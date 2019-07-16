Bin Salman’s Hard Work in Yemen after UAE Exit

Alwaght | News & Analysis Website

Qatar’s New Sea Base Aimed to Affect Power Balance

Qatar’s New Sea Base Aimed to Affect Power Balance Qatar officials have opened their largest coastguard base amid tensions with Saudi Arabia. They appear to seek restoration of balance of power with Saudi-led bloc.

What’s Driving UAE Role Shift in Yemen? The UAE said last week it is reducing forces as well as military activities in Yemen.

Ultimatum Over: Impotent INSTEX, Iran’s Reciprocal Steps As Iran’s deadline to Europeans to save the nuclear deal ends Tehran begins reciprocal measures while EU-provided financial system proves non-viable.

Was Interest in Peace behind Trump’s Kim Meeting? The US President met North Korea’s leader on Saturday amid nuclear standoff and as US elections campaign officially launches.

Russia’s S 400 to Arrive in Turkey in 10 Days: President Erdogan The first delivery of the Russian S-400 missile defense system to turkey would take place within 10 days, President Tayyip Erdogan said on Sunday a day after he said there would be no US sanctions over the deal.

US House Condemns Trump’s ’Racist Comments’

US House Condemns Trump’s ’Racist Comments’

The US House of Representatives voted on Tuesday to officially condemn President Donald Trump’s racist comments against four minority Democratic congresswomen.

Hamas Visits Moscow to Discuss Palestinian Affairs Mousa Abu Marzook, Representative of the Palestinian resistance movement, Hamas, has met with Russia’s Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Bogdanov in Moscow, with both sides underlining the need for intra-Palestinian unity as the US is preparing to unveil a contentious “peace” plan aimed at consolidating Tel Aviv’s occupation of Palestinian territories.

Nigerian Army Attacks Sheikh Zakzaky’s Supporters, Kills 1, Injures Several Nigerian army opened fire on protesters demanding the release of top Muslim cleric Sheikh Ibrahim Zakzaky, killing at least one person and injuring several others.

US Levies Sanctions on Myanmarese Army Chief over Rohingya Crimes The US State Department has imposed sanctions on chief of Myanmarese army and three other top officers over atrocities committed against the Rohingya Muslim minority in the Buddhist-majority country.

US House Overwhelmingly Approves Anti-Saudi Bills American Legislators unanimously passed two bills against Saudi Arabia,, with one seeking to impose sanctions on officials involved in the murder of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi.

Iran Will Not Leave UK Piracy Unanswered: Leader Leader of Islamic Republic of Iran Ayatollah Sayyed Ali Khamenei warned Britain’s illegal seizure of an Iranian oil tanker will not go unanswered, Press TV reported.

Israeli Settler Kills Palestinian Child in Hit And Run A seven-year-old Palestinian child was killed on Monday night when an Israeli settler ran over him in the occupied West Bank.

Yemeni Forces Lunch Drone Attacks on Saudi Khalid Air Base Yemeni forces have launched drone attacks on Saudi Arabia’s King Khalid air base in Asir Province in retaliation for the West-backed kingdom’s bloody military aggression against the impoverished country.

UN Concerned over US Administration’s Curb on Visiting Iranian FM The United Nations on Monday voiced concerns over restrictions the US administration has imposed on Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif who is visiting the United Nations headquarters in New York.

Taliban Roadside Bomb Kills 11 in Afghanistan’s Kandahar At least 11 Afghan civilians have been killed and dozens more sustained injuries in southern province of Kandahar as the result of a roadside bombing attack by Taliban militants.

Saudi Youth Injured by Regime Gunfire Dies Majid Abdullah al-Adam has succumbed to death on Sunday 10 days after Saudi regime’s forces shot him during a raid on a district in the kingdom’s oil-rich and Shiite-populated Eastern Province. The raid was part of a crackdown led by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman against pro-democracy campaigners, Muslim preachers and intellectuals continues unabated in the West-backed kingdom.

Iran Mulls Returning to Pre-Nuclear Deal Conditions Iran is considering going back to the conditions preceding the 2015 nuclear deal unless European signatories fulfill their obligations, the spokesman for the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI) said.

Yemeni Forces Inflict Heavy Losses on Saudi Mercenaries Yemeni forces have killed or injured 10 Saudi mercenaries in the kingdom’s southwestern region of Jizan.

US Politicians Meet MKO Anti-Iran Terror Group in Albany American political figures and government officials, including President Donald Trump’s personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani, have recently held a meeting with members of the anti-Iran terrorist group Mujahedin-e Khalq Organization (MKO) which enjoys direct support from the US and Saudi Arabia.

