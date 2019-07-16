Iran Will Not Leave UK Piracy Unanswered: Leader

Alwaght- Leader of Islamic Republic of Iran Ayatollah Sayyed Ali Khamenei warned Britain’s illegal seizure of an Iranian oil tanker will not go unanswered, Press TV reported.

The Leader was reacting to the British military’s seizure of oil tanker “Grace 1” off the coast of Gibraltar earlier this month on suspension of carrying crude to Syria in breach of the European Union’s unilateral bans on the Arab state.

Reports, however, say the seizure took place at the request of the United States, which has been bent on driving Iranian oil exports to “zero” as part of its sanctions against the Islamic Republic.

“The wicked Britain commits an act of maritime piracy and steals our ship,” said Ayatollah Khamenei. “They (the British) perpetrate a crime and make it look legal.”

“The Islamic Republic and faithful elements of the establishment will not leave this wickedness unanswered,” the Leader added.