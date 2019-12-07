Alwaght | News & Analysis Website

  Friday 12 July 2019

What’s Driving UAE Role Shift in Yemen?

What's Driving UAE Role Shift in Yemen?

Ultimatum Over: Impotent INSTEX, Iran’s Reciprocal Steps As Iran’s deadline to Europeans to save the nuclear deal ends Tehran begins reciprocal measures while EU-provided financial system proves non-viable.

Was Interest in Peace behind Trump’s Kim Meeting? The US President met North Korea’s leader on Saturday amid nuclear standoff and as US elections campaign officially launches.

Russia’s S 400 to Arrive in Turkey in 10 Days: President Erdogan The first delivery of the Russian S-400 missile defense system to turkey would take place within 10 days, President Tayyip Erdogan said on Sunday a day after he said there would be no US sanctions over the deal.

Israeli Security Summit A Failure to Netanyahu Representative from Washington, Moscow, and Tel Aviv discussed Syria amid apparent division.

UAE Plan to Remove Forces form Yemen Upset Saudis

UAE Plan to Remove Forces form Yemen Upset Saudis

Alwaght- The United Arab Emirates’ decision to withdraw most of its troops from Yemen has deeply disappointed its Saudis, The New York Times has said.

Iran’s FM Says IAEA Board of Governors Meeting Proved US Isolation The Wednesday’s emergency meeting of Board of Governors of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) proved the US isolation among member states more than ever before, Iran’s Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif on Thursday.

UK Ambassador to US Resigns Over Leaked Cables on Trump The UK ambassador to Washington Sir Kim Darroch who has been at the centre of a diplomatic row over leaked cables describing Trump administration as "inept" and "clumsy", has resigned.

Over 24 Women, Children Killed in Tribal Massacre in Papua New Guinea At least 24 children and women, including a pregnant women, have been killed in a tribal massacre in Papua New Guinea’s Hela province

Two Nigerian Muslims Killed after Police Attack Zakzaky Supporters Two Nigerian civilians have been killed after police attacked supporters of jailed Muslim cleric Sheikh Ibrahim al-Zakzaky in the capital, Abuja where they were calling for his release from prison.

UN Rapporteur Raps US Inaction over Khashoggi Case UN special rapporteur Agnes Callamard, who conducted an investigation into the murder of prominent journalist Jamal Khashoggi last October, has rebuked the US for its inaction over the case.

Terrorists Kill Three IRGC Officers in Western Iran Three officers of Iran’s Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) have been killed in the western city of Piranshahr where terrorists attacked their vehicle

Iran Offers 3-Year Oil Futures to ‘Powerful’ Buyers Iran offers crude oil futures for powerful international buyers as it seeks to offset the impacts of US sanctions on its supply to the global markets.

Trump Attacks UK’s ’Foolish’ Premier, ’Very Stupid’ Ambassador US president Donald Trump has attacked British ambassador to Washington and Prime Minister Theresa May, labeling them a "pompous fool" and "foolish" respectively.

PKK Militants Kill 2 Turkish Soldiers in Hakkari Province Two Turkish soldiers were killed and one more inured on Tuesday when Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK) militants launched an attack on a Turkish military vehicle in southeast province of Hakkari.

Second Turkish Ship Plans to Drill off Cyprus amid Protests A second Turkish ship planning to drill for oil and gas off the coast of Cyprus dropped anchor off northeast of the Mediterranean island on Monday, triggering a strong protest from Nicosia and a rebuke from the EU, Reuters reported.

Ethiopian-Israelis Protest in Tel Aviv against Police Violence, Discrimination Hundreds of Israeli protesters, mostly women, have joined on Monday dozens of women from Ethiopian community in the streets of Tel Aviv to vent their anger at a police officer’s fatal shooting of a black youth, demanding justice in the case.

Suspected Cholera Cases in Yemen Reaches 460,000 amid Saudi Aggression The number of suspected cholera cases in the war-torn Yemen have witnessed a sharp rise recently, the United Nations reported on Monday, saying that more than 460,000 cases were recorded so far this year, compared to 380,000 cases for all of 2018.

Rights Violations Continuing in Kashmir: UN Tensions in the disputed Kashmir caused by a deadly bombing earlier this year were having a severe impact on human rights situation in the Himalayan region, A UN report has said on Monday.

British Oil Tanker Sheltering in Persian Gulf over Fear of Iran Retaliation An oil tanker run by British Petroleum is sheltering reportedly is sheltering inside the Persian Gulf amid fears of being seized by Iran in a retaliatory response to the impounding of its vessel in the Strait of Gibraltar last week.

UAE to Withdraw More Troops from Saudi-Led Military Coalition against Yemen A senior Emirati official said on Monday the United Arab Emirates (UAE) is reducing the number of its troops in Yemen signaling that Dubai is withdrawing from its aggressive approach on the impoverished Yemeni nation.

20% Uranium Enrichment Option on Table: Iran Warns Spokesman for Iran’s Atomic Energy Organization announced on Monday Tehran has passed the 3.67% uranium enrichment limit set by a 2015 nuclear deal and may enrich uranium at 20% and even beyond it.

