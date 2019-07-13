What Goals Are Driving New Anti-Hezbollah Sanctions?

Alwaght | News & Analysis Website

  Saturday 13 July 2019

What's Driving UAE Role Shift in Yemen?

What’s Driving UAE Role Shift in Yemen? The UAE said last week it is reducing forces as well as military activities in Yemen.

Ultimatum Over: Impotent INSTEX, Iran’s Reciprocal Steps As Iran’s deadline to Europeans to save the nuclear deal ends Tehran begins reciprocal measures while EU-provided financial system proves non-viable.

Was Interest in Peace behind Trump’s Kim Meeting? The US President met North Korea’s leader on Saturday amid nuclear standoff and as US elections campaign officially launches.

Russia’s S 400 to Arrive in Turkey in 10 Days: President Erdogan The first delivery of the Russian S-400 missile defense system to turkey would take place within 10 days, President Tayyip Erdogan said on Sunday a day after he said there would be no US sanctions over the deal.

Israeli Security Summit A Failure to Netanyahu Representative from Washington, Moscow, and Tel Aviv discussed Syria amid apparent division.

All of Israel within Range of Hezbollah’s Missiles: Sayyed Nasrallah

All of Israeli regime is within the range of Hezbollah’s missiles, the secretary general of the Lebanese resistance movement said on Friday.

Iran Denounces US Interference in Chinese Internal Affairs Iran condemned "harmful" interferences of the US and the UK in China’s internal affairs and their recent provocative moves regarding Taiwan and Hong Kong.

Israeli Forces Shoot Palestinian Teen in Head in Occupied West Bank Israeli regime’s forces have shot a Palestinian child during clashes between Israeli forces and protesters in the occupied West Bank.

Iran’s IRGC Hit Terrorists’ Positions inside Iraqi Kurdistan Region Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) has staged a multi-pronged offensive on terrorist positions along the Iranian border with Iraq’s northern semi-autonomous Kurdistan region, inflicting heavy losses on them.

Turkey Receives First Shipment of Russian S-400 despite US Threats Turkey has received the first delivery of Russia’s S-400 missile defense system despite US threat of sanctions, the country’s defense ministry said on Friday

US’ Ill-Planed Iran Policy Killed Many Iranians: Fareed Zakaria American journalist Fareed Zakaria denounced as "incoherent and ill-planned" the US administration’s Iran policy saying it is openly targeting civilians

UAE Plan to Remove Forces form Yemen Upset Saudis Alwaght- The United Arab Emirates’ decision to withdraw most of its troops from Yemen has deeply disappointed its Saudis, The New York Times has said.

Iran’s FM Says IAEA Board of Governors Meeting Proved US Isolation The Wednesday’s emergency meeting of Board of Governors of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) proved the US isolation among member states more than ever before, Iran’s Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif on Thursday.

UK Ambassador to US Resigns Over Leaked Cables on Trump The UK ambassador to Washington Sir Kim Darroch who has been at the centre of a diplomatic row over leaked cables describing Trump administration as "inept" and "clumsy", has resigned.

Over 24 Women, Children Killed in Tribal Massacre in Papua New Guinea At least 24 children and women, including a pregnant women, have been killed in a tribal massacre in Papua New Guinea’s Hela province

Two Nigerian Muslims Killed after Police Attack Zakzaky Supporters Two Nigerian civilians have been killed after police attacked supporters of jailed Muslim cleric Sheikh Ibrahim al-Zakzaky in the capital, Abuja where they were calling for his release from prison.

UN Rapporteur Raps US Inaction over Khashoggi Case UN special rapporteur Agnes Callamard, who conducted an investigation into the murder of prominent journalist Jamal Khashoggi last October, has rebuked the US for its inaction over the case.

Terrorists Kill Three IRGC Officers in Western Iran Three officers of Iran’s Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) have been killed in the western city of Piranshahr where terrorists attacked their vehicle

Iran Offers 3-Year Oil Futures to ‘Powerful’ Buyers Iran offers crude oil futures for powerful international buyers as it seeks to offset the impacts of US sanctions on its supply to the global markets.

