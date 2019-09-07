Trump Attacks UK’s ’Foolish’ Premier, ’Very Stupid’ Ambassador

Alwaght- US president Donald Trump has attacked British ambassador to Washington and Prime Minister Theresa May, labeling them a "pompous fool" and "foolish" respectively.

The US president's renewed attack on the premier and Sir Kim Darroch came after leaked memos revealed the ambassador branded the Trump White House "inept" and "dysfunctional".

"The wacky Ambassador that the UK foisted upon the United States is not someone we are thrilled with, a very stupid guy," Mr Trump tweeted on Tuesday morning. "He should speak to his country, and Prime Minister May, about their failed Brexit negotiation, and not be upset with my criticism of how badly it was handled."

"I told @theresa_may how to do that deal, but she went her own foolish way-was unable to get it done. A disaster! I don’t know the Ambassador but have been told he is a pompous fool.

"Tell him the USA now has the best Economy & Military anywhere in the World, by far and they are both only getting bigger, better and stronger.....Thank you, Mr. President!"

Mr Trump on Monday announced the US would "no longer deal" with Sir Kim who was "not liked or well thought of" within the country. He also criticised Ms May for the "mess" he claimed she had created over Brexit.

The escalating diplomatic crisis between the US and Britain was sparked when the Mail on Sunday obtained diplomatic memos from Sir Kim, who in them described the US administration as "uniquely dysfunctional” and questioned whether it “will ever look competent".

There is no suggestion he was upset over Mr Trump's criticism of the UK's negotiation strategy with the European Union over Brexit.

In one scathing assessment, Sir Kim wrote: “We don’t really believe this administration is going to become substantially more normal; less dysfunctional; less unpredictable; less faction riven; less diplomatically clumsy and inept".

The top diplomat also suggested that in order to communicate with the US president “you need to make your points simple, even blunt".

The British government however, reaffirmed its "full support" for the UK's ambassador to the US after Donald Trump said he will no longer work with him.

Speaking on Monday following Trump's initial comments on the leaked emails, Downing Street said the prime minister did not agree with Sir Kim's assessment but had "full faith" in him.