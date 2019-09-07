Suspected Cholera Cases in Yemen Reaches 460,000 amid Saudi Aggression

Alwaght- The number of suspected cholera cases in the war-torn Yemen have witnessed a sharp rise recently, the United Nations reported on Monday, saying that more than 460,000 cases were recorded so far this year, compared to 380,000 cases for all of 2018.

UN deputy spokesman Farhan Haq further said on Monday that 705 apparent cholera deaths had been documented since January, a dramatic increase from the 75 deaths reported in the same period last year.

He blamed the speed at which the disease spread across the country on recent flash flooding, poor maintenance of waste management systems, and a lack of access to clean water for drinking or irrigation.

There are about 1,200 cholera treatment facilities across Yemen that are being operated by the UN and its partners, but Haq warned that “funding remains an urgent issue.”

Only 32 percent of the UN humanitarian appeal for the 4.2 billion dollars to help over 20 million Yemenis this year has been supplied.

Cholera is an acute diarrheal infection that spreads through contaminated food or water. It can be effectively treated with the immediate replacement of lost fluids and salts, but without treatment, it can be fatal.

Saudi Arabia and a number of its allies invaded Yemen in March 2015 with the aim of bringing a former regime to power.

The ongoing Saudi-led war has destroyed much of Yemen’s infrastructure, including critically in the health sector.

The UN says over 24 million Yemenis are in dire need of humanitarian aid, including 10 million suffering from extreme levels of hunger, as a result of the war.

The cholera outbreak also started after the war was launched.