Alwaght | News & Analysis Website

  Thursday 18 July 2019

Editor's Choice

Qatar’s New Sea Base Aimed to Affect Power Balance

Qatar’s New Sea Base Aimed to Affect Power Balance Qatar officials have opened their largest coastguard base amid tensions with Saudi Arabia. They appear to seek restoration of balance of power with Saudi-led bloc.

What’s Driving UAE Role Shift in Yemen? The UAE said last week it is reducing forces as well as military activities in Yemen.

Ultimatum Over: Impotent INSTEX, Iran’s Reciprocal Steps As Iran’s deadline to Europeans to save the nuclear deal ends Tehran begins reciprocal measures while EU-provided financial system proves non-viable.

Was Interest in Peace behind Trump’s Kim Meeting? The US President met North Korea’s leader on Saturday amid nuclear standoff and as US elections campaign officially launches.

Russia’s S 400 to Arrive in Turkey in 10 Days: President Erdogan The first delivery of the Russian S-400 missile defense system to turkey would take place within 10 days, President Tayyip Erdogan said on Sunday a day after he said there would be no US sanctions over the deal.

News

At Least Dozen People Killed in Taliban Attack on Police HQ in Kandahar

At Least Dozen People Killed in Taliban Attack on Police HQ in Kandahar

At least a dozen Afghan people have been killed and about 90 others wounded on Thursday when Taliban militants attacked police headquarters in the southern city of Kandahar

Iranian IRGC Seizes Foreign Vessel Carrying ‘Smuggled Fuel’ in Persian Gulf Naval forces of the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) have seized a “foreign vessel,” that was “smuggling” one million barrels of fuel in the Persian Gulf

At Least 13 Feared Dead in Suspected Arson at Japan Animation Studio At least 13 people are feared dead and dozens more either unconscious, hurt, or missing in a suspected case of arson at an animation studio in the Japanese city of Kyoto on Thursday.

Iran Will Never Start War, But Will Defend Its Soil against Aggression: FM Iran “will never start a war,” but “will defend its territory” against any act of aggression, Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said

Saudi Regime Defrock Preacher over Demanding Tax Cuts: Report Saudi regime defrocked preacher Sheikh Talal Sultan Bukhari, as a brutal crackdown led by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman against Muslim preachers and intellectuals widens in the ultra-conservative kingdom.

Republican Support for Trump Rises after Racist Tweets: Poll Support for US President Donald Trump increased slightly among Republicans after he lashed out on Twitter over the weekend in a racially charged attack on four minority Democratic congresswomen, a Reuters/Ipsos public opinion poll shows.

313 Bodies Found in Mass Grave near Former ISIS Capital in Syria Some 313 bodies were uncovered from a large mass grave last month in a field near the Syrian city of Raqqa.

US House Condemns Trump’s ’Racist Comments’ The US House of Representatives voted on Tuesday to officially condemn President Donald Trump’s racist comments against four minority Democratic congresswomen.

Hamas Visits Moscow to Discuss Palestinian Affairs Mousa Abu Marzook, Representative of the Palestinian resistance movement, Hamas, has met with Russia’s Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Bogdanov in Moscow, with both sides underlining the need for intra-Palestinian unity as the US is preparing to unveil a contentious “peace” plan aimed at consolidating Tel Aviv’s occupation of Palestinian territories.

Nigerian Army Attacks Sheikh Zakzaky’s Supporters, Kills 1, Injures Several Nigerian army opened fire on protesters demanding the release of top Muslim cleric Sheikh Ibrahim Zakzaky, killing at least one person and injuring several others.

US Levies Sanctions on Myanmarese Army Chief over Rohingya Crimes The US State Department has imposed sanctions on chief of Myanmarese army and three other top officers over atrocities committed against the Rohingya Muslim minority in the Buddhist-majority country.

US House Overwhelmingly Approves Anti-Saudi Bills American Legislators unanimously passed two bills against Saudi Arabia,, with one seeking to impose sanctions on officials involved in the murder of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi.

Iran Will Not Leave UK Piracy Unanswered: Leader Leader of Islamic Republic of Iran Ayatollah Sayyed Ali Khamenei warned Britain’s illegal seizure of an Iranian oil tanker will not go unanswered, Press TV reported.

Israeli Settler Kills Palestinian Child in Hit And Run A seven-year-old Palestinian child was killed on Monday night when an Israeli settler ran over him in the occupied West Bank.

Yemeni Forces Lunch Drone Attacks on Saudi Khalid Air Base Yemeni forces have launched drone attacks on Saudi Arabia’s King Khalid air base in Asir Province in retaliation for the West-backed kingdom’s bloody military aggression against the impoverished country.

