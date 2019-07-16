Alwaght | News & Analysis Website

What's Driving UAE Role Shift in Yemen?

What’s Driving UAE Role Shift in Yemen? The UAE said last week it is reducing forces as well as military activities in Yemen.

Ultimatum Over: Impotent INSTEX, Iran’s Reciprocal Steps As Iran’s deadline to Europeans to save the nuclear deal ends Tehran begins reciprocal measures while EU-provided financial system proves non-viable.

Was Interest in Peace behind Trump’s Kim Meeting? The US President met North Korea’s leader on Saturday amid nuclear standoff and as US elections campaign officially launches.

Russia’s S 400 to Arrive in Turkey in 10 Days: President Erdogan The first delivery of the Russian S-400 missile defense system to turkey would take place within 10 days, President Tayyip Erdogan said on Sunday a day after he said there would be no US sanctions over the deal.

Israeli Security Summit A Failure to Netanyahu Representative from Washington, Moscow, and Tel Aviv discussed Syria amid apparent division.

Saudi Youth Injured by Regime Gunfire Dies

Saudi Youth Injured by Regime Gunfire Dies

Majid Abdullah al-Adam has succumbed to death on Sunday 10 days after Saudi regime’s forces shot him during a raid on a district in the kingdom’s oil-rich and Shiite-populated Eastern Province. The raid was part of a crackdown led by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman against pro-democracy campaigners, Muslim preachers and intellectuals continues unabated in the West-backed kingdom.

Iran Mulls Returning to Pre-Nuclear Deal Conditions Iran is considering going back to the conditions preceding the 2015 nuclear deal unless European signatories fulfill their obligations, the spokesman for the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI) said.

Yemeni Forces Inflict Heavy Losses on Saudi Mercenaries Yemeni forces have killed or injured 10 Saudi mercenaries in the kingdom’s southwestern region of Jizan.

US Politicians Meet MKO Anti-Iran Terror Group in Albany American political figures and government officials, including President Donald Trump’s personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani, have recently held a meeting with members of the anti-Iran terrorist group Mujahedin-e Khalq Organization (MKO) which enjoys direct support from the US and Saudi Arabia.

US Embassy in Baghdad Serves as Mossad, ISIS Headquarters: Iraqi MP The US embassy in Baghdad is involved in "suspicious activities," a senior Iraqi parliamentarian warned, saying agents of the Israeli spy agency Mossad and the ISIS terrorist group have been spotted regularly visiting the diplomatic mission.

Biden, Sanders, Warren Lead Trump in Election Matchup A new opinion survey shows that three of the top Democratic presidential candidates—former Vice President Joe Biden, Sen. Elizabeth Warren and Sen. Bernie Sanders—lead Donald Trump in head-to-head match-ups

Trump’s Efforts to Fuel Democratic Infighting Fails US President Donald Trump’s apparent efforts to boost infighting among Democrats face a unanimous condemnations from the four progressive congresswomen.

26 Dead as Al-Shabaab Militants Attack Hotel in Somali At least 26 people, including journalists and politicians, have been killed in a suicide bomb and gun attack on a hotel in southern Somalia

US Failed on Every Path Taken against Iran: President Iranian President said on Sunday the US has failed on every path it has taken against Iran.

All of Israel within Range of Hezbollah’s Missiles: Sayyed Nasrallah All of Israeli regime is within the range of Hezbollah’s missiles, the secretary general of the Lebanese resistance movement said on Friday.

Iran Denounces US Interference in Chinese Internal Affairs Iran condemned "harmful" interferences of the US and the UK in China’s internal affairs and their recent provocative moves regarding Taiwan and Hong Kong.

Israeli Forces Shoot Palestinian Teen in Head in Occupied West Bank Israeli regime’s forces have shot a Palestinian child during clashes between Israeli forces and protesters in the occupied West Bank.

Iran’s IRGC Hit Terrorists’ Positions inside Iraqi Kurdistan Region Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) has staged a multi-pronged offensive on terrorist positions along the Iranian border with Iraq’s northern semi-autonomous Kurdistan region, inflicting heavy losses on them.

