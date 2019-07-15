Racial Regime, Silent Zionism Death

Alwaght | News & Analysis Website

  Monday 15 July 2019

Editor's Choice

What’s Driving UAE Role Shift in Yemen?

What’s Driving UAE Role Shift in Yemen? The UAE said last week it is reducing forces as well as military activities in Yemen.

Ultimatum Over: Impotent INSTEX, Iran’s Reciprocal Steps As Iran’s deadline to Europeans to save the nuclear deal ends Tehran begins reciprocal measures while EU-provided financial system proves non-viable.

Was Interest in Peace behind Trump’s Kim Meeting? The US President met North Korea’s leader on Saturday amid nuclear standoff and as US elections campaign officially launches.

Russia’s S 400 to Arrive in Turkey in 10 Days: President Erdogan The first delivery of the Russian S-400 missile defense system to turkey would take place within 10 days, President Tayyip Erdogan said on Sunday a day after he said there would be no US sanctions over the deal.

Israeli Security Summit A Failure to Netanyahu Representative from Washington, Moscow, and Tel Aviv discussed Syria amid apparent division.

News

26 Dead as Al-Shabaab Militants Attack Hotel in Somali

26 Dead as Al-Shabaab Militants Attack Hotel in Somali

At least 26 people, including journalists and politicians, have been killed in a suicide bomb and gun attack on a hotel in southern Somalia

US Failed on Every Path Taken against Iran: President Iranian President said on Sunday the US has failed on every path it has taken against Iran.

All of Israel within Range of Hezbollah’s Missiles: Sayyed Nasrallah All of Israeli regime is within the range of Hezbollah’s missiles, the secretary general of the Lebanese resistance movement said on Friday.

Iran Denounces US Interference in Chinese Internal Affairs Iran condemned "harmful" interferences of the US and the UK in China’s internal affairs and their recent provocative moves regarding Taiwan and Hong Kong.

Israeli Forces Shoot Palestinian Teen in Head in Occupied West Bank Israeli regime’s forces have shot a Palestinian child during clashes between Israeli forces and protesters in the occupied West Bank.

Iran’s IRGC Hit Terrorists’ Positions inside Iraqi Kurdistan Region Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) has staged a multi-pronged offensive on terrorist positions along the Iranian border with Iraq’s northern semi-autonomous Kurdistan region, inflicting heavy losses on them.

Turkey Receives First Shipment of Russian S-400 despite US Threats Turkey has received the first delivery of Russia’s S-400 missile defense system despite US threat of sanctions, the country’s defense ministry said on Friday

US’ Ill-Planed Iran Policy Killed Many Iranians: Fareed Zakaria American journalist Fareed Zakaria denounced as "incoherent and ill-planned" the US administration’s Iran policy saying it is openly targeting civilians

UAE Plan to Remove Forces form Yemen Upset Saudis Alwaght- The United Arab Emirates’ decision to withdraw most of its troops from Yemen has deeply disappointed its Saudis, The New York Times has said.

Iran’s FM Says IAEA Board of Governors Meeting Proved US Isolation The Wednesday’s emergency meeting of Board of Governors of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) proved the US isolation among member states more than ever before, Iran’s Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif on Thursday.

UK Ambassador to US Resigns Over Leaked Cables on Trump The UK ambassador to Washington Sir Kim Darroch who has been at the centre of a diplomatic row over leaked cables describing Trump administration as "inept" and "clumsy", has resigned.

Over 24 Women, Children Killed in Tribal Massacre in Papua New Guinea At least 24 children and women, including a pregnant women, have been killed in a tribal massacre in Papua New Guinea’s Hela province

Two Nigerian Muslims Killed after Police Attack Zakzaky Supporters Two Nigerian civilians have been killed after police attacked supporters of jailed Muslim cleric Sheikh Ibrahim al-Zakzaky in the capital, Abuja where they were calling for his release from prison.

UN Rapporteur Raps US Inaction over Khashoggi Case UN special rapporteur Agnes Callamard, who conducted an investigation into the murder of prominent journalist Jamal Khashoggi last October, has rebuked the US for its inaction over the case.

Terrorists Kill Three IRGC Officers in Western Iran Three officers of Iran’s Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) have been killed in the western city of Piranshahr where terrorists attacked their vehicle

Iran Offers 3-Year Oil Futures to ‘Powerful’ Buyers Iran offers crude oil futures for powerful international buyers as it seeks to offset the impacts of US sanctions on its supply to the global markets.

