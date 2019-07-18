Alwaght | News & Analysis Website

Qatar’s New Sea Base Aimed to Affect Power Balance

Qatar’s New Sea Base Aimed to Affect Power Balance Qatar officials have opened their largest coastguard base amid tensions with Saudi Arabia. They appear to seek restoration of balance of power with Saudi-led bloc.

What’s Driving UAE Role Shift in Yemen? The UAE said last week it is reducing forces as well as military activities in Yemen.

Ultimatum Over: Impotent INSTEX, Iran’s Reciprocal Steps As Iran’s deadline to Europeans to save the nuclear deal ends Tehran begins reciprocal measures while EU-provided financial system proves non-viable.

Was Interest in Peace behind Trump’s Kim Meeting? The US President met North Korea’s leader on Saturday amid nuclear standoff and as US elections campaign officially launches.

Russia’s S 400 to Arrive in Turkey in 10 Days: President Erdogan The first delivery of the Russian S-400 missile defense system to turkey would take place within 10 days, President Tayyip Erdogan said on Sunday a day after he said there would be no US sanctions over the deal.

At least 13 people are feared dead and dozens more either unconscious, hurt, or missing in a suspected case of arson at an animation studio in the Japanese city of Kyoto on Thursday.

Iran Will Never Start War, But Will Defend Its Soil against Aggression: FM Iran “will never start a war,” but “will defend its territory” against any act of aggression, Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said

Saudi Regime Defrock Preacher over Demanding Tax Cuts: Report Saudi regime defrocked preacher Sheikh Talal Sultan Bukhari, as a brutal crackdown led by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman against Muslim preachers and intellectuals widens in the ultra-conservative kingdom.

Republican Support for Trump Rises after Racist Tweets: Poll Support for US President Donald Trump increased slightly among Republicans after he lashed out on Twitter over the weekend in a racially charged attack on four minority Democratic congresswomen, a Reuters/Ipsos public opinion poll shows.

313 Bodies Found in Mass Grave near Former ISIS Capital in Syria Some 313 bodies were uncovered from a large mass grave last month in a field near the Syrian city of Raqqa.

US House Condemns Trump’s ’Racist Comments’ The US House of Representatives voted on Tuesday to officially condemn President Donald Trump’s racist comments against four minority Democratic congresswomen.

Hamas Visits Moscow to Discuss Palestinian Affairs Mousa Abu Marzook, Representative of the Palestinian resistance movement, Hamas, has met with Russia’s Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Bogdanov in Moscow, with both sides underlining the need for intra-Palestinian unity as the US is preparing to unveil a contentious “peace” plan aimed at consolidating Tel Aviv’s occupation of Palestinian territories.

Nigerian Army Attacks Sheikh Zakzaky’s Supporters, Kills 1, Injures Several Nigerian army opened fire on protesters demanding the release of top Muslim cleric Sheikh Ibrahim Zakzaky, killing at least one person and injuring several others.

US Levies Sanctions on Myanmarese Army Chief over Rohingya Crimes The US State Department has imposed sanctions on chief of Myanmarese army and three other top officers over atrocities committed against the Rohingya Muslim minority in the Buddhist-majority country.

US House Overwhelmingly Approves Anti-Saudi Bills American Legislators unanimously passed two bills against Saudi Arabia,, with one seeking to impose sanctions on officials involved in the murder of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi.

Iran Will Not Leave UK Piracy Unanswered: Leader Leader of Islamic Republic of Iran Ayatollah Sayyed Ali Khamenei warned Britain’s illegal seizure of an Iranian oil tanker will not go unanswered, Press TV reported.

Israeli Settler Kills Palestinian Child in Hit And Run A seven-year-old Palestinian child was killed on Monday night when an Israeli settler ran over him in the occupied West Bank.

Yemeni Forces Lunch Drone Attacks on Saudi Khalid Air Base Yemeni forces have launched drone attacks on Saudi Arabia’s King Khalid air base in Asir Province in retaliation for the West-backed kingdom’s bloody military aggression against the impoverished country.

UN Concerned over US Administration’s Curb on Visiting Iranian FM The United Nations on Monday voiced concerns over restrictions the US administration has imposed on Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif who is visiting the United Nations headquarters in New York.

Taliban Roadside Bomb Kills 11 in Afghanistan’s Kandahar At least 11 Afghan civilians have been killed and dozens more sustained injuries in southern province of Kandahar as the result of a roadside bombing attack by Taliban militants.

Saudi Youth Injured by Regime Gunfire Dies Majid Abdullah al-Adam has succumbed to death on Sunday 10 days after Saudi regime’s forces shot him during a raid on a district in the kingdom’s oil-rich and Shiite-populated Eastern Province. The raid was part of a crackdown led by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman against pro-democracy campaigners, Muslim preachers and intellectuals continues unabated in the West-backed kingdom.