Trump Attacks UK’s ’Foolish’ Premier, ’Very Stupid’ Ambassador US president Donald Trump has attacked British ambassador to Washington and Prime Minister Theresa May, labeling them a "pompous fool" and "foolish" respectively.

PKK Militants Kill 2 Turkish Soldiers in Hakkari Province Two Turkish soldiers were killed and one more inured on Tuesday when Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK) militants launched an attack on a Turkish military vehicle in southeast province of Hakkari.

Second Turkish Ship Plans to Drill off Cyprus amid Protests A second Turkish ship planning to drill for oil and gas off the coast of Cyprus dropped anchor off northeast of the Mediterranean island on Monday, triggering a strong protest from Nicosia and a rebuke from the EU, Reuters reported.

Ethiopian-Israelis Protest in Tel Aviv against Police Violence, Discrimination Hundreds of Israeli protesters, mostly women, have joined on Monday dozens of women from Ethiopian community in the streets of Tel Aviv to vent their anger at a police officer’s fatal shooting of a black youth, demanding justice in the case.

Suspected Cholera Cases in Yemen Reaches 460,000 amid Saudi Aggression The number of suspected cholera cases in the war-torn Yemen have witnessed a sharp rise recently, the United Nations reported on Monday, saying that more than 460,000 cases were recorded so far this year, compared to 380,000 cases for all of 2018.

Rights Violations Continuing in Kashmir: UN Tensions in the disputed Kashmir caused by a deadly bombing earlier this year were having a severe impact on human rights situation in the Himalayan region, A UN report has said on Monday.

What Goals Are Driving New Anti-Hezbollah Sanctions?

Iran Won’t Tolerate Britain’s Maritime Piracy: Defense Minister

Iran Plans to Charge Ships Passing through Strait of Hormuz: Lawmaker

Ultimatum Over: Impotent INSTEX, Iran’s Reciprocal Steps

UAE to Withdraw More Troops from Saudi-Led Military Coalition against Yemen

Ethiopian-Israelis Protest in Tel Aviv against Police Violence, Discrimination

Trump Continues Attacks on Media, Rages at Fox News

In Drought-Hit Delhi, Haves Get Limitless Water, Poor Fight for Every Drop

US’ Ill-Planed Iran Policy Killed Many Iranians: Fareed Zakaria

Iran’s FM Says IAEA Board of Governors Meeting Proved US Isolation

British Oil Tanker Sheltering in Persian Gulf over Fear of Iran Retaliation

UK Ambassador to US Resigns Over Leaked Cables on Trump

Two Nigerian Muslims Killed after Police Attack Zakzaky Supporters

Coalition for Piracy? US Proposes Patrolling Alliance

Over 24 Women, Children Killed in Tribal Massacre in Papua New Guinea

Every Thing about US Video Blaming Iran for Tanker Attacks

Iran Displays Wreckage of Downed US Spy Drone

Is Trump Moving to War against Iran?

Over 60 Percent of People in S Sudan Face Sever Hunger

Qatar’s Economic Diplomacy with Pakistan

US Cyber Attacks on Iran Weapon System Failed: Minister

Russia’s S 400 to Arrive in Turkey in 10 Days: President Erdogan

Israeli Security Summit A Failure to Netanyahu

Iran Plans to Charge Ships Passing through Strait of Hormuz: Lawmaker

Turkey Transferring Foreign Terrorists to Libya: Official

Russia Rebukes UK’s Seizure of Iranian Oil Supertanker off Gibraltar

Putin Orders Probe into Submarine Fire that Killed 14 Sailors

Yemeni Cruise Missile Strikes Saudi Power Station in Jizan

Downing US Spy Drone in Iran A Clear Message: IRGC Chief

World against US Recognizing Al-Quds as Israeli Capital

Myanmar Committing Genocide, Ethnic Cleansing against Rohingya Muslims

Awamiyah: Saudi Regime Killing Own Civilians

Qatar Row Deepens Persian Gulf States Rifts

Ansarullah

A Zaidi Shiite movement operating in Yemen. It seeks to establish a democratic government in Yemen.
Shiite

represents the second largest denomination of Islam. Shiites believe Ali (peace be upon him) to be prophet"s successor in the Caliphate.
Resistance

