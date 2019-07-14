Alwaght | News & Analysis Website

  Sunday 14 July 2019

What’s Driving UAE Role Shift in Yemen?

Ultimatum Over: Impotent INSTEX, Iran’s Reciprocal Steps As Iran’s deadline to Europeans to save the nuclear deal ends Tehran begins reciprocal measures while EU-provided financial system proves non-viable.

Was Interest in Peace behind Trump’s Kim Meeting? The US President met North Korea’s leader on Saturday amid nuclear standoff and as US elections campaign officially launches.

Russia’s S 400 to Arrive in Turkey in 10 Days: President Erdogan The first delivery of the Russian S-400 missile defense system to turkey would take place within 10 days, President Tayyip Erdogan said on Sunday a day after he said there would be no US sanctions over the deal.

Israeli Security Summit A Failure to Netanyahu Representative from Washington, Moscow, and Tel Aviv discussed Syria amid apparent division.

26 Dead as Al-Shabaab Militants Attack Hotel in Somali

At least 26 people, including journalists and politicians, have been killed in a suicide bomb and gun attack on a hotel in southern Somalia

US Failed on Every Path Taken against Iran: President Iranian President said on Sunday the US has failed on every path it has taken against Iran.

All of Israel within Range of Hezbollah’s Missiles: Sayyed Nasrallah All of Israeli regime is within the range of Hezbollah’s missiles, the secretary general of the Lebanese resistance movement said on Friday.

Iran Denounces US Interference in Chinese Internal Affairs Iran condemned "harmful" interferences of the US and the UK in China’s internal affairs and their recent provocative moves regarding Taiwan and Hong Kong.

Israeli Forces Shoot Palestinian Teen in Head in Occupied West Bank Israeli regime’s forces have shot a Palestinian child during clashes between Israeli forces and protesters in the occupied West Bank.

Iran’s IRGC Hit Terrorists’ Positions inside Iraqi Kurdistan Region Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) has staged a multi-pronged offensive on terrorist positions along the Iranian border with Iraq’s northern semi-autonomous Kurdistan region, inflicting heavy losses on them.

Turkey Receives First Shipment of Russian S-400 despite US Threats Turkey has received the first delivery of Russia’s S-400 missile defense system despite US threat of sanctions, the country’s defense ministry said on Friday

US’ Ill-Planed Iran Policy Killed Many Iranians: Fareed Zakaria American journalist Fareed Zakaria denounced as "incoherent and ill-planned" the US administration’s Iran policy saying it is openly targeting civilians

UAE Plan to Remove Forces form Yemen Upset Saudis Alwaght- The United Arab Emirates’ decision to withdraw most of its troops from Yemen has deeply disappointed its Saudis, The New York Times has said.

Iran’s FM Says IAEA Board of Governors Meeting Proved US Isolation The Wednesday’s emergency meeting of Board of Governors of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) proved the US isolation among member states more than ever before, Iran’s Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif on Thursday.

UK Ambassador to US Resigns Over Leaked Cables on Trump The UK ambassador to Washington Sir Kim Darroch who has been at the centre of a diplomatic row over leaked cables describing Trump administration as "inept" and "clumsy", has resigned.

Over 24 Women, Children Killed in Tribal Massacre in Papua New Guinea At least 24 children and women, including a pregnant women, have been killed in a tribal massacre in Papua New Guinea’s Hela province

Two Nigerian Muslims Killed after Police Attack Zakzaky Supporters Two Nigerian civilians have been killed after police attacked supporters of jailed Muslim cleric Sheikh Ibrahim al-Zakzaky in the capital, Abuja where they were calling for his release from prison.

UN Rapporteur Raps US Inaction over Khashoggi Case UN special rapporteur Agnes Callamard, who conducted an investigation into the murder of prominent journalist Jamal Khashoggi last October, has rebuked the US for its inaction over the case.

Terrorists Kill Three IRGC Officers in Western Iran Three officers of Iran’s Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) have been killed in the western city of Piranshahr where terrorists attacked their vehicle

Iran Offers 3-Year Oil Futures to ‘Powerful’ Buyers Iran offers crude oil futures for powerful international buyers as it seeks to offset the impacts of US sanctions on its supply to the global markets.

Trump Attacks UK’s ’Foolish’ Premier, ’Very Stupid’ Ambassador US president Donald Trump has attacked British ambassador to Washington and Prime Minister Theresa May, labeling them a "pompous fool" and "foolish" respectively.

PKK Militants Kill 2 Turkish Soldiers in Hakkari Province Two Turkish soldiers were killed and one more inured on Tuesday when Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK) militants launched an attack on a Turkish military vehicle in southeast province of Hakkari.

Second Turkish Ship Plans to Drill off Cyprus amid Protests A second Turkish ship planning to drill for oil and gas off the coast of Cyprus dropped anchor off northeast of the Mediterranean island on Monday, triggering a strong protest from Nicosia and a rebuke from the EU, Reuters reported.

Ethiopian-Israelis Protest in Tel Aviv against Police Violence, Discrimination Hundreds of Israeli protesters, mostly women, have joined on Monday dozens of women from Ethiopian community in the streets of Tel Aviv to vent their anger at a police officer’s fatal shooting of a black youth, demanding justice in the case.

undefined
undefined
undefined
undefined
Sunday 14 July 2019
 
 
 
 
 
Alwaght- At least 26 people, including journalists and politicians, have been killed in a suicide bomb and gun attack on a hotel in southern Somalia.

Authorities on Friday said a suicide bomber rammed a vehicle loaded with explosives into the popular Medina hotel in the port city of Kismayo, which was followed by a gunfight.

A regional politician told Reuters that at least 26 people are dead and over 30 injured, but the death toll could rise, as bodies are still being recovered from the lobby of the Medina hotel.

Reports indicate the hotel was occupied by local politicians and officials ahead of a local election. A candidate for the regional presidency and a prominent local journalist are said to be among the victims.

Al-Shabab militant group, which is believed to be linked to al-Qaeda and is trying to topple the Somali government, claimed the responsibility for the suicide attack.

 

Somalia Al-Shabaab Bomb Attack

