palestinian unity as the US is preparing to unveil a contentious “peace” plan aimed at consolidating Tel Aviv’s occupation of Palestinian territories.

Nigerian Army Attacks Sheikh Zakzaky’s Supporters, Kills 1, Injures Several Nigerian army opened fire on protesters demanding the release of top Muslim cleric Sheikh Ibrahim Zakzaky, killing at least one person and injuring several others.

US Levies Sanctions on Myanmarese Army Chief over Rohingya Crimes The US State Department has imposed sanctions on chief of Myanmarese army and three other top officers over atrocities committed against the Rohingya Muslim minority in the Buddhist-majority country.

US House Overwhelmingly Approves Anti-Saudi Bills American Legislators unanimously passed two bills against Saudi Arabia,, with one seeking to impose sanctions on officials involved in the murder of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi.

Iran Will Not Leave UK Piracy Unanswered: Leader Leader of Islamic Republic of Iran Ayatollah Sayyed Ali Khamenei warned Britain’s illegal seizure of an Iranian oil tanker will not go unanswered, Press TV reported.

Israeli Settler Kills Palestinian Child in Hit And Run A seven-year-old Palestinian child was killed on Monday night when an Israeli settler ran over him in the occupied West Bank.

Yemeni Forces Lunch Drone Attacks on Saudi Khalid Air Base Yemeni forces have launched drone attacks on Saudi Arabia’s King Khalid air base in Asir Province in retaliation for the West-backed kingdom’s bloody military aggression against the impoverished country.

UN Concerned over US Administration’s Curb on Visiting Iranian FM The United Nations on Monday voiced concerns over restrictions the US administration has imposed on Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif who is visiting the United Nations headquarters in New York.

Ansarullah

Ansarullah

A Zaidi Shiite movement operating in Yemen. It seeks to establish a democratic government in Yemen.
Shiite

Shiite

represents the second largest denomination of Islam. Shiites believe Ali (peace be upon him) to be prophet"s successor in the Caliphate.
Resistance

Resistance

Axis of Resistances refers to countries and movements with common political goal, i.e., resisting against Zionist regime, America and other western powers. Iran, Syria, Hezbollah in Lebanon, and Hamas in Palestine are considered as the Axis of Resistance.
Persian Gulf Cooperation Council

Persian Gulf Cooperation Council

A regional political u n i o n consisting of Arab states of the Persian Gulf, except for Iraq.
ISIS Terrorist Group

ISIS Terrorist Group

A terrorist group that fights against Resistance Axis in Syria and Iraq. It was founded & armed by America and its allies covertly.
Taliban

Taliban

Taliban is a Sunni fundamentalist movement in Afghanistan. It was founded by Mohammed Omar in 1994.
Wahhabism & Extremism

Wahhabism & Extremism

Wahhabism is an extremist pseudo-Sunni movement, which labels non-Wahhabi Muslims as apostates thus paving the way for their bloodshed.
Kurds

Kurds

Kurds are an ethnic group in the Middle East, mostly inhabiting a region, which spans adjacent parts of Iran, Iraq, Syria, and Turkey. They are an Iranian people and speak the Kurdish languages, which form a subgroup of the Northwestern Iranian branch of Iranian languages.
NATO

NATO

The North Atlantic Treaty Organization is an intergovernmental military alliance based on the North Atlantic Treaty which was signed on 4 April 1949.
Islamic Awakening

Islamic Awakening

Refers to a revival of the Islam throughout the world, that began in 1979 by Iranian Revolution that established an Islamic republic.
Al-Qaeda

Al-Qaeda

A militant Sunni organization founded by Osama bin Laden at some point between 1988 and 1989
New node

New node

Map of Latest Battlefield Developments in Syria and Iraq on
alwaght.com
US Seeks Secret Activities under Diplomatic Cover in Iraq

Saturday 20 July 2019
 
 
 
 
 
US Seeks Secret Activities under Diplomatic Cover in Iraq
Alwaght- The presence of the American military forces in Iraq and the behavior of the staff of the US embassy in Baghdad have been the top causes of the obsession of the Iraqi political parties and observes after the defeat of ISIS terrorist group in the country two years ago. In early May, the US Department of State issued an order asking the non-emergency staff to leave Baghdad and Erbil diplomatic representations. The US embassy cited security reasons behind the decision to reduce its staff in Iraq. At the same time, the US called on American citizens to avoid unnecessary trips to Iraq.

Recent reports have said that the US government has plans to replace the diplomatic staff with intelligence ones in its embassy in Baghdad and consulate in Erbil, the capital of the Kurdish region north of Iraq. But what is driving the US government to replace the diplomatic staff with intelligence agents in its diplomatic representation offices in the Arab country?

Escaping espionage scandal and circumventing the supervisions

The recent scandal of the CIA recruitment of Mahmoud al-Falahi, a senior officer of the Iraqi army and the commander of Al-Anbar operation who supplied intelligence related to the voluntary Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF) to the American embassy, is certainly the main reason for Washington to send intelligence elements to the embassy to replace the ordinary staff. After all, the American officials now feel certain the seriousness of the threats of Iraqi response to their continued military presence on the Iraqi soil. They begin to see anti-American sentiments growing strong among the Iraqi public.

By the new decision, Washington appears to seek to prevent disgrace suffered by its embassy staff and avoid revelations about spies linked to its embassy personnel. Furthermore, the State Department seems to have concluded that ordinary diplomats cannot advance predominantly interventionist plans in Iraq and there is a risk of their info being leaked during espionage operations. So, replacing them with intelligence figures, who have passed special courses to develop the needed expertise, will be efficient for Washington’s spying plans in the country.

The new staff with intelligence and security training backgrounds can contribute to penetration in the Kurdish region and recruitment of spies that can help the US better run its policy in Iraq. The main goal is to guarantee the security of the Israeli regime. This is done through, on the one hand, paving the way for Tel Aviv to get a toehold in northern Iraq and on the other hand collecting data on the PMF and supplying it to Tel Aviv for attacks on them when the need arises.

US position in Iraq falters

Sending new staff to represent the US interests in Iraq also can be a result of a conclusion that Washington has begun to lose its position in Iraq. As it is well-known, after the ISIS terrorist group was defeated in Iraq, the political parties argued that the Americans have no further pretext to keep their forces in the country. The anti-American move was completed by a debate in the Iraqi parliament calling for the expulsion of the foreign troops from Iraq. The parliamentary motion is exactly aimed at the Americans. The lawmakers insist that the government should set limits to the Americans’ activities in Iraq and force them out if needed.

From another perspective, the Trump administration, engaged in tensions with Iran in a regional setting, finds its position highly at stake as the Islamic Republic earns increasing support of the regional people who are already infuriated with the American atrocities and destabilizing actions in the region. Washington is well aware that Tehran has a great deal of support regionally. It knows that the Iran-led Axis of Resistance’s elements are stationed close to the US military bases and can easily materialize their threats against the military and diplomatic personnel if they choose to.

The White House knows that it has no place in Iraq. Its forces are under threat and the Iraqi people and politicians find them unfavorable elements who should leave the country amid clear signs that the US meddling has now reached an alarming level. The US decision-makers now understand that with the old pathways they can hardly drive their policies in Iraq. So, they need to adopt new ways. Even levels of military clashes between the Iraqi popular forces, who are opposed to the continued occupation of their country’s territories and military bases, and the American troops are not unlikely. An outlook of such confrontation persuades the Americans that they need to replace their diplomatic personnel in Iraq to shift to hidden activities.

US Embassy Espionage Iraq

