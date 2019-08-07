UAE to Withdraw More Troops from Saudi-Led Military Coalition against Yemen

Alwaght- A senior Emirati official said on Monday the United Arab Emirates (UAE) is reducing the number of its troops in Yemen signaling that Dubai is withdrawing from its aggressive approach on the impoverished Yemeni nation.

"We do have troop levels that are down for reasons that are strategic in (the Red Sea city of) Hodeida and reasons that are tactical" in other parts of the country, a senior UAE official told reporters.

"It is very much to do with moving from what I would call a military first strategy to a peace first strategy, and this is I think what we are doing," he added.

Since March 2015 the UAE joined the Saudi-led coalition's war against Yemen with the goal of bringing the government of former Yemeni president Abd Rabbuh Mansur Hadi back to power and crushing Ansarullah.

A NGO tracking political violence around the world reported on Wednesday that Saudi-led aggression on Yemen has claimed lives of over 90,000 people since 2015.

According to a recent report by The Armed Conflict Location & Event Data Project Presenting, the brutal war on Yemeni nation has killed at least 91,600 people.

However, the Riyadh-led coalition not only has failed to achieve its goal in Yemen but also due to Yemeni forces' resistance and retaliatory attacks is facing with deep rifts among its members.

The Ansarullah movement have intensified their retaliatory attacks on military positions in southern Saudi territories over the past weeks. The main targets in those attacks have been installations in Jizan, Najran, Abha and Khamis Mushait.