Trump Attacks UK’s ’Foolish’ Premier, ’Very Stupid’ Ambassador US president Donald Trump has attacked British ambassador to Washington and Prime Minister Theresa May, labeling them a "pompous fool" and "foolish" respectively.

PKK Militants Kill 2 Turkish Soldiers in Hakkari Province Two Turkish soldiers were killed and one more inured on Tuesday when Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK) militants launched an attack on a Turkish military vehicle in southeast province of Hakkari.

Second Turkish Ship Plans to Drill off Cyprus amid Protests A second Turkish ship planning to drill for oil and gas off the coast of Cyprus dropped anchor off northeast of the Mediterranean island on Monday, triggering a strong protest from Nicosia and a rebuke from the EU, Reuters reported.

Ethiopian-Israelis Protest in Tel Aviv against Police Violence, Discrimination Hundreds of Israeli protesters, mostly women, have joined on Monday dozens of women from Ethiopian community in the streets of Tel Aviv to vent their anger at a police officer’s fatal shooting of a black youth, demanding justice in the case.

Most Viewed

Day Week Month

US Failed on Every Path Taken against Iran: President

Racial Regime, Silent Zionism Death

A Big Dreamer? Can Netanyahu Use F-35s Against Iran?

Reza Pahlavi Sells Himself to MBS at 98% Discount to Be TV Star

Over 24 Women, Children Killed in Tribal Massacre in Papua New Guinea

20% Uranium Enrichment Option on Table: Iran Warns

British Oil Tanker Sheltering in Persian Gulf over Fear of Iran Retaliation

What’s Driving UAE Role Shift in Yemen?

A Big Dreamer? Can Netanyahu Use F-35s Against Iran?

US-Backed MKO Terrorists Launch Social Media Ops against Iran from Albany

Trump Rages at UK Envoy in US over Leaked Memos

Bin Salman New Saddam Hussein

Iran Denounces US Interference in Chinese Internal Affairs

Israeli Forces Shoot Palestinian Teen in Head in Occupied West Bank

UAE’s Yemen Troop Withdrawal Follows New Houthi Weapons, Threats of Attack on Dubai

PKK Militants Kill 2 Turkish Soldiers in Hakkari Province

26 Dead as Al-Shabaab Militants Attack Hotel in Somali

UAE to Withdraw More Troops from Saudi-Led Military Coalition against Yemen

What Goals Are Driving New Anti-Hezbollah Sanctions?

Every Thing about US Video Blaming Iran for Tanker Attacks

Over 24 Women, Children Killed in Tribal Massacre in Papua New Guinea

US Lapdog Jeremy Hunt Prepping British Public for War with Iran

Israeli Security Summit A Failure to Netanyahu

Downing US Spy Drone in Iran A Clear Message: IRGC Chief

Turkey Transferring Foreign Terrorists to Libya: Official

Russia Rebukes UK’s Seizure of Iranian Oil Supertanker off Gibraltar

Is Trump Moving to War against Iran?

Yemenis Launch Fresh Drone Attack on Abha Airport

Downing of US Drone over Hodeida Shows Direct US Involvement in Yemeni War

Over 91,000 Killed in Saudi-Led Aggression on Yemen: Database

Iran Plans to Charge Ships Passing through Strait of Hormuz: Lawmaker

Iran Did Not Hit Manned US Plane Accompanying downed Drone: Commander

Erdogan’s Istanbul Loss: Big Warning But Not Tragic

Turkey’s Erdogan Vows to Purchase Russia’s S-400, Warns US Over Sanctions

In Focus

World against US Recognizing Al-Quds as Israeli Capital

World against US Recognizing Al-Quds as Israeli Capital

undefined
Myanmar Committing Genocide, Ethnic Cleansing against Rohingya Muslims

Myanmar Committing Genocide, Ethnic Cleansing against Rohingya Muslims

undefined
Awamiyah: Saudi Regime Killing Own Civilians

Awamiyah: Saudi Regime Killing Own Civilians

undefined
Qatar Row Deepens Persian Gulf States Rifts

Qatar Row Deepens Persian Gulf States Rifts

undefined
Ansarullah

Ansarullah

A Zaidi Shiite movement operating in Yemen. It seeks to establish a democratic government in Yemen.
Shiite