US Embassy in Baghdad Serves as Mossad, ISIS Headquarters: Iraqi MP The US embassy in Baghdad is involved in "suspicious activities," a senior Iraqi parliamentarian warned, saying agents of the Israeli spy agency Mossad and the ISIS terrorist group have been spotted regularly visiting the diplomatic mission.

Biden, Sanders, Warren Lead Trump in Election Matchup A new opinion survey shows that three of the top Democratic presidential candidates—former Vice President Joe Biden, Sen. Elizabeth Warren and Sen. Bernie Sanders—lead Donald Trump in head-to-head match-ups

Trump’s Efforts to Fuel Democratic Infighting Fails US President Donald Trump’s apparent efforts to boost infighting among Democrats face a unanimous condemnations from the four progressive congresswomen.

26 Dead as Al-Shabaab Militants Attack Hotel in Somali At least 26 people, including journalists and politicians, have been killed in a suicide bomb and gun attack on a hotel in southern Somalia

US Failed on Every Path Taken against Iran: President Iranian President said on Sunday the US has failed on every path it has taken against Iran.

All of Israel within Range of Hezbollah’s Missiles: Sayyed Nasrallah All of Israeli regime is within the range of Hezbollah’s missiles, the secretary general of the Lebanese resistance movement said on Friday.

World against US Recognizing Al-Quds as Israeli Capital

World against US Recognizing Al-Quds as Israeli Capital

Myanmar Committing Genocide, Ethnic Cleansing against Rohingya Muslims

Myanmar Committing Genocide, Ethnic Cleansing against Rohingya Muslims

Awamiyah: Saudi Regime Killing Own Civilians

Awamiyah: Saudi Regime Killing Own Civilians

Qatar Row Deepens Persian Gulf States Rifts

Qatar Row Deepens Persian Gulf States Rifts

Ansarullah

Ansarullah

A Zaidi Shiite movement operating in Yemen. It seeks to establish a democratic government in Yemen.
Shiite

Shiite

represents the second largest denomination of Islam. Shiites believe Ali (peace be upon him) to be prophet"s successor in the Caliphate.
Resistance

Resistance

Axis of Resistances refers to countries and movements with common political goal, i.e., resisting against Zionist regime, America and other western powers. Iran, Syria, Hezbollah in Lebanon, and Hamas in Palestine are considered as the Axis of Resistance.
Persian Gulf Cooperation Council

Persian Gulf Cooperation Council

A regional political u n i o n consisting of Arab states of the Persian Gulf, except for Iraq.
ISIS Terrorist Group

ISIS Terrorist Group

A terrorist group that fights against Resistance Axis in Syria and Iraq. It was founded & armed by America and its allies covertly.
Taliban

Taliban

Taliban is a Sunni fundamentalist movement in Afghanistan. It was founded by Mohammed Omar in 1994.
Wahhabism & Extremism

Wahhabism & Extremism

Wahhabism is an extremist pseudo-Sunni movement, which labels non-Wahhabi Muslims as apostates thus paving the way for their bloodshed.
Kurds

Kurds

Kurds are an ethnic group in the Middle East, mostly inhabiting a region, which spans adjacent parts of Iran, Iraq, Syria, and Turkey. They are an Iranian people and speak the Kurdish languages, which form a subgroup of the Northwestern Iranian branch of Iranian languages.
NATO

NATO

The North Atlantic Treaty Organization is an intergovernmental military alliance based on the North Atlantic Treaty which was signed on 4 April 1949.
Islamic Awakening

Islamic Awakening

Refers to a revival of the Islam throughout the world, that began in 1979 by Iranian Revolution that established an Islamic republic.
Al-Qaeda

Al-Qaeda

A militant Sunni organization founded by Osama bin Laden at some point between 1988 and 1989
Analysis

Bin Salman’s Hard Work in Yemen after UAE Exit

Tuesday 16 July 2019
 
 
 
 
 
Bin Salman’s Hard Work in Yemen after UAE Exit

Yemeni Forces Lunch Drone Attacks on Saudi Khalid Air Base

Yemeni Forces Inflict Heavy Losses on Saudi Mercenaries

Alwaght- Amid the daily reports of retaliatory missile and drone strikes by the Yemeni military and Ansarullah movement’s forces in response to the Saudi-led coalition aggression, now unofficial reports talk about Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman’s proposal to stop the war. The news was first published by Mujtahed, an anonymous Saudi Twitter activist, who said he was supplied with the info by Saudi court’s insiders.

