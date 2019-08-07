Alwaght | News & Analysis Website

Ultimatum Over: Impotent INSTEX, Iran’s Reciprocal Steps

Ultimatum Over: Impotent INSTEX, Iran’s Reciprocal Steps As Iran’s deadline to Europeans to save the nuclear deal ends Tehran begins reciprocal measures while EU-provided financial system proves non-viable.

Was Interest in Peace behind Trump’s Kim Meeting? The US President met North Korea’s leader on Saturday amid nuclear standoff and as US elections campaign officially launches.

Russia’s S 400 to Arrive in Turkey in 10 Days: President Erdogan The first delivery of the Russian S-400 missile defense system to turkey would take place within 10 days, President Tayyip Erdogan said on Sunday a day after he said there would be no US sanctions over the deal.

Israeli Security Summit A Failure to Netanyahu Representative from Washington, Moscow, and Tel Aviv discussed Syria amid apparent division.

Is Trump Moving to War against Iran? The American president is engaged in anti-Iranian propaganda but he at the end of the road does not seek war. Only wants Iran surrender.

Oman FM Talks to President Assad in Damascus

Foreign Minister of the Sultanate of Oman, Yusuf bin Alawi bin Abdullah, arrived in Syrian capital on Sunday and held talks with Syrian President Bashar al-Assad

Trump Continues Attacks on Media, Rages at Fox News US President Donald Trump has attacked on Sunday his once-favorite network, Fox News, slamming the channel for recruiting Democrats and using "fake news" sources. He blamed the broadcaster for forgetting "people who got them there."

Nigerian Authorities Seek to Murder Sheikh Zakzaky: Son The son of Nigeria’s Muslim leader Sheikh Ibrahim al-Zakzaky expressed deep concerns over health condition of his 66-year-old father, who has been held in detention along with his wife since three years ago.

Iran Plans to Charge Ships Passing through Strait of Hormuz: Lawmaker An Iranian legislator revealed on Sunday a plan by the country to collect tolls from foreign ships passing through the Strait of Hormuz in the Persian Gulf.

12 Killed as Taliban Car Bomb Hits Security Forces in Ghazni At least 12 people were killed and 179 others were wounded Sunday in Afghanistan’s Ghazni city where Taliban detonated a vehicle bomb near an intelligence unit compound, the Public Health Ministry’s spokesman Wahidullah Mayar, said.

Iran Begins Enriching Uranium beyond Deal as Europe Misses Deadline Iran is starting to enrich uranium to a higher purity than 3.67%, as the European signatories to a 2015 agreement with Tehran miss a 60-day deadline to compensate the adverse impacts of a unilateral pullout by the US.

Turkey Transferring Foreign Terrorists to Libya: Official Turkey is transferring foreign terrorists to Libya to fight the Benghazi-based Libyan National Army (LNA), a Libyan official told the Arabic language version of Russia’s Sputnik News Agency on Saturday.

Turkey Detains 5 over Smuggling Nuclear Weapon Material Turkey has detained five people over charges of smuggling radioactive Californium, an element used in nuclear weapons and reactors. The 18.1 gram haul was found in a car.

Post-ISIS Iraq Needs Iran for Reconstruction: Ambassador Iraq’s ambassador to Iran said on Saturday his country needs its eastern neighbor’s, Iran’s, economic and technical support as it seeks to rebuild territories ravaged by ISIS terrorists while insisting that US pressure would fail to break the intimate bonds between the two neighbors.

Bomb Explodes in Iran’s Zahedan, Second Attack Foiled Iranian security forces has diffused an explosive device apparently intended to cause massive casualties in the Southeastern city of Zahedan after a homemade bomb has gone off.

14 Killed in Taliban Mortar Attack in Afghanistan’s Faryab Province At least 14 Afghan civilians have been killed and dozens injured on Friday morning when a Taliban mortar attack hit a busy market in Faryab Province.

Secret Israeli Unit Purging Documents Related to Regime’s History, Crimes: Paper Israeli regime’s ministry for military affairs reportedly has formed a secret unit tasked with concealing sensitive historical documents, with a special focus on censoring chilling revelations related to the expulsion of Palestine’s original inhabitants.

