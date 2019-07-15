Biden, Sanders, Warren Lead Trump in Election Matchup

Alwaght- A new opinion survey shows that three of the top Democratic presidential candidates—former Vice President Joe Biden, Sen. Elizabeth Warren and Sen. Bernie Sanders—lead Donald Trump in head-to-head match-ups.

The poll was conducted between July 7 and 9 among 800 registered voters. It was undertaken jointly by NBC News and The Wall Street Journal.

Clashing head to head, Biden would beat Trump 51 to 42 percent in the next election, while Sanders would overtake him ​​​​50 to 43, the poll showed.

Warren would also beat Trump outside the poll’s 3.5 percent margin of error by 48 percent against the president’s 43.

Sen. Kamala Harris will be successful too, but winning over Trump 45 to 44.

The hopefuls attend a heated televised debate on a monthly basis, which bears heavily on their respective popular image.

The competition is gaining momentum amid continued controversy surrounding Trump’s 2016 victory.

The furor concerns the country’s Electoral College system, and ongoing accusations of foreign meddling in the elections.

The system overrides the popular vote, which gives the victory to the candidate winning the most ballots. It instead makes 538 electors across different states, who are chosen based on each state’s representation in Congress, liable for electing the chief executive. Therefore, if a contestant secures at least 270 of the electoral votes, they have won the presidential race.

In 2016, the mechanism handed the presidential election’s victory to Trump over Hillary Clinton, although the voters had given the latter three million more votes.

The accusations of foreign intervention relates to claims that Russia conducted a campaign, including through various social media accounts, in order to positively influence the public opinion in Trump’s favor. Both Moscow and the president roundly rejects the claims.