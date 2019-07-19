Alwaght | News & Analysis Website

  Friday 19 July 2019

Editor's Choice

Qatar’s New Sea Base Aimed to Affect Power Balance

Qatar’s New Sea Base Aimed to Affect Power Balance Qatar officials have opened their largest coastguard base amid tensions with Saudi Arabia. They appear to seek restoration of balance of power with Saudi-led bloc.

What’s Driving UAE Role Shift in Yemen? The UAE said last week it is reducing forces as well as military activities in Yemen.

Ultimatum Over: Impotent INSTEX, Iran’s Reciprocal Steps As Iran’s deadline to Europeans to save the nuclear deal ends Tehran begins reciprocal measures while EU-provided financial system proves non-viable.

Was Interest in Peace behind Trump’s Kim Meeting? The US President met North Korea’s leader on Saturday amid nuclear standoff and as US elections campaign officially launches.

Russia’s S 400 to Arrive in Turkey in 10 Days: President Erdogan The first delivery of the Russian S-400 missile defense system to turkey would take place within 10 days, President Tayyip Erdogan said on Sunday a day after he said there would be no US sanctions over the deal.

News

Iran Rejects Trump’s Claim, Says US May Shot down Own Drone

Iran Rejects Trump’s Claim, Says US May Shot down Own Drone

Iran has rejected US President Donald Trump’s claim that a US warship had shot down an Iranian Unmanned Aerial System (UAS) in the Strait of Hormuz, Press TV reported

Trump Involved in Hush Payment to Porn Actress: FBI Documents The FBI believed US President Donald Trump was actively involved in a hush-money payment to adult film actress Stormy Daniels weeks before the 2016 US presidential election in order to keep her quiet about their alleged sexual affair, despite his denial of newly-released.

Yemenis Die as Saudi, UAE Not Paying Aid Pledges: UN United Nations aid chief Mark Lowcock said on Thursday Yemenis are dying from cholera, hunger and other ills because Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) are not making good on funding pledges they made earlier this year,

At Least Dozen People Killed in Taliban Attack on Police HQ in Kandahar At least a dozen Afghan people have been killed and about 90 others wounded on Thursday when Taliban militants attacked police headquarters in the southern city of Kandahar

Iranian IRGC Seizes Foreign Vessel Carrying ‘Smuggled Fuel’ in Persian Gulf Naval forces of the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) have seized a “foreign vessel,” that was “smuggling” one million barrels of fuel in the Persian Gulf

At Least 13 Feared Dead in Suspected Arson at Japan Animation Studio At least 13 people are feared dead and dozens more either unconscious, hurt, or missing in a suspected case of arson at an animation studio in the Japanese city of Kyoto on Thursday.

Iran Will Never Start War, But Will Defend Its Soil against Aggression: FM Iran “will never start a war,” but “will defend its territory” against any act of aggression, Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said

Saudi Regime Defrock Preacher over Demanding Tax Cuts: Report Saudi regime defrocked preacher Sheikh Talal Sultan Bukhari, as a brutal crackdown led by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman against Muslim preachers and intellectuals widens in the ultra-conservative kingdom.

Republican Support for Trump Rises after Racist Tweets: Poll Support for US President Donald Trump increased slightly among Republicans after he lashed out on Twitter over the weekend in a racially charged attack on four minority Democratic congresswomen, a Reuters/Ipsos public opinion poll shows.

313 Bodies Found in Mass Grave near Former ISIS Capital in Syria Some 313 bodies were uncovered from a large mass grave last month in a field near the Syrian city of Raqqa.

US House Condemns Trump’s ’Racist Comments’ The US House of Representatives voted on Tuesday to officially condemn President Donald Trump’s racist comments against four minority Democratic congresswomen.

Hamas Visits Moscow to Discuss Palestinian Affairs Mousa Abu Marzook, Representative of the Palestinian resistance movement, Hamas, has met with Russia’s Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Bogdanov in Moscow, with both sides underlining the need for intra-Palestinian unity as the US is preparing to unveil a contentious “peace” plan aimed at consolidating Tel Aviv’s occupation of Palestinian territories.

Nigerian Army Attacks Sheikh Zakzaky’s Supporters, Kills 1, Injures Several Nigerian army opened fire on protesters demanding the release of top Muslim cleric Sheikh Ibrahim Zakzaky, killing at least one person and injuring several others.

US Levies Sanctions on Myanmarese Army Chief over Rohingya Crimes The US State Department has imposed sanctions on chief of Myanmarese army and three other top officers over atrocities committed against the Rohingya Muslim minority in the Buddhist-majority country.

US House Overwhelmingly Approves Anti-Saudi Bills American Legislators unanimously passed two bills against Saudi Arabia,, with one seeking to impose sanctions on officials involved in the murder of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi.

Iran Will Not Leave UK Piracy Unanswered: Leader Leader of Islamic Republic of Iran Ayatollah Sayyed Ali Khamenei warned Britain’s illegal seizure of an Iranian oil tanker will not go unanswered, Press TV reported.

