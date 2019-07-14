A Big Dreamer? Can Netanyahu Use F-35s Against Iran?

Alwaght | News & Analysis Website

What’s Driving UAE Role Shift in Yemen?

What's Driving UAE Role Shift in Yemen? The UAE said last week it is reducing forces as well as military activities in Yemen.

Ultimatum Over: Impotent INSTEX, Iran’s Reciprocal Steps As Iran’s deadline to Europeans to save the nuclear deal ends Tehran begins reciprocal measures while EU-provided financial system proves non-viable.

Was Interest in Peace behind Trump’s Kim Meeting? The US President met North Korea’s leader on Saturday amid nuclear standoff and as US elections campaign officially launches.

Russia’s S 400 to Arrive in Turkey in 10 Days: President Erdogan The first delivery of the Russian S-400 missile defense system to turkey would take place within 10 days, President Tayyip Erdogan said on Sunday a day after he said there would be no US sanctions over the deal.

Israeli Security Summit A Failure to Netanyahu Representative from Washington, Moscow, and Tel Aviv discussed Syria amid apparent division.

All of Israeli regime is within the range of Hezbollah’s missiles, the secretary general of the Lebanese resistance movement said on Friday.

Iran Denounces US Interference in Chinese Internal Affairs Iran condemned "harmful" interferences of the US and the UK in China’s internal affairs and their recent provocative moves regarding Taiwan and Hong Kong.

Israeli Forces Shoot Palestinian Teen in Head in Occupied West Bank Israeli regime’s forces have shot a Palestinian child during clashes between Israeli forces and protesters in the occupied West Bank.

Iran’s IRGC Hit Terrorists’ Positions inside Iraqi Kurdistan Region Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) has staged a multi-pronged offensive on terrorist positions along the Iranian border with Iraq’s northern semi-autonomous Kurdistan region, inflicting heavy losses on them.

Turkey Receives First Shipment of Russian S-400 despite US Threats Turkey has received the first delivery of Russia’s S-400 missile defense system despite US threat of sanctions, the country’s defense ministry said on Friday

US’ Ill-Planed Iran Policy Killed Many Iranians: Fareed Zakaria American journalist Fareed Zakaria denounced as "incoherent and ill-planned" the US administration’s Iran policy saying it is openly targeting civilians

UAE Plan to Remove Forces form Yemen Upset Saudis Alwaght- The United Arab Emirates’ decision to withdraw most of its troops from Yemen has deeply disappointed its Saudis, The New York Times has said.

Iran’s FM Says IAEA Board of Governors Meeting Proved US Isolation The Wednesday’s emergency meeting of Board of Governors of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) proved the US isolation among member states more than ever before, Iran’s Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif on Thursday.

UK Ambassador to US Resigns Over Leaked Cables on Trump The UK ambassador to Washington Sir Kim Darroch who has been at the centre of a diplomatic row over leaked cables describing Trump administration as "inept" and "clumsy", has resigned.

Over 24 Women, Children Killed in Tribal Massacre in Papua New Guinea At least 24 children and women, including a pregnant women, have been killed in a tribal massacre in Papua New Guinea’s Hela province

Two Nigerian Muslims Killed after Police Attack Zakzaky Supporters Two Nigerian civilians have been killed after police attacked supporters of jailed Muslim cleric Sheikh Ibrahim al-Zakzaky in the capital, Abuja where they were calling for his release from prison.

UN Rapporteur Raps US Inaction over Khashoggi Case UN special rapporteur Agnes Callamard, who conducted an investigation into the murder of prominent journalist Jamal Khashoggi last October, has rebuked the US for its inaction over the case.

Terrorists Kill Three IRGC Officers in Western Iran Three officers of Iran’s Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) have been killed in the western city of Piranshahr where terrorists attacked their vehicle

Iran Offers 3-Year Oil Futures to ‘Powerful’ Buyers Iran offers crude oil futures for powerful international buyers as it seeks to offset the impacts of US sanctions on its supply to the global markets.

Trump Attacks UK’s ’Foolish’ Premier, ’Very Stupid’ Ambassador US president Donald Trump has attacked British ambassador to Washington and Prime Minister Theresa May, labeling them a "pompous fool" and "foolish" respectively.

