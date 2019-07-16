Alwaght | News & Analysis Website

  Tuesday 16 July 2019

What’s Driving UAE Role Shift in Yemen?

What's Driving UAE Role Shift in Yemen? The UAE said last week it is reducing forces as well as military activities in Yemen.

Ultimatum Over: Impotent INSTEX, Iran’s Reciprocal Steps As Iran’s deadline to Europeans to save the nuclear deal ends Tehran begins reciprocal measures while EU-provided financial system proves non-viable.

Was Interest in Peace behind Trump’s Kim Meeting? The US President met North Korea’s leader on Saturday amid nuclear standoff and as US elections campaign officially launches.

Russia’s S 400 to Arrive in Turkey in 10 Days: President Erdogan The first delivery of the Russian S-400 missile defense system to turkey would take place within 10 days, President Tayyip Erdogan said on Sunday a day after he said there would be no US sanctions over the deal.

Israeli Security Summit A Failure to Netanyahu Representative from Washington, Moscow, and Tel Aviv discussed Syria amid apparent division.

US House Overwhelmingly Approves Anti-Saudi Bills

US House Overwhelmingly Approves Anti-Saudi Bills

American Legislators unanimously passed two bills against Saudi Arabia,, with one seeking to impose sanctions on officials involved in the murder of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi.

Iran Will Not Leave UK Piracy Unanswered: Leader Leader of Islamic Republic of Iran Ayatollah Sayyed Ali Khamenei warned Britain’s illegal seizure of an Iranian oil tanker will not go unanswered, Press TV reported.

Israeli Settler Kills Palestinian Child in Hit And Run A seven-year-old Palestinian child was killed on Monday night when an Israeli settler ran over him in the occupied West Bank.

Yemeni Forces Lunch Drone Attacks on Saudi Khalid Air Base Yemeni forces have launched drone attacks on Saudi Arabia’s King Khalid air base in Asir Province in retaliation for the West-backed kingdom’s bloody military aggression against the impoverished country.

UN Concerned over US Administration’s Curb on Visiting Iranian FM The United Nations on Monday voiced concerns over restrictions the US administration has imposed on Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif who is visiting the United Nations headquarters in New York.

Taliban Roadside Bomb Kills 11 in Afghanistan’s Kandahar At least 11 Afghan civilians have been killed and dozens more sustained injuries in southern province of Kandahar as the result of a roadside bombing attack by Taliban militants.

Saudi Youth Injured by Regime Gunfire Dies Majid Abdullah al-Adam has succumbed to death on Sunday 10 days after Saudi regime’s forces shot him during a raid on a district in the kingdom’s oil-rich and Shiite-populated Eastern Province. The raid was part of a crackdown led by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman against pro-democracy campaigners, Muslim preachers and intellectuals continues unabated in the West-backed kingdom.

Iran Mulls Returning to Pre-Nuclear Deal Conditions Iran is considering going back to the conditions preceding the 2015 nuclear deal unless European signatories fulfill their obligations, the spokesman for the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI) said.

Yemeni Forces Inflict Heavy Losses on Saudi Mercenaries Yemeni forces have killed or injured 10 Saudi mercenaries in the kingdom’s southwestern region of Jizan.

US Politicians Meet MKO Anti-Iran Terror Group in Albany American political figures and government officials, including President Donald Trump’s personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani, have recently held a meeting with members of the anti-Iran terrorist group Mujahedin-e Khalq Organization (MKO) which enjoys direct support from the US and Saudi Arabia.

US Embassy in Baghdad Serves as Mossad, ISIS Headquarters: Iraqi MP The US embassy in Baghdad is involved in "suspicious activities," a senior Iraqi parliamentarian warned, saying agents of the Israeli spy agency Mossad and the ISIS terrorist group have been spotted regularly visiting the diplomatic mission.

Biden, Sanders, Warren Lead Trump in Election Matchup A new opinion survey shows that three of the top Democratic presidential candidates—former Vice President Joe Biden, Sen. Elizabeth Warren and Sen. Bernie Sanders—lead Donald Trump in head-to-head match-ups

Trump’s Efforts to Fuel Democratic Infighting Fails US President Donald Trump’s apparent efforts to boost infighting among Democrats face a unanimous condemnations from the four progressive congresswomen.

26 Dead as Al-Shabaab Militants Attack Hotel in Somali At least 26 people, including journalists and politicians, have been killed in a suicide bomb and gun attack on a hotel in southern Somalia

US Failed on Every Path Taken against Iran: President Iranian President said on Sunday the US has failed on every path it has taken against Iran.

All of Israel within Range of Hezbollah’s Missiles: Sayyed Nasrallah All of Israeli regime is within the range of Hezbollah’s missiles, the secretary general of the Lebanese resistance movement said on Friday.

