Alwaght | News & Analysis Website

  Saturday 13 July 2019

Editor's Choice

What’s Driving UAE Role Shift in Yemen?

What’s Driving UAE Role Shift in Yemen? The UAE said last week it is reducing forces as well as military activities in Yemen.

Ultimatum Over: Impotent INSTEX, Iran’s Reciprocal Steps As Iran’s deadline to Europeans to save the nuclear deal ends Tehran begins reciprocal measures while EU-provided financial system proves non-viable.

Was Interest in Peace behind Trump’s Kim Meeting? The US President met North Korea’s leader on Saturday amid nuclear standoff and as US elections campaign officially launches.

Russia’s S 400 to Arrive in Turkey in 10 Days: President Erdogan The first delivery of the Russian S-400 missile defense system to turkey would take place within 10 days, President Tayyip Erdogan said on Sunday a day after he said there would be no US sanctions over the deal.

Israeli Security Summit A Failure to Netanyahu Representative from Washington, Moscow, and Tel Aviv discussed Syria amid apparent division.

News

All of Israel within Range of Hezbollah’s Missiles: Sayyed Nasrallah

All of Israel within Range of Hezbollah’s Missiles: Sayyed Nasrallah

All of Israeli regime is within the range of Hezbollah’s missiles, the secretary general of the Lebanese resistance movement said on Friday.

Iran Denounces US Interference in Chinese Internal Affairs Iran condemned "harmful" interferences of the US and the UK in China’s internal affairs and their recent provocative moves regarding Taiwan and Hong Kong.

Israeli Forces Shoot Palestinian Teen in Head in Occupied West Bank Israeli regime’s forces have shot a Palestinian child during clashes between Israeli forces and protesters in the occupied West Bank.

Iran’s IRGC Hit Terrorists’ Positions inside Iraqi Kurdistan Region Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) has staged a multi-pronged offensive on terrorist positions along the Iranian border with Iraq’s northern semi-autonomous Kurdistan region, inflicting heavy losses on them.

Turkey Receives First Shipment of Russian S-400 despite US Threats Turkey has received the first delivery of Russia’s S-400 missile defense system despite US threat of sanctions, the country’s defense ministry said on Friday

US’ Ill-Planed Iran Policy Killed Many Iranians: Fareed Zakaria American journalist Fareed Zakaria denounced as "incoherent and ill-planned" the US administration’s Iran policy saying it is openly targeting civilians

UAE Plan to Remove Forces form Yemen Upset Saudis Alwaght- The United Arab Emirates’ decision to withdraw most of its troops from Yemen has deeply disappointed its Saudis, The New York Times has said.

Iran’s FM Says IAEA Board of Governors Meeting Proved US Isolation The Wednesday’s emergency meeting of Board of Governors of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) proved the US isolation among member states more than ever before, Iran’s Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif on Thursday.

UK Ambassador to US Resigns Over Leaked Cables on Trump The UK ambassador to Washington Sir Kim Darroch who has been at the centre of a diplomatic row over leaked cables describing Trump administration as "inept" and "clumsy", has resigned.

Over 24 Women, Children Killed in Tribal Massacre in Papua New Guinea At least 24 children and women, including a pregnant women, have been killed in a tribal massacre in Papua New Guinea’s Hela province

Two Nigerian Muslims Killed after Police Attack Zakzaky Supporters Two Nigerian civilians have been killed after police attacked supporters of jailed Muslim cleric Sheikh Ibrahim al-Zakzaky in the capital, Abuja where they were calling for his release from prison.

UN Rapporteur Raps US Inaction over Khashoggi Case UN special rapporteur Agnes Callamard, who conducted an investigation into the murder of prominent journalist Jamal Khashoggi last October, has rebuked the US for its inaction over the case.

Terrorists Kill Three IRGC Officers in Western Iran Three officers of Iran’s Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) have been killed in the western city of Piranshahr where terrorists attacked their vehicle

Iran Offers 3-Year Oil Futures to ‘Powerful’ Buyers Iran offers crude oil futures for powerful international buyers as it seeks to offset the impacts of US sanctions on its supply to the global markets.

Trump Attacks UK’s ’Foolish’ Premier, ’Very Stupid’ Ambassador US president Donald Trump has attacked British ambassador to Washington and Prime Minister Theresa May, labeling them a "pompous fool" and "foolish" respectively.

PKK Militants Kill 2 Turkish Soldiers in Hakkari Province Two Turkish soldiers were killed and one more inured on Tuesday when Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK) militants launched an attack on a Turkish military vehicle in southeast province of Hakkari.

Second Turkish Ship Plans to Drill off Cyprus amid Protests A second Turkish ship planning to drill for oil and gas off the coast of Cyprus dropped anchor off northeast of the Mediterranean island on Monday, triggering a strong protest from Nicosia and a rebuke from the EU, Reuters reported.

