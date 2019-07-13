US-Backed MKO Terrorists Launch Social Media Ops against Iran from Albany

Alwaght | News & Analysis Website

  Saturday 13 July 2019

What’s Driving UAE Role Shift in Yemen?

The UAE said last week it is reducing forces as well as military activities in Yemen.

As Iran's deadline to Europeans to save the nuclear deal ends Tehran begins reciprocal measures while EU-provided financial system proves non-viable.

The US President met North Korea's leader on Saturday amid nuclear standoff and as US elections campaign officially launches.

The first delivery of the Russian S-400 missile defense system to turkey would take place within 10 days, President Tayyip Erdogan said on Sunday a day after he said there would be no US sanctions over the deal.

Representative from Washington, Moscow, and Tel Aviv discussed Syria amid apparent division.

All of Israel within Range of Hezbollah’s Missiles: Sayyed Nasrallah

All of Israel within Range of Hezbollah’s Missiles: Sayyed Nasrallah

All of Israeli regime is within the range of Hezbollah’s missiles, the secretary general of the Lebanese resistance movement said on Friday.

Iran Denounces US Interference in Chinese Internal Affairs Iran condemned "harmful" interferences of the US and the UK in China’s internal affairs and their recent provocative moves regarding Taiwan and Hong Kong.

Israeli Forces Shoot Palestinian Teen in Head in Occupied West Bank Israeli regime’s forces have shot a Palestinian child during clashes between Israeli forces and protesters in the occupied West Bank.

Iran’s IRGC Hit Terrorists’ Positions inside Iraqi Kurdistan Region Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) has staged a multi-pronged offensive on terrorist positions along the Iranian border with Iraq’s northern semi-autonomous Kurdistan region, inflicting heavy losses on them.

Turkey Receives First Shipment of Russian S-400 despite US Threats Turkey has received the first delivery of Russia’s S-400 missile defense system despite US threat of sanctions, the country’s defense ministry said on Friday

US’ Ill-Planed Iran Policy Killed Many Iranians: Fareed Zakaria American journalist Fareed Zakaria denounced as "incoherent and ill-planned" the US administration’s Iran policy saying it is openly targeting civilians

UAE Plan to Remove Forces form Yemen Upset Saudis Alwaght- The United Arab Emirates’ decision to withdraw most of its troops from Yemen has deeply disappointed its Saudis, The New York Times has said.

Iran’s FM Says IAEA Board of Governors Meeting Proved US Isolation The Wednesday’s emergency meeting of Board of Governors of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) proved the US isolation among member states more than ever before, Iran’s Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif on Thursday.

UK Ambassador to US Resigns Over Leaked Cables on Trump The UK ambassador to Washington Sir Kim Darroch who has been at the centre of a diplomatic row over leaked cables describing Trump administration as "inept" and "clumsy", has resigned.

Over 24 Women, Children Killed in Tribal Massacre in Papua New Guinea At least 24 children and women, including a pregnant women, have been killed in a tribal massacre in Papua New Guinea’s Hela province

Two Nigerian Muslims Killed after Police Attack Zakzaky Supporters Two Nigerian civilians have been killed after police attacked supporters of jailed Muslim cleric Sheikh Ibrahim al-Zakzaky in the capital, Abuja where they were calling for his release from prison.

UN Rapporteur Raps US Inaction over Khashoggi Case UN special rapporteur Agnes Callamard, who conducted an investigation into the murder of prominent journalist Jamal Khashoggi last October, has rebuked the US for its inaction over the case.

Terrorists Kill Three IRGC Officers in Western Iran Three officers of Iran’s Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) have been killed in the western city of Piranshahr where terrorists attacked their vehicle

Iran Offers 3-Year Oil Futures to ‘Powerful’ Buyers Iran offers crude oil futures for powerful international buyers as it seeks to offset the impacts of US sanctions on its supply to the global markets.

Trump Attacks UK’s ’Foolish’ Premier, ’Very Stupid’ Ambassador US president Donald Trump has attacked British ambassador to Washington and Prime Minister Theresa May, labeling them a "pompous fool" and "foolish" respectively.

PKK Militants Kill 2 Turkish Soldiers in Hakkari Province Two Turkish soldiers were killed and one more inured on Tuesday when Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK) militants launched an attack on a Turkish military vehicle in southeast province of Hakkari.

Second Turkish Ship Plans to Drill off Cyprus amid Protests A second Turkish ship planning to drill for oil and gas off the coast of Cyprus dropped anchor off northeast of the Mediterranean island on Monday, triggering a strong protest from Nicosia and a rebuke from the EU, Reuters reported.

Ethiopian-Israelis Protest in Tel Aviv against Police Violence, Discrimination Hundreds of Israeli protesters, mostly women, have joined on Monday dozens of women from Ethiopian community in the streets of Tel Aviv to vent their anger at a police officer’s fatal shooting of a black youth, demanding justice in the case.

