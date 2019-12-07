Alwaght | News & Analysis Website

  Friday 12 July 2019

What's Driving UAE Role Shift in Yemen?

What's Driving UAE Role Shift in Yemen? The UAE said last week it is reducing forces as well as military activities in Yemen.

Ultimatum Over: Impotent INSTEX, Iran’s Reciprocal Steps As Iran’s deadline to Europeans to save the nuclear deal ends Tehran begins reciprocal measures while EU-provided financial system proves non-viable.

Was Interest in Peace behind Trump’s Kim Meeting? The US President met North Korea’s leader on Saturday amid nuclear standoff and as US elections campaign officially launches.

Russia’s S 400 to Arrive in Turkey in 10 Days: President Erdogan The first delivery of the Russian S-400 missile defense system to turkey would take place within 10 days, President Tayyip Erdogan said on Sunday a day after he said there would be no US sanctions over the deal.

Israeli Security Summit A Failure to Netanyahu Representative from Washington, Moscow, and Tel Aviv discussed Syria amid apparent division.

Iran's IRGC Hit Terrorists' Positions inside Iraqi Kurdistan Region

Iran’s IRGC Hit Terrorists’ Positions inside Iraqi Kurdistan Region

Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) has staged a multi-pronged offensive on terrorist positions along the Iranian border with Iraq’s northern semi-autonomous Kurdistan region, inflicting heavy losses on them.

Turkey Receives First Shipment of Russian S-400 despite US Threats Turkey has received the first delivery of Russia’s S-400 missile defense system despite US threat of sanctions, the country’s defense ministry said on Friday

US’ Ill-Planed Iran Policy Killed Many Iranians: Fareed Zakaria American journalist Fareed Zakaria denounced as "incoherent and ill-planned" the US administration’s Iran policy saying it is openly targeting civilians

UAE Plan to Remove Forces form Yemen Upset Saudis Alwaght- The United Arab Emirates’ decision to withdraw most of its troops from Yemen has deeply disappointed its Saudis, The New York Times has said.

Iran’s FM Says IAEA Board of Governors Meeting Proved US Isolation The Wednesday’s emergency meeting of Board of Governors of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) proved the US isolation among member states more than ever before, Iran’s Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif on Thursday.

UK Ambassador to US Resigns Over Leaked Cables on Trump The UK ambassador to Washington Sir Kim Darroch who has been at the centre of a diplomatic row over leaked cables describing Trump administration as "inept" and "clumsy", has resigned.

Over 24 Women, Children Killed in Tribal Massacre in Papua New Guinea At least 24 children and women, including a pregnant women, have been killed in a tribal massacre in Papua New Guinea’s Hela province

Two Nigerian Muslims Killed after Police Attack Zakzaky Supporters Two Nigerian civilians have been killed after police attacked supporters of jailed Muslim cleric Sheikh Ibrahim al-Zakzaky in the capital, Abuja where they were calling for his release from prison.

UN Rapporteur Raps US Inaction over Khashoggi Case UN special rapporteur Agnes Callamard, who conducted an investigation into the murder of prominent journalist Jamal Khashoggi last October, has rebuked the US for its inaction over the case.

Terrorists Kill Three IRGC Officers in Western Iran Three officers of Iran’s Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) have been killed in the western city of Piranshahr where terrorists attacked their vehicle

Iran Offers 3-Year Oil Futures to ‘Powerful’ Buyers Iran offers crude oil futures for powerful international buyers as it seeks to offset the impacts of US sanctions on its supply to the global markets.

Trump Attacks UK’s ’Foolish’ Premier, ’Very Stupid’ Ambassador US president Donald Trump has attacked British ambassador to Washington and Prime Minister Theresa May, labeling them a "pompous fool" and "foolish" respectively.

PKK Militants Kill 2 Turkish Soldiers in Hakkari Province Two Turkish soldiers were killed and one more inured on Tuesday when Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK) militants launched an attack on a Turkish military vehicle in southeast province of Hakkari.

Second Turkish Ship Plans to Drill off Cyprus amid Protests A second Turkish ship planning to drill for oil and gas off the coast of Cyprus dropped anchor off northeast of the Mediterranean island on Monday, triggering a strong protest from Nicosia and a rebuke from the EU, Reuters reported.