Iran Mulls Returning to Pre-Nuclear Deal Conditions Iran is considering going back to the conditions preceding the 2015 nuclear deal unless European signatories fulfill their obligations, the spokesman for the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI) said.

Yemeni Forces Inflict Heavy Losses on Saudi Mercenaries Yemeni forces have killed or injured 10 Saudi mercenaries in the kingdom’s southwestern region of Jizan.

US Politicians Meet MKO Anti-Iran Terror Group in Albany American political figures and government officials, including President Donald Trump’s personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani, have recently held a meeting with members of the anti-Iran terrorist group Mujahedin-e Khalq Organization (MKO) which enjoys direct support from the US and Saudi Arabia.

US Embassy in Baghdad Serves as Mossad, ISIS Headquarters: Iraqi MP The US embassy in Baghdad is involved in "suspicious activities," a senior Iraqi parliamentarian warned, saying agents of the Israeli spy agency Mossad and the ISIS terrorist group have been spotted regularly visiting the diplomatic mission.

Ansarullah

Ansarullah

A Zaidi Shiite movement operating in Yemen. It seeks to establish a democratic government in Yemen.
Shiite

Shiite

represents the second largest denomination of Islam. Shiites believe Ali (peace be upon him) to be prophet"s successor in the Caliphate.
Resistance

Resistance

Axis of Resistances refers to countries and movements with common political goal, i.e., resisting against Zionist regime, America and other western powers. Iran, Syria, Hezbollah in Lebanon, and Hamas in Palestine are considered as the Axis of Resistance.
Persian Gulf Cooperation Council

Persian Gulf Cooperation Council

A regional political u n i o n consisting of Arab states of the Persian Gulf, except for Iraq.
ISIS Terrorist Group

ISIS Terrorist Group

A terrorist group that fights against Resistance Axis in Syria and Iraq. It was founded & armed by America and its allies covertly.
Taliban

Taliban

Taliban is a Sunni fundamentalist movement in Afghanistan. It was founded by Mohammed Omar in 1994.
Wahhabism & Extremism

Wahhabism & Extremism

Wahhabism is an extremist pseudo-Sunni movement, which labels non-Wahhabi Muslims as apostates thus paving the way for their bloodshed.
Kurds

Kurds

Kurds are an ethnic group in the Middle East, mostly inhabiting a region, which spans adjacent parts of Iran, Iraq, Syria, and Turkey. They are an Iranian people and speak the Kurdish languages, which form a subgroup of the Northwestern Iranian branch of Iranian languages.
NATO

NATO

The North Atlantic Treaty Organization is an intergovernmental military alliance based on the North Atlantic Treaty which was signed on 4 April 1949.
Islamic Awakening

Islamic Awakening

Refers to a revival of the Islam throughout the world, that began in 1979 by Iranian Revolution that established an Islamic republic.
Al-Qaeda

Al-Qaeda

A militant Sunni organization founded by Osama bin Laden at some point between 1988 and 1989
New node

New node

Map of Latest Battlefield Developments in Syria and Iraq on
Saudi Regime Defrock Preacher over Demanding Tax Cuts: Report

Saudi Regime Defrock Preacher over Demanding Tax Cuts: Report
Alwaght- Saudi regime defrocked preacher Sheikh Talal Sultan Bukhari, as a brutal crackdown led by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman against Muslim preachers and intellectuals widens in the ultra-conservative kingdom.

Pro-democracy activists said the Saudi Ministry of Islamic Affairs and Endowments took the measure against Sheikh Talal Sultan Bukhari, who is the imam of Mohammed bin Sorour al-Sabban mosque in the southwestern city of Taif, on Wednesday, Arabic-language New al-Khalij news website reported.

The activists noted that the measure came after Sheikh Bukhari called on King Salman bin Abdulaziz and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman to ease pressure and strain on the lives of ordinary people, and order tax cuts during the last Friday sermon.

Saudi Arabia has stepped up politically-motivated arrests, prosecution and conviction of peaceful dissident writers and human rights campaigners.

Saudi officials have also intensified crackdown in the country's Shia-populated Eastern Province.

Eastern Province has been the scene of peaceful demonstrations since February 2011. Protesters have been demanding reforms, freedom of expression, the release of political prisoners, and an end to economic and religious discrimination against the oil-rich region.

The protests have been met with a heavy-handed crackdown by the regime, with regime forces increasing security measures across the province.

Over the past years, Riyadh has also redefined its anti-terrorism laws to target activism.

In January 2016, Saudi authorities executed Shia cleric Sheikh Nimr Baqir al-Nimr, who was an outspoken critic of the Riyadh regime. Nimr had been arrested in Qatif in 2012

 

