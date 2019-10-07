Alwaght | News & Analysis Website

  Wednesday 10 July 2019

Ultimatum Over: Impotent INSTEX, Iran’s Reciprocal Steps

Ultimatum Over: Impotent INSTEX, Iran’s Reciprocal Steps As Iran’s deadline to Europeans to save the nuclear deal ends Tehran begins reciprocal measures while EU-provided financial system proves non-viable.

Was Interest in Peace behind Trump’s Kim Meeting? The US President met North Korea’s leader on Saturday amid nuclear standoff and as US elections campaign officially launches.

Russia’s S 400 to Arrive in Turkey in 10 Days: President Erdogan The first delivery of the Russian S-400 missile defense system to turkey would take place within 10 days, President Tayyip Erdogan said on Sunday a day after he said there would be no US sanctions over the deal.

Israeli Security Summit A Failure to Netanyahu Representative from Washington, Moscow, and Tel Aviv discussed Syria amid apparent division.

Is Trump Moving to War against Iran? The American president is engaged in anti-Iranian propaganda but he at the end of the road does not seek war. Only wants Iran surrender.

Three officers of Iran’s Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) have been killed in the western city of Piranshahr where terrorists attacked their vehicle

Iran Offers 3-Year Oil Futures to ‘Powerful’ Buyers Iran offers crude oil futures for powerful international buyers as it seeks to offset the impacts of US sanctions on its supply to the global markets.

Trump Attacks UK’s ’Foolish’ Premier, ’Very Stupid’ Ambassador US president Donald Trump has attacked British ambassador to Washington and Prime Minister Theresa May, labeling them a "pompous fool" and "foolish" respectively.

PKK Militants Kill 2 Turkish Soldiers in Hakkari Province Two Turkish soldiers were killed and one more inured on Tuesday when Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK) militants launched an attack on a Turkish military vehicle in southeast province of Hakkari.

Second Turkish Ship Plans to Drill off Cyprus amid Protests A second Turkish ship planning to drill for oil and gas off the coast of Cyprus dropped anchor off northeast of the Mediterranean island on Monday, triggering a strong protest from Nicosia and a rebuke from the EU, Reuters reported.

Ethiopian-Israelis Protest in Tel Aviv against Police Violence, Discrimination Hundreds of Israeli protesters, mostly women, have joined on Monday dozens of women from Ethiopian community in the streets of Tel Aviv to vent their anger at a police officer’s fatal shooting of a black youth, demanding justice in the case.

Suspected Cholera Cases in Yemen Reaches 460,000 amid Saudi Aggression The number of suspected cholera cases in the war-torn Yemen have witnessed a sharp rise recently, the United Nations reported on Monday, saying that more than 460,000 cases were recorded so far this year, compared to 380,000 cases for all of 2018.

Rights Violations Continuing in Kashmir: UN Tensions in the disputed Kashmir caused by a deadly bombing earlier this year were having a severe impact on human rights situation in the Himalayan region, A UN report has said on Monday.

British Oil Tanker Sheltering in Persian Gulf over Fear of Iran Retaliation An oil tanker run by British Petroleum is sheltering reportedly is sheltering inside the Persian Gulf amid fears of being seized by Iran in a retaliatory response to the impounding of its vessel in the Strait of Gibraltar last week.

UAE to Withdraw More Troops from Saudi-Led Military Coalition against Yemen A senior Emirati official said on Monday the United Arab Emirates (UAE) is reducing the number of its troops in Yemen signaling that Dubai is withdrawing from its aggressive approach on the impoverished Yemeni nation.

20% Uranium Enrichment Option on Table: Iran Warns Spokesman for Iran’s Atomic Energy Organization announced on Monday Tehran has passed the 3.67% uranium enrichment limit set by a 2015 nuclear deal and may enrich uranium at 20% and even beyond it.

Iran Won’t Tolerate Britain’s Maritime Piracy: Defense Minister Iran’s Defense Minister Brigadier General Amir Hatami denounced as an act of “piracy” Britain’s seizure of an Iranian oil tanker in the Strait of Gibraltar, saying Tehran will not tolerate such actions.

