US Politicians Meet MKO Anti-Iran Terror Group in Albany

Alwaght- American political figures and government officials, including President Donald Trump’s personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani, have recently held a meeting with members of the anti-Iran terrorist group Mujahedin-e Khalq Organization (MKO) which enjoys direct support from the US and Saudi Arabia.

Members of the terrorist organization, which the United States is using to implement a regime change policy in Iran, held their annual conference at their Ashraf 3 headquarters in the Albanian capital, Tirana on Saturday.

Addressing the anti-Iran gathering, Giuliani defended the long-time US policy of regime change against Tehran and reiterated his support for Trump’s policy of aggression towards Iran, which has seen a dramatic escalation ever since he abandoned the 2015 Iran nuclear.

“I’m proud of my government to tear up that nuclear deal,” he said, referring to Trump's withdrawal from the landmark agreement in May 2018.

Other American politicians addressing the anti-Iran meeting included former Pennsylvanian Governor Tom Ridge, who also served in George W. Bush’s White House in the Department of Homeland Security; former FBI director Louis Freeh; former US House Representative for California Dana Rohrabacher and former US House Representative for Texas Ted Poe.

The US officials all called for regime change in Tehran and expressed their support for the MKO during their addresses.

Trump has said his administration is not seeking regime change in Tehran and would rather sit down for talks.

Addressing the gathering, former Connecticut Senator Joe Lieberman also expressed his support of Trump’s anti-Iran policy, praising the US president for pulling Washington out of the nuclear deal and reimposing sanctions on the Islamic Republic.

The MKO has a dark history of assassinations and bombings against the Iranian government and nation. It notoriously sided with former Iraqi dictator Saddam Hussein in his eight-year war against Iran in 1980s.

Out of the nearly 17,000 Iranians killed in terrorist assaults since the Revolution’s victory, about 12,000 have fallen victim to the MKO’s acts of terror.

A new report by the FBI revealed that the San Diego branch of the anti-Iran terrorist group had applauded the USS Vincennes' shooting down in July 1988 by of the Iran Air flight 655, which killed all of the plane’s 290 civilian passengers.

“The San Diego MEK chapter does not blame the US but rather applauds the event as it serves to 'bloody the nose of Iran' and cause greater disharmony between the US and Iran. Either case is seen by them to benefit the MEK's cause,” the July 28 San Diego FBI field office communication stated, using an alternative acronym for the terror group.

According to the classified documents, the San Diego branch of the MKO also promoted conspiracy theories that the downing of the airliner was an Iranian propaganda operation.

“The San Diego MEK appears to generally believe that bodies recovered from the crash sight were planted either aboard the jet before a suicide mission or were planted at the scene by design.”

This comes as Western countries, topped by the US, have taken the group out of their terror blacklists, while frequently accusing Iran of conducting terrorist attacks against regional countries.