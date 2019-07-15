Alwaght | News & Analysis Website

  Monday 15 July 2019

Editor's Choice

What’s Driving UAE Role Shift in Yemen?

What’s Driving UAE Role Shift in Yemen? The UAE said last week it is reducing forces as well as military activities in Yemen.

Ultimatum Over: Impotent INSTEX, Iran’s Reciprocal Steps As Iran’s deadline to Europeans to save the nuclear deal ends Tehran begins reciprocal measures while EU-provided financial system proves non-viable.

Was Interest in Peace behind Trump’s Kim Meeting? The US President met North Korea’s leader on Saturday amid nuclear standoff and as US elections campaign officially launches.

Russia’s S 400 to Arrive in Turkey in 10 Days: President Erdogan The first delivery of the Russian S-400 missile defense system to turkey would take place within 10 days, President Tayyip Erdogan said on Sunday a day after he said there would be no US sanctions over the deal.

Israeli Security Summit A Failure to Netanyahu Representative from Washington, Moscow, and Tel Aviv discussed Syria amid apparent division.

News

Iran Mulls Returning to Pre-Nuclear Deal Conditions

Iran Mulls Returning to Pre-Nuclear Deal Conditions

Iran is considering going back to the conditions preceding the 2015 nuclear deal unless European signatories fulfill their obligations, the spokesman for the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI) said.

Yemeni Forces Inflict Heavy Losses on Saudi Mercenaries Yemeni forces have killed or injured 10 Saudi mercenaries in the kingdom’s southwestern region of Jizan.

US Politicians Meet MKO Anti-Iran Terror Group in Albany American political figures and government officials, including President Donald Trump’s personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani, have recently held a meeting with members of the anti-Iran terrorist group Mujahedin-e Khalq Organization (MKO) which enjoys direct support from the US and Saudi Arabia.

US Embassy in Baghdad Serves as Mossad, ISIS Headquarters: Iraqi MP The US embassy in Baghdad is involved in "suspicious activities," a senior Iraqi parliamentarian warned, saying agents of the Israeli spy agency Mossad and the ISIS terrorist group have been spotted regularly visiting the diplomatic mission.

Biden, Sanders, Warren Lead Trump in Election Matchup A new opinion survey shows that three of the top Democratic presidential candidates—former Vice President Joe Biden, Sen. Elizabeth Warren and Sen. Bernie Sanders—lead Donald Trump in head-to-head match-ups

Trump’s Efforts to Fuel Democratic Infighting Fails US President Donald Trump’s apparent efforts to boost infighting among Democrats face a unanimous condemnations from the four progressive congresswomen.

26 Dead as Al-Shabaab Militants Attack Hotel in Somali At least 26 people, including journalists and politicians, have been killed in a suicide bomb and gun attack on a hotel in southern Somalia

US Failed on Every Path Taken against Iran: President Iranian President said on Sunday the US has failed on every path it has taken against Iran.

All of Israel within Range of Hezbollah’s Missiles: Sayyed Nasrallah All of Israeli regime is within the range of Hezbollah’s missiles, the secretary general of the Lebanese resistance movement said on Friday.

Iran Denounces US Interference in Chinese Internal Affairs Iran condemned "harmful" interferences of the US and the UK in China’s internal affairs and their recent provocative moves regarding Taiwan and Hong Kong.

Israeli Forces Shoot Palestinian Teen in Head in Occupied West Bank Israeli regime’s forces have shot a Palestinian child during clashes between Israeli forces and protesters in the occupied West Bank.

Iran’s IRGC Hit Terrorists’ Positions inside Iraqi Kurdistan Region Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) has staged a multi-pronged offensive on terrorist positions along the Iranian border with Iraq’s northern semi-autonomous Kurdistan region, inflicting heavy losses on them.

Turkey Receives First Shipment of Russian S-400 despite US Threats Turkey has received the first delivery of Russia’s S-400 missile defense system despite US threat of sanctions, the country’s defense ministry said on Friday

US’ Ill-Planed Iran Policy Killed Many Iranians: Fareed Zakaria American journalist Fareed Zakaria denounced as "incoherent and ill-planned" the US administration’s Iran policy saying it is openly targeting civilians

UAE Plan to Remove Forces form Yemen Upset Saudis Alwaght- The United Arab Emirates’ decision to withdraw most of its troops from Yemen has deeply disappointed its Saudis, The New York Times has said.

Iran’s FM Says IAEA Board of Governors Meeting Proved US Isolation The Wednesday’s emergency meeting of Board of Governors of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) proved the US isolation among member states more than ever before, Iran’s Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif on Thursday.

UK Ambassador to US Resigns Over Leaked Cables on Trump The UK ambassador to Washington Sir Kim Darroch who has been at the centre of a diplomatic row over leaked cables describing Trump administration as "inept" and "clumsy", has resigned.

