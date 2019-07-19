Alwaght | News & Analysis Website

  Friday 19 July 2019

Saudi Crown Prince Stuck in Yemeni 'Quagmire', Seeking US Help: Paper

Saudi Crown Prince Stuck in Yemeni ’Quagmire’, Seeking US Help: Paper Saudi-led military coalition that has been conducting a brutal aggression on Yemen since 2015 has plead for the US’s assistance as the international and domestic pressure is mounting on them.

Qatar’s New Sea Base Aimed to Affect Power Balance Qatar officials have opened their largest coastguard base amid tensions with Saudi Arabia. They appear to seek restoration of balance of power with Saudi-led bloc.

What’s Driving UAE Role Shift in Yemen? The UAE said last week it is reducing forces as well as military activities in Yemen.

Ultimatum Over: Impotent INSTEX, Iran’s Reciprocal Steps As Iran’s deadline to Europeans to save the nuclear deal ends Tehran begins reciprocal measures while EU-provided financial system proves non-viable.

Was Interest in Peace behind Trump’s Kim Meeting? The US President met North Korea’s leader on Saturday amid nuclear standoff and as US elections campaign officially launches.

Netherlands Partly Liable for 1995 Bosnia Massacre: Supreme Court

Netherlands Partly Liable for 1995 Bosnia Massacre: Supreme Court

The Dutch Supreme Court has upheld an earlier ruling by a lower court that found the Netherlands partly liable for the deaths of 350 Bosnian Muslims in Bosnia’s Srebrenica massacre in 1995

Iran Rejects Trump’s Claim, Says US May Shot down Own Drone Iran has rejected US President Donald Trump’s claim that a US warship had shot down an Iranian Unmanned Aerial System (UAS) in the Strait of Hormuz, Press TV reported

Trump Involved in Hush Payment to Porn Actress: FBI Documents The FBI believed US President Donald Trump was actively involved in a hush-money payment to adult film actress Stormy Daniels weeks before the 2016 US presidential election in order to keep her quiet about their alleged sexual affair, despite his denial of newly-released.

Yemenis Die as Saudi, UAE Not Paying Aid Pledges: UN United Nations aid chief Mark Lowcock said on Thursday Yemenis are dying from cholera, hunger and other ills because Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) are not making good on funding pledges they made earlier this year,

At Least Dozen People Killed in Taliban Attack on Police HQ in Kandahar At least a dozen Afghan people have been killed and about 90 others wounded on Thursday when Taliban militants attacked police headquarters in the southern city of Kandahar

Iranian IRGC Seizes Foreign Vessel Carrying ‘Smuggled Fuel’ in Persian Gulf Naval forces of the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) have seized a “foreign vessel,” that was “smuggling” one million barrels of fuel in the Persian Gulf

At Least 13 Feared Dead in Suspected Arson at Japan Animation Studio At least 13 people are feared dead and dozens more either unconscious, hurt, or missing in a suspected case of arson at an animation studio in the Japanese city of Kyoto on Thursday.

Iran Will Never Start War, But Will Defend Its Soil against Aggression: FM Iran “will never start a war,” but “will defend its territory” against any act of aggression, Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said

Saudi Regime Defrock Preacher over Demanding Tax Cuts: Report Saudi regime defrocked preacher Sheikh Talal Sultan Bukhari, as a brutal crackdown led by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman against Muslim preachers and intellectuals widens in the ultra-conservative kingdom.

Republican Support for Trump Rises after Racist Tweets: Poll Support for US President Donald Trump increased slightly among Republicans after he lashed out on Twitter over the weekend in a racially charged attack on four minority Democratic congresswomen, a Reuters/Ipsos public opinion poll shows.

313 Bodies Found in Mass Grave near Former ISIS Capital in Syria Some 313 bodies were uncovered from a large mass grave last month in a field near the Syrian city of Raqqa.

US House Condemns Trump’s ’Racist Comments’ The US House of Representatives voted on Tuesday to officially condemn President Donald Trump’s racist comments against four minority Democratic congresswomen.