Ethiopian-Israelis Protest in Tel Aviv against Police Violence, Discrimination Hundreds of Israeli protesters, mostly women, have joined on Monday dozens of women from Ethiopian community in the streets of Tel Aviv to vent their anger at a police officer’s fatal shooting of a black youth, demanding justice in the case.

Suspected Cholera Cases in Yemen Reaches 460,000 amid Saudi Aggression The number of suspected cholera cases in the war-torn Yemen have witnessed a sharp rise recently, the United Nations reported on Monday, saying that more than 460,000 cases were recorded so far this year, compared to 380,000 cases for all of 2018.

Rights Violations Continuing in Kashmir: UN Tensions in the disputed Kashmir caused by a deadly bombing earlier this year were having a severe impact on human rights situation in the Himalayan region, A UN report has said on Monday.

British Oil Tanker Sheltering in Persian Gulf over Fear of Iran Retaliation An oil tanker run by British Petroleum is sheltering reportedly is sheltering inside the Persian Gulf amid fears of being seized by Iran in a retaliatory response to the impounding of its vessel in the Strait of Gibraltar last week.

UAE to Withdraw More Troops from Saudi-Led Military Coalition against Yemen A senior Emirati official said on Monday the United Arab Emirates (UAE) is reducing the number of its troops in Yemen signaling that Dubai is withdrawing from its aggressive approach on the impoverished Yemeni nation.

20% Uranium Enrichment Option on Table: Iran Warns Spokesman for Iran’s Atomic Energy Organization announced on Monday Tehran has passed the 3.67% uranium enrichment limit set by a 2015 nuclear deal and may enrich uranium at 20% and even beyond it.

Iran's IRGC Hit Terrorists' Positions inside Iraqi Kurdistan Region

Friday 12 July 2019

Friday 12 July 2019
 
 
 
 
 
Iran’s IRGC Hit Terrorists’ Positions inside Iraqi Kurdistan Region

Alwaght- Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) has staged a multi-pronged offensive on terrorist positions along the Iranian border with Iraq’s northern semi-autonomous Kurdistan region, inflicting heavy losses on them.

The IRGC, in a statement on Friday afternoon, announced that it has been pounding the strongholds and positions of “counter-revolutionary terrorist groups sponsored by the global arrogance” in the Kurdish region since Wednesday.

The raids took place after Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) authorities did not heed the IRGC’s earlier warnings that terrorist groups are using border areas to train, organize and dispatch terror teams into Iran.

The statement added that the raids came in the wake of a recent deadly terror attack against IRGC members as well as “desperate attempts” by the terrorists to undermine the security in some regions of Iran’s western and northwestern areas.

It further noted that IRGC’s missile, drone and artillery units targeted and destroyed the terrorist groups’ bases and training centers during the operation. A large number of terrorists were also killed and injured in the process, the statement added.

The IRGC also highlighted that terrorists have been trying to use villagers as human shields, urging Iraqi Kurdistan people to stay away from the positions of terrorist groups and disavow them.

On Tuesday evening, three IRGC servicemen lost their lives and another sustained injuries when they came under attack by terrorists in Iran’s northwestern province of West Azarbaijan.

The IRGC announced in a statement that a vehicle carrying forces from its Hamzeh Seyyed al-Shuhada base was attacked at the entrance of the border city of Piranshahr.

The statement identified the three IRGC members as Hasel Ahmadi, Sattar Pirouti and Omid Mollazadeh. 

The incident came a week after IRGC servicemen from Hamzeh Seyyed al-Shuhada base disbanded a team of terrorists in West Azarbaijan province.

The IRGC announced in a statement that the terrorists were ambushed as they were trying to infiltrate the country from the province’s Chaldoran County.

It is not the first time that the IRGC launches a raid on Iraq-based terrorists.

In September 2018, the elite military force fired short-range missiles at a gathering of terrorist commanders in that region, dealing a heavy blow to numerous terrorists who sought to create insecurity and carry out acts of sabotage in the Iranian provinces of West Azarbaijan, Kordestan and Kermanshah

Source: Press TV

EnglishAlwaght
 
 
 
 

Iran IRGC Iraq Kurdistan Region