Israeli Settler Kills Palestinian Child in Hit And Run A seven-year-old Palestinian child was killed on Monday night when an Israeli settler ran over him in the occupied West Bank.

Yemeni Forces Lunch Drone Attacks on Saudi Khalid Air Base Yemeni forces have launched drone attacks on Saudi Arabia’s King Khalid air base in Asir Province in retaliation for the West-backed kingdom’s bloody military aggression against the impoverished country.

UN Concerned over US Administration’s Curb on Visiting Iranian FM The United Nations on Monday voiced concerns over restrictions the US administration has imposed on Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif who is visiting the United Nations headquarters in New York.

Taliban Roadside Bomb Kills 11 in Afghanistan’s Kandahar At least 11 Afghan civilians have been killed and dozens more sustained injuries in southern province of Kandahar as the result of a roadside bombing attack by Taliban militants.

Most Viewed

Day Week Month

Yemenis Die as Saudi, UAE Not Paying Aid Pledges: UN

Trump Involved in Hush Payment to Porn Actress: FBI Documents

Iranian IRGC Seizes Foreign Vessel Carrying ‘Smuggled Fuel’ in Persian Gulf

Iran Rejects Trump’s Claim, Says US May Shot down Own Drone

At Least Dozen People Killed in Taliban Attack on Police HQ in Kandahar

A Big Dreamer? Can Netanyahu Use F-35s Against Iran?

Qatar’s New Sea Base Aimed to Affect Power Balance

Taliban Roadside Bomb Kills 11 in Afghanistan’s Kandahar

Reza Pahlavi Sells Himself to MBS at 98% Discount to Be TV Star

Saudi Youth Injured by Regime Gunfire Dies

Iran Mulls Returning to Pre-Nuclear Deal Conditions

US Failed on Every Path Taken against Iran: President

Iran Denounces US Interference in Chinese Internal Affairs

US-Backed MKO Terrorists Launch Social Media Ops against Iran from Albany

Yemeni Forces Lunch Drone Attacks on Saudi Khalid Air Base

Turkey Receives First Shipment of Russian S-400 despite US Threats

US Embassy in Baghdad Serves as Mossad, ISIS Headquarters: Iraqi MP

US House Overwhelmingly Approves Anti-Saudi Bills

Israeli Settler Kills Palestinian Child in Hit And Run

26 Dead as Al-Shabaab Militants Attack Hotel in Somali

Is Trump Moving to War against Iran?

Turkey’s Erdogan Vows to Purchase Russia’s S-400, Warns US Over Sanctions

Iran Executes Ex-Defense Ministry Contractor on Espionage Charges

North Korea’s Leader Receives ’Excellent’ Letter from Trump

US’ Ill-Planed Iran Policy Killed Many Iranians: Fareed Zakaria

British Court Outlaws Arms Sales to Saudi Arabia

Iran’s FM Says IAEA Board of Governors Meeting Proved US Isolation

Push to Destroy Al-Aqsa Mosque Goes Mainstream in Israeli Regime

Nigerian Army Attacks Sheikh Zakzaky’s Supporters, Kills 1, Injures Several

Yemeni Forces Inflict Heavy Losses on Saudi Mercenaries

Saudi Youth Injured by Regime Gunfire Dies

Over 24 Women, Children Killed in Tribal Massacre in Papua New Guinea

What’s behind Severely-Censored Jeddah Blasts?

Russia Rebukes UK’s Seizure of Iranian Oil Supertanker off Gibraltar

Erdogan’s Istanbul Loss: Big Warning But Not Tragic

In Focus

World against US Recognizing Al-Quds as Israeli Capital

World against US Recognizing Al-Quds as Israeli Capital

undefined
Myanmar Committing Genocide, Ethnic Cleansing against Rohingya Muslims

Myanmar Committing Genocide, Ethnic Cleansing against Rohingya Muslims

undefined
Awamiyah: Saudi Regime Killing Own Civilians

Awamiyah: Saudi Regime Killing Own Civilians

undefined
Qatar Row Deepens Persian Gulf States Rifts

Qatar Row Deepens Persian Gulf States Rifts

undefined
Ansarullah

Ansarullah

A Zaidi Shiite movement operating in Yemen. It seeks to establish a democratic government in Yemen.
Shiite

Shiite

represents the second largest denomination of Islam. Shiites believe Ali (peace be upon him) to be prophet"s successor in the Caliphate.
Resistance

Resistance

Axis of Resistances refers to countries and movements with common political goal, i.e., resisting against Zionist regime, America and other western powers. Iran, Syria, Hezbollah in Lebanon, and Hamas in Palestine are considered as the Axis of Resistance.
Persian Gulf Cooperation Council

Persian Gulf Cooperation Council

A regional political u n i o n consisting of Arab states of the Persian Gulf, except for Iraq.
ISIS Terrorist Group

ISIS Terrorist Group

A terrorist group that fights against Resistance Axis in Syria and Iraq. It was founded & armed by America and its allies covertly.
Taliban

