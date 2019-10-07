Alwaght | News & Analysis Website

  Wednesday 10 July 2019

Editor's Choice

Ultimatum Over: Impotent INSTEX, Iran’s Reciprocal Steps

Ultimatum Over: Impotent INSTEX, Iran’s Reciprocal Steps As Iran’s deadline to Europeans to save the nuclear deal ends Tehran begins reciprocal measures while EU-provided financial system proves non-viable.

Was Interest in Peace behind Trump’s Kim Meeting? The US President met North Korea’s leader on Saturday amid nuclear standoff and as US elections campaign officially launches.

Russia’s S 400 to Arrive in Turkey in 10 Days: President Erdogan The first delivery of the Russian S-400 missile defense system to turkey would take place within 10 days, President Tayyip Erdogan said on Sunday a day after he said there would be no US sanctions over the deal.

Israeli Security Summit A Failure to Netanyahu Representative from Washington, Moscow, and Tel Aviv discussed Syria amid apparent division.

Is Trump Moving to War against Iran? The American president is engaged in anti-Iranian propaganda but he at the end of the road does not seek war. Only wants Iran surrender.

News

UK Ambassador to US Resigns Over Leaked Cables on Trump

UK Ambassador to US Resigns Over Leaked Cables on Trump

The UK ambassador to Washington Sir Kim Darroch who has been at the centre of a diplomatic row over leaked cables describing Trump administration as "inept" and "clumsy", has resigned.

Over 24 Women, Children Killed in Tribal Massacre in Papua New Guinea At least 24 children and women, including a pregnant women, have been killed in a tribal massacre in Papua New Guinea’s Hela province

Two Nigerian Muslims Killed after Police Attack Zakzaky Supporters Two Nigerian civilians have been killed after police attacked supporters of jailed Muslim cleric Sheikh Ibrahim al-Zakzaky in the capital, Abuja where they were calling for his release from prison.

UN Rapporteur Raps US Inaction over Khashoggi Case UN special rapporteur Agnes Callamard, who conducted an investigation into the murder of prominent journalist Jamal Khashoggi last October, has rebuked the US for its inaction over the case.

Terrorists Kill Three IRGC Officers in Western Iran Three officers of Iran’s Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) have been killed in the western city of Piranshahr where terrorists attacked their vehicle

Iran Offers 3-Year Oil Futures to ‘Powerful’ Buyers Iran offers crude oil futures for powerful international buyers as it seeks to offset the impacts of US sanctions on its supply to the global markets.

Trump Attacks UK’s ’Foolish’ Premier, ’Very Stupid’ Ambassador US president Donald Trump has attacked British ambassador to Washington and Prime Minister Theresa May, labeling them a "pompous fool" and "foolish" respectively.

PKK Militants Kill 2 Turkish Soldiers in Hakkari Province Two Turkish soldiers were killed and one more inured on Tuesday when Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK) militants launched an attack on a Turkish military vehicle in southeast province of Hakkari.

Second Turkish Ship Plans to Drill off Cyprus amid Protests A second Turkish ship planning to drill for oil and gas off the coast of Cyprus dropped anchor off northeast of the Mediterranean island on Monday, triggering a strong protest from Nicosia and a rebuke from the EU, Reuters reported.

Ethiopian-Israelis Protest in Tel Aviv against Police Violence, Discrimination Hundreds of Israeli protesters, mostly women, have joined on Monday dozens of women from Ethiopian community in the streets of Tel Aviv to vent their anger at a police officer’s fatal shooting of a black youth, demanding justice in the case.

Suspected Cholera Cases in Yemen Reaches 460,000 amid Saudi Aggression The number of suspected cholera cases in the war-torn Yemen have witnessed a sharp rise recently, the United Nations reported on Monday, saying that more than 460,000 cases were recorded so far this year, compared to 380,000 cases for all of 2018.

Rights Violations Continuing in Kashmir: UN Tensions in the disputed Kashmir caused by a deadly bombing earlier this year were having a severe impact on human rights situation in the Himalayan region, A UN report has said on Monday.