Turkey Receives First Shipment of Russian S-400 despite US Threats Turkey has received the first delivery of Russia’s S-400 missile defense system despite US threat of sanctions, the country’s defense ministry said on Friday

US’ Ill-Planed Iran Policy Killed Many Iranians: Fareed Zakaria American journalist Fareed Zakaria denounced as "incoherent and ill-planned" the US administration’s Iran policy saying it is openly targeting civilians

UAE Plan to Remove Forces form Yemen Upset Saudis Alwaght- The United Arab Emirates’ decision to withdraw most of its troops from Yemen has deeply disappointed its Saudis, The New York Times has said.

Iran’s FM Says IAEA Board of Governors Meeting Proved US Isolation The Wednesday’s emergency meeting of Board of Governors of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) proved the US isolation among member states more than ever before, Iran’s Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif on Thursday.

UK Ambassador to US Resigns Over Leaked Cables on Trump The UK ambassador to Washington Sir Kim Darroch who has been at the centre of a diplomatic row over leaked cables describing Trump administration as "inept" and "clumsy", has resigned.

Over 24 Women, Children Killed in Tribal Massacre in Papua New Guinea At least 24 children and women, including a pregnant women, have been killed in a tribal massacre in Papua New Guinea’s Hela province

Two Nigerian Muslims Killed after Police Attack Zakzaky Supporters Two Nigerian civilians have been killed after police attacked supporters of jailed Muslim cleric Sheikh Ibrahim al-Zakzaky in the capital, Abuja where they were calling for his release from prison.

Yemeni Forces Inflict Heavy Losses on Saudi Mercenaries

Biden, Sanders, Warren Lead Trump in Election Matchup

Trump’s Efforts to Fuel Democratic Infighting Fails

US Politicians Meet MKO Anti-Iran Terror Group in Albany

Iran Mulls Returning to Pre-Nuclear Deal Conditions

Saudi Youth Injured by Regime Gunfire Dies

US Embassy in Baghdad Serves as Mossad, ISIS Headquarters: Iraqi MP

A Big Dreamer? Can Netanyahu Use F-35s Against Iran?

British Oil Tanker Sheltering in Persian Gulf over Fear of Iran Retaliation

The Untold Story of Christian Zionism’s Rise to Power in US

All of Israel within Range of Hezbollah’s Missiles: Sayyed Nasrallah

Ethiopian-Israelis Protest in Tel Aviv against Police Violence, Discrimination

Terrorists Kill Three IRGC Officers in Western Iran

PKK Militants Kill 2 Turkish Soldiers in Hakkari Province

UAE’s Yemen Troop Withdrawal Follows New Houthi Weapons, Threats of Attack on Dubai

Iran’s IRGC Hit Terrorists’ Positions inside Iraqi Kurdistan Region

What Goals Are Driving New Anti-Hezbollah Sanctions?

Reza Pahlavi Sells Himself to MBS at 98% Discount to Be TV Star

US Embassy in Baghdad Serves as Mossad, ISIS Headquarters: Iraqi MP

Coalition for Piracy? US Proposes Patrolling Alliance

Second Turkish Ship Plans to Drill off Cyprus amid Protests

US’ Ill-Planed Iran Policy Killed Many Iranians: Fareed Zakaria

US Lapdog Jeremy Hunt Prepping British Public for War with Iran

Lebanese Minister Escapes Assassination; 2 Aids Killed

Iran’s IRGC Shoots Down Intruding US Global Hawk Spy Drone

Over 24 Women, Children Killed in Tribal Massacre in Papua New Guinea

Iranian Legislators Chant Death to America, Call It Real Terrorist

US Cyber Attacks on Iran Weapon System Failed: Minister

Qatar’s Economic Diplomacy with Pakistan

Israeli Security Summit A Failure to Netanyahu

Taliban Says US Troops ‘Saved’ ISIS Terrorists Form Its Siege in East Afghanistan