Hamas Visits Moscow to Discuss Palestinian Affairs Mousa Abu Marzook, Representative of the Palestinian resistance movement, Hamas, has met with Russia’s Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Bogdanov in Moscow, with both sides underlining the need for intra-Palestinian unity as the US is preparing to unveil a contentious “peace” plan aimed at consolidating Tel Aviv’s occupation of Palestinian territories.

Nigerian Army Attacks Sheikh Zakzaky’s Supporters, Kills 1, Injures Several Nigerian army opened fire on protesters demanding the release of top Muslim cleric Sheikh Ibrahim Zakzaky, killing at least one person and injuring several others.

US Levies Sanctions on Myanmarese Army Chief over Rohingya Crimes The US State Department has imposed sanctions on chief of Myanmarese army and three other top officers over atrocities committed against the Rohingya Muslim minority in the Buddhist-majority country.

US House Overwhelmingly Approves Anti-Saudi Bills American Legislators unanimously passed two bills against Saudi Arabia,, with one seeking to impose sanctions on officials involved in the murder of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi.

Iran Will Not Leave UK Piracy Unanswered: Leader Leader of Islamic Republic of Iran Ayatollah Sayyed Ali Khamenei warned Britain’s illegal seizure of an Iranian oil tanker will not go unanswered, Press TV reported.

Israeli Settler Kills Palestinian Child in Hit And Run A seven-year-old Palestinian child was killed on Monday night when an Israeli settler ran over him in the occupied West Bank.

Yemeni Forces Lunch Drone Attacks on Saudi Khalid Air Base Yemeni forces have launched drone attacks on Saudi Arabia’s King Khalid air base in Asir Province in retaliation for the West-backed kingdom’s bloody military aggression against the impoverished country.

UN Concerned over US Administration’s Curb on Visiting Iranian FM The United Nations on Monday voiced concerns over restrictions the US administration has imposed on Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif who is visiting the United Nations headquarters in New York.

World against US Recognizing Al-Quds as Israeli Capital

World against US Recognizing Al-Quds as Israeli Capital

undefined
Myanmar Committing Genocide, Ethnic Cleansing against Rohingya Muslims

Myanmar Committing Genocide, Ethnic Cleansing against Rohingya Muslims

undefined
Awamiyah: Saudi Regime Killing Own Civilians

Awamiyah: Saudi Regime Killing Own Civilians

undefined
Qatar Row Deepens Persian Gulf States Rifts

Qatar Row Deepens Persian Gulf States Rifts

undefined
Ansarullah

Ansarullah

A Zaidi Shiite movement operating in Yemen. It seeks to establish a democratic government in Yemen.
Shiite

Shiite

represents the second largest denomination of Islam. Shiites believe Ali (peace be upon him) to be prophet"s successor in the Caliphate.
Resistance

Resistance

Axis of Resistances refers to countries and movements with common political goal, i.e., resisting against Zionist regime, America and other western powers. Iran, Syria, Hezbollah in Lebanon, and Hamas in Palestine are considered as the Axis of Resistance.
Persian Gulf Cooperation Council

Persian Gulf Cooperation Council

A regional political u n i o n consisting of Arab states of the Persian Gulf, except for Iraq.
ISIS Terrorist Group

ISIS Terrorist Group

A terrorist group that fights against Resistance Axis in Syria and Iraq. It was founded & armed by America and its allies covertly.
Taliban

Taliban

Taliban is a Sunni fundamentalist movement in Afghanistan. It was founded by Mohammed Omar in 1994.
Wahhabism & Extremism

Wahhabism & Extremism

Wahhabism is an extremist pseudo-Sunni movement, which labels non-Wahhabi Muslims as apostates thus paving the way for their bloodshed.
Kurds