PKK Militants Kill 2 Turkish Soldiers in Hakkari Province Two Turkish soldiers were killed and one more inured on Tuesday when Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK) militants launched an attack on a Turkish military vehicle in southeast province of Hakkari.

Second Turkish Ship Plans to Drill off Cyprus amid Protests A second Turkish ship planning to drill for oil and gas off the coast of Cyprus dropped anchor off northeast of the Mediterranean island on Monday, triggering a strong protest from Nicosia and a rebuke from the EU, Reuters reported.

Ethiopian-Israelis Protest in Tel Aviv against Police Violence, Discrimination Hundreds of Israeli protesters, mostly women, have joined on Monday dozens of women from Ethiopian community in the streets of Tel Aviv to vent their anger at a police officer’s fatal shooting of a black youth, demanding justice in the case.

Suspected Cholera Cases in Yemen Reaches 460,000 amid Saudi Aggression The number of suspected cholera cases in the war-torn Yemen have witnessed a sharp rise recently, the United Nations reported on Monday, saying that more than 460,000 cases were recorded so far this year, compared to 380,000 cases for all of 2018.

Rights Violations Continuing in Kashmir: UN Tensions in the disputed Kashmir caused by a deadly bombing earlier this year were having a severe impact on human rights situation in the Himalayan region, A UN report has said on Monday.

World against US Recognizing Al-Quds as Israeli Capital

Myanmar Committing Genocide, Ethnic Cleansing against Rohingya Muslims

Awamiyah: Saudi Regime Killing Own Civilians

Qatar Row Deepens Persian Gulf States Rifts

Ansarullah

A Zaidi Shiite movement operating in Yemen. It seeks to establish a democratic government in Yemen.
Shiite

represents the second largest denomination of Islam. Shiites believe Ali (peace be upon him) to be prophet"s successor in the Caliphate.
Resistance

Axis of Resistances refers to countries and movements with common political goal, i.e., resisting against Zionist regime, America and other western powers. Iran, Syria, Hezbollah in Lebanon, and Hamas in Palestine are considered as the Axis of Resistance.
Persian Gulf Cooperation Council

A regional political u n i o n consisting of Arab states of the Persian Gulf, except for Iraq.
ISIS Terrorist Group

A terrorist group that fights against Resistance Axis in Syria and Iraq. It was founded & armed by America and its allies covertly.
Taliban

Taliban is a Sunni fundamentalist movement in Afghanistan. It was founded by Mohammed Omar in 1994.
Wahhabism & Extremism

Wahhabism is an extremist pseudo-Sunni movement, which labels non-Wahhabi Muslims as apostates thus paving the way for their bloodshed.
Kurds

Kurds are an ethnic group in the Middle East, mostly inhabiting a region, which spans adjacent parts of Iran, Iraq, Syria, and Turkey. They are an Iranian people and speak the Kurdish languages, which form a subgroup of the Northwestern Iranian branch of Iranian languages.
NATO

The North Atlantic Treaty Organization is an intergovernmental military alliance based on the North Atlantic Treaty which was signed on 4 April 1949.
Islamic Awakening

Refers to a revival of the Islam throughout the world, that began in 1979 by Iranian Revolution that established an Islamic republic.
Al-Qaeda

A militant Sunni organization founded by Osama bin Laden at some point between 1988 and 1989
New node

A Big Dreamer? Can Netanyahu Use F-35s Against Iran?

A Big Dreamer? Can Netanyahu Use F-35s Against Iran?
Alwaght- While the tensions between Washington and Tehran relatively began to de-escalate and the Americans call for unconditional negotiations as the US administration walks back from its aggressive approach to Iran especially after Iran’s shooting down of an American spy drone that violated the Iranian airspace in the Persian Gulf, the Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has threatened Iran militarily saying that Tel Aviv could launch preemptive airstrikes on targets in Iran. While visiting an air force base where he inspected F-35 jets made by US firm Lockheed Martin, Netanyahu issued a video with one of the planes behind him.

"It would do well to remember that these planes can reach anywhere in the Middle East, including Iran and certainly Syria."