Over 24 Women, Children Killed in Tribal Massacre in Papua New Guinea At least 24 children and women, including a pregnant women, have been killed in a tribal massacre in Papua New Guinea’s Hela province

Two Nigerian Muslims Killed after Police Attack Zakzaky Supporters Two Nigerian civilians have been killed after police attacked supporters of jailed Muslim cleric Sheikh Ibrahim al-Zakzaky in the capital, Abuja where they were calling for his release from prison.

UN Rapporteur Raps US Inaction over Khashoggi Case UN special rapporteur Agnes Callamard, who conducted an investigation into the murder of prominent journalist Jamal Khashoggi last October, has rebuked the US for its inaction over the case.

Most Viewed

Day Week Month

Racial Regime, Silent Zionism Death

US Politicians Meet MKO Anti-Iran Terror Group in Albany

Biden, Sanders, Warren Lead Trump in Election Matchup

US Embassy in Baghdad Serves as Mossad, ISIS Headquarters: Iraqi MP

Yemeni Forces Inflict Heavy Losses on Saudi Mercenaries

Trump’s Efforts to Fuel Democratic Infighting Fails

Iran Mulls Returning to Pre-Nuclear Deal Conditions

British Oil Tanker Sheltering in Persian Gulf over Fear of Iran Retaliation

UAE to Withdraw More Troops from Saudi-Led Military Coalition against Yemen

Over 24 Women, Children Killed in Tribal Massacre in Papua New Guinea

Bin Salman New Saddam Hussein

US-Backed MKO Terrorists Launch Social Media Ops against Iran from Albany

A Big Dreamer? Can Netanyahu Use F-35s Against Iran?

Ethiopian-Israelis Protest in Tel Aviv against Police Violence, Discrimination

All of Israel within Range of Hezbollah’s Missiles: Sayyed Nasrallah

Iran’s IRGC Hit Terrorists’ Positions inside Iraqi Kurdistan Region

UAE’s Yemen Troop Withdrawal Follows New Houthi Weapons, Threats of Attack on Dubai

Israeli Forces Shoot Palestinian Teen in Head in Occupied West Bank

What Goals Are Driving New Anti-Hezbollah Sanctions?

Iran’s FM Says IAEA Board of Governors Meeting Proved US Isolation

UN Rapporteur Raps US Inaction over Khashoggi Case

PKK Militants Kill 2 Turkish Soldiers in Hakkari Province

Russia’s S 400 to Arrive in Turkey in 10 Days: President Erdogan

Qatar’s Economic Diplomacy with Pakistan

Yemeni Cruise Missile Strikes Saudi Power Station in Jizan

US Seeks ‘Global Coalition’ against Iran in Saudi Arabia, UAE: Pompeo

Katyusha Missile Lands near US Forces’ Base in Mosul

Iran Displays Wreckage of Downed US Spy Drone

Turkey Stockpiles US-Made Weapon’s Parts ahead of Sanctions: Report

Is Trump Moving to War against Iran?

Downing US Spy Drone in Iran A Clear Message: IRGC Chief

Iran to Surpass Enriched Uranium Stockpile’s Limit Soon: Official

Israeli Security Summit A Failure to Netanyahu

Iran Plans to Charge Ships Passing through Strait of Hormuz: Lawmaker

12 Syrian Civilians Killed after Mortar Attack Hit Wedding Party in Aleppo

Iranian Legislators Chant Death to America, Call It Real Terrorist

Iran’s IRGC Shoots Down Intruding US Global Hawk Spy Drone

In Focus

World against US Recognizing Al-Quds as Israeli Capital

World against US Recognizing Al-Quds as Israeli Capital

undefined
Myanmar Committing Genocide, Ethnic Cleansing against Rohingya Muslims

Myanmar Committing Genocide, Ethnic Cleansing against Rohingya Muslims

undefined
Awamiyah: Saudi Regime Killing Own Civilians

Awamiyah: Saudi Regime Killing Own Civilians

undefined
Qatar Row Deepens Persian Gulf States Rifts

Qatar Row Deepens Persian Gulf States Rifts

undefined
Ansarullah

Ansarullah

A Zaidi Shiite movement operating in Yemen. It seeks to establish a democratic government in Yemen.
Shiite

Shiite

represents the second largest denomination of Islam. Shiites believe Ali (peace be upon him) to be prophet"s successor in the Caliphate.
Resistance

Resistance

Axis of Resistances refers to countries and movements with common political goal, i.e., resisting against Zionist regime, America and other western powers. Iran, Syria, Hezbollah in Lebanon, and Hamas in Palestine are considered as the Axis of Resistance.
Persian Gulf Cooperation Council

Persian Gulf Cooperation Council

A regional political u n i o n consisting of Arab states of the Persian Gulf, except for Iraq.
ISIS Terrorist Group

ISIS Terrorist Group

A terrorist group that fights against Resistance Axis in Syria and Iraq. It was founded & armed by America and its allies covertly.
Taliban

Taliban

Taliban is a Sunni fundamentalist movement in Afghanistan. It was founded by Mohammed Omar in 1994.
Wahhabism & Extremism