UN Concerned over US Administration’s Curb on Visiting Iranian FM The United Nations on Monday voiced concerns over restrictions the US administration has imposed on Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif who is visiting the United Nations headquarters in New York.

Taliban Roadside Bomb Kills 11 in Afghanistan’s Kandahar At least 11 Afghan civilians have been killed and dozens more sustained injuries in southern province of Kandahar as the result of a roadside bombing attack by Taliban militants.

Saudi Youth Injured by Regime Gunfire Dies Majid Abdullah al-Adam has succumbed to death on Sunday 10 days after Saudi regime’s forces shot him during a raid on a district in the kingdom’s oil-rich and Shiite-populated Eastern Province. The raid was part of a crackdown led by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman against pro-democracy campaigners, Muslim preachers and intellectuals continues unabated in the West-backed kingdom.

Iran Mulls Returning to Pre-Nuclear Deal Conditions Iran is considering going back to the conditions preceding the 2015 nuclear deal unless European signatories fulfill their obligations, the spokesman for the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI) said.

Yemeni Forces Inflict Heavy Losses on Saudi Mercenaries Yemeni forces have killed or injured 10 Saudi mercenaries in the kingdom’s southwestern region of Jizan.

Most Viewed

Day Week Month

At Least 13 Feared Dead in Suspected Arson at Japan Animation Studio

Iranian IRGC Seizes Foreign Vessel Carrying ‘Smuggled Fuel’ in Persian Gulf

Iran Will Never Start War, But Will Defend Its Soil against Aggression: FM

At Least Dozen People Killed in Taliban Attack on Police HQ in Kandahar

Saudi Regime Defrock Preacher over Demanding Tax Cuts: Report

A Big Dreamer? Can Netanyahu Use F-35s Against Iran?

What’s Driving UAE Role Shift in Yemen?

US Embassy in Baghdad Serves as Mossad, ISIS Headquarters: Iraqi MP

26 Dead as Al-Shabaab Militants Attack Hotel in Somali

US Failed on Every Path Taken against Iran: President

Qatar’s New Sea Base Aimed to Affect Power Balance

Iran’s IRGC Hit Terrorists’ Positions inside Iraqi Kurdistan Region

Turkey Receives First Shipment of Russian S-400 despite US Threats

US Politicians Meet MKO Anti-Iran Terror Group in Albany

Coalition for Piracy? US Proposes Patrolling Alliance

Iran Mulls Returning to Pre-Nuclear Deal Conditions

What Goals Are Driving New Anti-Hezbollah Sanctions?

The Untold Story of Christian Zionism’s Rise to Power in US

All of Israel within Range of Hezbollah’s Missiles: Sayyed Nasrallah

Biden, Sanders, Warren Lead Trump in Election Matchup

Downing US Spy Drone in Iran A Clear Message: IRGC Chief

Iran Displays Wreckage of Downed US Spy Drone

Russia’s S 400 to Arrive in Turkey in 10 Days: President Erdogan

Iran Did Not Hit Manned US Plane Accompanying downed Drone: Commander

Iran Plans to Charge Ships Passing through Strait of Hormuz: Lawmaker

Turkey Transferring Foreign Terrorists to Libya: Official

Trump Reverses Decision to Attack Iran after Putin’s Warning: Reports

Taliban Says US Troops ‘Saved’ ISIS Terrorists Form Its Siege in East Afghanistan

Putin Orders Probe into Submarine Fire that Killed 14 Sailors

Israeli Security Summit A Failure to Netanyahu

Over 91,000 Killed in Saudi-Led Aggression on Yemen: Database

Murdered Saudi Journalist’s fiancée Calls for International Probe

US Pressure Policy Resulted in Iran Nuclear Deal Breach: China

Turkey’s Erdogan Vows to Purchase Russia’s S-400, Warns US Over Sanctions

Lebanese Minister Escapes Assassination; 2 Aids Killed

In Focus

World against US Recognizing Al-Quds as Israeli Capital

World against US Recognizing Al-Quds as Israeli Capital

undefined
Myanmar Committing Genocide, Ethnic Cleansing against Rohingya Muslims

Myanmar Committing Genocide, Ethnic Cleansing against Rohingya Muslims

undefined
Awamiyah: Saudi Regime Killing Own Civilians

Awamiyah: Saudi Regime Killing Own Civilians

undefined
Qatar Row Deepens Persian Gulf States Rifts

Qatar Row Deepens Persian Gulf States Rifts

undefined
Ansarullah

Ansarullah

A Zaidi Shiite movement operating in Yemen. It seeks to establish a democratic government in Yemen.
Shiite

Shiite

represents the second largest denomination of Islam. Shiites believe Ali (peace be upon him) to be prophet"s successor in the Caliphate.
Resistance