Axis of Resistances refers to countries and movements with common political goal, i.e., resisting against Zionist regime, America and other western powers. Iran, Syria, Hezbollah in Lebanon, and Hamas in Palestine are considered as the Axis of Resistance.
Persian Gulf Cooperation Council

A regional political u n i o n consisting of Arab states of the Persian Gulf, except for Iraq.
ISIS Terrorist Group

A terrorist group that fights against Resistance Axis in Syria and Iraq. It was founded & armed by America and its allies covertly.
Taliban

Taliban is a Sunni fundamentalist movement in Afghanistan. It was founded by Mohammed Omar in 1994.
Wahhabism & Extremism

Wahhabism is an extremist pseudo-Sunni movement, which labels non-Wahhabi Muslims as apostates thus paving the way for their bloodshed.
Kurds

Kurds are an ethnic group in the Middle East, mostly inhabiting a region, which spans adjacent parts of Iran, Iraq, Syria, and Turkey. They are an Iranian people and speak the Kurdish languages, which form a subgroup of the Northwestern Iranian branch of Iranian languages.
NATO

The North Atlantic Treaty Organization is an intergovernmental military alliance based on the North Atlantic Treaty which was signed on 4 April 1949.
Islamic Awakening

Refers to a revival of the Islam throughout the world, that began in 1979 by Iranian Revolution that established an Islamic republic.
Al-Qaeda

A militant Sunni organization founded by Osama bin Laden at some point between 1988 and 1989
What Goals Are Driving New Anti-Hezbollah Sanctions?

Saturday 13 July 2019
 
 
 
 
 
What Goals Are Driving New Anti-Hezbollah Sanctions?

Alwaght- Reacting to the US Department of Treasury’s imposition of sanctions on three Hezbollah-affiliated lawmakers this week, the Loyalty to Resistance parliamentary bloc in the Lebanese parliament in its meeting led by Mohammad Raad asserted that the American restrictions do not influence a belief to the discourse of resistance in the face of occupation and pressures.

On Tuesday, the US Treasury’s Office of Foreign Assets Control announced a ban on two parliamentarians representing Hezbollah, Mohammad Raad and Amin Sherri, and member of the Lebanese resistant movement Wafiq Sada. The ban comes under the ruse of undermining the Lebanese government and working as proxy forces for Iran.

Hezbollah sanctions

When the Syrian war broke out in 2011 and the Western-backed terrorist militias were moved into the Syrian territories to fight the central government in Damascus, Hezbollah was among the first parties to send forces in opposition to the terrorists. Syria war transformed the Lebanese movement into a significant regional actor. This was the time the Saudi and Israeli anti-Hezbollah lobbying started to intensify and the sanctions against Hezbollah took new aspects. The sanctioning approach to Hezbollah, in fact, began in 2014 and struggled to curb growing Hezbollah influence at home and in the region in the post-ISIS period. In 2014, many satellite service provides stopped airing Hezbollah-linked news channel Al-Manar. Also, individuals or institutes with affiliation to Hezbollah went under severe banking restrictions all to weaken the movement financially. In 2015, the Republican Congressman Edward Royce unveiled a list of 100 people and organizations sanctioned for their links with Hezbollah. In 2017 and before the Lebanese parliamentary elections, Washington introduced bans on a number of foreign-based institutions of Hezbollah like Bayt al-Mal, Jihad Al-Bana, The Association of Support to Islamic Resistance, Foreign Relations Office of Hezbollah, and Foreign Security Office of Hezbollah. The restrictions all chased a single goal: cutting off Hezbollah finances. According to the Hezbollah International Financing Prevention Act of 2015, every three months the US president should present a report on the new people and institutions to be covered by the sanctions.

