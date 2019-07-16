Yemeni Forces Lunch Drone Attacks on Saudi Khalid Air Base

Alwaght- Yemeni forces have launched drone attacks on Saudi Arabia's King Khalid air base in Asir Province in retaliation for the West-backed kingdom’s bloody military aggression against the impoverished country.

The al-Masirah TV channel reported that Yemeni army soldiers and allied fighters from Popular Committees had used Qasif-K2 combat drones to target the air base near the city of Khamis Mushait on Monday.

It quoted Yemen’s armed forces spokesman Brigadier General Yahya Sare'e as saying that the unmanned aerial vehicle (UAVs) had "accurately targeted" a weapons storage site at the air base and caused a large fire there.

He noted that the operation came in response to the crimes committed by the Saudi-led coalition against the Yemeni nation, adding that the alliance had carried out 20 airstrikes on Yemen in the past 24 hours.

"Drones and missile operations will continue, and will expand ... in a manner that is not expected by the Saudi regime as long as [it] continues its aggression, siege and contempt," Sare'e said.

Yemeni fighters regularly target positions inside Saudi Arabia in retaliation for the Saudi offensive, which began in March 2015 in an attempt to reinstall the country's Riyadh-allied former regime and crush the Houthi Ansarullah movement.

The Western-backed military aggression, coupled with a naval blockade, has killed tens of thousands of Yemenis, destroyed the country’s infrastructure and led to a massive humanitarian crisis.

More attacks on Saudi border regions

Additionally on Monday, Yemeni forces conducted separate retaliatory operations against Saudi forces and their mercenaries in the provinces of Asir, Najran and Jizan.

The operations, which involved the Yemeni army's sniper and artillery units, killed and injured several Saudi mercenaries.

Houthi spokesman: Retaliation won't stop

Meanwhile, Houthi spokesman Mohammed Abdul-Salam said that Yemen's military response will not stop until the US-Saudi war ends and the siege on the country is lifted.

He also stressed that the issue of not responding to the aggression is "mere delusion" by those waging the war on Yemen.

"We urge the Armed Forces in all their formations to strengthen their legitimate defense strikes and by all available and possible ways," he tweeted.