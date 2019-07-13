Alwaght | News & Analysis Website

  Saturday 13 July 2019

What’s Driving UAE Role Shift in Yemen?

The UAE said last week it is reducing forces as well as military activities in Yemen.

Ultimatum Over: Impotent INSTEX, Iran’s Reciprocal Steps As Iran’s deadline to Europeans to save the nuclear deal ends Tehran begins reciprocal measures while EU-provided financial system proves non-viable.

Was Interest in Peace behind Trump’s Kim Meeting? The US President met North Korea’s leader on Saturday amid nuclear standoff and as US elections campaign officially launches.

Russia’s S 400 to Arrive in Turkey in 10 Days: President Erdogan The first delivery of the Russian S-400 missile defense system to turkey would take place within 10 days, President Tayyip Erdogan said on Sunday a day after he said there would be no US sanctions over the deal.

Israeli Security Summit A Failure to Netanyahu Representative from Washington, Moscow, and Tel Aviv discussed Syria amid apparent division.

All of Israel within Range of Hezbollah's Missiles: Sayyed Nasrallah

All of Israel within Range of Hezbollah’s Missiles: Sayyed Nasrallah

All of Israeli regime is within the range of Hezbollah’s missiles, the secretary general of the Lebanese resistance movement said on Friday.

Iran Denounces US Interference in Chinese Internal Affairs Iran condemned "harmful" interferences of the US and the UK in China’s internal affairs and their recent provocative moves regarding Taiwan and Hong Kong.

Israeli Forces Shoot Palestinian Teen in Head in Occupied West Bank Israeli regime’s forces have shot a Palestinian child during clashes between Israeli forces and protesters in the occupied West Bank.

Iran’s IRGC Hit Terrorists’ Positions inside Iraqi Kurdistan Region Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) has staged a multi-pronged offensive on terrorist positions along the Iranian border with Iraq’s northern semi-autonomous Kurdistan region, inflicting heavy losses on them.

Turkey Receives First Shipment of Russian S-400 despite US Threats Turkey has received the first delivery of Russia’s S-400 missile defense system despite US threat of sanctions, the country’s defense ministry said on Friday

US’ Ill-Planed Iran Policy Killed Many Iranians: Fareed Zakaria American journalist Fareed Zakaria denounced as "incoherent and ill-planned" the US administration’s Iran policy saying it is openly targeting civilians

UAE Plan to Remove Forces form Yemen Upset Saudis Alwaght- The United Arab Emirates’ decision to withdraw most of its troops from Yemen has deeply disappointed its Saudis, The New York Times has said.

Iran’s FM Says IAEA Board of Governors Meeting Proved US Isolation The Wednesday’s emergency meeting of Board of Governors of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) proved the US isolation among member states more than ever before, Iran’s Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif on Thursday.

UK Ambassador to US Resigns Over Leaked Cables on Trump The UK ambassador to Washington Sir Kim Darroch who has been at the centre of a diplomatic row over leaked cables describing Trump administration as "inept" and "clumsy", has resigned.

Over 24 Women, Children Killed in Tribal Massacre in Papua New Guinea At least 24 children and women, including a pregnant women, have been killed in a tribal massacre in Papua New Guinea’s Hela province

Two Nigerian Muslims Killed after Police Attack Zakzaky Supporters Two Nigerian civilians have been killed after police attacked supporters of jailed Muslim cleric Sheikh Ibrahim al-Zakzaky in the capital, Abuja where they were calling for his release from prison.

UN Rapporteur Raps US Inaction over Khashoggi Case UN special rapporteur Agnes Callamard, who conducted an investigation into the murder of prominent journalist Jamal Khashoggi last October, has rebuked the US for its inaction over the case.

Terrorists Kill Three IRGC Officers in Western Iran Three officers of Iran’s Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) have been killed in the western city of Piranshahr where terrorists attacked their vehicle

Iran Offers 3-Year Oil Futures to ‘Powerful’ Buyers Iran offers crude oil futures for powerful international buyers as it seeks to offset the impacts of US sanctions on its supply to the global markets.

Trump Attacks UK’s ’Foolish’ Premier, ’Very Stupid’ Ambassador US president Donald Trump has attacked British ambassador to Washington and Prime Minister Theresa May, labeling them a "pompous fool" and "foolish" respectively.

PKK Militants Kill 2 Turkish Soldiers in Hakkari Province Two Turkish soldiers were killed and one more inured on Tuesday when Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK) militants launched an attack on a Turkish military vehicle in southeast province of Hakkari.

Second Turkish Ship Plans to Drill off Cyprus amid Protests A second Turkish ship planning to drill for oil and gas off the coast of Cyprus dropped anchor off northeast of the Mediterranean island on Monday, triggering a strong protest from Nicosia and a rebuke from the EU, Reuters reported.

Ethiopian-Israelis Protest in Tel Aviv against Police Violence, Discrimination Hundreds of Israeli protesters, mostly women, have joined on Monday dozens of women from Ethiopian community in the streets of Tel Aviv to vent their anger at a police officer’s fatal shooting of a black youth, demanding justice in the case.

Suspected Cholera Cases in Yemen Reaches 460,000 amid Saudi Aggression The number of suspected cholera cases in the war-torn Yemen have witnessed a sharp rise recently, the United Nations reported on Monday, saying that more than 460,000 cases were recorded so far this year, compared to 380,000 cases for all of 2018.

Rights Violations Continuing in Kashmir: UN Tensions in the disputed Kashmir caused by a deadly bombing earlier this year were having a severe impact on human rights situation in the Himalayan region, A UN report has said on Monday.

All of Israel within Range of Hezbollah’s Missiles: Sayyed Nasrallah

Saturday 13 July 2019
 
 
 
 
 
All of Israel within Range of Hezbollah’s Missiles: Sayyed Nasrallah

Alwaght- All of Israeli regime is within the range of Hezbollah's missiles, the secretary general of the Lebanese resistance movement said on Friday.

Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah made the remarks during a televised interview with Hezbollah’s al-Manar television  on the occasion of the 13th anniversary of the Second Lebanon War in 2006.

“Once we said that we could strike targets south of Haifa. Today, we can say that if Israel has sites south of Eilat, then we can also hit them. All of Israel is under the range of our missiles,” he said.

The Hezbollah leader, while presenting the group’s developed capabilities, warned that in case of any confrontation, the Zionist entity would be brought to the “verge of vanishing, and it knows this.”

“We have a larger number of missiles and we have precise missiles that we did not have in 2006. We also have a large and powerful branch of UAVs,” Hezbollah’s chief further said.

Then, he held up a map of Israeli-occupied territories to the camera, pointing to potential targets for Hezbollah’s attacks.

“There is an area 70 kilometers long and 20 kilometers wide ... we can destroy it all,” Nasrallah said.

However, he said a war with Israel was unlikely to happen anytime soon, stressing that Tel Aviv will not risk another war on Lebanon thanks to Hezbollah’s deterrent force.

Nasrallah also said that he had deep hope that “we will pray in al-Quds [Mosque compound]” and that he was “certain of victory in any future war, God is with us.”

Elsewhere in his remarks, the Hezbollah leader blasted US President Donald Trump’s so-called Deal of the century, as a means to solve the decades-long conflict between Palestinians and the Israeli regime, stressing the proposal is doomed to fail.

The US killed the initiative after it recognized the whole Jerusalem al-Quds as Israel’s capital.

“The deal took its last breath when Trump recognized al-Quds as the capital of Israel. There is not a single Palestinian who will agree to a deal in which the Christian and Muslim holy sites of al-Quds will be transferred to Israel,” Nasrallah said.

 