Trump Rages at UK Envoy in US over Leaked Memos US President Donald Trump lashed out at the UK ambassador in Washington who described the White House as “incompetent” and “inept”, and said Sir Kim Darroch “has not served the UK well”.

Oman FM Talks to President Assad in Damascus Foreign Minister of the Sultanate of Oman, Yusuf bin Alawi bin Abdullah, arrived in Syrian capital on Sunday and held talks with Syrian President Bashar al-Assad

Trump Continues Attacks on Media, Rages at Fox News US President Donald Trump has attacked on Sunday his once-favorite network, Fox News, slamming the channel for recruiting Democrats and using "fake news" sources. He blamed the broadcaster for forgetting "people who got them there."

Nigerian Authorities Seek to Murder Sheikh Zakzaky: Son The son of Nigeria’s Muslim leader Sheikh Ibrahim al-Zakzaky expressed deep concerns over health condition of his 66-year-old father, who has been held in detention along with his wife since three years ago.

Iran Plans to Charge Ships Passing through Strait of Hormuz: Lawmaker An Iranian legislator revealed on Sunday a plan by the country to collect tolls from foreign ships passing through the Strait of Hormuz in the Persian Gulf.

12 Killed as Taliban Car Bomb Hits Security Forces in Ghazni At least 12 people were killed and 179 others were wounded Sunday in Afghanistan’s Ghazni city where Taliban detonated a vehicle bomb near an intelligence unit compound, the Public Health Ministry’s spokesman Wahidullah Mayar, said.

Iran Begins Enriching Uranium beyond Deal as Europe Misses Deadline Iran is starting to enrich uranium to a higher purity than 3.67%, as the European signatories to a 2015 agreement with Tehran miss a 60-day deadline to compensate the adverse impacts of a unilateral pullout by the US.

Turkey Transferring Foreign Terrorists to Libya: Official Turkey is transferring foreign terrorists to Libya to fight the Benghazi-based Libyan National Army (LNA), a Libyan official told the Arabic language version of Russia’s Sputnik News Agency on Saturday.

alwaght.com
Iran Offers 3-Year Oil Futures to ‘Powerful’ Buyers

Wednesday 10 July 2019
 
 
 
 
 
Iran Offers 3-Year Oil Futures to ‘Powerful’ Buyers
Alwaght- Iran offers crude oil futures for powerful international buyers as it seeks to offset the impacts of US sanctions on its supply to the global markets.

Iranian Vice-President Es'haq Jahangiri said on Tuesday that contracts for buying Iran’s oil at pre-determined prices with maturity of up to three years would be available for “powerful economies”.

“Any powerful country that wishes to work with Iran can pre-order Iran’s oil for the next two to three years,” said Jahangiri in remarks covered by the Shana news agency, which is run by Iran’s Oil Ministry.

The second top government official said the measure was part of Iran’s efforts to minimize the impacts of US sanctions on the Iranian economy and its oil revenues.

Iran has seen a decline in oil income since the US restored a series of economic sanctions on the country that had been lifted as part of a nuclear agreement in 2015.

Iran has denied US claims that sanctions would be able to cut the country’s oil exports to zero, saying it will exhaust any channel to ship its oil to customers around the world.

Offering future oil contracts is a first of its kind for Iran, a major global supplier which used to earn around $150 billion a year from oil exports before the sanctions started in November. That would create an opportunity for buyers who believe oil prices would increase as a result of protectionist policies adopted by the US government.

Jahangiri said major buyers could count on Iran’s ability to deliver oil at future dates as the country has maintained its production at three to four million barrels per day (bpd).  

A similar mechanism has been proposed to European buyers of Iran’s oil as Tehran believes it could provide a credit line for a special company launched by Britain, France and Germany to keep up trade with Iran at the time of US sanctions.

Iran is also exempt from an agreement between major global oil exporters to maintain cuts of 1.2 million bpd until March 2020.

 