British Oil Tanker Sheltering in Persian Gulf over Fear of Iran Retaliation An oil tanker run by British Petroleum is sheltering reportedly is sheltering inside the Persian Gulf amid fears of being seized by Iran in a retaliatory response to the impounding of its vessel in the Strait of Gibraltar last week.

UAE to Withdraw More Troops from Saudi-Led Military Coalition against Yemen A senior Emirati official said on Monday the United Arab Emirates (UAE) is reducing the number of its troops in Yemen signaling that Dubai is withdrawing from its aggressive approach on the impoverished Yemeni nation.

20% Uranium Enrichment Option on Table: Iran Warns Spokesman for Iran’s Atomic Energy Organization announced on Monday Tehran has passed the 3.67% uranium enrichment limit set by a 2015 nuclear deal and may enrich uranium at 20% and even beyond it.

Iran Won’t Tolerate Britain’s Maritime Piracy: Defense Minister Iran’s Defense Minister Brigadier General Amir Hatami denounced as an act of “piracy” Britain’s seizure of an Iranian oil tanker in the Strait of Gibraltar, saying Tehran will not tolerate such actions.

Trump Rages at UK Envoy in US over Leaked Memos US President Donald Trump lashed out at the UK ambassador in Washington who described the White House as “incompetent” and “inept”, and said Sir Kim Darroch “has not served the UK well”.

Oman FM Talks to President Assad in Damascus Foreign Minister of the Sultanate of Oman, Yusuf bin Alawi bin Abdullah, arrived in Syrian capital on Sunday and held talks with Syrian President Bashar al-Assad

Trump Continues Attacks on Media, Rages at Fox News US President Donald Trump has attacked on Sunday his once-favorite network, Fox News, slamming the channel for recruiting Democrats and using "fake news" sources. He blamed the broadcaster for forgetting "people who got them there."

Nigerian Authorities Seek to Murder Sheikh Zakzaky: Son The son of Nigeria’s Muslim leader Sheikh Ibrahim al-Zakzaky expressed deep concerns over health condition of his 66-year-old father, who has been held in detention along with his wife since three years ago.

Most Viewed

Day Week Month

Over 24 Women, Children Killed in Tribal Massacre in Papua New Guinea

Terrorists Kill Three IRGC Officers in Western Iran

UN Rapporteur Raps US Inaction over Khashoggi Case

UAE’s Yemen Troop Withdrawal Follows New Houthi Weapons, Threats of Attack on Dubai

Two Nigerian Muslims Killed after Police Attack Zakzaky Supporters

Iran Offers 3-Year Oil Futures to ‘Powerful’ Buyers

UK Ambassador to US Resigns Over Leaked Cables on Trump

Turkey Transferring Foreign Terrorists to Libya: Official

Bomb Explodes in Iran’s Zahedan, Second Attack Foiled

Nigerian Authorities Seek to Murder Sheikh Zakzaky: Son

20% Uranium Enrichment Option on Table: Iran Warns

Ethiopian-Israelis Protest in Tel Aviv against Police Violence, Discrimination

Turkey Detains 5 over Smuggling Nuclear Weapon Material

Post-ISIS Iraq Needs Iran for Reconstruction: Ambassador

Trump Rages at UK Envoy in US over Leaked Memos

ICC Prosecutor Calls for Probe into Crimes Committed against Rohingya

Iran Plans to Charge Ships Passing through Strait of Hormuz: Lawmaker

Trump Attacks UK’s ’Foolish’ Premier, ’Very Stupid’ Ambassador

Ultimatum Over: Impotent INSTEX, Iran’s Reciprocal Steps

Iranian Official Urges Seizure of UK Oil Vessel if Tanker Not Released

Nelson Mandela’s Grandson Rebukes ’Apartheid’ Israeli Regime

Russia Rebukes UK’s Seizure of Iranian Oil Supertanker off Gibraltar

Boris Johnson Let UK’s Arms Sales to Saudis Ignoring Yemen War

US Lapdog Jeremy Hunt Prepping British Public for War with Iran

What’s behind Severely-Censored Jeddah Blasts?