Ethiopian-Israelis Protest in Tel Aviv against Police Violence, Discrimination Hundreds of Israeli protesters, mostly women, have joined on Monday dozens of women from Ethiopian community in the streets of Tel Aviv to vent their anger at a police officer’s fatal shooting of a black youth, demanding justice in the case.

Suspected Cholera Cases in Yemen Reaches 460,000 amid Saudi Aggression The number of suspected cholera cases in the war-torn Yemen have witnessed a sharp rise recently, the United Nations reported on Monday, saying that more than 460,000 cases were recorded so far this year, compared to 380,000 cases for all of 2018.

Rights Violations Continuing in Kashmir: UN Tensions in the disputed Kashmir caused by a deadly bombing earlier this year were having a severe impact on human rights situation in the Himalayan region, A UN report has said on Monday.

Most Viewed

Day Week Month

Iran’s FM Says IAEA Board of Governors Meeting Proved US Isolation

US’ Ill-Planed Iran Policy Killed Many Iranians: Fareed Zakaria

Turkey Receives First Shipment of Russian S-400 despite US Threats

Iran Denounces US Interference in Chinese Internal Affairs

UAE Plan to Remove Forces form Yemen Upset Saudis

What’s Driving UAE Role Shift in Yemen?

Israeli Forces Shoot Palestinian Teen in Head in Occupied West Bank

Ultimatum Over: Impotent INSTEX, Iran’s Reciprocal Steps

Voices from Syria’s Rukban Refugee Camp Belie Corporate Media Reporting

Bomb Explodes in Iran’s Zahedan, Second Attack Foiled

Turkey Transferring Foreign Terrorists to Libya: Official

Iran Won’t Tolerate Britain’s Maritime Piracy: Defense Minister

12 Killed as Taliban Car Bomb Hits Security Forces in Ghazni

Trump Rages at UK Envoy in US over Leaked Memos

Trump Blames Seizure of Airports in 18th Century on Teleprompter Failure

Ethiopian-Israelis Protest in Tel Aviv against Police Violence, Discrimination

Magnitude 7.1 Earthquake Shakes US state of California

Post-ISIS Iraq Needs Iran for Reconstruction: Ambassador

Over 24 Women, Children Killed in Tribal Massacre in Papua New Guinea

Nelson Mandela’s Grandson Rebukes ’Apartheid’ Israeli Regime

UAE to Withdraw More Troops from Saudi-Led Military Coalition against Yemen

Second Turkish Ship Plans to Drill off Cyprus amid Protests

Yemen Drones Bomb Saudi Airport in Retaliatory Attack

Every Thing about US Video Blaming Iran for Tanker Attacks

Iran’s IRGC Shoots Down Intruding US Global Hawk Spy Drone

US Cyber Attacks on Iran Weapon System Failed: Minister

Iran Plans to Charge Ships Passing through Strait of Hormuz: Lawmaker

What’s behind Severely-Censored Jeddah Blasts?

Turkey Transferring Foreign Terrorists to Libya: Official

Yemeni Cruise Missile Strikes Saudi Power Station in Jizan

Over 24 Women, Children Killed in Tribal Massacre in Papua New Guinea

SCO Leaders Oppose Interference on Pretext of Fighting Terrorism

Russia Rebukes UK’s Seizure of Iranian Oil Supertanker off Gibraltar

Russia Rejects as Very Vague US Evidence on Iran’s Role in Tanker Attacks

Russia Voices Concern Over US Military Buildup in Poland

Downing US Spy Drone in Iran A Clear Message: IRGC Chief

US Lapdog Jeremy Hunt Prepping British Public for War with Iran

In Focus

World against US Recognizing Al-Quds as Israeli Capital

World against US Recognizing Al-Quds as Israeli Capital

undefined
Myanmar Committing Genocide, Ethnic Cleansing against Rohingya Muslims

Myanmar Committing Genocide, Ethnic Cleansing against Rohingya Muslims

undefined
Awamiyah: Saudi Regime Killing Own Civilians

Awamiyah: Saudi Regime Killing Own Civilians

undefined
Qatar Row Deepens Persian Gulf States Rifts

Qatar Row Deepens Persian Gulf States Rifts

undefined
Ansarullah

Ansarullah

A Zaidi Shiite movement operating in Yemen. It seeks to establish a democratic government in Yemen.
Shiite

Shiite

represents the second largest denomination of Islam. Shiites believe Ali (peace be upon him) to be prophet"s successor in the Caliphate.
Resistance