Israeli F-35s

The F-35s are the fifth generation of the fighter jets made by the US under a costly project in three models of A, for conventional takeoff and landing, B, for horizontal takeoff and landing, and C, customized for the navy. The stealth fighter’s first test flight was made in 2006. The Israelis in 2010 signed a pact with Lockheed Martin to buy 50 of them. In December 2016, the first batch was delivered to the Israeli air force. In June 2017, Israeli National News website reported that so far the Israeli air force received several jets from its new fighter squadron and it appears that the Israeli leaders consider placing an order for another 50.

The model sold to the Israeli regime is dubbed “Adir”, which got special coverage in the media. Tel Aviv demanded the use of some of the domestically-developed systems in the jets. Initially, the American firm resisted the call but at the end of the road it agreed with the demand. Each F-35 costs about $110 million.

The Israeli military officials in June 2018 announced that for the first time in the world they used the newly-delivered F-35s in real-life military operation. Tel Aviv claimed that the operation was carried out in Syria and despite Syrian air defenses fired “hundreds” of surface-to-air missiles in response, the planes struck their targets and returned to their airbases safely without any damage.

It seems that this operation has given the Israeli PM the motivation to threaten Iran with F-35-launched airstrikes as they can reach anywhere in the region. Now the question is can these jets be effective in an anti-Iranian attack?

Earlier, the Israeli National News website enumerated some of the jet’s major flaws arguing that these aircraft cannot carry out air raids without being detected by radars as they are claimed to be stealth. The first problem, the Israeli news outlet suggests, is the high sound these jets make, something making its discovering easy. The only thing Iran needs to do to detect the Israeli aircraft is to keep vigilant the civilians living in border areas.

Another weak spot according to the Israeli website is its sound difference from different other aircraft. So, all of the residents of the Negev region, a desert in the south of occupied territories, who are not loyal to Tel Aviv can detect the F-35s and report their flight to Iran, the website adds.  

Furthermore, if a number of Iranian fighter jets are scrambled to intercept, the F-35s pilots can lose in a dogfight. The Israeli F-35s can fly faster than some Iranian fighters but they can hardly be faster than Iranian F-14 Tomcats or other models.

Another challenge can be posed by a question: Can they really enter the Iranian airspace without being detected by the Iranian air defense systems? The F-35s are boasted of for having systems making them stealth. But are they really capable of hiding from advanced air defenses?

The aircraft, manned or unmanned, being stealth is now a serious obsession for the manufactures and operators as now the air defenses and radars are highly capable of detecting and engaging many of the aircraft.

Essentially, no country can claim that it made a 100 percent-stealthy aircraft. The competition is, in fact, on the degree of hiding from the radars.

Any airplane or any other object has a volume that is visible to the radars through its radar cross-section (RCS). The race today is over the RCS. The smaller RCS range the harder detection of the aircraft.

Iran air defense sports high-accuracy radars including the S-300, Nebo, Kasta 2E, the home-developed Raad and some of the other domestically-made radars. They enable it to detect and track aircraft and missiles. In December 2011, Iran detected the cutting-edge RQ-170 spy drone, took its control by hacking its navigation systems and landed it safely into its territory. On June 25 Iranian air defense Raad detected and shot down Global Hawk spy drone of the US navy upon its violation of Iranian airspace over the Strait of Hormuz. In addition to its high surveillance capabilities, the Global Hawk was claimed to be highly stealthy in operations. It fell victim to an Iranian air defense missile, however.

Netanyahu’s objectives

Given the small chances of the F-35s remaining hidden from the Iranian air defenses and also the high risks of anti-Iranian military action that triggers bigger risk to the Israeli regime’s very territorial existence, it seems that Netanyahu’s comments are symbolic and largely meant for home consumption.

The Israeli leader, along with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and UAE Crown Prince Mohammad bin Zayed, has been pushing for a US-Iranian war. Now Frustrated to see no confrontation especially after Iran downed the spy drone that made Trump largely rethink his hostile rhetoric against Iran, Netanyahu resorts to a show of threats as Iran begins the second step of reducing its nuclear commitments amid American inaction.

As the Israeli regime heads to the general election, Netanyahu struggles to channel the votes towards the right-wing parties by promoting the phobia of a nuclear Iran and label himself the only man can seriously face this made-up threat.

 

