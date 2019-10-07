Terrorists Kill Three IRGC Officers in Western Iran

Alwaght- Three officers of Iran's Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) have been killed in the western city of Piranshahr where terrorists attacked their vehicle.

The IRGC announced in a statement that a vehicle carrying forces from its Hamzeh Seyyed al-Shuhada base was attacked at the entrance of the border city of Piranshahr on Tuesday evening.

The statement added that three IRGC members, identified as Hasel Ahmadi, Sattar Pirouti and Omid Mollazadeh, were killed and another sustained injuries as a result.

According to the statement, intelligence operations and a manhunt are underway to arrest the fugitive assailants.

Earlier, Piranshahr Governor Ali Torabi said the IRGC members were killed in clashes with “terror groups and counter-revolutionary elements.”

Iran’s Mehr news agency initially reported that fatalities came after members of the so-called Democratic Party of Iranian Kurdistan terrorist group opened indiscriminate fire on a vehicle carrying IRGC members near the bus terminal in Piranshahr.

The incident came a week after IRGC servicemen from Hamzeh Seyyed al-Shuhada base disbanded a team of terrorists in West Azarbaijan province.

The IRGC announced in a statement that the terrorists were ambushed as they were trying to infiltrate the country from the province’s Chaldoran County. Two terrorists were killed in the clashes and several others were wounded.

Two IRGC servicemen lost their lives during the operation as well, the statement noted.

According to the statement, a considerable amount of weapons, ammunition, and communication equipment were also seized.