Shiite

represents the second largest denomination of Islam. Shiites believe Ali (peace be upon him) to be prophet"s successor in the Caliphate.
Resistance

Resistance

Axis of Resistances refers to countries and movements with common political goal, i.e., resisting against Zionist regime, America and other western powers. Iran, Syria, Hezbollah in Lebanon, and Hamas in Palestine are considered as the Axis of Resistance.
Persian Gulf Cooperation Council

Persian Gulf Cooperation Council

A regional political u n i o n consisting of Arab states of the Persian Gulf, except for Iraq.
ISIS Terrorist Group

ISIS Terrorist Group

A terrorist group that fights against Resistance Axis in Syria and Iraq. It was founded & armed by America and its allies covertly.
Taliban

Taliban

Taliban is a Sunni fundamentalist movement in Afghanistan. It was founded by Mohammed Omar in 1994.
Wahhabism & Extremism

Wahhabism & Extremism

Wahhabism is an extremist pseudo-Sunni movement, which labels non-Wahhabi Muslims as apostates thus paving the way for their bloodshed.
Kurds

Kurds

Kurds are an ethnic group in the Middle East, mostly inhabiting a region, which spans adjacent parts of Iran, Iraq, Syria, and Turkey. They are an Iranian people and speak the Kurdish languages, which form a subgroup of the Northwestern Iranian branch of Iranian languages.
NATO

NATO

The North Atlantic Treaty Organization is an intergovernmental military alliance based on the North Atlantic Treaty which was signed on 4 April 1949.
Islamic Awakening

Islamic Awakening

Refers to a revival of the Islam throughout the world, that began in 1979 by Iranian Revolution that established an Islamic republic.
Al-Qaeda

Al-Qaeda

A militant Sunni organization founded by Osama bin Laden at some point between 1988 and 1989
New node

New node

Map of Latest Battlefield Developments in Syria and Iraq on
alwaght.com
Analysis

Racial Regime, Silent Zionism Death

Monday 15 July 2019
 
 
 
 
 
Racial Regime, Silent Zionism Death

Related Content

Tel Aviv Admits Black Jews in Desperate Fight against Population Shrinkage

How Jews of Yemen Airlifted to Israeli Regime?

Israeli Absorption of Falasha Jews, Restoring Nile-to-Euphrates Strategy

Zoom In Font Zoom Out Font

Alwaght- Israeli regime's Education Minister Rafi Peretz declared in a cabinet meeting intermarriage among diaspora Jews – particularly those in North America – is “like a second Holocaust”.

This is not the first time the Israeli officials are voicing concern about the Jews’ intermarriage.  However, the reactions to the issue at home and abroad are far from similar. To get a clear picture of the issue, beside the Jewish population, the postures of various political parties on Judaism and Jewish identity needs to be examined.

Jewish population 

The education minister of the new cabinet of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu drew parallels between Jewish intermarriage and Holocaust mainly because over the past seven decades, the Israeli regime lost millions of potential people. Peretz said the assimilation of Jews around the world and mostly in the US was “like a second Holocaust,” and also said that, due to intermarriages in the last 70 years, the Jewish population “lost 6 million people.” A number equal to the number of Jews killed in the so-called Holocaust by the Nazi Germany government.

The total population of the Jews around the world by 2018 was estimated to be 14,511,000. This number is 22 million with the consideration of the non-Jewish members of the Jewish families. 43 percent of the Jews live in the occupied Palestinian territories. The US with 39 percent and France with 3.5 percent are the second and third countries with the largest number of the Jewish population.

The Jewish intermarriage was first raised as a concern by the Jewish People Policy Institute that was founded in 2002 in al-Quds (Jerusalem). According to Axio news website, recently Dennis Ross, the chairman of the JPPI, has presented the Israeli cabinet with a report on the status of the Jewish population around the world. Globalization on the one hand and assimilation with other cultures through intermarriage or other cultural contacts on the other hand posed serious challenges to the Israeli regime’s population policies. Among the various Jews, the Orthodox Jews do not believe in a state of Israel. They argue that to return to the “promised land” the Jews should wait for “divine order.”