Resistance

Axis of Resistances refers to countries and movements with common political goal, i.e., resisting against Zionist regime, America and other western powers. Iran, Syria, Hezbollah in Lebanon, and Hamas in Palestine are considered as the Axis of Resistance.
Persian Gulf Cooperation Council

Persian Gulf Cooperation Council

A regional political u n i o n consisting of Arab states of the Persian Gulf, except for Iraq.
ISIS Terrorist Group

ISIS Terrorist Group

A terrorist group that fights against Resistance Axis in Syria and Iraq. It was founded & armed by America and its allies covertly.
Taliban

Taliban

Taliban is a Sunni fundamentalist movement in Afghanistan. It was founded by Mohammed Omar in 1994.
Wahhabism & Extremism

Wahhabism & Extremism

Wahhabism is an extremist pseudo-Sunni movement, which labels non-Wahhabi Muslims as apostates thus paving the way for their bloodshed.
Kurds

Kurds

Kurds are an ethnic group in the Middle East, mostly inhabiting a region, which spans adjacent parts of Iran, Iraq, Syria, and Turkey. They are an Iranian people and speak the Kurdish languages, which form a subgroup of the Northwestern Iranian branch of Iranian languages.
NATO

NATO

The North Atlantic Treaty Organization is an intergovernmental military alliance based on the North Atlantic Treaty which was signed on 4 April 1949.
Islamic Awakening

Islamic Awakening

Refers to a revival of the Islam throughout the world, that began in 1979 by Iranian Revolution that established an Islamic republic.
Al-Qaeda

Al-Qaeda

A militant Sunni organization founded by Osama bin Laden at some point between 1988 and 1989
New node

New node

Map of Latest Battlefield Developments in Syria and Iraq on
alwaght.com
News

At Least Dozen People Killed in Taliban Attack on Police HQ in Kandahar

Thursday 18 July 2019
 
 
 
 
 
At Least Dozen People Killed in Taliban Attack on Police HQ in Kandahar
Zoom In Font Zoom Out Font

Alwaght- At least a dozen Afghan people have been killed and about 90 others wounded on Thursday when Taliban militants attacked police headquarters in the southern city of Kandahar.

Baheer Ahmadi, the Kandahar governor's spokesman, said that 12 people had been killed, including nine civilians and three police officers. Another 89 were wounded.

 Police chief Tadin Khan said a car bomb was followed by two other explosions.

After the blasts, gunmen opened fire from nearby positions and members of the security forces were battling them, he said. 

"The fighting is over now. Some vehicles were burnt. Now the Afghan army and US helicopters are hovering in the area," Khan said.

Eyewitnesses said following the first explosion, three back-to-back explosions were heard and the gunfight was still going on.

Hayatullah Hayat, the provincial governor of Kandahar, said Afghan security forces had launched a "clean-up operation" to see if any attackers were remaining in the area.

The Taliban said in a statement their fighters had detonated car bombs and clashes were continuing as some fighters had entered the police offices.

Pictures on social media showed a huge plume of smoke rising over the troubled city.

Kandahar was the former seat of the Taliban when they ruled Afghanistan from 1996 until they were ousted in 2001.

The latest assault comes just one day after Taliban operatives disguised as Afghan soldiers fatally shot an Afghan colonel in Ghazni province.

Also on Wednesday, at least 20 Afghan forces members were killed in a Taliban ambush in Abkamari district in western Badghis province.

The US and its allies invaded Afghanistan under the guise of the war on terror in 2001. While the invasion ended the Taliban's rule in the country, it has failed to eliminate the militant group.

Some 18 years on, Washington is seeking truce with the militants as they have boosted their foothold across the country.

Washington is currently engaged in direct talks with the militants, who are against including the Kabul government in the negotiations. The talks have not stopped Taliban from launching attacks.

 

EnglishAlwaght EnglishAlwaght
 
 
 
 

Tags :

Afghanistan Kandahar Taliban

Comments
Name :
Email :
* Text :
Send

Gallery

Photo

Film

Floods Displace Millions in South Asia
Turkish People Demonstrate in Istanbul,Call for Release of Leader of Nigerian Muslims
Third Anniversary of Turkeys 15 July Coup
Pakistani Demonstrators Call for Freedom of Nigerian Muslim Leader,Zakzaky
Floods Displace Millions in South Asia

Floods Displace Millions in South Asia

Terrorist Attack Kills 6 Civilian Kills, Injures 24 in Aleppo, Syria
Italy Police Seize Missile,Guns in Raids on Neo-Nazis
At Least Two Arrested as Yellow Vests March in Paris
Iranian IRGC Targets Terrorists Positions inside Iraqi Kurdistan