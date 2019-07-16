Israeli Settler Kills Palestinian Child in Hit And Run

Alwaght- A seven-year-old Palestinian child was killed on Monday night when an Israeli settler ran over him in the occupied West Bank.

According to Palestinian Information Center, the hit-and-run took place near the settlement of Adora, west of al-Khalil (Hebron) city, leaving Tareq Zabania dead.

The boy was riding a bicycle when he was run over by the settler, who fled the scene.

He was later transferred to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Such hit-and-run incidents against Palestinians are frequent, with most of them going uninvestigated by Israeli authorities.

In February, the United Nations said acts of violence and vandalism committed by Israeli settlers against Palestinians and their property have risen since the beginning of the year 2019.

About 600,000 Israelis live in over 230 illegal settlements built since the 1967 occupation of the Palestinian territories of the West Bank and East Jerusalem al-Quds.

Palestinian inmate dies in Israeli jail

Meanwhile, Palestinian media outlets reported that Nassar Taqatqa, 31, died in solitary confinement in the Israeli prison of Nitzan on Tuesday morning amid reports that the inmates are subjected to medical negligence and torture in the regime’s jails.

Taqatqa was arrested at his home in Bethlehem last month and has not been convicted yet.

The prisoners and ex-prisoner affairs committee held the Israeli authorities fully responsible for his death.

Some 7,000 Palestinians are currently behind bars in 17 Israeli prisons and detention centers, according to reports.

More than 400 Palestinians are being held without trial under so-called administrative detention, which is a policy according to which Palestinian inmates are kept in Israeli detention facilities without trial or charge. Some Palestinian prisoners have been held in administrative detention for up to 11 years.