Iran Won’t Tolerate Britain’s Maritime Piracy: Defense Minister Iran’s Defense Minister Brigadier General Amir Hatami denounced as an act of “piracy” Britain’s seizure of an Iranian oil tanker in the Strait of Gibraltar, saying Tehran will not tolerate such actions.

Trump Rages at UK Envoy in US over Leaked Memos US President Donald Trump lashed out at the UK ambassador in Washington who described the White House as “incompetent” and “inept”, and said Sir Kim Darroch “has not served the UK well”.

Oman FM Talks to President Assad in Damascus Foreign Minister of the Sultanate of Oman, Yusuf bin Alawi bin Abdullah, arrived in Syrian capital on Sunday and held talks with Syrian President Bashar al-Assad

alwaght.com
What’s Driving UAE Role Shift in Yemen?

Friday 12 July 2019
 
 
 
 
 
What’s Driving UAE Role Shift in Yemen?

UAE’s Yemen Troop Withdrawal Follows New Houthi Weapons, Threats of Attack on Dubai

UAE to Withdraw More Troops from Saudi-Led Military Coalition against Yemen

Alwaght-After five years of non-stop aggression and all-out blockade on Yemen by Saudi and Emirati military coalition which brought them no tangible success, the UAE in an important development to the conflict said that it is reducing its forces and military activities in Yemen. The French news agency AFP, citing an Emirati official, reported that Abu Dhabi intends to pull its troops out of the war-ravaged country. The official who spoke to the French news agency on the condition of anonymity said that the UAE has decided to alter its strategy in Yemen from war to peace.

The comments very fast became material for media reports and analyses in the region and the world, with many speculating about the Emirati goals behind the decision. However, some parties cast doubt on the very removal of forces from Yemen. Al-Akhbar newspaper of Lebanon, quoting a military source in the Yemeni capital Sana’a, wrote that the news of UAE forces pullout was false and “deception” was Abu Dhabi’s main intention. The Lebanese paper continued that the news of retreat from Yemen was published while the Emirati forces were strengthening their presence in the south, mainly in the coastal areas and Al Jawf province.

To shed light on the issue, Alwaght has arranged an interview with Sadullah Zarei, an Iranian expert of the West Asia affairs.

Fragile economy

Commenting on the news of the UAE troops removal from Yemen, Mr Zarei said that the decision is shrouded in ambiguity. On the one hand, the UAE presses seriously to get control of parts of the south of the country. For example, he went on, the UAE wants to take control of Al Mukalla city in Hadharamaut province. It also seeks Aden province control.

“These are the certain and strategic policies of the UAE in Yemen and there is no sign it wants to change them,” he said.

He continued that on the other hand we see some transfer of forces and military equipment as the war unfolds.

“I think that Abu Dhabi seeks to abandon its role as a major player to a second-level player. In the ground operations, the Emiratis were the key campaign forces, unlike the air operations in which the Saudis were the key actors. In fact, in the ground operations, the UAE troops played as a determining factor for the Arab coalition. But the Emiratis understand that this role causes heavy costs to them in a war essentially carrying no prospects of victory. I believe that the UAE will not quit Yemen at the present time but it will largely change its presence status there so that it can cease being a target to the Yemeni Ansarullah movement’s attacks and so protect its ports, oil tankers, and other economic facilities.”

He gave Fujairah Port oil tankers attack as a sign indicating that the Emiratis are severely susceptible to attacks. Their economic infrastructures cannot withstand attacks like Saudi Arabia as Ansarullah proved it has a big capability of inflicting damage on the aggression countries. Drone attacks have proven that Ansarullah is powerful enough and the Emiratis cannot even think of “glass” Dubai and Abu Dhabi being pounded every day.

Deepening gaps between allies

The Iranian expert was asked about the influences of such decision by the UAE on the Abu Dhabi-Riyadh ties. He answered that definitely Saudi Arabia will consider this a UAE dereliction of responsibility and feel like somebody betrayed. After all, he continued, the start of Yemen war was a joint Saudi-Emirati decision. “Now in a situation that the fate of war is not yet clear and there are no signs of a solution, the Emiratis are retreating and shifting their role”.

War subsides giving way to pro-peace dialogue

The head of Iran’s Andishe Sazan Nour Strategic Studies Institute further commented on the effects of the Emirati decision on the battleground developments saying that the UAE tries to send a signal telling the influential parties that it seeks a kind of cooperation for a face-saving exit from Yemen conflict. In this case, we can expect ease to the clashes which can promote chances of negotiations for a ceasefire.

“As you can see the Western supporters of the alliance begin to abandon their support. Kuwait has begun to criticize the campaign, the Arab and Muslim countries have come against the war, and the Saudis are no longer fighting with motivation. They look like a tired fighter losing further combat energy every day.”

The southerners rise again

Mr Zarei linked another aspect of UAE decision to the south of Yemen. He said that as the UAE is scaling down its role and operations, the southerners will become more active than before. This means that, he added, massive popular protests that over the past year covered the south will grow even larger. Just last week in Shabwa city, the capital of Hadhramaut province, heavy demonstrations were held against the occupation.

“In this conditions, the traditional powerful movements of the south whose leaders over the past few years sold themselves to the UAE will return to activism with the Abu Dhabi retreat to secure their place in the future of the south. So, we should expect an intensification of the clashes in the southern regions.”

 

Yemen UAE War Pullout Troops