Yemeni Cruise Missile Strikes Saudi Power Station in Jizan

Yemenis Launch Fresh Drone Attack on Abha Airport

Russia Rebukes UK’s Seizure of Iranian Oil Supertanker off Gibraltar

North Korea’s Leader Receives ’Excellent’ Letter from Trump

Russia’s S 400 to Arrive in Turkey in 10 Days: President Erdogan

US Seeks ‘Global Coalition’ against Iran in Saudi Arabia, UAE: Pompeo

World against US Recognizing Al-Quds as Israeli Capital

World against US Recognizing Al-Quds as Israeli Capital

Myanmar Committing Genocide, Ethnic Cleansing against Rohingya Muslims

Myanmar Committing Genocide, Ethnic Cleansing against Rohingya Muslims

Awamiyah: Saudi Regime Killing Own Civilians

Awamiyah: Saudi Regime Killing Own Civilians

Qatar Row Deepens Persian Gulf States Rifts

Qatar Row Deepens Persian Gulf States Rifts

Ansarullah

Ansarullah

A Zaidi Shiite movement operating in Yemen. It seeks to establish a democratic government in Yemen.
Shiite

Shiite

represents the second largest denomination of Islam. Shiites believe Ali (peace be upon him) to be prophet"s successor in the Caliphate.
Resistance

Resistance

Axis of Resistances refers to countries and movements with common political goal, i.e., resisting against Zionist regime, America and other western powers. Iran, Syria, Hezbollah in Lebanon, and Hamas in Palestine are considered as the Axis of Resistance.
Persian Gulf Cooperation Council

Persian Gulf Cooperation Council

A regional political u n i o n consisting of Arab states of the Persian Gulf, except for Iraq.
ISIS Terrorist Group

ISIS Terrorist Group

A terrorist group that fights against Resistance Axis in Syria and Iraq. It was founded & armed by America and its allies covertly.
Taliban

Taliban

Taliban is a Sunni fundamentalist movement in Afghanistan. It was founded by Mohammed Omar in 1994.
Wahhabism & Extremism

Wahhabism & Extremism

Wahhabism is an extremist pseudo-Sunni movement, which labels non-Wahhabi Muslims as apostates thus paving the way for their bloodshed.
Kurds

Kurds

Kurds are an ethnic group in the Middle East, mostly inhabiting a region, which spans adjacent parts of Iran, Iraq, Syria, and Turkey. They are an Iranian people and speak the Kurdish languages, which form a subgroup of the Northwestern Iranian branch of Iranian languages.
NATO

NATO

The North Atlantic Treaty Organization is an intergovernmental military alliance based on the North Atlantic Treaty which was signed on 4 April 1949.
Islamic Awakening

Islamic Awakening

Refers to a revival of the Islam throughout the world, that began in 1979 by Iranian Revolution that established an Islamic republic.
Al-Qaeda

Al-Qaeda

A militant Sunni organization founded by Osama bin Laden at some point between 1988 and 1989
Saudi Youth Injured by Regime Gunfire Dies

Tuesday 16 July 2019
 
 
 
 
 
Saudi Youth Injured by Regime Gunfire Dies

Alwaght- Majid Abdullah al-Adam has succumbed to death on Sunday 10 days after Saudi regime's forces shot him during a raid on a district in the kingdom’s oil-rich and Shiite-populated Eastern Province. The raid was part of a crackdown led by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman against pro-democracy campaigners, Muslim preachers and intellectuals continues unabated in the West-backed kingdom.

Early on July Saudi security forces, armed with heavy weapons and artillery rounds, stormed into the al-Jash district of al-Qatif region onboard armored vehicles. The forces fired indiscriminately, inflicting damage on many houses and buildings. Adam suffered critical injuries during the raid, informed sources, requesting anonymity, told London-based and Arabic-language Nabaa television news network

Saudi regime agents also arrested Muslim preacher Ibrahim Issa al-Ismail at the time.

Eastern Province has been the scene of peaceful demonstrations since February 2011. Protesters have been demanding reforms, freedom of expression, the release of political prisoners, and an end to economic and religious discrimination against the oil-rich region.

The protests have been met with a heavy-handed crackdown by the regime, with regime forces increasing security measures across the province.

Over the past years, Riyadh has also redefined its anti-terrorism laws to target activism.

In January 2016, Saudi authorities executed Shia cleric Sheikh Nimr Baqir al-Nimr, who was an outspoken critic of the Riyadh regime. Nimr had been arrested in Qatif in 2012.

 

