Trump Continues Attacks on Media, Rages at Fox News

Alwaght- US President Donald Trump has attacked on Sunday his once-favorite network, Fox News, slamming the channel for recruiting Democrats and using "fake news" sources. He blamed the broadcaster for forgetting "people who got them there."

"Watching @FoxNews weekend anchors is worse than watching low ratings Fake News @CNN, or Lyin’ Brian Williams," Trump said Sunday on Twitter. "Like CNN, NBC is also way down in the ratings. But @FoxNews, who failed in getting the very BORING Dem debates, is now loading up with Democrats & even using Fake unsourced @nytimes as a 'source' of information."

Trump’s ongoing war with the media is well-documented, but Fox News, which Trump's detractors describe as his mouthpiece, has been spared his wrath – until now.

"@FoxNews is changing fast, but they forgot the people who got them there!" Trump added.

Trump is known to watch Fox News and has granted many of his interviews to the network, but lately has also attacked it several times.

"Something weird going on at Fox,” he tweeted last month after the network’s polls showed him falling behind many of his potential 2020 rivals.

And in May, he criticized Fox News just for giving airtime to Democratic candidates.

"Fox is moving more and more to the losing (wrong) side in covering the Dems,” he wrote.

However, Trump also has a warm relationship with many of the network’s opinion hosts, especially Sean Hannity, who took the stage with the president at a campaign event last year despite claiming beforehand he was only there to cover it.

"By the way, all those people in the back are fake news,” Hannity said at the event, using Trump’s favorite phrase as he gestured to an area where the media was gathered, including a reporter for Fox News.

In a since-deleted tweet, he claimed he wasn’t referring to anyone at his network.

Trump has indeed been a frequent guest on various Fox News shows and even raised some eyebrows last month when he brought non-interventionist Fox News host Tucker Carlson along to his meeting with North Korea’s leader Kim Jong-un while sending hawkish National Security Adviser John Bolton to Mongolia.

While it is not clear what irked him this time (considering Brazile was hired months ago), Trump might have been dissatisfied with the cable channel’s increased coverage of the Democratic nomination race. While Fox News did not succeed in getting the Democratic primary debates, some of the candidates chose to still appear on the network, and air their grievances about Trump. One example is Michael Bennet, who told Fox News Sunday host Dana Perino that former president Barack Obama “would have been indicted 24 hours a day on Fox News” instead of “applauded” if he was“coddling a dictator in North Korea, or laughing with Putin about Russia’s attacks on our democracy".