Russia’s S 400 to Arrive in Turkey in 10 Days: President Erdogan

Iranian Legislators Chant Death to America, Call It Real Terrorist

Israeli Security Summit A Failure to Netanyahu

Putin Orders Probe into Submarine Fire that Killed 14 Sailors

Iran’s IRGC Shoots Down Intruding US Global Hawk Spy Drone

Iran Plans to Charge Ships Passing through Strait of Hormuz: Lawmaker

Desperate US Expands Iran’s Sanctions Range

Over 60 Percent of People in S Sudan Face Sever Hunger

US Cyber Attacks on Iran Weapon System Failed: Minister

What’s Behind Claims of Anti-Saudi Attacks from Iraq?

Erdogan’s Istanbul Loss: Big Warning But Not Tragic

Iran Displays Wreckage of Downed US Spy Drone

In Focus

World against US Recognizing Al-Quds as Israeli Capital

World against US Recognizing Al-Quds as Israeli Capital

undefined
Myanmar Committing Genocide, Ethnic Cleansing against Rohingya Muslims

Myanmar Committing Genocide, Ethnic Cleansing against Rohingya Muslims

undefined
Awamiyah: Saudi Regime Killing Own Civilians

Awamiyah: Saudi Regime Killing Own Civilians

undefined
Qatar Row Deepens Persian Gulf States Rifts

Qatar Row Deepens Persian Gulf States Rifts

undefined
Ansarullah

Ansarullah

A Zaidi Shiite movement operating in Yemen. It seeks to establish a democratic government in Yemen.
Shiite

Shiite

represents the second largest denomination of Islam. Shiites believe Ali (peace be upon him) to be prophet"s successor in the Caliphate.
Resistance

Resistance

Axis of Resistances refers to countries and movements with common political goal, i.e., resisting against Zionist regime, America and other western powers. Iran, Syria, Hezbollah in Lebanon, and Hamas in Palestine are considered as the Axis of Resistance.
Persian Gulf Cooperation Council

Persian Gulf Cooperation Council

A regional political u n i o n consisting of Arab states of the Persian Gulf, except for Iraq.
ISIS Terrorist Group

ISIS Terrorist Group

A terrorist group that fights against Resistance Axis in Syria and Iraq. It was founded & armed by America and its allies covertly.
Taliban

Taliban

Taliban is a Sunni fundamentalist movement in Afghanistan. It was founded by Mohammed Omar in 1994.
Wahhabism & Extremism

Wahhabism & Extremism

Wahhabism is an extremist pseudo-Sunni movement, which labels non-Wahhabi Muslims as apostates thus paving the way for their bloodshed.
Kurds

Kurds

Kurds are an ethnic group in the Middle East, mostly inhabiting a region, which spans adjacent parts of Iran, Iraq, Syria, and Turkey. They are an Iranian people and speak the Kurdish languages, which form a subgroup of the Northwestern Iranian branch of Iranian languages.
NATO

NATO

The North Atlantic Treaty Organization is an intergovernmental military alliance based on the North Atlantic Treaty which was signed on 4 April 1949.
Islamic Awakening

Islamic Awakening

Refers to a revival of the Islam throughout the world, that began in 1979 by Iranian Revolution that established an Islamic republic.
Al-Qaeda

Al-Qaeda

A militant Sunni organization founded by Osama bin Laden at some point between 1988 and 1989
New node

New node

Map of Latest Battlefield Developments in Syria and Iraq on
alwaght.com
News

UK Ambassador to US Resigns Over Leaked Cables on Trump

Wednesday 10 July 2019
 
 
 
 
 
UK Ambassador to US Resigns Over Leaked Cables on Trump
Zoom In Font Zoom Out Font

Alwaght- The UK ambassador to Washington Sir Kim Darroch who has been at the centre of a diplomatic row over leaked cables describing Trump administration as "inept" and "clumsy", has resigned.

American President Donald Trump earlier slammed the UK ambassador to the US as a "very stupid guy ".

In a letter to Simon McDonald, the most senior official at the Foreign Office, Darroch said the row, in which Trump called the ambassador “a pompous fool” and “very stupid”, meant he could not continue.

“Since the leak of official documents from this embassy there has been a great deal of speculation surrounding my position and the duration of my remaining term as ambassador,” he wrote.