Iran Denounces US Interference in Chinese Internal Affairs Iran condemned "harmful" interferences of the US and the UK in China’s internal affairs and their recent provocative moves regarding Taiwan and Hong Kong.

Israeli Forces Shoot Palestinian Teen in Head in Occupied West Bank Israeli regime’s forces have shot a Palestinian child during clashes between Israeli forces and protesters in the occupied West Bank.

Iran’s IRGC Hit Terrorists’ Positions inside Iraqi Kurdistan Region Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) has staged a multi-pronged offensive on terrorist positions along the Iranian border with Iraq’s northern semi-autonomous Kurdistan region, inflicting heavy losses on them.

Turkey Receives First Shipment of Russian S-400 despite US Threats Turkey has received the first delivery of Russia’s S-400 missile defense system despite US threat of sanctions, the country’s defense ministry said on Friday

World against US Recognizing Al-Quds as Israeli Capital

World against US Recognizing Al-Quds as Israeli Capital

Myanmar Committing Genocide, Ethnic Cleansing against Rohingya Muslims

Myanmar Committing Genocide, Ethnic Cleansing against Rohingya Muslims

Awamiyah: Saudi Regime Killing Own Civilians

Awamiyah: Saudi Regime Killing Own Civilians

Qatar Row Deepens Persian Gulf States Rifts

Qatar Row Deepens Persian Gulf States Rifts

Ansarullah

Ansarullah

A Zaidi Shiite movement operating in Yemen. It seeks to establish a democratic government in Yemen.
Shiite

Shiite

represents the second largest denomination of Islam. Shiites believe Ali (peace be upon him) to be prophet"s successor in the Caliphate.
Resistance

Resistance

Axis of Resistances refers to countries and movements with common political goal, i.e., resisting against Zionist regime, America and other western powers. Iran, Syria, Hezbollah in Lebanon, and Hamas in Palestine are considered as the Axis of Resistance.
Persian Gulf Cooperation Council

Persian Gulf Cooperation Council

A regional political u n i o n consisting of Arab states of the Persian Gulf, except for Iraq.
ISIS Terrorist Group

ISIS Terrorist Group

A terrorist group that fights against Resistance Axis in Syria and Iraq. It was founded & armed by America and its allies covertly.
Taliban

Taliban

Taliban is a Sunni fundamentalist movement in Afghanistan. It was founded by Mohammed Omar in 1994.
Wahhabism & Extremism

Wahhabism & Extremism

Wahhabism is an extremist pseudo-Sunni movement, which labels non-Wahhabi Muslims as apostates thus paving the way for their bloodshed.
Kurds

Kurds

Kurds are an ethnic group in the Middle East, mostly inhabiting a region, which spans adjacent parts of Iran, Iraq, Syria, and Turkey. They are an Iranian people and speak the Kurdish languages, which form a subgroup of the Northwestern Iranian branch of Iranian languages.
NATO

NATO

The North Atlantic Treaty Organization is an intergovernmental military alliance based on the North Atlantic Treaty which was signed on 4 April 1949.
Islamic Awakening

Islamic Awakening

Refers to a revival of the Islam throughout the world, that began in 1979 by Iranian Revolution that established an Islamic republic.
Al-Qaeda

Al-Qaeda

A militant Sunni organization founded by Osama bin Laden at some point between 1988 and 1989
US House Overwhelmingly Approves Anti-Saudi Bills

Tuesday 16 July 2019
 
 
 
 
 
US House Overwhelmingly Approves Anti-Saudi Bills

Alwaght- American Legislators unanimously passed two bills against Saudi Arabia,, with one seeking to impose sanctions on officials involved in the murder of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi.

The House of Representatives approved the Saudi Arabia Human Rights and Accountability Act by a vote of 405-7.

Introduced by Congressman Tom Malinowski, the act requires the director of National Intelligence to publicly identify the persons involved in killing of Khashoggi and impose visa and travel sanctions on them.

The other bill passed by the lower House of the Congress condemned Riyadh's detention and alleged abuse of women's rights advocates.

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo is further required to report on the extent to which Riyadh's security forces and military are involved in human rights violations.

While the measures handily cleared the House, their fate in the Republican-controlled Senate is far from certain.

Senate Republicans are far less hawkish in their commitment to issue stiff penalties to Saudi Arabia over Khashoggi's killing, particularly given President Donald Trump's defence of Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, or who's widely known as MBS, who is chiefly suspected of ordering the murder.

Congress previously passed legislation mandating that Trump identify and sanction those responsible for the journalist's killing, but he never complied.

Khashoggi was killed on October 2, 2018 in the Saudi consulate in Istanbul, Turkey. Saudi Arabia initially denied any knowledge of his whereabouts after he went missing but later attempted to blame his death on a team of rogue operatives carrying out a botched rendition operation.

That explanation, however, has flown in the face of international and US assessments of the killing, which place the blame for the murder on MBS.

 