Suspected Cholera Cases in Yemen Reaches 460,000 amid Saudi Aggression The number of suspected cholera cases in the war-torn Yemen have witnessed a sharp rise recently, the United Nations reported on Monday, saying that more than 460,000 cases were recorded so far this year, compared to 380,000 cases for all of 2018.

Rights Violations Continuing in Kashmir: UN Tensions in the disputed Kashmir caused by a deadly bombing earlier this year were having a severe impact on human rights situation in the Himalayan region, A UN report has said on Monday.

US-Backed MKO Terrorists Launch Social Media Ops against Iran from Albany

Iran Denounces US Interference in Chinese Internal Affairs

Israeli Forces Shoot Palestinian Teen in Head in Occupied West Bank

Turkey Receives First Shipment of Russian S-400 despite US Threats

All of Israel within Range of Hezbollah’s Missiles: Sayyed Nasrallah

What Goals Are Driving New Anti-Hezbollah Sanctions?

Iran Won’t Tolerate Britain’s Maritime Piracy: Defense Minister

Iran Plans to Charge Ships Passing through Strait of Hormuz: Lawmaker

Ultimatum Over: Impotent INSTEX, Iran’s Reciprocal Steps

UAE to Withdraw More Troops from Saudi-Led Military Coalition against Yemen

Ethiopian-Israelis Protest in Tel Aviv against Police Violence, Discrimination

Trump Continues Attacks on Media, Rages at Fox News

In Drought-Hit Delhi, Haves Get Limitless Water, Poor Fight for Every Drop

US’ Ill-Planed Iran Policy Killed Many Iranians: Fareed Zakaria

Iran’s FM Says IAEA Board of Governors Meeting Proved US Isolation

British Oil Tanker Sheltering in Persian Gulf over Fear of Iran Retaliation

UK Ambassador to US Resigns Over Leaked Cables on Trump

Two Nigerian Muslims Killed after Police Attack Zakzaky Supporters

Israeli Forces Shoot Palestinian Teen in Head in Occupied West Bank

Coalition for Piracy? US Proposes Patrolling Alliance

Over 24 Women, Children Killed in Tribal Massacre in Papua New Guinea

Over 24 Women, Children Killed in Tribal Massacre in Papua New Guinea

Every Thing about US Video Blaming Iran for Tanker Attacks

Iran Displays Wreckage of Downed US Spy Drone

Is Trump Moving to War against Iran?

Over 60 Percent of People in S Sudan Face Sever Hunger

Qatar’s Economic Diplomacy with Pakistan

US Cyber Attacks on Iran Weapon System Failed: Minister

Russia’s S 400 to Arrive in Turkey in 10 Days: President Erdogan

Israeli Security Summit A Failure to Netanyahu

Iran Plans to Charge Ships Passing through Strait of Hormuz: Lawmaker

Turkey Transferring Foreign Terrorists to Libya: Official

Russia Rebukes UK’s Seizure of Iranian Oil Supertanker off Gibraltar

Putin Orders Probe into Submarine Fire that Killed 14 Sailors

Yemeni Cruise Missile Strikes Saudi Power Station in Jizan

Downing US Spy Drone in Iran A Clear Message: IRGC Chief

World against US Recognizing Al-Quds as Israeli Capital

World against US Recognizing Al-Quds as Israeli Capital

undefined
Myanmar Committing Genocide, Ethnic Cleansing against Rohingya Muslims

Myanmar Committing Genocide, Ethnic Cleansing against Rohingya Muslims

undefined
Awamiyah: Saudi Regime Killing Own Civilians

Awamiyah: Saudi Regime Killing Own Civilians

undefined
Qatar Row Deepens Persian Gulf States Rifts

Qatar Row Deepens Persian Gulf States Rifts

undefined
Ansarullah

Ansarullah

A Zaidi Shiite movement operating in Yemen. It seeks to establish a democratic government in Yemen.
Shiite

Shiite

represents the second largest denomination of Islam. Shiites believe Ali (peace be upon him) to be prophet"s successor in the Caliphate.
Resistance

Resistance

Axis of Resistances refers to countries and movements with common political goal, i.e., resisting against Zionist regime, America and other western powers. Iran, Syria, Hezbollah in Lebanon, and Hamas in Palestine are considered as the Axis of Resistance.
Persian Gulf Cooperation Council

Persian Gulf Cooperation Council

A regional political u n i o n consisting of Arab states of the Persian Gulf, except for Iraq.
ISIS Terrorist Group

ISIS Terrorist Group

A terrorist group that fights against Resistance Axis in Syria and Iraq. It was founded & armed by America and its allies covertly.
Taliban

Taliban

Taliban is a Sunni fundamentalist movement in Afghanistan. It was founded by Mohammed Omar in 1994.
Wahhabism & Extremism

Wahhabism & Extremism

Wahhabism is an extremist pseudo-Sunni movement, which labels non-Wahhabi Muslims as apostates thus paving the way for their bloodshed.
Kurds