“I want to put an end to that speculation. The current situation is making it impossible for me to carry out my role as I would like.” Replying to Darroch’s letter, McDonald said Darroch had been the target of “a malicious leak”, and expressed gratitude for his work. “You are the best of us,” McDonald said.

The announcement came immediately before prime minister’s questions. Speaking at the start, Theresa May said she had spoken to Darroch and told him it was “a matter of great regret that he has felt it necessary to leave his position”.

She told MPs: “Sir Kim has given a lifetime of service to the United Kingdom and we owe him an enormous debt of gratitude. Good government depends on public servants being able to give full and frank advice.

“I want all our public servants to have the confidence to be able to do that, and I hope the house will reflect on the importance of defending our values and principles, particularly when they are under pressure.”

Jeremy Corbyn called the treatment of Darroch “beyond unfair and wrong” and said that he had given “honourable and good service”.

“The whole house should join together in deeply regretting the feeling he’s got that he must resign at this moment,” he said.

Darroch’s decision will put pressure on Johnson, who was criticised by some Conservatives after Tuesday night’s debate for refusing to give Darroch his support, even as his rival, Jeremy Hunt, said that he would expect the ambassador to stay in post until his planned retirement.

When pressed on the point Johnson gave only mild criticism of Trump said that a good relationship with the US was “of fantastic importance” and declined to give assurances that Darroch would keep his job.

Hunt, the foreign secretary, said in a statement on Wednesday that he was “deeply saddened” by the outcome, adding: “Whenever I visited Washington as foreign secretary, I was struck by Sir Kim’s professionalism and intellect. I am outraged that a selection of his reports should have been leaked.”

In the confidential memos, leaked to a newspaper at the weekend, Darroch said Trump’s administration was seen as “incompetent”, “inept” and “insecure”.

Such robust assessments are routine in secure diplomatic communications, but Trump responded with fury in a series of tweets.

A day after Trump said he would no longer deal with Darroch, he used his Twitter feed to attack the diplomat, saying: “The wacky ambassador that the UK foisted upon the United States is not someone we are thrilled with, a very stupid guy.”

The controversy escalated further as Hunt responded by calling the president’s language “disrespectful and wrong”.

In his letter to McDonald, Darroch wrote: “Although my posting is not due to end until the end of this year, I believe in the current circumstances the responsible course is to allow the appointment of a new ambassador.

“I am grateful to all those in the UK and the US, who have offered their support during this difficult few days. This has brought home to me the depth of friendship and close ties between our two countries. I have been deeply touched.

“I am also grateful to all those with whom I have worked over the last four decades, particularly my team here in the US. The professionalism and integrity of the British civil service is the envy of the world. I will leave it full of confidence that its values remain in safe hands.”

McDonald wrote that he accepted the resignation “with deep personal regret”.

He wrote: “Over the last few difficult days you have behaved as you have always behaved over a long and distinguished career, with dignity, professionalism and class. The prime minister, foreign secretary and whole of the public service have stood with you: you were the target of a malicious leak; you were simply doing your job.

“I understand your wish to relieve the pressure on your family and your colleagues at the embassy; I admire the fact that you think more of others than yourself. You demonstrate the essence of the values of British public service.”

 

EnglishAlwaght EnglishAlwaght
 
 
 
 

Tags :

UK US Trump Kim Darroch

Comments
Name :
Email :
* Text :
Send

Gallery

Photo

Film

Suspected Cholera Cases in Yemen Reaches 460,000 amid Saudi Aggression
Iranian Border-Guards Reinforced with New Vessels
Intra-Afghan Peace Talks Between Taliban,Officials in Qatar
At least 40 Injured in Israeli Military Raid on Palestinians in Eastern Gaza
Suspected Cholera Cases in Yemen Reaches 460,000 amid Saudi Aggression

Suspected Cholera Cases in Yemen Reaches 460,000 amid Saudi Aggression

Two Nigerian Muslims Killed after Police Attack Zakzaky Supporters
Taliban Bomb Attack Kills 14 Injures 180 in Afghanistans Ghazni
Yemeni Ansarullah Movement Unveil New Cruise Missile,Drones
Some 200 Corpses Unearthed at A Mass Grave in Already ISIS-Held Raqqa,Syria