Ben Gurion, Israeli Regime’s first Prime Minister, took pains to persuade the extra conventional Jews to migrate to occupied Palestine. He promised cultural independence to Haredi Jews marked by independent religious schools. The figures show that the Haredis and nationalist Zionists account for 12 to 14 percent of the population of the occupied territories. Beside stand the secular Jews. Eva Elvaz, a sociologist at the Hebrew University of Jerusalem, states that what currently unites the Israeli community is the title of Judaism. However, continues Elvaz, there is a definition of Judaism as broad as the Israeli population and this keeps widening every day.

Israeli concerns

The Israeli leaders and strategists are worried about the downturn in the Jewish population, and specifically the population of the US Jews, for two main reasons.

1. Tel Aviv takes advantage of the Jews of countries influential in the global and West Asia policy as lobbying power for its own interests. The Jewish population in the occupied territories is 7 million, a little bit more than the Jews of the US. Jeune Afrique, a French-language pan-African newspaper published in Paris, suggests that there are 281 Jewish organizations and 250 regional pro-Jewish unions in the US. American Israeli Public Affairs Committee (AIPAC) with over 100,000 members is the most powerful pro-Israeli lobby in the US politics, with the stated goal being supporting the Israeli security and raising generations advocational of the Israeli regime. The lobby reportedly has so far spent over half a billion dollar on promoting its goals in the US.

2. The Israeli regime is founded on racism and a political and Zionist reading of the religious texts that put the Jews in the center of a hardline ideology. So, a decrease of the Jewish population is understood to be an existential threat to the Israeli regime. The Israeli cabinet in a report deemed the Jews’ intermarriage a “national strategic threat” and in an $800 million promotional campaign asked the Jews to warn their “friends and relatives” of the danger of intermarriage. The intermarriage gradually leads to a decrease in the blind support to the idea of a Jewish state and an increase in the humanitarian view of the Palestinian cause that is subjected to the Israeli oppression.  

Support for Israel has dropped 27 percentage points among Jewish college students in the US since 2010, a study released by Brand Israel Group at the Herzliya Conference revealed in 2016.

According to the research, in 2010, 84% of US Jewish college students leaned toward the Israeli side of the conflict with the Palestinians. But in 2016, only 57% did, believing Israel falls short with values such as human rights, tolerance and diversity.

In addition, Jewish college students grew increasingly supportive of the Palestinians, with a jump from 2% in 2010 to 13% in 2016.

Meanwhile, the right-wing parties are the most concerned as they find population drop playing in the hands of the rival non-religious parties. The new education minister, recently replaced Neftali Bennett of the New Right party, is from the United Right party. Like many Orthodox Jews, he believes that the Jewish identity is a matter of religion but the seculars argue that legacy and culture determines Judaism. However, his brazen remarks amid a cabinet formation crisis are not accordant with the interests of the Likud party that finds its existence in the Israeli politics in coalition making. Netanyahu tried to downplay the internal and external consequences of Peretz’s racist remarks, saying that concerns about the Jewish population drop are motivated by the US Jews’ political dispositions.

According to the mid-term elections results, the Democrats added 40 percent to their votes to win the House of Representatives. A couple of days ago, a joint poll conducted by The Economist and YouGov institute on the 2020 presidential elections in the US showed that the Democratic candidates have a 47 percent support while the Republicans’ support dropped to 38 percent. So, Netanyahu finds the most instant effect of the shift to the Democrats the impairment of the pro-Israeli lobby in the re-election of Donald Trump, something leaving much of the PM’s plans incomplete. 

EnglishAlwaght EnglishAlwaght
 
 
 
 

Tags :

Israeli Regime Intermarriage Jews Asssimilation

Comments
Name :
Email :
* Text :
Send

Gallery

Photo

Film

Pakistani Demonstrators Call for Freedom of Nigerian Muslim Leader,Zakzaky
Black Vests:Undocumented Migrants Storm Pantheon Monument in Paris
Suspected Cholera Cases in Yemen Reaches 460,000 amid Saudi Aggression
Iranian Border-Guards Reinforced with New Vessels
Pakistani Demonstrators Call for Freedom of Nigerian Muslim Leader,Zakzaky

Pakistani Demonstrators Call for Freedom of Nigerian Muslim Leader,Zakzaky

Iranian IRGC Targets Terrorists Positions inside Iraqi Kurdistan
Turkey Receives First Shipment of Russian S-400 despite US Threats
Two Nigerian Muslims Killed after Police Attack Zakzaky Supporters
Taliban Bomb Attack Kills 14 Injures 180 in Afghanistans Ghazni