What do new sanctions seek?

Despite the pre-election sanctions and unsuccessful Saudi scenario of detention of the Lebanese Prime Minister Saad Hariri during his visit to Riyadh, the parliament vote’s outcome was a satisfactory-to-all balance of power among traditional political forces in Lebanon. Hezbollah managed to gain 12 of the 128 parliament seats. From the 30 cabinet ministers, 3 were Hezbollah’s. Hezbollah refrained from any push to get key ministries to avoid sensitivity and dispute, though its win allowed it to do so. Ministry of youth, ministry of health, and ministry of state for parliamentary affairs were given to Hezbollah. Thus, the tensions the Israelis via Saudi Arabian interventions and US sanctions sought were thwarted by the sapience of such influential parties as Hezbollah and the allied Amal Movement and with the company of the opposition Future Movement.

In the way to realize “the deal of the century” which eyes territorial seizures from Palestine and the neighboring states, the Israeli regime failed to extract any privileges from Lebanon. Almost all of the Lebanese parties showed a cohesion of voice on the cases of the border villages and the dispute with Tel Aviv over the energy reserves in the Mediterranean.

So the new anti-Hezbollah sanctions come with a set of goals:

Sowing division inside Lebanon

The US, (Persian) Gulf Cooperation Council, the Arab League, and some other countries have blacklisted Hezbollah as a terrorist movement. So there remains no play card for them to press it and extract concessions. The remaining hope is the domestic division. For example, Amin Sherri, who was recently added to the US blacklist, secured a seat in the parliament from the sensitive Beirut II electoral district. He was a candidate of an alliance comprised of Hezbollah, Amal Movement, and the Christian Free Patriotic Movement against a bloc including Future Movement and Progressive Socialist Party in a tough competition for the seat. Choosing him for the ban list is a shot of division at a spot where major Lebanese parties meet and there is no single party to be affected.

Al-Nahar newspaper of Lebanon wrote that the new American sanctions are aimed to push Lebanon into an internal confrontation. The newspaper continued that the Arab country is engulfed by complicated cases, the government is roughly shut down, and very likely the American embassy in Lebanon will inform the Lebanese Foreign Minister and President of Free Patriotic Movement Gebran Bassil of the sanctions on Mohammad Raad, Amin Sherri, and Wafiq Safa, a senior Hezbollah security official.

Disrupting banking sector

In its statement, the Department of Treasury argued that the restrictive move comes in defense of Lebanese sovereignty. But there is a consensus among many analysts that the measures are violating Lebanon’s sovereignty and are set to cause new economic problems to the country that lies on the Mediterranean coasts and its economy is largely dependent to the banking sector.

After 2017 sanctions, Riyadh Salama, the governor of the Lebanese central bank, issued a decree asking the banks to block accounts of Hezbollah parliamentary representatives and their affiliates as the country felt a 15 percent foreign currency unavailable to Beirut without cooperation with the American sanctions. Amendments were issued to the governor’s order later, however.

Heads of the political parties have reacted to the ban arguing that the new restrictions will target the national economy. Saad Hariri in a conservative stance said the sanctions will not set up obstacles ahead of the activities of the parliament and government. “The important issue is that we should protect the banking sector and the economy,” he went on.

Apparently, the US punitive measures are driven by a superficial knowledge of the Lebanese political forces mainly influenced by the pro-Israeli lobbies which strive to eliminate Hezbollah politically and militarily. This is while the resistant movement has deep cultural and social roots in the Lebanese society and was founded in response to the Israeli threats. As long as the Israeli threats and risk to Lebanon are existent, Hezbollah will continue life in various ways and via the representation of various people.

 