Kurds

Kurds are an ethnic group in the Middle East, mostly inhabiting a region, which spans adjacent parts of Iran, Iraq, Syria, and Turkey. They are an Iranian people and speak the Kurdish languages, which form a subgroup of the Northwestern Iranian branch of Iranian languages.
NATO

NATO

The North Atlantic Treaty Organization is an intergovernmental military alliance based on the North Atlantic Treaty which was signed on 4 April 1949.
Islamic Awakening

Islamic Awakening

Refers to a revival of the Islam throughout the world, that began in 1979 by Iranian Revolution that established an Islamic republic.
Al-Qaeda

Al-Qaeda

A militant Sunni organization founded by Osama bin Laden at some point between 1988 and 1989
New node

New node

Map of Latest Battlefield Developments in Syria and Iraq on
alwaght.com
Saudi Crown Prince Stuck in Yemeni 'Quagmire', Seeking US Help: Paper

Saudi Crown Prince Stuck in Yemeni ’Quagmire’, Seeking US Help: Paper
Alwaght- Saudi-led military coalition that has been conducting a brutal aggression on Yemen since 2015 has plead for the US’s assistance as the international and domestic pressure is mounting on them.  

Despite waging a prolonged four-year war on Yemen, the Saudi-led coalition has failed to achieve its announced objective of installing an allied government and defeating the Ansarullah movement in the country, The New York Times cited various analysts as saying.

The frustrated Saudis have, however, turned to additional US support in hopes of achieving a breakthrough, according to unnamed diplomats informed on the matter.

The US already provides the Saudis with weapons and logistical support. Riyadh is seeking additional intelligence assistance and possibly the deployment of American special forces teams and advisers in Yemen, according to diplomats.

Despite being emboldened by the US President Donald Trump's hawkish administration, Riyadh is, however, disgruntled with Washington's hesitation to provide the additional assistance.  

“Why haven’t the Americans carried out a single operation to help?” asked Mustafa Alani, a scholar at the Saudi-backed Gulf Research Center who is close to the royal court.

Washington's reluctance comes as the US congress has pushed to limit US assistance in the Saudi military campaign following the gruesome killing of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi in a diplomatic mission in Turkey in October last year.

On Thursday, the US House of Representatives voted to pass resolutions that block certain arms sales to Saudi Arabia and the UAE.

US President Donald Trump has, nonetheless, strongly defended arm sales to the oil-rich kingdom. The president has vowed to veto any resolution banning the sales.

Decreasing Options

Facing an ever-decreasing set of options in Yemen, the Saudis "don’t have the luxury of walking out of Yemen,” believes Farea al-Muslimi, chairman of the Sana'a Center for Strategic Studies, a research institute in the Yemeni capital.

Washington-based AGS Institute analyst Kristin Smith Diwan also believes bin Salman's failure to finish the war, which was largely touted as the young crown prince's "personal investment", hurts his "credibility as a successful leader".

“Not many people in Saudi Arabia feel this is a wise investment for the future,” she said.

The hastily withdrawal of Saudi Arabia's most prominent ally, the United Arab Emirates, which was made public last past month, has also prompted many experts to further question whether the kingdom's is able to continue the war on its own.

Known to be more efficient than the Saudis at commanding ground troops, the UAE helped maintain a fragile network of mercenaries and tribal militia to fight for the Saudi-led coalition in Yemen's southern regions. 

Speaking last week, an official of the Saudi Embassy in Washington said that the kingdom would rely more on "Yemeni allies" following the Emirati drawdown.

However, experts believe that rivalries within different militia factions competing over the void left by Emirati forces, coupled with Saudi Arabia's lacking political appeal to militia south of the country, may lead to an ultimate collapse of the coalition's tribal forces.

According to the New York Times report, some Western and United Nations diplomats hope that the Emirati withdrawal, along with mounting international frustration over the war's impact on civilians, may pressure the crown prince to negotiate a deal with the Ansarullah.

However, bin Salman's hard-handed control over the country's media and opposition means the crown prince faces little domestic pressure to end the war, the paper explained.

 