Mujtahed claimed that bin Salman suggested that Ansarullah movement takes control of the north of Yemen and leave the south to the Saudi allies. He also asked the revolutionary movement not to obstruct Saudi oil pipeline stretching from the kingdom to the Arabian Sea through Al Mahrah province south of Yemen.

But the Yemeni resistant movement that controls the capital Sana’a and the northern regions has rejected the offer. It said in addition to full control of the country it demands Riyadh compensation for war devastations and official apology as preconditions for the war end.

Bin Salman proposal comes after Yemeni attacks intensified

For those following Yemen war developments, the reciprocal reactions of the Yemeni forces over the past month look unprecedented. Over seven times of missile strikes at Abha airport in Asir province in southern Saudi Arabia is an example. The attacks pushed the Saudis to stop night flights of the airport.

The military response is not limited to the airports. Yemeni forces struck a number of air bases in Jizan province, electricity supply facilities, and even oil pipelines into the Saudi territories as the Saudi atrocities continued.

The spokesman to the Yemeni army threatened Saudi Arabia with even stronger response if war continued with central regions of the kingdom being next aims. The threat looks quite realistic with regard to the displayed military capabilities of Yemeni forces. Recently, Yemen held a military show in Sana’a suggesting that it has adequate number of missiles and combat drones to continue anti-Saudi operations.

So, Riyadh’s call for a deal is forced by the recent developments and Yemen’s show of resolve to step up retaliatory actions.

Saudi call for a deal after UAE exit

Bin Salman's offer for a deal with Ansarullah came days after the UAE's announcement of exit from the war-ravaged country. A fortnight ago, Abu Dhabi said it will pull out of Yemen and focus on political settlement to the five-year crisis. The Saudi proposal follows the Emirati statement.

But this, the analysts note, does not mean that so far the UAE presence blocked any Saudi deal with Yemeni army and popular forces. Rather, it means that the proposal of a ceasefire is an outcome of understanding of the Yemeni battleground conditions and Saudi Arabia now has begun to count the costs of staying in the war. In fact, Riyadh has now concluded that a deal is much more advantageous than continuing the war, though Ansarullah, a leading revolutionary force holding the administration in the capital Sana’a, has rejected the offer. But a set of reasons have driven Prince Mohammed to consider a peace deal with the Yemenis:

Increased international pressures against Saudi Arabia

After the UAE pullout, the Arab military coalition in Yemen will be equal with Saudi Arabia. If so far Saudi Arabia and the UAE were equally subjected to international community pressures for atrocities against the Yemeni civilians, with Abu Dhabi withdrawal Saudi Arabia has to solely shoulder the responsibility. From now on, the world will recognize the Saudi leaders as the sole culprits of bloodshed and destruction in Yemen, opening the door to further political attacks on them. An outlook of Saudi Arabia exclusively coming under fire has motivated Prince Mohammed to seek a deal.

Ansarullah’s overall upper hand in the war

Ansarullah’s forces so far have been engaged in two separate fronts with Saudi and Emirati forces. The distribution of the duty put extensive pressure on the Yemeni forces. But after UAE exit, the Yemeni forces will bring their potentials to just one front. This will give Ansarullah an upper hand in a single-fronted war.

Bigger potentials for Yemeni ground advances

Since the anti-Yemeni campaign, started in March 2015, the UAE forces mainly focused on ground operations in Yemen. In fact, a major part of the ground confrontation took place after Abu Dhabi sent forces to Yemen. Now that the Emiratis are scaling down their operations, the Yemeni forces, an alliance of the army and popular fighters, are expected to advance even faster in various confrontation areas. After all, Saudi Arabia cannot easily fill the vacuum caused by UAE withdrawal from the south. At least in the short run Riyadh is incapable of filling the gap. On the other side, the Saudi concentration on the southern front will mean leaving a vacuum in the northern front. This is the ideal chance for the Yemeni forces to tighten their grip on the north. So, the UAE exit is slated to provide the Yemenis with a resounding chance of advancement.

A collection of these conditions makes continuation of the war for the Saudi Arabian forces difficult. Apparently, calculations based on these conditions have pushed the crown prince to think an end to the largely unsuccessful campaign. To put it differently, after the UAE withdrawal, the war will be more costly to Arab kingdom. So, perhaps the wisest move is the end of the war and compensation pay to Yemen. The alliance of Yemeni forces has grown more emboldened in various front lines, and mainly in Al Mahrah city, a recent center of a race for control between the opposite sides. Over the past few days, the city’s residents held massive protests calling for the Saudi forces and Riyadh’s mercenaries to leave.

EnglishAlwaght EnglishAlwaght
 
 
 
 