Kurds

Kurds are an ethnic group in the Middle East, mostly inhabiting a region, which spans adjacent parts of Iran, Iraq, Syria, and Turkey. They are an Iranian people and speak the Kurdish languages, which form a subgroup of the Northwestern Iranian branch of Iranian languages.
NATO

NATO

The North Atlantic Treaty Organization is an intergovernmental military alliance based on the North Atlantic Treaty which was signed on 4 April 1949.
Islamic Awakening

Islamic Awakening

Refers to a revival of the Islam throughout the world, that began in 1979 by Iranian Revolution that established an Islamic republic.
Al-Qaeda

Al-Qaeda

A militant Sunni organization founded by Osama bin Laden at some point between 1988 and 1989
New node

New node

Map of Latest Battlefield Developments in Syria and Iraq on
alwaght.com
US-Backed MKO Terrorists Launch Social Media Ops against Iran from Albany

Saturday 13 July 2019
 
 
 
 
 
US-Backed MKO Terrorists Launch Social Media Ops against Iran from Albany

Saudi Regime Funded Anti-Iran MKO Terrorist Group: Ex-Member

Israel’s Mossad Acknowledges Working with MKO Terrorists

US Sends Flight to Rescue MKO Terrorists out of Iraq

Leaked images have shown social media influence campaigns conducted by the US-backed Mujahedin Khalq Organization (MKO) terror group against Iran.

The images, published by Iran's Khorasan newspaper earlier this week, revealed for the first time part of the organization's secretive social media influence campaign targeting Farsi, English and Arabic-speaking users on social media.

Members are "briefed at the start of their workday and start their social media operations at noon. At the end of the day, feedback is reviewed and issues that have to be used to defame the Islamic Republic are examined for the next day," read the paper.

Leaked images expose social media influence campaigns conducted by the US-backed the Mujahedin Khalq Organization (MKO) terror group against Iran. (Photo via AkharinKhabar) 

The MKO is listed as a terrorist organization by much of the international community. Its members fled Iran in 1986 for Iraq, where it enjoyed backing of former Iraqi dictator Saddam Hussein.

The MKO has been banned in Iran and around the world for its role in numerous terrorist activities, especially in the early years after the Islamic Revolution in 1979, taking the lives of thousands of Iranians, along with foreign nationals.

Out of the nearly 17,000 Iranians killed in terrorist attacks since the victory of the Islamic Revolution, about 12,000 have fallen victim to MKO’s acts of terror.

Removing a decade-long ban on the MKO, the United States and its allies, however, have sought to use the group as a tool to pressure Iran over the past years.

Despite US and Saudi attempts to empower the MKO, the cult-like group's activities have been largely limited to its now aging pool of members who had originally joined the group in the 1970's and 1980's.

According to the British daily The Guardian, the MKO is even known to rely on busing refugees and young eastern Europeans to fill up its lavish events in Europe, where most of the group's members are known to reside.

Top figures known to have taken part in the terror group’s meetings include US National Security Adviser John Bolton, US President Donald Trump’s personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani, former Canadian prime minister Stephen Harper, and former Saudi Arabian spy chief, Prince Turki al-Faisal.

The group was already well-known for its reliance on fake social media profiles to push for its Washington-backed anti-Iran agenda before the recent leaks.

Last year, Iranian Foreign Minster Mohammad Javad Zarif slammed Twitter for blocking social media accounts of "real Iranians" while overlooking social media influence operations coming from "actual bots in Tirana", referring to the group's large complex near the Albanian capital.

Amid the Trump Administration's heightened rhetoric and campaign of "maximum pressure" against Iran, the MKO has also sought to gain further support from Washington and its allies by expanding its anti-Iran operations.

Last month, an unverified audio tape leaked from the organization suggested the group may have colluded with foreign powers in carrying out mysterious explosions targeting two oil tankers in the Persian Gulf in June.

The terrorist group also recently announced a plan to assassinate top Iranian military commander Qassem Soleimani and the country’s new Judiciary chief Ebrahim Raeisi.

Source: Press TV

Black Vests:Undocumented Migrants Storm Pantheon Monument in Paris
Suspected Cholera Cases in Yemen Reaches 460,000 amid Saudi Aggression
Iranian Border-Guards Reinforced with New Vessels
Intra-Afghan Peace Talks Between Taliban,Officials in Qatar
Black Vests:Undocumented Migrants Storm Pantheon Monument in Paris

Black Vests:Undocumented Migrants Storm Pantheon Monument in Paris

Turkey Receives First Shipment of Russian S-400 despite US Threats
Two Nigerian Muslims Killed after Police Attack Zakzaky Supporters
Taliban Bomb Attack Kills 14 Injures 180 in Afghanistans Ghazni
Yemeni Ansarullah Movement Unveil New Cruise Missile,Drones