Taliban

Taliban is a Sunni fundamentalist movement in Afghanistan. It was founded by Mohammed Omar in 1994.
Wahhabism & Extremism

Wahhabism & Extremism

Wahhabism is an extremist pseudo-Sunni movement, which labels non-Wahhabi Muslims as apostates thus paving the way for their bloodshed.
Kurds

Kurds

Kurds are an ethnic group in the Middle East, mostly inhabiting a region, which spans adjacent parts of Iran, Iraq, Syria, and Turkey. They are an Iranian people and speak the Kurdish languages, which form a subgroup of the Northwestern Iranian branch of Iranian languages.
NATO

NATO

The North Atlantic Treaty Organization is an intergovernmental military alliance based on the North Atlantic Treaty which was signed on 4 April 1949.
Islamic Awakening

Islamic Awakening

Refers to a revival of the Islam throughout the world, that began in 1979 by Iranian Revolution that established an Islamic republic.
Al-Qaeda

Al-Qaeda

A militant Sunni organization founded by Osama bin Laden at some point between 1988 and 1989
New node

New node

Map of Latest Battlefield Developments in Syria and Iraq on
alwaght.com
News

Yemenis Die as Saudi, UAE Not Paying Aid Pledges: UN

Friday 19 July 2019
 
 
 
 
 
Yemenis Die as Saudi, UAE Not Paying Aid Pledges: UN

Related Content

Suspected Cholera Cases in Yemen Reaches 460,000 amid Saudi Aggression

Over 91,000 Killed in Saudi-Led Aggression on Yemen: Database

Zoom In Font Zoom Out Font

Alwaght- United Nations aid chief Mark Lowcock said on Thursday Yemenis are dying from cholera, hunger and other ills because Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) are not making good on funding pledges they made earlier this year,

 “Those who made the largest pledges – Yemen’s neighbors in the coalition – have so far paid only a modest proportion of what they promised,” UN Emergency Relief Coordinator Mark Lowcock told the UN Security Council.

Riyadh and Abu Dhabi, part of a so-called "coalition" fighting in Yemen, each promised $750 million in aid to the country at a UN fundraising event in February. According to UN figures, Saudi Arabia has so far only paid $121.7 million and the UAE about $195 million of the promised funds.

The initial pledges of humanitarian aid came amid years-long Saudi war on the impoverished country seeking to restore power to Yemen’s Riyadh-allied former officials.

The coalition has, however, been unsuccessful due to the resistance of Yemen's armed forces, led by the Houthi Ansarullah movement.

The Saudi invasion has led to the deaths of tens of thousands of Yemeni civilians. The UN has described Yemen's humanitarian condition as being the "the worst in the world".

"Man-made famine"

Meanwhile, reports have underlined the Saudi kingdom's role in creating a "man-made" humanitarian crisis in Yemen, with some studies revealing Ryadh's deliberate sabotage of the war-torn country’s food infrastructure.

Yemen consequently relies heavily on foreign-supplied humanitarian aid to sustain its impoverished population, with the UN food agency warning that about 15 million Yemenis are in a food crisis.

Earlier this year, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres cited a report indicating that over 80,000 Yemeni children under five years had died as a result of severe malnutrition.

A major fall in UN humanitarian funding will further jeopardize the country's vulnerable population.

Speaking on Thursday, Lowcock said that as result of the two coalition countries' underpaid pledges, the UN's humanitarian appeal in Yemen currently had only 34 percent of its planned funding.

The fall in funding comes despite Saudi Arabia and the UAE's heavy investment in foreign arms amid the war in Yemen.

Between 2014 and 2018, Saudi Arabia alone imported more than $15.6 billion worth of arms.

The United States, the United Kingdom, France, Spain and Germany continue to be among the oil-rich kingdom's top arms suppliers despite mounting international opposition to the Saudi war.

On Thursday, the US House of Representatives voted to pass resolutions that block certain arms sales to Saudi Arabia and the UAE.

US President Donald Trump has strongly defended arm sales to the oil-rich kingdom. The president is expected to veto any resolution banning the sales.

EnglishAlwaght EnglishAlwaght
 
 
 
 

Tags :

Yemen Saudi Arabia UAE UN

Comments
Name :
Email :
* Text :
Send

Gallery

Photo

Film

Floods Displace Millions in South Asia
Turkish People Demonstrate in Istanbul,Call for Release of Leader of Nigerian Muslims
Third Anniversary of Turkeys 15 July Coup
Pakistani Demonstrators Call for Freedom of Nigerian Muslim Leader,Zakzaky
Floods Displace Millions in South Asia

Floods Displace Millions in South Asia

Terrorist Attack Kills 6 Civilian Kills, Injures 24 in Aleppo, Syria
Italy Police Seize Missile,Guns in Raids on Neo-Nazis
At Least Two Arrested as Yellow Vests March in Paris
Iranian IRGC Targets Terrorists Positions inside Iraqi Kurdistan