Turkey Fires Central Bank Governor amid Policy Differences with Erdogan Turkey has fired on Saturday its central bank governor and replaced him with the bank’s deputy governor amid high inflation, an economic slump, and volatility in the lira currency and high inflation

Dubai’s Ruling Family Fighting in British Court Dubai’s billionaire ruler, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, has opened a legal case against one of his six wives, Princess Haya bint al-Hussein who has reportedly fled to the UK.

Magnitude 7.1 Earthquake Shakes US state of California A magnitude 7.1 earthquake rocked the Southern California on Friday, a day after the strongest quake in the region in 25 years.

Trump Blames Seizure of Airports in 18th Century on Teleprompter Failure US President Donald Trump blamed his confusing and ahistorical reference to soldiers seizing airports during the 18th-century Revolutionary War on a faulty teleprompter.

Russia Rebukes UK’s Seizure of Iranian Oil Supertanker off Gibraltar Russia slammed The Britain’s seizure of an Iran-operated supertanker off the coast of Gibraltar, calling the provocative move a deliberate step geared to further deteriorate the situation in the Middle East.

Iran Wants Probe into Israeli Kidnap of Its Diplomats in 1982 Iranian Foreign Ministry announced on Friday the four Iranian diplomats kidnapped in Lebanon back in 1982 are still being held in the Israeli regime’s prisons, calling for pressing Tel Aviv and its sponsors to release them.

Iranian Official Urges Seizure of UK Oil Vessel if Tanker Not Released The secretary of Iran’s Expediency Council called for the seizure of a British oil tanker if London refuses to release the Iranian vessel it has illegally detained in Gibraltar

Putin Blames NATO for Libya Chaos Warns about Flow of Terrorists from Syria Russian President Vladimir Putin blamed the US-led NATO military alliance for the destruction of Libya, warning that the situation there was deteriorating as more and more militants are moving from Syria into the North African country.

World against US Recognizing Al-Quds as Israeli Capital

Myanmar Committing Genocide, Ethnic Cleansing against Rohingya Muslims

Awamiyah: Saudi Regime Killing Own Civilians

Qatar Row Deepens Persian Gulf States Rifts

Alwaght- US President Donald Trump has attacked on Sunday his once-favorite network, Fox News, slamming the channel for recruiting Democrats and using "fake news" sources. He blamed the broadcaster for forgetting "people who got them there."

"Watching @FoxNews weekend anchors is worse than watching low ratings Fake News @CNN, or Lyin’ Brian Williams," Trump said Sunday on Twitter. "Like CNN, NBC is also way down in the ratings. But @FoxNews, who failed in getting the very BORING Dem debates, is now loading up with Democrats & even using Fake unsourced @nytimes as a 'source' of information."

Trump’s ongoing war with the media is well-documented, but Fox News, which Trump's detractors describe as his mouthpiece, has been spared his wrath – until now.

"@FoxNews is changing fast, but they forgot the people who got them there!" Trump added. 

Trump is known to watch Fox News and has granted many of his interviews to the network, but lately has also attacked it several times. 

"Something weird going on at Fox,” he tweeted last month after the network’s polls showed him falling behind many of his potential 2020 rivals.

And in May, he criticized Fox News just for giving airtime to Democratic candidates.

"Fox is moving more and more to the losing (wrong) side in covering the Dems,” he wrote.

However, Trump also has a warm relationship with many of the network’s opinion hosts, especially Sean Hannity, who took the stage with the president at a campaign event last year despite claiming beforehand he was only there to cover it.

"By the way, all those people in the back are fake news,” Hannity said at the event, using Trump’s favorite phrase as he gestured to an area where the media was gathered, including a reporter for Fox News.

In a since-deleted tweet, he claimed he wasn’t referring to anyone at his network.

Trump has indeed been a frequent guest on various Fox News shows and even raised some eyebrows last month when he brought non-interventionist Fox News host Tucker Carlson along to his meeting with North Korea’s leader Kim Jong-un while sending hawkish National Security Adviser John Bolton to Mongolia.

While it is not clear what irked him this time (considering Brazile was hired months ago), Trump might have been dissatisfied with the cable channel’s increased coverage of the Democratic nomination race. While Fox News did not succeed in getting the Democratic primary debates, some of the candidates chose to still appear on the network, and air their grievances about Trump. One example is Michael Bennet, who told Fox News Sunday host Dana Perino that former president Barack Obama “would have been indicted 24 hours a day on Fox News” instead of “applauded” if he was“coddling a dictator in North Korea, or laughing with Putin about Russia’s attacks on our democracy".

 