Wahhabism & Extremism

Wahhabism is an extremist pseudo-Sunni movement, which labels non-Wahhabi Muslims as apostates thus paving the way for their bloodshed.
Kurds

Kurds

Kurds are an ethnic group in the Middle East, mostly inhabiting a region, which spans adjacent parts of Iran, Iraq, Syria, and Turkey. They are an Iranian people and speak the Kurdish languages, which form a subgroup of the Northwestern Iranian branch of Iranian languages.
NATO

NATO

The North Atlantic Treaty Organization is an intergovernmental military alliance based on the North Atlantic Treaty which was signed on 4 April 1949.
Islamic Awakening

Islamic Awakening

Refers to a revival of the Islam throughout the world, that began in 1979 by Iranian Revolution that established an Islamic republic.
Al-Qaeda

Al-Qaeda

A militant Sunni organization founded by Osama bin Laden at some point between 1988 and 1989
New node

New node

Map of Latest Battlefield Developments in Syria and Iraq on
alwaght.com
News

US Politicians Meet MKO Anti-Iran Terror Group in Albany

Monday 15 July 2019
 
 
 
 
 
US Politicians Meet MKO Anti-Iran Terror Group in Albany

Related Content

US-Backed MKO Terrorists Launch Social Media Ops against Iran from Albany

Saudi Regime Funded Anti-Iran MKO Terrorist Group: Ex-Member

Zoom In Font Zoom Out Font

Alwaght- American political figures and government officials, including President Donald Trump’s personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani, have recently held a meeting with members of the anti-Iran terrorist group Mujahedin-e Khalq Organization (MKO) which enjoys direct support from the US and Saudi Arabia.

Members of the terrorist organization, which the United States is using to implement a regime change policy in Iran, held their annual conference at their Ashraf 3 headquarters in the Albanian capital, Tirana on Saturday.

Addressing the anti-Iran gathering, Giuliani defended the long-time US policy of regime change against Tehran and reiterated his support for Trump’s policy of aggression towards Iran, which has seen a dramatic escalation ever since he abandoned the 2015 Iran nuclear.

“I’m proud of my government to tear up that nuclear deal,” he said, referring to Trump's withdrawal from the landmark agreement in May 2018.

Other American politicians addressing the anti-Iran meeting included former Pennsylvanian Governor Tom Ridge, who also served in George W. Bush’s White House in the Department of Homeland Security; former FBI director Louis Freeh; former US House Representative for California Dana Rohrabacher and former US House Representative for Texas Ted Poe.

The US officials all called for regime change in Tehran and expressed their support for the MKO during their addresses.

Trump has said his administration is not seeking regime change in Tehran and would rather sit down for talks.

Addressing the gathering, former Connecticut Senator Joe Lieberman also expressed his support of Trump’s anti-Iran policy, praising the US president for pulling Washington out of the nuclear deal and reimposing sanctions on the Islamic Republic.

The MKO has a dark history of assassinations and bombings against the Iranian government and nation. It notoriously sided with former Iraqi dictator Saddam Hussein in his eight-year war against Iran in 1980s.

Out of the nearly 17,000 Iranians killed in terrorist assaults since the Revolution’s victory, about 12,000 have fallen victim to the MKO’s acts of terror.

A new report by the FBI revealed that the San Diego branch of the anti-Iran terrorist group had applauded the USS Vincennes' shooting down in July 1988 by of the Iran Air flight 655, which killed all of the plane’s 290 civilian passengers.

“The San Diego MEK chapter does not blame the US but rather applauds the event as it serves to 'bloody the nose of Iran' and cause greater disharmony between the US and Iran. Either case is seen by them to benefit the MEK's cause,” the July 28 San Diego FBI field office communication stated, using an alternative acronym for the terror group.

According to the classified documents, the San Diego branch of the MKO also promoted conspiracy theories that the downing of the airliner was an Iranian propaganda operation.

“The San Diego MEK appears to generally believe that bodies recovered from the crash sight were planted either aboard the jet before a suicide mission or were planted at the scene by design.”

This comes as Western countries, topped by the US, have taken the group out of their terror blacklists, while frequently accusing Iran of conducting terrorist attacks against regional countries.

 

EnglishAlwaght EnglishAlwaght
 
 
 
 

Tags :

Iran MKO US Helps Terrorists

Comments
Name :
Email :
* Text :
Send

Gallery

Photo

Film

Third Anniversary of Turkeys 15 July Coup
Pakistani Demonstrators Call for Freedom of Nigerian Muslim Leader,Zakzaky
Black Vests:Undocumented Migrants Storm Pantheon Monument in Paris
Suspected Cholera Cases in Yemen Reaches 460,000 amid Saudi Aggression
Third Anniversary of Turkeys 15 July Coup

Third Anniversary of Turkeys 15 July Coup

At Least Two Arrested as Yellow Vests March in Paris
Iranian IRGC Targets Terrorists Positions inside Iraqi Kurdistan
Turkey Receives First Shipment of Russian S-400 despite US Threats
Two Nigerian Muslims Killed after Police Attack Zakzaky Supporters