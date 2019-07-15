Yemeni Forces Inflict Heavy Losses on Saudi Mercenaries

Alwaght- Yemeni forces have killed or injured 10 Saudi mercenaries in the kingdom's southwestern region of Jizan.

The army's sniper unit, supported by fighters from allied Popular Committees, killed and injured 10 mercenaries east of al-Doud Mountain in Jizan on Sunday, Yemen's Arabic-language al-Masirah news website cited an unnamed Yemeni military source as saying.

On Thursday, Yemeni forces took control of several military positions east of the mountain. Also on Sunday, Yemeni forces targeted with artillery shells gatherings of Saudi soldiers in Arar position in Jizan.

In the nearby province of Najran, Houthi fighters and their allies in the army killed and injured a number of militiamen in an artillery attack in Ajasher desert.

They also fired a Zelzal-1 (Earthquake-1) missile at gatherings of Saudi mercenaries in Soh, which lies between Najran and Yemen’s northwestern province of Sa’ada. A number of the mercenaries lost their lives in the attack.

Separately, Yemeni troops inflicted heavy casualties on militiamen in several operations in Saudi Arabia’s province of Asir.

According to al-Masirah, an attempt by Saudi mercenaries to storm positions held by the Yemeni troops was foiled in Majaza al-Sharqiya in Asir.

They thwarted another attempt by Saudi-backed militants to advance near the Alab crossing in the southwestern region.

An unspecified number of mercenaries were killed or wounded when Yemeni forces attacked their positions in Majaza al-Gharbiya in Asir on Sunday.

Yemeni forces have been carrying out attacks against Saudi positions in retaliation for the kingdom’s aggression on their country.

Saudi Arabia launched a devastating campaign against Yemen in March 2015, with the goal of bringing the government of former Yemeni president Abd Rabbuh Mansur Hadi back to power and crushing the Houthi movement.

The US-based Armed Conflict Location and Event Data Project (ACLED), a nonprofit conflict-research organization, estimates that the Saudi war has claimed the lives of over 60,000 Yemenis since January 2016.

The war has also taken a heavy toll on the country’s infrastructure, destroying hospitals, schools, and factories. The UN says over 24 million Yemenis are in dire need of humanitarian aid, including 10 million suffering from extreme levels of hunger.