Resistance

Axis of Resistances refers to countries and movements with common political goal, i.e., resisting against Zionist regime, America and other western powers. Iran, Syria, Hezbollah in Lebanon, and Hamas in Palestine are considered as the Axis of Resistance.
Persian Gulf Cooperation Council

Persian Gulf Cooperation Council

A regional political u n i o n consisting of Arab states of the Persian Gulf, except for Iraq.
ISIS Terrorist Group

ISIS Terrorist Group

A terrorist group that fights against Resistance Axis in Syria and Iraq. It was founded & armed by America and its allies covertly.
Taliban

Taliban

Taliban is a Sunni fundamentalist movement in Afghanistan. It was founded by Mohammed Omar in 1994.
Wahhabism & Extremism

Wahhabism & Extremism

Wahhabism is an extremist pseudo-Sunni movement, which labels non-Wahhabi Muslims as apostates thus paving the way for their bloodshed.
Kurds

Kurds

Kurds are an ethnic group in the Middle East, mostly inhabiting a region, which spans adjacent parts of Iran, Iraq, Syria, and Turkey. They are an Iranian people and speak the Kurdish languages, which form a subgroup of the Northwestern Iranian branch of Iranian languages.
NATO

NATO

The North Atlantic Treaty Organization is an intergovernmental military alliance based on the North Atlantic Treaty which was signed on 4 April 1949.
Islamic Awakening

Islamic Awakening

Refers to a revival of the Islam throughout the world, that began in 1979 by Iranian Revolution that established an Islamic republic.
Al-Qaeda

Al-Qaeda

A militant Sunni organization founded by Osama bin Laden at some point between 1988 and 1989
New node

New node

Map of Latest Battlefield Developments in Syria and Iraq on
alwaght.com
News

Israeli Forces Shoot Palestinian Teen in Head in Occupied West Bank

Saturday 13 July 2019
 
 
 
 
 
Israeli Forces Shoot Palestinian Teen in Head in Occupied West Bank

Related Content

Nelson Mandela’s Grandson Rebukes ’Apartheid’ Israeli Regime

Secret Israeli Unit Purging Documents Related to Regime’s History, Crimes: Paper

Zoom In Font Zoom Out Font

Alwaght- Israeli regime's forces have shot a Palestinian child during clashes between Israeli forces and protesters in the occupied West Bank.

The child was in the operating room in a “critical condition, after being shot in the head with live ammunition” by Israeli troops on Friday, said the Palestinian health ministry in a statement.

Palestine’s official WAFA news agency identified the child as Abdulrahman Shteiwi, adding that he was 10 years old and was injured during clashes in the village of Kafr Qaddum in the vicinity of Nablus in the northern West Bank.

Residents of Kafr Qaddum regularly hold weekly protest rallies against the Israeli closure of a nearby road. Reports by eyewitnesses said that the regime’s soldiers use unusually violent tactics to disperse dozens of protesters on Friday’s rally.

Separately, at least 33 Palestinians were shot and wounded during weekly demonstrations along the Gaza-Israel border on Friday, the health ministry in Hamas-run besieged Gaza Strip.  

The incidents comes amid a relatively calm period along the fence after a ceasefire brokered by Qatar, Egypt and the United Nations came into force between the Israeli regime and Hamas in May.

The weekly rallies along the border have been held since March 30 last year. The Palestinians demand the right to return of those driven out of their homeland by Israeli aggression.

Israeli troops have killed at least 305 Palestinians since the beginning of the rallies and wounded more than 17,000 others, according to the Gazan Health Ministry. Over 16,000 Palestinians have also sustained injuries.

The Gaza Strip has been under an inhumane Israeli siege since 2007 and witnessed three wars since 2008. The blockade has caused a decline in the standard of living as well as unprecedented levels of unemployment and unrelenting poverty.

 

EnglishAlwaght EnglishAlwaght
 
 
 
 

Tags :

Israeli Crimes Palestine Occupied West Bank

Comments
Name :
Email :
* Text :
Send

Gallery

Photo

Film

Suspected Cholera Cases in Yemen Reaches 460,000 amid Saudi Aggression
Iranian Border-Guards Reinforced with New Vessels
Intra-Afghan Peace Talks Between Taliban,Officials in Qatar
At least 40 Injured in Israeli Military Raid on Palestinians in Eastern Gaza
Suspected Cholera Cases in Yemen Reaches 460,000 amid Saudi Aggression

Suspected Cholera Cases in Yemen Reaches 460,000 amid Saudi Aggression

Two Nigerian Muslims Killed after Police Attack Zakzaky Supporters
Taliban Bomb Attack Kills 14 Injures 180 in Afghanistans Ghazni
Yemeni Ansarullah Movement Unveil New Cruise Missile,Drones
Some 200 Corpses Unearthed at A Mass Grave in Already ISIS-Held Raqqa,Syria