Oman FM Talks to President Assad in Damascus

Alwaght- Foreign Minister of the Sultanate of Oman, Yusuf bin Alawi bin Abdullah, arrived in Syrian capital on Sunday and held talks with Syrian President Bashar al-Assad

According to the Syrian Arab News Agency (SANA), the talks focused on the latest developments inside Syria and the West Asian region.

President Assad also discussed with Minister bin Alawi the challenges imposed on the whole region, politically and economically, and the means to confront them in different domains.

The meeting was also attended by Deputy Prime Minister, Foreign and Expatriates Minister Walid al-Muallem.

In the same context, Muallem discussed with bin Alawi and the accompanying delegation the bilateral relations between the two countries and the means to enhance them in all domains in order to achieve the mutual interests of both nations.

The two sides also discussed the latest developments in the region and means to face different challenges which target its peoples as viewpoints agreed on the necessity of the continued coordination and consultation in a way that would help to preserve the security and stability.